What Do They Know? Investors Dump High Yield Bond Funds Most Since Election

After rising for 10 of the previous 11 days, ever-hopeful that we can get back to 'abnormal', it appears a realization of just how levered US corporates are, as well as testing and losing a key technical level, prompted the biggest fund outflow from HY bond ETF since the 2016 election...
With HY Yields at their lowest decile on record...
As of Wednesday’s closing levels, HY spreads returned to their January tights while their IG and EM counterparts remain significantly wider...
Perhaps, investors suddenly woke up to the near-record high leverage that US Investment Grade firms are carrying...
And High Yield firms are even worse...HY Leverage at record highs...
It appears that as soon as HYG reached its 100-day moving-average, that was good enough and sellers used the bounce to sell...
And sell they did - the biggest outflow since the election in 2016...
So what do they know?
Sooner or later this is all going sideways.
they know the 10 yr is at 2.945 today.................back to its february high.
What that tells you is some financial instrument broke on April 17th, shouldnt see a rising dollar and a falling 10yr on the same day....
There is a disturbance in the schwartz. Either that or a whale had to cash out to have JayZ and Beyonce play his sons Barmitzvah.
hava nagila hip hop remix
https://youtu.be/eYwJX1f7CGU?t=29
maybe that a 4% coupon on a company that can't turn a profit is not really "high yield." Ask those who shorted the VIX how picking up nickels in front of the steamroller worked for them.
They are getting out before shit hits the fan in the bond market. Why buy bonds at these pathetically low interest rates when you can wait and get a higher rate??.. 🤔
And just wait until the COMEX defaults and the wealthy elites can't get their physical gold holdings. It's coming. Gold is leveraged 76:1 paper to physical.
You do realize that the are no meaningful phys holdings at COMEX right?
Has there ever been a run on the comex? If not then how would you know what happen?
Going to be a get the popcorn close today. Something tells me the big fish want it under 2650.....
Maybe quintupling the money supply in less than 2 decades will have negative effects after all
Budget deficit is -$2.3 billion dollars a day. Fake news CNBC will never report that.
http://www.usdebtclock.org
There's not enough liquidity to service all that new debt. That's why interest rates will keep going up. Without a new QE program, a major bond market crash is coming soon. It will take everything else down with it.
Nope, dont need liquidity when the fed buys it....
Current situation is like issuing yourself a Visa Card with no credit limit and no minimum payment..... It works until someone blinks... and anyone who blinks is already asshole deep in the shit.
necessary expenses are inflating but wages aren't. This is a problem they cannot fix with more printing. It's FUBAR.
The plan is right on sschedual: The Economist: "Get Ready For A World Currency By 2018" | Zero Hedge
The great thing about trying to be an economist is that I can't possibly be more wrong than Krugman, who won a nobel peace prize.
It's not just the Fed that buys US debt. The USSA will do EVERYTHING necessary to "persuade" it's "sovereign allies" to dump their own fiat to support the Petro$. Expect more schizophrenic gyrations in the bond "markets" as the power struggles intensify. The Petro$ will be the last bloody fiat standing before the great Debt Ponzi Fall. I've said for months, it's not trade/resource wars that are coming. Those have been fought since the 90's. What is coming now is Currency Wars, and bankers are going to be forced to feed on each other. That is the tell that the game is entering the end phase when sociopaths start turning on each other. Plan accordingly.
