US Army Colonel Admits: "Hard To Believe That Assad Would Use Chemical Weapons"

The ex chief of staff to Colin Powell has criticized the “former colonial powers; France, U.K., and the U.S.”, questioning their motives for attacking Syria.
In an interview for Newsvoice Think, Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson - who served in the U.S. army for 31 years - said that he found it “unbelievable” that Bashar al-Assad would use chemical weapons and thus jeopardize his victory by drawing the United States into the situation.
Wilkerson, currently a visiting professor at The College of William & Mary in Virginia, feels the Pentagon pushed Trump to re-establish high ground in a war that has raged since the Arab Spring of 2011.
The commercial motivations for the U.S. going to war in Syria were also laid bare by Colonel Wilkerson. He described Lockheed Martin - the American defense technologies company - as “merchants of death” and described the monopolisation arms contractors have over the governments, and the massive profits they make from war.
“The main reason for the president to go to war in Syria was to get Stormy Daniels, the Russia scandal, James Comey and a host of other things that have imperiled his presidency off the TV screens. Nothing does it like a strike. Our media is quite puerile like that. When they see missiles flying they get transfixed and they love to report on it.”
Wilkerson was heavily critical, not just of Trump, but also of the havoc the U.S. has wreaked since 9/11, berating the country he served for decades in the army, and then as chief of staff to Colin Powell between 2002–2005. He told Newsvoice Think that estimates say that anywhere between 300,000–600,000 could have died from the wars in Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, Niger, and Somalia”
* * *
trump -- we're leaving
assad -- oh no you're not, watch this
what a crock
even better -- nyc.media now claiming russia went in there and cleaned it all up. to make nyc.dc look like liars....
as if..
Col. Lawrence Wilkerson: Is the U.S. Ramping up its Military Presence in Syria and Preparing to Attack Iran for Israel?
No.
Iran will be going the North Korea route.
Really?
Is that, like where, Kim John Un finally decides to capitulate because Trump promises to build a hotel/casino and give him the BIFF TANNEN penthouse just as soon as KJU authorizes a Rothschilds central bank?
I can just hear KJU in the background
"Rearry? I can fuck Stormy DanieRs in the Prayboy dungeon?"
She charges extra to take it in the dungeon.
No matter, Iran and Lebanon know THEY'RE NEXT on Israhell's list.
And Syria is still in play for the bloodthirsty Zionists.
Except this "conspiracy" would have to have involved the French and British.
MI6 is less likely to be fooled or involved with a trick by the Trump Administration,
most especially since "deep state" is not a willing participant to help The Donald.
There needs to be a 'no shit section' here at ZeroHedge.
Here is one
FULL & UNEDITED Interview Of Lavrov To BBC
Hard to believe? No shit.
Assad didn't use 'em.
Sir Colonel Wilkerson to you.
He is not a Lord of Great Britain or Nederlands nor France or Belgium.
He seems to think Nixon (authorizing the break in of the DNC headquarters to repair faulty listening devices) pales in comparison to Trump uh...he don't say. Really Larry? Obama Spying on the President elect is a nothing burger?
Of course he didn’t. And even if he did use a chemical weapon (of which the US has thousands) it would have been NONE OF AMERICAS FUCKING BUSINESS!
Unless they need a distraction for multiple purposes including... the fact they're committing genocide while preaching that we must commit suicide in line with the Kalergi Plan.
on the present trajectory, “Gaza will be unliveable” in 2020
They need to become creative with new lies. The recycled old ones are getting tired....
COL Wilkerson not Colonel Stormy Daniels, not Col James Comey!
This guy was chief of staff to "WMD in Iraq" Powell. Why is anyone paying attention to him? Was he already a full colonel, or should we give him the bird right now?
90 percent of Americans will still believe the MSM because 90 percent are gullible lemmings.
Only 90% ? I would have rated that figure at 97% myself.
What are you on Colonel Wilhelm Klink, dope ? All dictators and tyrants gas their people. Been there seen it up close and personal in Iraq. It really sends shivers up your spine to see what one human being can do to others in terms of the depths of being pure evil.
You saw nothing in Iraq because you a goddam liar.
If you WERE there you were the invaders and part of killing thousands on innocents.
So you can just fuck off,now, Mr. Walter Mitty.
Hey little goat fucker, tell your mom I said hi.
Hey fuckface., I wipe my ass with the Buybull , the Koran, and Torah/Talmud
You are the goat fucker ,dipshit. Your wife and daughter are the goats.
You should really clean my jizz off your mom's chin and her curtains before you try to get others dirty with your mudslinging there Haji.
Hey little boy, I bet you loved all the Depleted Uranium you dumped on Fallujah.
You support Dicktasters like Bush, Obomber, and Trump
Too bad we missed your pedophile Allah worshiping, goat humping ass. Maybe next time we won't.......Open the bomb bay doors !
You are nothing more than a coward who has never been in the military.
Post your fucking DD214 ya little sniveling punk or STFU
Shooo
Apparently your parents had no children that lived.....
BOYS!!!
BOYS!!!
Honestly - you are both silly faggots. Please to get your shine boxes.
Hey you silly little bitch. You wanna step in to the fight club here too ? So what kinda post-trans op, jew humping, jizz-eating faggot are you ? Feel free to jump back in here anytime after you get that Down Syndrome of yours fixed.
You both are vile out of control children. Shut the fuck up. How absolutely lame.
If you go back to my first post, all I said was "ALL" dictators and tyrant gas their people. That would be Turkey, Iraq, the US, Iran, and pretty much every country on the planet before all these faggitty cupcakes started bashing me. Go fuck yourself if you don't like the truth.
Yes, that's right, US used white phoshporus and other chemicals on Iraqis. Was that what you meant?
Not what I meant, but what you said is true. We gave Saddam chemical weapons to use on the Iranians. They used them on Iraq. Iraq used them on their own people. Then we used chemical weapons on the Iraqis.
Is it just me thinking this; or are Americans the stupidest people on earth?
Its not you, its the opinion of 99 percent of the world.
Where do you find time to post on ZH when you're so busy sucking all that Baghdad cock ?
Listen up, kid, I was dodging rockets and mortars at Danang before you were even born.
Cockbite sons of bitches like you we fragged.
now fuck off,.
So you're a fucking gook ! Damn we missed napalming your gay slant ass ! I knew you were a ladyboy. You were dodging all the cocks in your face back here Captain Bonespurs. Don't lie.
Please identify what 4th world shithole you are from sir ?
No, not all of us. The media will make you think that, but the opinion on the ground speaks differently. We are very comfortable slaves and therefore we will not rise up.
The American president has no respect for the laws of his country, which require a vote and declaration by Congress before a war, no respect for the sovereignty of other nations, violating Syrian airspace and occupying its territory, nor for international law, which requires all allegations of Chemical Weapon use to be investigated and UN authorization before a use of force. The American FBI has no respect for the rule of law. The CIA has never respected law, domestic or international, national sovereignty, nor any human ethical norms. Even the U.S. judiciary has no respect for the law, allowing for raids on the homes and offices of attorneys at law.
The people of the U.S. have allowed every element of their government, all the spy agencies, the Executive Branch, the Legislative Branch, and the Judicial Branch to violate every law and right imaginable: national and international. Yet, all we hear about from the lawless, barbarous American people is how Latin Americans must respect the laws of the U.S., national sovereignty, and national boundaries.
I invite someone to explain to me why anyone should by bound by the rules of a barbarous people who abide by no law themselves. The rules established by those who are lawless themselves is mere rhetoric. Enough rhetoric!
Just about no one in the USSA's government seems to worry much about the laws. CONgress long ago waived its constitutional duties. SCOTUS even longer ago usurped a boatload of constitutional duties. Let me try to remember the last elected president who didn't try to bomb another country or preside over an "intervention". Cal Coolidge? Herbert Hoover?
Why should Trump act any differently? There is ample precedent.
False flag. Never happened. It has been totally exposed with no truth coming from the U.S. Gov, DoD, CIA, FBI, the Guardian rag, and the Brits. Same old tire... keeps going flat for some reason.
When will somebody in the "active" military have enough balls to put their career and life on the line for the good of the country, and the world? I remember somebody from grade school history classes who once said, "I regret that I have but one life to lose for my country."
Never , because they need that paycheck. NO future in the USA except for the military.
Pension + healthcare + post-retirement consulting > truth
New (((media))) narrative: Assad's doing 5D chess; using gas because no one will believe that'd he'd use gas.
Who the fuck cares what this duplicitous traitor has to say on the subject of "pretext(s)" after what he and his boss did selling an invasion after nearly 10 years of sanctions on Iraq that killed hundreds of thousands more through bombings and blockades the American people didn't know about until 60 minutes (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omnskeu-puE)!!!
He's another one along with Boss Powell that needs to find a nice big tree on the property to park himself under with a loaded shotgun under his chin and do himself and America a favor and show remorse for the disgrace, embarrassment and betrayal he has shown his Country by not checking out all these years since that Uncle Tom nigger showed up at the UN in his $4,000 Oxford suit with a white vial of powdered sugar to sell the World another war on Iraq!
SERIOUSLY?... You would have to be a hardcore psychopath L-O-S-E-R not to have wanted to do yourself in knowing what he knows he did!
And WORSE STILL... SHAME ON THE REST OF U.S.... For allowing a war criminal like Colonel Wilkerson to teach students as an "educator" at an esteemed institution of higher learning for money... If he had come to William & Mary weekly in an orange jumpsuit from a local penitentiary spending the rest of his day in it to teach a course on war crimes then i might give him the benefit of the doubt.
Pretty much says it all where the rest of U.S. would have to be to look the other way and not want to tear this piece of shit to shreds for what he's done!!!