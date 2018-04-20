US Army Colonel Admits: "Hard To Believe That Assad Would Use Chemical Weapons"

Fri, 04/20/2018 - 17:05

Authored by Erik Sandberg via Medium.com,

The ex chief of staff to Colin Powell has criticized the “former colonial powers; France, U.K., and the U.S.”, questioning their motives for attacking Syria.

In an interview for Newsvoice Think, Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson  -  who served in the U.S. army for 31 years  -  said that he found it “unbelievable” that Bashar al-Assad would use chemical weapons and thus jeopardize his victory by drawing the United States into the situation.

Wilkerson, currently a visiting professor at The College of William & Mary in Virginia, feels the Pentagon pushed Trump to re-establish high ground in a war that has raged since the Arab Spring of 2011.

The commercial motivations for the U.S. going to war in Syria were also laid bare by Colonel Wilkerson. He described Lockheed Martin  - the American defense technologies company  -  as “merchants of death” and described the monopolisation arms contractors have over the governments, and the massive profits they make from war.

“The main reason for the president to go to war in Syria was to get Stormy Daniels, the Russia scandal, James Comey and a host of other things that have imperiled his presidency off the TV screens. Nothing does it like a strike. Our media is quite puerile like that. When they see missiles flying they get transfixed and they love to report on it.”

Wilkerson was heavily critical, not just of Trump, but also of the havoc the U.S. has wreaked since 9/11, berating the country he served for decades in the army, and then as chief of staff to Colin Powell between 2002–2005. He told Newsvoice Think that estimates say that anywhere between 300,000–600,000 could have died from the wars in Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, Niger, and Somalia”

Comments

cheka Fri, 04/20/2018 - 17:06 Permalink

trump -- we're leaving

assad -- oh no you're not, watch this

what a crock

even better -- nyc.media now claiming russia went in there and cleaned it all up.  to make nyc.dc look like liars....

as if..

 

JSBach1 cheka Fri, 04/20/2018 - 17:10 Permalink

I am Groot Fri, 04/20/2018 - 17:12 Permalink

What are you on Colonel Wilhelm Klink, dope ? All dictators and tyrants gas their people. Been there seen it up close and personal in Iraq. It really sends shivers up your spine to see what one human being can do to others in terms of the depths of being pure evil. 

AurorusBorealus Fri, 04/20/2018 - 17:16 Permalink

The American president has no respect for the laws of his country, which require a vote and declaration by Congress before a war, no respect for the sovereignty of other nations, violating Syrian airspace and occupying its territory, nor for international law, which requires all allegations of Chemical Weapon use to be investigated and UN authorization before a use of force.  The American FBI has no respect for the rule of law.  The CIA has never respected law, domestic or international, national sovereignty, nor any human ethical norms.  Even the U.S. judiciary has no respect for the law, allowing for raids on the homes and offices of attorneys at law.

The people of the U.S. have allowed every element of their government, all the spy agencies, the Executive Branch, the Legislative Branch, and the Judicial Branch to violate every law and right imaginable: national and international.  Yet, all we hear about from the lawless, barbarous American people is how Latin Americans must respect the laws of the U.S., national sovereignty, and national boundaries. 

I invite someone to explain to me why anyone should by bound by the rules of a barbarous people who abide by no law themselves. The rules established by those who are lawless themselves is mere rhetoric.  Enough rhetoric!

GeezerGeek AurorusBorealus Fri, 04/20/2018 - 18:41 Permalink

Just about no one in the USSA's government seems to worry much about the laws. CONgress long ago waived its constitutional duties. SCOTUS even longer ago usurped a boatload of constitutional duties. Let me try to remember the last elected president who didn't try to bomb another country or preside over an "intervention". Cal Coolidge? Herbert Hoover?

Why should Trump act any differently? There is ample precedent.

Nuclear Winter Fri, 04/20/2018 - 17:17 Permalink

False flag. Never happened. It has been totally exposed with no truth coming from the U.S. Gov, DoD, CIA, FBI, the Guardian rag, and the Brits. Same old tire... keeps going flat for some reason.

Freelance Christian Fri, 04/20/2018 - 17:18 Permalink

 When will somebody in the "active" military have enough balls to put their career and life on the line for the good of the country, and the world?  I remember somebody from grade school history classes who once said, "I regret that I have but one life to lose for my country."

 

 

Son of Captain Nemo Fri, 04/20/2018 - 17:24 Permalink

Who the fuck cares what this duplicitous traitor has to say on the subject of "pretext(s)" after what he and his boss did selling an invasion after nearly 10 years of sanctions on Iraq that killed hundreds of thousands more through bombings and blockades the American people didn't know about until 60 minutes (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omnskeu-puE)!!!

He's another one along with Boss Powell that needs to find a nice big tree on the property to park himself under with a loaded shotgun under his chin and do himself and America a favor and show remorse for the disgrace, embarrassment and betrayal he has shown his Country by not checking out all these years since that Uncle Tom nigger showed up at the UN in his $4,000 Oxford suit with a white vial of powdered sugar to sell the World another war on Iraq!

SERIOUSLY?... You would have to be a hardcore psychopath L-O-S-E-R not to have wanted to do yourself in knowing what he knows he did!

And WORSE STILL... SHAME ON THE REST OF U.S.... For allowing a war criminal like Colonel Wilkerson to teach students as an "educator" at an esteemed institution of higher learning for money... If he had come to William & Mary weekly in an orange jumpsuit from a local penitentiary spending the rest of his day in it to teach a course on war crimes then i might give him the benefit of the doubt.

Pretty much says it all where the rest of U.S. would have to be to look the other way and not want to tear this piece of shit to shreds for what he's done!!!