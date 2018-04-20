Trump Rages At "Shadey" James Comey: "Is This The Way Life In America Is Supposed To Work?"

President Trump didn't ease up on the tweeting during his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this week, and he was back again this morning with another missive slamming former FBI Director James Comey.

Specifically, Trump questioned how Comey has been allowed to misrepresent himself and his work, leak classified information to the press, and occasionally tell outright lies, while former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has had his life and career totally destroyed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written). Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so!"

So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written). Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

Trump's latest missive comes after a series of tweets last night where Trump slammed former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe (and celebrated the inspector general report that saw Comey throw McCabe under the bus, helping lead to him being referred for criminal charges) while cheering the fact that the leaked Comey memo clearly showed "NO COLLUSION".

James Comey just threw Andrew McCabe “under the bus.” Inspector General’s Report on McCabe is a disaster for both of them! Getting a little (lot) of their own medicine? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2018

James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

From there, Trump's tweets touched on several different topics. He celebrated being invited to deliver the commencement speech at "the GREAT Naval Academy on May 25th in Annapolis" and slammed Nancy Pelosi for going "absolutely crazy about the big Tax Cuts given to the American People by the Republicans".

So exciting! I have agreed to be the Commencement Speaker at our GREAT Naval Academy on May 25th in Annapolis, Maryland. Looking forward to being there. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

Nancy Pelosi is going absolutely crazy about the big Tax Cuts given to the American People by the Republicans...got not one Democrat Vote! Here’s a choice. They want to end them and raise your taxes substantially. Republicans are working on making them permanent and more cuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

Finally, in a tweet that triggered an instant kneejerk move lower in oil, Trump slammed OPEC for keeping oil prices "artificially high" - at once diversifying his asset-related tweets away from equities and the dollar while making it clear that WTI above $70 a barrel is unacceptable to Trump.

Looks like OPEC is at it again. With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

We imagine we'll hear more from Trump regarding Comey - particularly since even the mainstream press that has relentlessly attacked the Trump administration all year is finally starting to turn on their erstwhile hero.