Why The April 14th Missiles-Invasion Of Syria Was A Historic Turning-Point

Authored by Eric Zuesse via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
The April 14th invasion was the apogee, the turning-point downward, for American hegemony, the end of the mono-polar world or U.S. dictatorship that ever since 24 February 1990 the U.S. Government has imposed on all of its foreign allies for them to join the U.S in imposing against Russia — the only other nuclear super-power and thereby the only effective counter-weight to America’s global dictatorship.
The strategy, ever since that time, has been to pick off, one-by-one, Russia’s allies, and bring them into NATO, so as to place missiles right on and near Russia borders, and, effectively, compel Russia to surrender to the will of America’s leaders.
The embarrassing ineffectiveness of the April 14th invasion - it didn’t even get the OPCW, Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons, to cancel its planned investigation of the evidence in Douma Syria regarding whether it was Assad and Putin who have been lying, or instead Trump and his foreign allies who were lying - caps what is actually the U.S. Government’s defeat in its decades-long plan for global hegemony, global dictatorship.
The Washington Post reported, on April 16th, that Trump is angry at his “aides” for their falsehoods, misrepresentations to him about what the result would be if he were to select a particular policy-option — their false advice and predictions on the basis of which he had made the decisions that he had decided, on the basis of their advice, to make, and which results did not happen as they had predicted. It reported that:
Growing angrier, Trump insisted that his aides had misled him about the magnitude of the expulsions [of Russian diplomats]. “There were curse words,” the official said, “a lot of curse words.”
In that news-article was made clear that his “aides” had persuaded him that if he expelled lots of Russian diplomats, he would satisfy not only the American newsmedia but the leaders of allied countries, which would then expel at least as many diplomats as the U.S., in order for the U.S. President to be able to be leading a real “alliance” against Russia, and not to be, essentially, pursuing a go-it-alone anti-Russia policy (and thus hardly any global dictator at all).
The WaPo article indicated that Trump strongly wants to win Putin’s support for his anti-Syria and anti-Iran policies (apparently, Trump is 100% committed to the policies of the royal Saud family and of Israel’s aristocracy, to conquer both Iran and Syria), and that Trump is dumbfounded that European leaders are not following through with the necessary support (of Saudi Arabia’s and of Israel’s policies). (Though George Herbert Walker Bush had intended on 24 February 1990 that the U.S. would be the global dictator; Israel and the Sauds jointly took control of the U.S. Government, and Trump is even more committed to those two aristocracies than Obama was. And, yet, even with the U.S. aristocracy’s support, the Sauds and Israel are failing to achieve their demands.)
Russia resists, and now no reasonable person can question — despite America’s spending ten times what Russia does on the military — that Russia’s weapons are vastly more reliable than America’s are.
(If you click on the video, start viewing at around 1:30:00.) This is a failure also of the corrupt leaderships of America’s allies that joined in the invasion, who now can know that in any country where their billionaires can make profits from war (e.g., Lockheed Martin, BAE, etc.), corruption will flourish even more than ‘defense’ spending does. Why are the Sauds and Israelis being served by America’s foreign policies (against Syria and Iran)? It’s because that is the way for America’s aristocracy to generate wars and to cause the profits of the hundred top military contractors to soar. The only winners are those super-rich who are on the taking side of their government’s expenditures — and, secondarily, their mega-bankers who benefit also from those nations’ continuously soaring debts to fund the permanent-war-for-permanent-‘peace’ economies.
Aristocracies thrive on nothing so much as the sale, to other governments, of wars, and of debts — other governments are their essential market. If an aristocracy’s allies don’t buy, that aristocracy will die. Mainly, aristocrats sell to governments weapons, and then sell, to the public, those governments’ debts.
Finally, the massive corruption in the U.S. military (what Eisenhower had called the “military-industrial complex”) has come home to roost. Not even the projected increases in U.S. ‘defense’ spending (and soaring federal debts) will be able to address the problem — the only result of doing yet more of the same will simply be yet further escalation of the corruption, and of the foreign corpses, cripples, and refugees. For only the most corrupt to be on the receiving end of the benefits cannot be sustained forever. The aristocracies are coming to the end of their tethers, and won’t be able to grab all that they crave to have (which is everything). The U.S. aristocracy’s dream of establishing “Nuclear Primacy” is likewise just a fantasyland.
Russia is now making the commitment to its allies clearer, upping the ante, but if the only allies that the U.S. can get behind its campaign for the Sauds and Israel remain UK and France, then perhaps Trump will prefer a face-saving way out, over invading Russia. However, given the unlimited greed of Trump’s masters, there could be a nuclear war even without any expectation that it would have a ‘winner’. For some people, being (or remaining) king of the hill is even more important than staying alive. Unless some NATO members quit the alliance, the prospect of avoiding World War III will remain unlikely. If Turkey quits NATO, that optimistic prospect will suddenly become likely. Turkey’s President Erdogan holds the most important cards of all.
The Saker remains pessimistic:
Facts [such as this and this] simply don’t matter. And neither does logic. All that matters are perceptions!
And the perception is that “we” (the AngloZionist rulers and their serfs) “kicked” Assad’s “ass” and that “we” will “do it again” if “we” feel like it. That is all that matters in the Empire of Illusions which the AngloZionist Hegemony has become.
The failed missiles-invasion of Syria might be a turning-point in reality; but, if it’s not also a turning-point in the way that Western publics view reality, then WW III will probably come soon. Can the human lemmings be fooled all the way off the cliff? Fooled much farther, we’ll all fall.
Comments
It's great how this community is so alert and vigilant regarding false flags. We might need that vigilance coming up pretty soon. Don't let down your guard.
I'm so tired of seeing all this bullshit Russian propaganda on ZH.
In reply to It's great how this… by DingleBarryObummer
Instead of trolling with simplistic empty platitudes, contribute some evidence or logic to prove your point.
In reply to I'm so tired of seeing all… by yomutti2
The ONLY PROBLEM in the Middle East is Israhell, which controls the USG and wags it to do its BIDDING.
That's why the USG never says ANYTHING when Israhell commits atrocities.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Instead of trolling with… by DingleBarryObummer
can you please post the picture of a shirtless Putin looking magnificent on horseback. It's what missing from this article.
In reply to The ONLY PROBLEM in the… by beepbop
That Goyim mutt is begging for his 30 shekels. Someone please give this monkey a banana in the tail pipe.
In reply to Instead of trolling with… by DingleBarryObummer
Where is a video of destroied missiles ? 2 days before they where claiming that all rockets will be destroyed but since then only American targets has been destroyed. And their PM saying oh we didnt cover that part. Read official news not a Russian propaganda.
In reply to Instead of trolling with… by DingleBarryObummer
Where is a video of destroied missiles ? 2 days before they where claiming that all rockets will be destroyed but since then only American targets has been destroyed. And their PM saying oh we didnt cover that part. Read official news not a Russian propaganda.
In reply to Instead of trolling with… by DingleBarryObummer
I’m so tired of seeing the Hasbara show here. Go comment on CNN.
In reply to I'm so tired of seeing all… by yomutti2
i read that the reason putin hasn't deployed s300-400s in syria is because of a nutandyahoo request. the reason nutandyahoo rerquested the missiles not be deployed is because they are so good they would be able to impose a no fly zone on most of the region including all of israel. i also read that putin is deploying s300s because of the israeli strike under cover of the usa strike israel never warned anyone about. it's getting interesting.
In reply to I’m so tired of seeing the… by Slippery Slope
Slippery Dope:
Same advice to you as to Youramuttee2: Get lost then.
There are people who are equally - if not more so - "tired" of seeing the (((joomanti)))-obsessed lunatics such as yourself.
So join Youramuttee2 in disappearing from the bandwidth of ZH. Take your shit-swarming horde of flies with you. Drop in about a month of two later, and guess what?
You'll not find a single word talking about missing you and the maniacs of your ilk - well, other than the maniacs who get new names and lie about being the same shit-swarming flies who said they left for shittier pastures . . . however, you can't expect the mentally impaired to have any integrity, can you?
In reply to I’m so tired of seeing the… by Slippery Slope
Kimmel, Colbert, WaPo, Bezos, HuffPo, and all the other snowflakes & their unicorns agree with you.
In reply to I'm so tired of seeing all… by yomutti2
Then split, Terry
In reply to I'm so tired of seeing all… by yomutti2
Then leave ZH and don't come back. Seriously, if you don't like what this site publishes, go elsewhere. No one here is forcing you to read these articles.
In reply to I'm so tired of seeing all… by yomutti2
Youramuttee2:
Here's a solution: GFO. Just go away. Never put yourself through the anguish again. Stop being a masochistic psycho and go somewhere that agrees with your lunatic ways.
There is nothing positive, edifying, or excellent about you and your comments.
You will be joyfully not missed.
Go ahead, do it for yourself . . . get lost.
In reply to I'm so tired of seeing all… by yomutti2
Its much like the medicine you got as a kid.
It tastes like shit but you swallow it anyway because you understand that it is good for you :)
In reply to I'm so tired of seeing all… by yomutti2
Missiles were a head fake. It worked.
Tricky Nikki Haley has announced that all of the five-sided stars on the USA flag, military, etc. will be changed to 6- sided stars within the year's end.
In reply to Missiles were a head… by Duc888
Because it happened on Friday the 13th?
The US preoccupation with Russia is becoming embarrassing.
We’re blaming them for the problems we created.
It is absolutely neurotic- but then again it's the (((NeoCons))) we are talking about so... .It used to be their obsession was with a Germany that was threatening to rise to world dominance after Bismarck united them and which they finally succeeded in destroying after 2 World Wars so now their attention has turned to Russia. Just like this BS with the Dems suing Russia over the election.
In reply to The US preoccupation with… by Slippery Slope
"Why are the Sauds and Israelis being served by America’s foreign policies (against Syria and Iran)? It’s because that is the way for America’s aristocracy to generate wars and to cause the profits of the hundred top military contractors to soar. The only winners are those super-rich who are on the taking side of their government’s expenditures — and, secondarily, their mega-bankers who benefit also from those nations’ continuously soaring debts to fund the permanent-war-for-permanent-‘peace’ economies."
Hopefully Trump and Putin will help us to lose our appetite for perpetual war.
If the Israeli's and Saudi's want war they can do it without the US. _ Eff them
Don't give them the benefit of the doubt. If it looks like a golem and moves like a golem, it's a golem.
In reply to "Why are the Sauds and… by valerie24
Infinite turning point.
So...BTFD?
Zuesse is a decent enough guy...But his hatred of Christianity creates a major blind spot for his ability to understand what is actually taking place..
Having been following the Syrian war for many years and doing my part for the cause, I can say that the fall of eastern Ghouta marked a domino effect on the downfall of plenty of other NATO backed terrorists across Syria. Just this week, multiple terrorist pockets have surrendered all over Syria.
The missiles strike did not do shit, in fact, it hastened the collapse of the terrorists simply because it was futile, and the cherry on the cake was the brilliant Russian/Syrian moves to smoke out Ghouta, foiling a NATO attempt to rescue them. This marked a turning point in the war. NATO threw a tantrum over their loss, that's what the missile attack was all about. Paris, London and Vichy DC knew it was the humiliating end to their 7 year regime change fiasco.
That's the most likely explanation for all the rabid Russophobia and anti-Assad propaganda lately coming out of Babylon.
"...the brilliant Russian/Syrian moves to smoke out Ghouta..."
Yes! The smoke bombs from Salisbury were brilliant!
/s
In reply to Having been following the… by Brazen Heist
Give me a home
Where the cruise missiles roam . . . .
. . . . . and the skies are not cloudy all day.
I disagree that the missile strikes were a failure. Rather, I think they demonstrated how the Anglo Zionists can do whatever they want, whenever they want, for whatever reason they want. They obviously chose their targets in order to avoid a confrontation with Russia, but the complete world silence as to the obviously staged provocation gives proof to the lie, and gives the Anglo Zionists every incentive to up the ante should they so choose.
May's dead meat and i expect Macron's not far behind.
In reply to I disagree that the missile… by spoonful
I know you only mean that figuratively.
Too bad.
May and Macaroni should get together privately. She seems to be in his preferred age group.
In reply to May's dead meat and i expect… by WTFUD
A big % of political slime, in particular the one's that make it to the higher office are Oxbridge, ( US no different, Ivy League ); 2nd Tier Civil Service again, same, with an even higher % of Oxbridge.
Until we disbar these unqualified, easily bribed, for king & country, unfit for real life, keepers of the gate, then we're in piss-poor hands.
These degenerates love a good spanking FFS!
In reply to I know you only mean that… by BarkingCat
If anything it exposed just how Orwellian Western media really is. What a complete travesty of "journalism". Peddling transnational lies as a directive from the US government highlights how MSM is merely an extension of the Pentagon and the 5-eyes intelligence racket. This is worse than the USSR or any other dictatorship - they can only dream about such tyrannical control of mass media.
The empire is one big illusion. I wouldn't call it effective either. They lost the war in Syria despite all their superior forces, money, propaganda and armaments.
In reply to I disagree that the missile… by spoonful
BH, superior is hearts & minds and those lily livered western scumbag politicians in Europe, much like Erdogan, see the way the winds's blowing, writing on the wall, are ready to jump off of Vichy DC's coattails.
In reply to If anything it exposed just… by Brazen Heist
There were no silence. It's just the media didn't talk about it. There's even EU MEPs(?) holding signs as a protest.
In reply to I disagree that the missile… by spoonful
That is a possibility. I still say it was a test to see if the upgrades to the tomahawks worked and to also get test data with the JASSM and Storm Shadow/whatever-the-french-fired. 100 missiles isn't a small attack, but it isn't huge, yet in theory it should have overwhelmed more AD than it did being spammed.
In reply to I disagree that the missile… by spoonful
Another load of shit article
What is truly scary is that "mad dog" Mattis appears to be the sanest person in Trump's circus cabinet.
I highly recommend listening to this Saker interview in which he elaborates quite extensively on the situation.
"Trump strongly wants to win Putin’s support for his anti-Syria and anti-Iran policies."
Trump will have to wait until hell freezes over before Russia will turn its back on Iran and therefore China.