Turkey Will Repatriate All Gold From The US In Attempt To Ditch The Dollar

After Venezuela, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands prudently repatriated a substantial portion (if not all) of their physical gold held at the NY Fed or other western central banks in recent years, this morning Turkey also announced that it has decided to repatriate all its gold stored in the US Federal Reserve and deliver it to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, according to reports in Turkey's Yeni Safak. It won't be the first time Turkey has asked the NY Fed to ship the country's gold back: in recent years, Turkey repatriated 220 tons of gold from abroad, of which 28.7 tons was brought back from the US last year.
According to the latest IMF data, Turkey’s gold reserves are estimated at 591 tons, worth just over $23 billion. This makes Ankara the 11th largest gold holder, behind the Netherlands and ahead of India.
Turkey's gold repatriation come at a sensitive time for Turkey's currency, the lira, which has been pounded, and plunged to all time lows against both the dollar and the euro despite runaway, double-digit inflation in Turkey, as the central bank is seemingly afraid of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and refuses to raise rates.
Meanwhile, Erdogan has taken a tough stance against the US currency, criticized dollar loans and saying that international loans should be given in gold instead.
"Why do we make all loans in dollars? Let’s use another currency. I suggest that the loans should be made based on gold,” Erdoğan said during a speech at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Istanbul on April 16, according to Hurriyet.
In what some saw an appeal for a gold standard by the Turkish president, Erdogan added that “with the dollar the world is always under exchange rate pressure. We should save states and nations from this exchange rate pressure. Gold has never been a tool of oppression throughout history."
Well, now that Turkey will soon have all of its gold on the ground, Erdogan will be able to launch a gold-backed currency if he so desires. Unfortunately, all signs point to the gold being repatriated only so it can be raided, pillaged and promptly deposited in offshore vaults by members of the ruling oligarchy.
As noted above, Turkey has been one of several countries which have moved their gold from the world's biggest, and most secure gold vault, that located 95 feet below sea level at 33 Liberty Street in Manhattan, also known as the New York Fed.
The repatriation wave began in 2012, when Venezuela announced it was withdrawing all of its 160 tons of gold at the NY Fed, valued at around $9 billion. Germany’s Bundesbank then demanded 300 tons be returned, with the Fed saying it would take seven years to do so; a scrambling Germany was able to complete the process 3 years ahead of schedule. The Netherlands has also repatriated 122.5 tons of gold.
As a result, according to the latest Fed data, the amount of physical gold stored at the NY Fed has dropped to the lowest on record, or 7.819 thousand tons, following a withdrawal scramble that started in 2014 and continued until the end of 2016. After a 15 month hiatus, withdrawals resumed in 2018, with 15.5 tons of gold repatriated in January and February.
“The central banks started the repatriation already a few years ago, meaning before we had Brexit, Catalonia, Trump, AFD or the rising tensions between the Politburo in Brussels and the nations of Eastern Europe,” said Claudio Grass of Precious Metal Advisory in Switzerland.
According to him, the world is becoming less centralized. “If we follow this trend, it should be obvious that the next step should be an even bigger break up into smaller units than the nation state. With such geopolitical fragmentation comes also the decentralization of power."
Sorry you cannot have your gold back simply put we don't have it anymore. We will however to make things "right" give you the equivalent amount of US dollars in exchange.
haha, good luck, Turkey. Hope you like gold painted Tungsten bars.
Countries going to Gold...
How do they expect to play Monopoly with real money?
I hope Turkey's gold isn't lost in a boating accident.
Or maybe the Fed will give them "deep storage gold" (mine claims, on paper).
"Dear Turkey: The guys on that gold mining show are digging your gold right now."
Canada repatriated all of its gold...oh, wait, nevermind...
Maybe Turkey can store gold in Hagia Sophia that Muslim horde stole from Byzantine Christian Empire?
Anyone notice Tungsten prices are up today.....
Are there any videos of planes flying into the towers (not behind the towers, but rather into the towers)?
Careful Turkey, you might suddenly learn that you are gassing your citizens and find cruise missiles heading your way.
They have been doing that for many decades, just bing/yahoo "turkey gassing kurds" or some such
Turkey looking ready for a good freedomizing.
Yep, they're loading Turkey's gold onto the missiles right now. Delivery guaranteed, backed by the Full Faith and Credit of the USSA. And since their a member of NATO, they get a bonus.
Didnt work out for Saddam or Omar very well. Seal team prolly getting on deck now.
Turkey is about to find itself in a real trade war: Cut the fuck off.
Do you have your deposit receipt?
Sounds like Turkey needs some FREEDOM!!!
Let us speculate that each Freedom Bomb contains about $140 worth of gold with is perhaps 1/10th oz. Now shall we do the math and see how many Freedom Bombs must be delivered for Turkey to get back all it's gold? LOL....
lol.. those schweinbergs, zuckerstones and affenbergs must have already promised the straits and black sea coast along with alliance to russia if russia would invade turkey (and then those rubysteins would turn around and cry how the evil russians are attacking nato.. and thus russia must be nuked and at the same time invite themselves to "help" turkey by occupying cities, gassing children and seizing any oil or gold)
ButPutin the Awesome already saw thru such ploys. (((They))) are nothing if not utterly and completely predictable.
I have one word and a number for Erdogan: Level 5
No Problem, Turkey! Ben the Bernake sent it to the COMEX, they'll promptly issue Au certs, or USD digital credits...Bwahahaha!
Kurdish assualt in 5, 4, 3 2,
That 'World Official Gold Holdings' chart as of April 2018, cracks me up. It would be like seeing the college football rankings each year and for decades no teams moved up or down on the list. Ummhmmm.....right......
No worries people. We, the US, will just issue Turkey an extra-ordinary, better than normal, gold promissory certificate in place of the barbarous relic. Unlike the actual rocks, this certificate will be authentic. It will have nice borders and a gold seal on it. It will be framed and will be handed to Erdogan by Trump in a public ceremony, televised and live streamed as proof of our commitment. That way, Turkey has something tangible that they can use to purchase UST's, otherwise just taking possession of the gold that is rightfully theirs causes them problems when the want to buy our beloved debt instruments.
Remember, this certificate will be authentic, not like the barbarous relic rocks they are seeking. Time to get with the program Turkey....
This sound great, but will Erdogan get to pick his own font for this certificate? If yes, then what's not to like!!!
GESARA NESARA Hopefully coming soon!
THROW THEM THE HELL OUT OF NATO- WHO KNOWS WHAT NATO MILITARY SECRETS THESE SCUMBAG MUSLIMS TURKS ARE PASSING TO OUR ENEMIES --
The more belligerent the dictator, the weaker the currency. Unless Erdogan wants to make the lira convertible to gold, then this move is just a substitute for ISIS oil for the Erdogan family.
The NY FED, could tell the Turks, they think bitcoin would be better for them to have than all that heavy old barbaric shiny crap.Which probably isn't there anyway.
Also what dumb ass would ever entrust their Gold to the U.S. Gubmint? All countries would be smart to make the same call, ASAP.
LOL "official" but we haven't counted it and we wont let anybody see it, just kind of have to trust we didn't sell or steal it kind of official....
Smart move...