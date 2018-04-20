Weekend Reading: The Return Of Stagflation

Authored by Lance Roberts via RealInvestmentAdvice.com,
One of the worst possible outcomes for the U.S. economy, and ultimately for investors, is stagflation. Of course, if you weren’t around in the 60-70’s, there is a reasonably high probability you are not even sure what “stagflation” is. Here is the technical definition:
“stagflation – persistent high inflation combined with high unemployment and stagnant demand in a country’s economy.”
How can that happen? Exactly in the way you are witnessing now.
While the current Administration is keen on equalizing trade through tariffs, trade deals, and trade deficit reduction, they have also embarked on a deficit expanding spending spree which has deleterious long-term effects on economic growth. At the same time, the administration is attacking our major trading partners, particularly China, leading to a push to shift away from the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency.
What does all that mean?
Here is the problem with the current trajectory.
-
A weaker dollar leads to higher commodity prices creating cost-push inflation.
-
As fears of inflation infiltrate the markets, interest rates increase which raises borrowing costs.
-
As the dollar weakens, exports come under pressure which comprises about 40% of corporate profits.
-
Higher input costs, borrowing costs, and weaker profits ultimately force corporations to suppress wage growth to protect profits.
-
As wage growth is suppressed, particularly with a heavily indebted consumer, demand falls as higher costs, both product and borrowing costs, cannot be compensated for.
-
As demand falls, companies react by reducing the highest costs to their bottom lines: wages and employment.
-
As profits come under pressure, stock prices fall which negatively impacts the “wealth effect” further curtailing consumptive demand.
-
As the economy slumps into recession, unemployment rise sharply, demand falls, and interest rates decline sharply.
As I discussed just recently, the bottom 80% of U.S. households are heavily indebted with no wage growth to offset the rising costs in “non-discretionary” spending requirements of rent, utilities, food and healthcare and debt payments.
However, as the dollar weakens, the input costs to manufacturers rise leading to concerns of inflationary pressures which pushes interest rates higher.
The biggest risk to the markets, and investors, is both the current Administrations trade policies, particularly as it relates to China, and the reduction of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet. Combined, these two represent the largest buyers of U.S. Treasuries which is most inopportune at a time where the fiscal deficit is set to swell creating a surge in U.S. debt issuance. (The chart below is the annual rate of change of foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries versus the annual change in interest rates.)
Furthermore, this is all occurring at a time when global liquidity is being withdrawn.
“The removal of global policy stimulus has naturally come about as the world economy finally managed a couple of quarters of synchronised growth in 2017. But our view is that this growth is tenuous and very late-cycle, particularly in China and the US, as the credit cycle has already turned. And the next challenges for markets are just around the corner.”
While much of the mainstream media continues to promote expectations of a global resurgence in economic growth, there is currently scant evidence of such being the case. Since economic growth is roughly 70% dependent on consumption, then population, wage, and consumer debt growth become key inputs into that equation. Unfortunately, with real wage growth stagnant for the bottom 80%, demographics running in reverse, and consumers extremely leveraged, a sustained surge in economic growth to offset higher interest rates becomes unlikely.
So, to summarize, we have a depreciating dollar policy from the White House, which is inflationary, with the Fed and foreign purchasers of our bonds not keeping pace with burgeoning deficits. With inflation, not generated by economic growth but by a weak dollar instead, pushes interest rates higher, the combination is a deadly one-two punch for the economy. This is an outcome to which the market is currently ill-prepared for.
Just something to think about as you catch up on your weekend reading list.
Economy & Fed
- This Is Not Your Father’s Economy by Caroline Baum via MarketWatch
- Say Goodbye To The Old Tax Code by Kevin Brady via USA Today
- Trump Tax Cuts Still Unpopular by Eric Levitz via New York Magazine
- Analysis Of CBO’s 2018 Budget Outlook by Committee For A Responsible Federal Budget
- A Synchronized Global Slowdown by Edward Harrison via Credit Writedowns
- Trump Inherited Trillion Dollar Deficits by Stephen Moore via Washington Times
- Both Parties Have A Plan For The Debt: Do Nothing by Robert Samuelson via Washington Post
- After Failed Tax Cutting, GOP Looks For New Deal by Geoffrey Kabaservice vai NYT
- The Tax Cut Is Just A Financial Engineering Game by Macromon via Global Macro Monitor
- Deficit: The GOP Has Been Playing Us For Suckers by Stan Collender via Forbes
Markets
- IMF Sounds Alarm On Global Debt by Tyler Durden via ZeroHedge
- Uncharted Territory For Stock Valuations by Bryce Coward via Knowledge Leaders
- On Big Market Tops by Sven Henrich via Northman Trader
- Oil Prices Haven’t Peaked Yet by Simon Constable via US News
- The Yield Curve Knows Best by Kevin Muir via The Macro Tourist
- Saxo Bank: The End Of A Cycle by Mike Mish Shedlock via MishTalk
- Bond Bears Still Bet On Higher Rates by Sunny Oh via MarketWatch
- How Long Will The Momentum Party Last by James Picerno via Capital Spectator
- When Failing To Prepare Is Preparing To Fail by Tad Rivelle via Trust Co Of The West
- S&P500 Faces Tougher Growth Comps In 2018 by Michael Cannivet via Forbes
- The Bullish & Bearish Case For Oil by Nick Cunningham via OilPrice.com
Most Read On RIA
- Selling The 200-DMA by Lance Roberts
- Triffin Warned Us by Michael Lebowitz
- How Libor’s Surge Will Help Pop The Global Bubble by Jesse Colombo
- The Risk To Markets – Global Growth by Lance Roberts
- Market Is Underpricing Risk…Again by Doug Kass
Research / Interesting Reads
- Junk Bond Market Still In Denial by Wolf Richter via Wolf Street
- US Pension Fund Collapse No Longer A Distant Prospect by Aaron Brown via Bloomberg
- Win The Game By Understanding Risk & Players by Johnny Kampis via American Spectator
- Some Things I Am Pretty Sure About by Morgan Housel via Collaborative Fund
- The Global Recovery Levels Off As Vulnerability Rises by Brookings Institute
- In The Land Of Lost by Nick Maggiulli via Dollars and Data
- Four Flash Points Of Volatility by Nomi Prins via The Daily Reckoning
- Stocks Are Spinning Their Wheels by Dana Lyons via The Lyons Share
- Heading For Another Minsky Moment by Jesse Felder via The Felder Report
“The trick of successful investors is to sell when they want to, not when they have to.” – Seth Klarman
Comments
I know I speak for everyone here when I say how shocked we are at the mere suggestion of stagflation.
more accurate -- financial repression by our overlords in nyc
In reply to I know I speak for everyone… by Seeing Red
“The trick of successful investors is to sell when they want to, not when they have to.”
That is a good point, but too often people confuse investing and savings. You have a 401 savings account, you have other "investments" the idea is that investments are at definition speculative and the market however always encourages the illusion that they are savings.
What you don't want to do is retire on an "investing"
http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-4kWADoyWELk/URPuHXv7KvI/AAAAAAAAHw0/wY6SfIdgC…
This picture makes you ask the question what happened to those retiring in 1992 and 1993.
The US has a depreciating US$ policy... ROFL...
So does every other central bank...