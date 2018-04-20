Trump Rages At "Shadey" James Comey: "Is This The Way Life In America Is Supposed To Work?"

President Trump didn't ease up on the tweeting during his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this week, and he was back again this morning with another missive slamming former FBI Director James Comey.
Specifically, Trump questioned how Comey has been allowed to misrepresent himself and his work, leak classified information to the press, and occasionally tell outright lies, while former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has had his life and career totally destroyed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
"So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written). Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so!"
Trump's latest missive comes after a series of tweets last night where Trump slammed former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe (and celebrated the inspector general report that saw Comey throw McCabe under the bus, helping lead to him being referred for criminal charges) while cheering the fact that the leaked Comey memo clearly showed "NO COLLUSION".
James Comey just threw Andrew McCabe “under the bus.” Inspector General’s Report on McCabe is a disaster for both of them! Getting a little (lot) of their own medicine?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2018
James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018
From there, Trump's tweets touched on several different topics. He celebrated being invited to deliver the commencement speech at "the GREAT Naval Academy on May 25th in Annapolis" and slammed Nancy Pelosi for going "absolutely crazy about the big Tax Cuts given to the American People by the Republicans".
So exciting! I have agreed to be the Commencement Speaker at our GREAT Naval Academy on May 25th in Annapolis, Maryland. Looking forward to being there.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018
Nancy Pelosi is going absolutely crazy about the big Tax Cuts given to the American People by the Republicans...got not one Democrat Vote! Here’s a choice. They want to end them and raise your taxes substantially. Republicans are working on making them permanent and more cuts!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018
Finally, in a tweet that triggered an instant kneejerk move lower in oil, Trump slammed OPEC for keeping oil prices "artificially high" - at once diversifying his asset-related tweets away from equities and the dollar while making it clear that WTI above $70 a barrel is unacceptable to Trump.
Looks like OPEC is at it again. With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018
We imagine we'll hear more from Trump regarding Comey - particularly since even the mainstream press that has relentlessly attacked the Trump administration all year is finally starting to turn on their erstwhile hero.
Trump and Sessions Expand Civil Forfeiture, Enable Police Corruption | Observer
...doesn't like leakers... unless they are prosties
#releasethePPtape
Sorry Soros bots. Trump is not yet down for the count and will be re-elected for another 4 years.
All this bullshit from the Muller witch hunt will amount to nothing and will be brushed aside for what it is. Libtard wet dreams.
Everyday I come to ZH I see more and more commie paid posters here in the comments.
Enjoy the .25 cents from your masters coffers of billions, useful idiots. Trump is still standing!
Let the down votes commence!
In reply to Trump and Sessions Expand… by DingleBarryObummer
Trump, Comey, and all these other people are court jester buffoons for Lord Rothschild. I refuse to take it seriously. Their actions are above the law and will result in no material consequences.
Trump and his progeny will be crapping in 24k toilets no matter what happens to America. If you think he is starting to betray you now, wait until after (if) he wins in 2020, when he doesn't have to worry about getting elected again. Then you'll really be screwed.
If you think that's a crazy conspiracy theory, "animal assad gassed his people" is just as crazy a conspiracy theory, so i'm in good company, with your Lord and Savior Orange Jesus.
P.S. Piss
In reply to Sorry Soros bots by HockeyFool
Is any asshole in the DOJ going to prosecute?
Nope.
All political shitbags.
In reply to Trump, Comey, and all these… by DingleBarryObummer
Did they DOJ go after any Washington actor, NOPE. The only people they go after are those who don't follow the script. A Bernie Madoff comes to mind. Because Bernie stole not from the Goyim, but from the masters.
In reply to Is any asshole in the DOJ… by BennyBoy
Somebody dont tell trump that it looks like the saudi wells after 50 years are finally running dry and the supply and demand factor dont care if he dont like the $70 and above price range.
In reply to Did they DOJ go after any… by nevertheless
Trump is just another high-government, highly-corrupt, low-life, mentally sick charlatan who is leading our great Nation to a catastrophe.
Yes, he is fighting the DC swamp and Banking Mafia. He also promotes all sorts of justice in America and lasting peace all around the world.
In reply to Did they DOJ go after any… by nevertheless
Lots of hasbara trolls on here today.
That is one of the reasons I stopped coming to ZH, too many hasbara.
ZH should get rid of "down voting", the truth is not subject to popularity, often the truth is not popular at all, especially with the ignorant masses.
In reply to Trump, Comey, and all these… by DingleBarryObummer
Here we go, this is the old addage, that the Jew will scream out in pain while he strike YOU...
Trump is a zionist whore, like Obama and Clinton, Washington is 100% Zionist owned. 9/11 was the culmination of a takeover of the US government.
And while the media is supposed to hate Trump, Trump and the media are on the same side, Israel's. Both the media and Chump hate Syria and Russia, want open borders (While Chump talks the "anti-immigration talk", he has deported less than OBAMA, and chose to "deffer to Congress" on DACA?! And when Chump was in Jew York City, he did not mind using illegal workers for his own projects. But we are told his friend of the Clintons and Sheldon Adleson, is a "he is a patriot"), continuing filling Washington with Zionists and Wall Street filth...basically Trump is nothing but an actor, his lines, even his tweets, written for him, all to distract/divide Americans, while the Zionist jews continue the destruction of America and the west.
Funny, even on "Russia controlled" RT.com, they will delete your post if you say "Trump is controlled by the Zionists". You can say "nuke Israel" and comments even more inflammatory, or Russia owns Trump, but you can't say Israel owns Trump...This reality, sadly exemplifies the true depth of control we are up against. But then again, they have had control of money, Central banking for many generations, they have all the money. With all the money, anything or anyone for sale, they own.
In reply to Sorry Soros bots by HockeyFool
"Everyday I come to ZH I see more and more commie paid posters here in the comments."
Yea,,, I can't figure which is worse,,, the Commie comments or the Neo-Nazi-Con comments like this.
Just what we need,,, another four years of useless wars,,, Obama Care,,, trillion dollar deficits,,, Russia Gate and these childish, imbecilic ten year old maturity twatter posts.
Care to tell me how a cabinet of the likes of Walrus Bolton and a gaggle of wannabee Generals is 'draining the swamp' or another Goldman Sucks jackass who robbed people blind during the 2008/2009 debacle running treasury.
Might as well move Trump and gang to the Pentagon and Mueller over to the Eccles building.
I can understand the attempt of the voters trying to change things the first time, but going for seconds. lol....
Americans new motto:
Screw me once,,, your fault.
Screw me twice,,, I love it, more please.
It really is telling when the polls show a increase in Americans approval after the moron bombs a country just for grins and giggles.
In reply to Sorry Soros bots by HockeyFool
Trump is nothing but a Zionist asset, and this whole Washington theater is nothing but a distraction, and a tool to make Trump look as if he is "fighting the deep state"...
Deep State of course is a meaningless phrase our Zionist owners have come up with to mean absolutely nothing.
Our owners love to muddy the waters, pitting side against side, and while America keeps getting weaker, the parasite state of Israel gets stronger.
In reply to Trump and Sessions Expand… by DingleBarryObummer
Yes, notice they made a lot of the heels (bad guys) Jewish, to perpetuate the myth that trump is not a puppet of Israel?
In reply to Trump is nothing but a… by nevertheless
The levels of psychological manipulation are most profound, they are everywhere.
I am even thinking Syria is just a side show.
The whole Syria, Russia, Iran, N. Korea...contrived threats may just be to justify continued military spending.
They keep going after our guns, they keep pushing open borders: insuring a ever growing class of "useful idiots" to use against the ever shrinking white majority. The goal may not be to take out Russia, or China, BUT the United States of America. Trump is likely the most treasonous man to ever get into the White House, and what will they do with such a man?
In reply to Yes, notice they made a lot… by DingleBarryObummer
another day in shitville
Support Our President
Build the Swamp. Drain the Wall.
Trump, ethnocentrically perfect, genetically blissful,
a stratospheric IQ, immersed in consumptive luxury:
our national pastor of self-grief, lord of the daily crisis,
the White House parking lot is not full.
In reply to another day in shitville by dark pools of soros
Well said...
When I was a kid I often visited Washington, went to the White House, it was quite enjoyable.
Go to DC now, and walk by the White House, looks like Fort Knox. The greater the walls of a castle be, the less that king represents the will of his people.
Trump is an immoral asshole, a man who sold his soul, literally, years ago to the Zionist/atheist evil that rule Wall Street/banking/media/Hollywood. They have concocted this myth of Trump, a nationalist, arch businessman. But in reality he is nothing but a man who is what the Zionists want most, 100% controlled.
I read a report the other day that said the reason we have such filth ruling US, in Congress, the President, even governors, is because the Zionist only put into office who they have dirt on, who have big skeletons they don't want out.
To be sure, this loyalty to Zionism does not start after your "elected", but long before. If the media really hated Trump, there are far greater sins that immoral turd has in his history than saying "grab them by the pussy". But that is what they give us, reducing our discussions to utter he said she said nonsense.
They have total control, read history, look at who weaponized feminism, or racism, or created the imaginary "white supremacists". If you celebrate black culture you are a hero, if you celebrate white culture your branded by them as a "white supremacist". Entertainment, who do you think made rap such a destructive art form. I assure you if a rapper made a clean anti war rap, YOU WOULD NEVER HEAR IT OR HIM AGAIN.
The goal is to turn America into another third world nation, and Israel into the center of the planet. If I said that 10 years ago, it would sound impossible, even to me, but not anymore, it is backed up by more and more evidence everyday.
In reply to Support Our President by Deep Snorkeler
Hip Hop started out as a positive movement where people settled beef on the dance floor, but of course the music industry cigar chomper producer execs couldn't have that.
James Brown, as opposed to most other musicians, was smart with his business and retained most of what he earned. He died a millionaire. He tried to leave his estate like (20 million I think) to charity for instruments for kids in the ghetto. Guess what? The blood sucking lawyers still have all that money tied up in court, like 10 years later, slowly draining. Of course the chosen ones couldn't let that happen.
In reply to Well said... When I was a… by nevertheless
Trump, tweet that same question about the fed.
The Orange Tweet-head
In reply to Trump, tweet that same… by FreeShitter
Damn!
Trump be slammin' every mofo today
No President Trump, it isn't. He should be twitching at the end of a rope.
This is why I voted for this dude.. He HITS BACK at the system.. RIGHT ON!!!
And while you see Chump as "hits back", OUR BORDERS REMAIN OPEN, Wall Street gets more and more legal and financial freedoms, making ever more money, we keeps spending more on war, and the military...
It seems to you, saying the right stuff is more important than doing the right stuff for America...
Of course if your a Zionist or an Israeli, Trump is hitting back, hitting the people who voted him into office.
In reply to This is why I voted for this… by Fiscal Smegma
Comey memos are the Big Nothing Burger without the fries
Memos are FAKE.
Guided by LL/+3 CLAS.
Think SC.
All written same time.
Q
In reply to Comey memos are the Big… by shankster
Has he tweeted: "why are gold prices so artificially low" yet?
Trump commencement speech to be the most bigly and beautiful speech ever
The Rosenstein - Mueller faction is racing to flip Cohen, while taking casualties from the IG / Congressional criminal referals. Deep state death match. Clinton cabal or Tea party / MAGA? Stay tuned.
Bukkake Theater
In reply to The Rosenstein - Mueller… by otschelnik
They're all bullshit, every bloody one of them.
Want to make America great again? Give it back to the Indians. At least they were honest.
Silly Rabbit
https://www.history.com/topics/native-american-history/american-indian-…
In reply to they're all bullshit by ItsAllBollocks
Yeah, I might be a silly rabbit but your the bunny if you think their history started with their slaughter...
In reply to Silly Rabbit https://www… by stopislamintheusa
Comey Memos Released To Public – Read Them Here – Mueller Has Worrisome Evidence On Cohen.
Yeah Epstein Island and Hillary
In reply to Comey Memos Released To… by davatankool
Well, it's the way America works. Nobody does any real work they just wonder around Washington just abusing each other, they probably make more money suing people than actually working an honest job.
Then you've got Clinton writing books on: How I screwed over Tax Payers and never worked a day in my Life.
Washington DC abuses real Americans. Should be the headline.
In reply to Well, it's the way America… by JailBanksters
He needs to go on a firing spree before they get a firing squad
In reply to Washington DC abuses real… by shankster
Life isn't fair Mr. President.
Was it fair that you bankrupted 3 companies and put thousands out of work while you made millions on the deal ?
Is it fair that rich people like yourself can afford to bride law makers to make tax laws that benefit you so you can borrow billions and use it as a write off, all the while bragging you don't pay taxes and people that do are stupid ?
Shut the fuck up.
What we know so far.
In Oct 2016 Comey was concerned that Hillary's election would not be legitimate if he didn't announce that he was re-opening the investigation. Pure politics.
A few months earlier Comey "interviewed" Hillary on the Saturday of Fourth of July weekend and 3 days later on the first work day after the Fourth of July held a press conference exonerating Hillary just minutes before Hillary and Obama walked on to Air Force One to go to a campaign rally. We have been told by MSM and .gov that the timing was just a coincidence and was not planned.
We were also told that the tarmac meeting was also just a coincidence but documents showed that the security teams involved had discussed how security for the tarmac meeting would be handled in advance of the coincidence.
As opposed to starting with your daddy's money, make shady business deals with shady people, declare bankruptcy, host tacky reality shows, bomb places to bits while violating domestic and international law, etc. Is that way life in America is supposed to work? Oh wait, it does. Oh well, carry on.
The Don is no bisexual affirmative action street nigger that his father dumped him for sure.............Bless his heart
In reply to As opposed to starting with… by Joe A
Typical cry baby Trump snowflake.
Face it Trump is just another zionist puppet shill doing exactly what Israel wants. War between the USA and Russia is in the "cards". Best to be as prepared as you can because the worst is coming! What we are witnessing is just theater for the "Big" show.
Another deceitful tweet trying to guide the narrative. There is no evidence, and- outside of Trump's twitter- no allegation, that Comey leaked classified information. If this was proven as claimed, it would be easy to prosecute him, so again, if Donald Trump is so concerned with proven illegal behavior, why doesn't he prosecute any of it? He could do this easily. So to summarize for simple-minded trolls:
1) Executing a search warrant is not "breaking in"
2) Surveilling a foreign ambassador's line, and catching political campaigns colluding is not wiretapping your political opponents.
3) Publicizing unclassified information damaging to the President is not leaking
4) Prosecutors who secure indictments and convictions are not ruining victims' lives. Criminals doing criminal behavior are ruining their own lives.
That last one is a lesson Lord Dampnut will be soon learning for himself.
Trump has some good points in his tweets so credit where credit is due.
However it would be even better for America if you would stop bombing Syria, end the highly illegal US military occupation of it's northern territory. Also stop supporting and condemn the Saudi massacre in Yemen and support a UN investigation into the actions of the IDF that led to the deaths of Palestinians instead of simply vetoing the measure every time it has been put forward.
He's not wrong in the above tweets but as he remains beholden to Israel, the neocons and the MIC, MAGA will remain nothing more than a campaign slogan.
Trump is having to run his own Network via twitter and he does a great job. You will not read what he says on the Jewish owned MSM.......no fuking way.
In reply to Trump has some good points… by marcusfenix
That isn't really true. I can find all of Trump's cringeworthy tweets on democrat media.
In reply to Trump is having to run his… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Trump can make someone universally despised by both sides (and likely despised by the FBI rank and file for his highly unusual antics during the Hillary investigation that harmed the FBI' s reputation) into some kind of saint. That is pretty amazing.
Trump was better than Hillary, but at this point Trump loses to Pence/Haley in the primary in 2020 and the insane moron is gone and can do no further damage to the Republican party