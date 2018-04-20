Wells Fargo Agrees To Pay Record $1BN Fine In Settlement With Mulvaney's CFPB

As was widely expected, Wells Fargo announced today that it has agreed to pay a $1 billion fine to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in what is the largest fine ever levied by the CFPB in its six-year existence.
The fine was levied over Wells' shady sales practices, including the opening of millions of fraudulent accounts in its retail bank, and abuses in its auto-lending and mortgage lending divisions.
As a result, the company will need to adjust its already unremarkable first quarter results to factor in an additional non-tax-deductible accrual of $800 million, which shaves 16 cents off its EPS to 96 cents.
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) announced today it has entered into consent orders with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) that address matters pertaining to the company’s compliance risk management program and issues regarding certain interest rate-lock extensions on home mortgages and collateral protection insurance (CPI) placed on certain auto loans. The company has previously disclosed publicly the issues regarding interest rate-lock extensions and CPI.
"For more than a year and a half, we have made progress on strengthening operational processes, internal controls, compliance and oversight, and delivering on our promise to review all of our practices and make things right for our customers," said Timothy J. Sloan, president and chief executive officer of Wells Fargo. "While we have more work to do, these orders affirm that we share the same priorities with our regulators and that we are committed to working with them as we deliver our commitments with focus, accountability, and transparency. Our customers deserve only the best from Wells Fargo, and we are committed to delivering that."
The orders, which are available in their entirety at the respective web sites for the OCC and CFPB, require the company to pay $1 billion in total civil money penalties. As a result, the company will adjust its first quarter 2018 preliminary financial results by an additional accrual of $800 million, which is not tax deductible. The accrual reduces reported first quarter 2018 net income by $800 million, or $0.16 cents per diluted common share, to $4.7 billion, or 96 cents per diluted common share.
Under the consent orders, Wells Fargo will also be required to submit, for review by its board, plans detailing its ongoing efforts to strengthen its compliance and risk management, and its approach to customer remediation efforts.
Like we said yesterday, while the fine is technically the "largest fine ever" levied by the CFPB, it's essentially a slap on the wrist that pales in comparison to a recent DOJ fine of $14 billion levied against Deutsche Bank.
Wells Fargo shares are up 1.4% since the open, showing no discernible reaction to the news. Mick Mulvaney was appointed to lead the CFPB late last year after its previous director, Richard Cordray, stepped down. Initially, media organizations reported that Mulvaney was going to abandon the probe into Wells Fargo, a claim he denied, and has now definitively proven false.
Comments
Cost of doing business.
You Mean,
Meet The New Boss?
In reply to Cost of doing business. by DSCH
$1B fine and no one goes to jail, plus, all the Platinum pensions are safe...JUSTICE!
In reply to You Mean, Meet The New Boss? by dirty belly
Show me one consumer that will be refunded any money. I dare WF.
In reply to $1B fine and no one goes to… by FireBrander
$1BN?
Sure, no problem...
Will you take a third party out-of-state check?
Just don't cash it until the taxpayer bailout money hits our account on Monday.
In reply to Show me one consumer that… by Truther
I have a question: Does anybody here feel "protected" by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau? Could anybody cite me an example of something they've done that has made your financial life better or safer?
In reply to $1B? by toady
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=eHgbRYgpGGs
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2gK3s5j7PgA
In reply to $1B fine and no one goes to… by FireBrander
With no criminal prosecutions. Business as usual.
In reply to Cost of doing business. by DSCH
Justice can be purchased for Just us.
Rule of law only applies to the lemmings.
So remind me - how much of that $1 billion is rebated to the screwed customers??
NADA.. You get $0.05 on a 10K deposit. Isn't that enough?
In reply to So remind me - how much of… by DavidFL
I am sorry, sir. That will be $0.00. Would you like to open a SuperDuper Savings Card with us?
In reply to So remind me - how much of… by DavidFL
WFC will raise fees across the board within six months.
Criminal charges are the only medicine that can fight the bankster cancer.
Years back, WFC wrote my homeowners policy..raised the rate 45% out of the blue...I called, they said "tough shit, pay it"...I cancelled and will never give them a penny.
In reply to WFC will raise fees across… by small axe
The government always wins. Wells Fargo screwed the people, and the penalty was Wells had to pay the government, great work if you can get it. (The sharks made good coin also)
In reply to WFC will raise fees across… by small axe
And the government workers do not even have to be polite to their clients, nor do they have to refrain from massive absenteeism that inconveniences clients as long as they have 1) kids and 2) civil servant status. Less the civil servant status, it is the same thing in private-sector jobs.
In reply to The government always wins. … by Dapper Dan
Wells Embargo! What a great business plan they had--ghost accounts to artificially prop up the stock, among other banksters tricks and sleights of hand.
Drive by any local Wells Branch and there are customers all day long...lunch hour and Saturdays, the parking lot is full. I don't understand it..even if a person is clueless about the criminality of the bank, every "service" they offer is cheaper elsewhere...and their mortgage rates are ALWAYS .25% higher than everyone else and their closing costs are a rip-off too...how they have a single customer is just mind blowing.
In reply to Wells Embargo! What a great… by Nuclear Winter
That's one of the many reasons I deal with a local credit union, haha ...
In reply to Drive by any local Wells… by FireBrander
Wells Key Largo: This is where management goes for “meetings” that sound more like vacations.
In reply to Wells Embargo! What a great… by Nuclear Winter
Shareholders pay the fine. Wells has years to pay it. They will announce a reduction on a Friday in August.
And nobody goes to jail!
A person doing anything near what they did would face criminal prosecution. Corporate "person"? No.
Its ok, they will steal it back from customers next year 5 times over.
A fine, which will be paid for using higher customer service charges (thus, giving all the other banks a reason to raise their fees); loan application fees (they have most of their customers over a barrel); and share dividends that could have been returned to shareholder, but if those shareholders are also Warren Buffett or any other of the protected class, then that fine will also be put on the backs of the employees who still work there after a round of layoffs.
Did the CFPB even bother to investigate the amount of Wells Fargo's ill gotten monies in coming up with this?
Fed flies a billion dollars on pallets to Wells to top up their account
how about ZERO out all bonuses for a year!
#FreeWellsFargo
This will trend high with the socialist youngins,’ speaking of which they get in trouble when they mess with banks.
In my shop, a young girl, barely out of high school, wrote us a not-so-backed-up check for the ugliest selection of merchandise in our store.
When we found out what she did, I did not want to do anything about it because 1) she was a baby, and 2) I was glad to see the ugly merchandise gone for fear a real customer would buy it, forcing me to turn out an equally ugly design.
There was no visual redemption for this merchandise. It came with the shop. Why this young person wanted it, who knows?
We found out that she had done it in several places, and despite the fact that she was just a kid, she got in big trouble from other merchants. We let it go.
In reply to #FreeWellsFargo by Cautiously Pes…
Funny how close it is to the CFPB's annual budget ;-)
Here's a article that should be on ZH....
https://www.rt.com/business/357890-deutsche-bank-gold-germany/
Who gets the $1,000,000?
It was a billion with a b, it is written in figures 1,000,000,000
In reply to Who gets the $1,000,000? by kentek
I think Wells Fargo would be a good test case for how to split up a to big to fail company. If it doesn't work out perfectly I'm okay with that.
Again, it is the shareholders who are paying and not the culpable Bankers. This will have to come to an end one day.
$1BN fine? Meh, cost of "doing business."
Can someone please tell me how on earth they still have a banking license?
So does this mean that all $1B will now be funneled to #BlackLivesMatter and other assorted radical leftist nonsense ? After all the CFPB was created to be an unaccountable slush fund for Democrap extortion and money laundering funded by the FED.