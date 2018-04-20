US Sorghum "Armada" Turns Away From China After Tariffs

China's nearly 200% tariff on imports of US sorghum is already having a profound impact on the global grain trade. And in the latest evidence of how quickly the tariffs have been felt by US producers, Reuters is reporting that an "armada" of cargo ships carrying $216 million of sorghum from the US to China has changed course since Beijing imposed the tariff last week, as grain exporters are suddenly worried about taking a sizable loss on the loads.
Since the tariff was imposed, the five shipments, which were all destined for China when they were loaded at Texas Gulf Coast export terminals owned by grain merchants Cargill Inc and Archer Daniels Midland Co, are now liable for a hefty deposit to be paid based on the value of the goods. The payment would likely make the shipments unprofitable, according to Reuters.
Beijing announced on Tuesday that it would impose the 178.6% tariff following a brief investigation. That followed the imposition of tariffs as high as 25% on range of products produced in America. In the world of US agricultural products, China has also imposed sanctions on US soybeans - a decision that is expected to create major disruptions for US farmers.
Cargill declined to tell Reuters where the ships that it loaded are heading now that they've been redirected away from China.
The Panamanian-flagged ship called the N Bonanza, was churning its way northeast across the Indian Ocean earlier this week, carrying more than 67,000 tonnes of sorghum from ADM’s elevator in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to Reuters shipping data.
Eleven hours after the anti-dumping deposits were announced, the ship stopped and then slowly tracked northwest.
The RB Eden, a vessel carrying 70,223 tonnes of sorghum loaded at the same ADM terminal, was headed east-northeast through the Indian Ocean off the coast of South Africa. It turned around.
Hours later, the Stamford Eagle - hauling sorghum from Cargill’s elevator in Houston - turned around off the western coast of Mexico.
At least two other vessels have also suddenly changed course: the Ocean Belt and Xing Xi Hai, both loaded at Cargill’s terminal.
It is unclear where the vessels are now heading.
But US exporters aren't the only ones feeling the pain from the tariffs: Suppliers of sorghum on the Pacific, Indian and Atlantic oceans are all hurting
Sorghum is a niche animal feed and a tiny slice of the billions of dollars in exports at stake in the trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies, which threatens to disrupt the flow of everything from steel to electronics.
As of now, the tariffs won't have a significant impact on Archer Daniels or Cargill - two of the world's largest grain merchants. But it is a warning that China won't hesitate to effectiv
"For their overall trade businesses, this is not that substantial. But it’s a warning. If China really does start slapping tariffs on everything, like soybeans and corn, things could get really ugly, really fast," said Bill Densmore, senior director of corporate ratings at Fitch Ratings.
But shipping companies may be forced to discount their cargoes to sell them.
"They’re not in a strong bargaining position considering they’ve got shipments from across the ocean that they have to sell and get the boats cleared out," said economist Daniel O’Brien of Kansas State University in the top U.S. sorghum-producing state.
And falling sorghum prices in Texas have already rattled farmers.
"This tit for tat has to stop, and talks to find reasonable and lasting solutions must begin, for the good of U.S. agriculture and the customers we have spent decades working to win as loyal buyers," said Tom Sleight, president and CEO of the US Grains Council.
But the real reason US producers should worry about an escalating trade war can be found in the backlash to the US's decision to ban sales of semiconductors to China's ZTE, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer.
Across China, citizens rallied in support of ZTE - and condemned the US measures as an attack on China. Restaurants offered ZTE employees free meals. They even "thanked" the US for helping force China to become more self-reliant.
Meanwhile in the US, Trump's aggressive rhetoric has been met with unease and criticism from the business community.
Given that, it's not difficult to imagine which side will be able to hold out longer while striking back with increasingly dramatic penalties.
Comments
N. Korea? Sorghum for denuclearization!
Sorghum Green is made out of people! It’s made out of people....
In reply to N. Korea? by Oldguy05
Sorghum Passport...Sorghum Visa...
China has world's 136th most powerful passport, 69 spots behind Taiwan
BY ALEX LINDER IN NEWS ON OCT 26, 2017 3:00 AM
Passport Index has updated its Global Passport Power Rank for 2017, showing once again that while China may be the world's second most powerful economy, its passport remains pretty weak.
With a visa-free score of 60, the Chinese passport is as powerful as passports from Sierra Leone, Ghana and Cuba, ranking 136th out of 199 countries and territories. Chinese passport-holders can now get into 22 countries without a visa and can receive a visa upon arrival in 38 additional countries, most of which are located in Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America. To visit anywhere in Europe or North America, Chinese citizens need visas.
http://shanghaiist.com/2017/10/26/passport-power.php
In reply to Sorghum Green is made out of… by Slippery Slope
Ouch.
Propaganda by the country's state-owned nationalist tabloid Global Times.
In reply to They even "thanked" the US… by Savvy
China, with a gun held to their own head, days STOP OR I'LL SHOOT.
What would happen here if feed grain doubled in price? Lots of hungry mouths in China with meager incomes.
Recall how Egypt's problems arose due to the high cost of food.
War has it's costs and it's rewards. If risks are calculated properly, war can be very strategic.
China has a massive trade surplus that if ended would result in massive plant closures and unemployed people with NO safety net except clubs and pitchforks. Compound that with elevated food costs and you have a bomb.
I'll bet food against TV's any day.
In reply to Propaganda by the country's… by Oldguy05
Ha ha ha
Chinese pay back
Relying on ag exports for income isn't industrial policy. It's deindustrialization policy. Trump can't please Lincoln Republicans like myself, and red state aquifer exporters at the same time.
In reply to Ha ha ha Chinese pay back by directaction
The PRC's military gets stronger withe every trade surplus. I'd rather see this now than later.
In reply to Ha ha ha Chinese pay back by directaction
Neoliberals ignore the subsidies for American ag exports, because they are needed to throw third world farmers off their land and into Wall Street's maquiladoras. Now, The Fed/banks have their scapegoat. Perfect time to tank the economy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyB1Jy7GQo8
Sounds like a win for NK.
SORGUM V SEMICONDUCTORS
Eat or watch TV
Trump is a business guru?
Two nations. One with almost 1.5 billion people. One with 300 million. One grows enough food. One does not. Who's going to last longer in a game of trade chicken? They only import about 150 billion from the US and that is almost entirely food. Americans might pay more for electronics. Chinese will starve. They have been playing a massive protectionist game since Nixon. That's why they only import food from us. They need it.
Tariffs would be great for the environment, but globalists will never admit that.
In reply to Two nations. One with… by matermaker
I wish people would remember where the term "wealth" came from. After humans settled down and started agriculture, some managed to grow more food than they could eat. The extra abundance was wealth. If the music stopped and every one had to sit down with what they had, who would last longer? Those with food and water or those with oil and/or electronics? You're dead in a month without food. China doesn't sell the World much of anything but cheap labor. Now that Japan has discovered a huge amount of rare earth metals, China has less to bargain with.
In reply to Tariffs would be great for… by DemandSider
You don't really get the concept of a global market, do you?
In reply to Two nations. One with… by matermaker
A market is a market be it global or village. I tell gold bugs the same thing. After the Black Death, it didn't matter how 'rich' you were... you couldn't find anyone to plow your fields. A single market disruption in the essentials would devastate Asia almost instantly. You can survive on recycling steel and not being able to buy a new cheap car. Or not get a new cell phone or television. The sort of market disruption that turns the World upside down is and always has been food first and foremost. Be it a volcanic eruption that causes it to snow in July in the late 1700s or a trade war. As the Kinks famously said, "give the people what they want"... They'll want food most.
In reply to You don't really get the… by dirty fingernails
There's a time to play hardball and a time to eat humble pie, unfortunately , the US is living on past glories and cannot see the wood for the trees. If our fellow US citizens don't take matters into their own hands then, the demise, will be akin to being buried alive, a slow suffocation.
Free Hillary!
SO wrong. This IS the time to play hardball. Screw China. For years, the US has been getting KILLED by unfair trade imbalances with China. Trying to reason with them has been fruitless.
It’s time to balance out the scales. Both sides will suffer until China realizes they have to comply with fair and balanced trade practices. We will lose access to cheap hardware and other things. THEY will starve without our food imports. Once they realize this(and they will), things will normalize.
In reply to There's a time to play… by WTFUD
Not a bright move by China at all. Brazil can't make up for this shortage. China is literally going to starve to death. Meanwhile, Americans will pay more for a 39th tv in their house or some fake rubber dogshit. What the Hell were they thinking ?
They are thinking that the political pressure from the Ag Sector of the voters has more sway than just about anyone else. They are correct in that. What they don't realize is that when you are in farming, your crop insurance also covers market price collapse. Sorghum, for example, is a warm weather crop like corn. If you plant in May, you don't harvest until about October. You're not a good farmer if you go broke in one bad crop/season.
In reply to Not a bright move by China… by I am Groot
Meh. ADM and Cargill can eat it. I've seen entire trains with ADM tankers, ostensibly full of corn syrup (50 or 60 deep) chug on past. Not an uncommon site at all.
Let China grow its own, then. Oops...