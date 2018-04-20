Who Will Bail America Out Then?

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
It begins to look like The USA will litigate itself into Civil War Two with the first battle being half the lawyers in the Department of Justice prosecuting the other half until Anthropogenic Global Warming puts the DC Swamp completely underwater and all parties concerned scuttle off into the deep blue sea.
It was rather a shock to see the photo lineup of all those familiar faces — Comey, Hillary, McCabe, Loretta Lynch et. al. — in the criminal referral “matters” sent over to the DOJ by congress on Wednesday, as if they were some mob of goombahs caught running a waste management kickback racket in the Hackensack mud-flats. But the evidence trail has been in plain sight for more than a year that Justice Department officials of various ranks and stripes colluded to bring off a legalistic coup d’etat against the loathed and despised winner of the 2016 election — with a little help from (of all things and personae) Russia, as in that political smallpox blanket known as the Steele Dossier.
Mixed metaphors aside, it looks like all the clones of Ricky Ricardo and Lucy engineered in some CIA black lab will never satisfy the amount of ’splainin’ that needs to be done, and that the ensuing trials may last longer than the lifetimes of millennials still struggling on campus with their gender presentation. There may be even more line-ups to come. I’m thinking players like Susan Rice, the Podesta brothers, Huma Abedin, John Brennan, James Clapper, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, and perhaps the gentleman who preceded the Golden Golem of Greatness in the oval office.
This melodrama will make The Lord of the Rings look like a knock-knock joke.
Meanwhile, the Republic actually whirls around the drain, both as a legitimate polity between Montauk Point and the Farallon Islands, and as an actor on the world stage. The Washington bureaucracy is not the only swamp that needs to be drained. There’s also the reeking Okeefenokee wasteland known as the US economy, led by its financial avatars on Wall Street who engineered the orgy of asset-stripping that chewed through the industrial states like some flesh-eating bacteria.
There is nothing left in Flyover-land. I drove through part of it yesterday on a book-reporting chore: the “quiet corner” of northeastern Connecticut south of Worcester, Mass, a valley of decrepitating mill towns and opiate addiction, like some place out of H.P. Lovecraft’s demon-haunted imagination, where the sun comes up twenty minutes later than anywhere else, and a dwindling population of malevolent diseased imbeciles shriek their lonesome agonies of failure and destitution to a God that never returned from lunchbreak one day in 1985. Their parting shot to an unjust world was voting for Donald Trump. Next time, they won’t even be around.
Anyway, Trump may emerge briefly from his triumph over the Swamp-led coup-d’etat only to find himself in his fated other role as designated bag-holder for the next crack-up of the banking system. At least he’ll be in his natural element: bankruptcy, presiding over the biggest ruined casino the world has ever seen. Who will bail America out then? Hint: the Federal Reserve is out of tricks — except maybe turning the US Greenback into a Bazooka Joe comic. That act of this national Grand Guignol awaits in the second half of 2018.
Meantime, my head is still reeling from the shenanigans in Syria last week. How many of our missiles were shot down exactly? I’m not too confident we’ll ever get a straight answer about that from the generals. Nor why they decided to blow up a suspected chemical weapons factory which, you’d think, would disperse a residue cloud of chemical weapons all over the Syrian landscape — and since that didn’t happen, was it actually a chemical weapons factory at all? And what of the shockingly credible claims from many quarters that there was no chemical weapons attack on Syrian civilians in any case? Judging by the front-page of The New York Times today, that nearly world-ending incident has already been shoved down the memory-hole.
Comments
Go Trump!
Sabbatean Jubilee?
In reply to Go Trump! by ZippyBananaPants
Fuck bailing us out. Leave us alone, finally. You're not here to help.
Hogg 2036
In reply to Sabbatean Jubilee? by ikemike
You dont bailout a singularity and thats how this will ultimately end.
In reply to Fuck bailing us out. Leave… by Shitonya Serfs
Thanks JHK. Great reading as usual - you have quite a way with words to point out cold facts.
In reply to You dont bailout a… by gatorengineer
shove that trumpet upp where the sun don't shine
In reply to Go Trump! by ZippyBananaPants
George Washington was a man
George Patton was a man
King leonidas was a man
William Wallace was a man
Men today? Not men......................
Feminized little soy boys........The fallen soldiers who died in countless wars just to give you the right to exist, are laughing in their graves..........
Daniel Boone? Davy Crockett?
In reply to George Washington was a man… by Labworks
Daniel Boone was a man He was a big man
In reply to George Washington was a man… by Labworks
Yeah, right. Idiot soldiers died for (((banksters))), not freedom. Must be nice living in your marshmallow world.
In reply to George Washington was a man… by Labworks
Politicians don't bail out countries, they put them in the position to need to be bailed out by their people. The result is unpredictable and often genocidal.
If it ended the ugly joke of a Federal Reserve Bank, it may be worth the price.
I'm not sure what comes next is much better
The Economist: "Get Ready For A World Currency By 2018" | Zero Hedge
In reply to If it end the joke of a… by nsurf9
"There may be even more line-ups to come. I’m thinking players like Susan Rice, the Podesta brothers, Huma Abedin, John Brennan, James Clapper, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, and perhaps the gentleman who preceded the Golden Golem of Greatness in the oval office. "
I wish these writers would stop forgetting to put LOIS LERNER on the list. Jeez.
In reply to I'm not sure what comes next… by DingleBarryObummer
What I Learned From Huckleberry Finn
1. don't go to school or church
2. being rich is all worry and sweat
3. don't take no stock in dead people
4. don't take no stock in mathematics (data, charts)
5. most places in America are all smothery and cramped up
6. steam boats kill themselves on rocks
7. there's too much humbug talkity-talk
In reply to I'm not sure what comes next… by DingleBarryObummer
Evereeeetheeng's fine in Amereeeeeekaaaaa!!
America will. As long as there is someone who tells the Fed and Wall Street to fuck off and die. It will be five horrible years, but it will be worth it.
optimist.
In reply to America will. As long as… by dark fiber
It will be 50 horrible years at best. The real problem is the absolute extinction of demand. That can only be overcome by
1) A Paradigm Shift (think ET showing up, or a new internet of things that in the long run creates jobs)
2) a massive war which results in a whole lot less people and a big need to rebuild everything (Hint, this is what you are seeing the opening acts of).
In reply to optimist. by Winston Churchill
Thank you. At least one sane person around here. Everybody just seems to think a reset will be quick and painless. No, it won't. It'll be brutal and drawn out and there's no guarantee we'll be better off coming out the other side.
In reply to It will be 50 horrible years… by gatorengineer
@ Dark,
You’re going to have to Eliminate the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA first.
In reply to America will. As long as… by dark fiber
"Anyway, Trump may emerge briefly from his triumph over the Swamp-led coup-d’etat only to find himself in his fated other role as designated bag-holder for the next crack-up of the banking system."
When that happens Trump needs to activate G.W.Bush's NSPD 51, HSPD-20, and start kicking ass and taking names...
From China to Japan to Europe to America...
Samurais, spartans, vikings and gunslingers...countless of fallen real men throughout history dead for this?
A bunch of soy boys? Lol, nothing honorable add in the history books from this age.
ESL?
In reply to From China to Japan to… by Labworks
The widows son is the correct answer. So where is the widows son and where is the money if you would like to know WHO IS THE WIDOWS SON?.
Trump is pushing it to be done on his timeline and not the Deep States. This has to end, it will not end well, but there is hope for a better restart.
Kill the asset inflators, assist the job and income creators. Then America won't be needing "bailouts" for the criminals in the financial and political class.
I think Lovecraft would agree: it's time for an Innsmouth insurrection against the Swamp!
Until you get off the Jew controlled FED and seriously rein in their investment banking arm, and reform the financial sector from top to bottom. Until then nothing will change.
All the deaths around the Clintons, but the ATF and Fed's contribute to the 80+ dead at Waco because they might have had a few full auto M-16's.Was it worth it, Janet Reno?
Ruby Ridge. A decorated combat veteran,Randy Weaver,has his son shot and wife's head blown off by ATF sniper,because an agent-provocateur scumbag asked him to saw off the barrel one inch below the legal limit. The weaver family moved to Idaho to be left alone to practice their religion, The ATF wanted Weaver to "wear a wire" and grass on his neighbors,admirers of National Socialism, five miles down the road. Weaver refused to do this and paid the price.
It is time for the Federal Bureaucracies to be held to account. If they are not essential then they should be wound up.There seems to be some overlap in duties and the tax base is just not there anymore.
Ron Paul is correct on his analysis of the Fed, IRS, and other DC entities.The funding is done by kicking the can down the road. With the death of petro-dollar link just around the corner, we need a new plan.