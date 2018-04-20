What Do They Know? Investors Dump High Yield Bond Funds Most Since Election

After rising for 10 of the previous 11 days, ever-hopeful that we can get back to 'abnormal', it appears a realization of just how levered US corporates are, as well as testing and losing a key technical level, prompted the biggest fund outflow from HY bond ETF since the 2016 election...

With HY Yields at their lowest decile on record...

As of Wednesday’s closing levels, HY spreads returned to their January tights while their IG and EM counterparts remain significantly wider...

Perhaps, investors suddenly woke up to the near-record high leverage that US Investment Grade firms are carrying...

And High Yield firms are even worse...HY Leverage at record highs...

It appears that as soon as HYG reached its 100-day moving-average, that was good enough and sellers used the bounce to sell...

And sell they did - the biggest outflow since the election in 2016...





So what do they know?