What Do They Know? Investors Dump High Yield Bond Funds Most Since Election

Fri, 04/20/2018 - 12:55

After rising for 10 of the previous 11 days, ever-hopeful that we can get back to 'abnormal', it appears a realization of just how levered US corporates are, as well as testing and losing a key technical level, prompted the biggest fund outflow from HY bond ETF since the 2016 election...

With HY Yields at their lowest decile on record...

As of Wednesday’s closing levels, HY spreads returned to their January tights while their IG and EM counterparts remain significantly wider...

Perhaps, investors suddenly woke up to the near-record high leverage that US Investment Grade firms are carrying...

 

And High Yield firms are even worse...HY Leverage at record highs...

It appears that as soon as HYG reached its 100-day moving-average, that was good enough and sellers used the bounce to sell...

 

And sell they did - the biggest outflow since the election in 2016...


 

So what do they know?

lester1 Fri, 04/20/2018 - 13:01

They are getting out before shit hits the fan in the bond market. Why buy bonds at these pathetically low interest rates when you can wait and get a higher rate??.. 🤔

 

And just wait until the COMEX defaults and the wealthy elites can't get their physical gold holdings. It's coming. Gold is leveraged 76:1 paper to physical.

SDShack gatorengineer Fri, 04/20/2018 - 13:46

It's not just the Fed that buys US debt. The USSA will do EVERYTHING necessary to "persuade" it's "sovereign allies" to dump their own fiat to support the Petro$. Expect more schizophrenic gyrations in the bond "markets" as the power struggles intensify. The Petro$ will be the last bloody fiat standing before the great Debt Ponzi Fall. I've said for months, it's not trade/resource wars that are coming. Those have been fought since the 90's. What is coming now is Currency Wars, and bankers are going to be forced to feed on each other. That is the tell that the game is entering the end phase when sociopaths start turning on each other. Plan accordingly.

Alexander De Large Fri, 04/20/2018 - 13:28

