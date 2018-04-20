Why The Authoritarian Right Is Rising

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
A fortnight ago, Viktor Orban and his Fidesz Party won enough seats in the Hungarian parliament to rewrite his country’s constitution.
To progressives across the West, this was disturbing news.
For the bete noire of Orban’s campaign was uber-globalist George Soros. And Orban’s commitments were to halt any further surrenders of Hungarian sovereignty and independence to the European Union, and to fight any immigrant invasion of Hungary from Africa or the Islamic world.
Why are autocrats like Orban rising and liberal democrats failing in Europe? The autocrats are addressing the primary and existential fear of peoples across the West — the death of the separate and unique tribes into which they were born and to which they belong.
Modern liberals and progressives see nations as transitory - here today, gone tomorrow. The autocrats, however, have plugged into the most powerful currents running in this new century: tribalism and nationalism.
The democracy worshippers of the West cannot compete with the authoritarians in meeting the crisis of our time because they do not see what is happening to the West as a crisis.
They see us as on a steady march into a brave new world, where democracy, diversity and equality will be everywhere celebrated.
To understand the rise of Orban, we need to start seeing Europe and ourselves as so many of these people see us.
Hungary is a thousand years old. Its people have a DNA all their own. They belong to a unique and storied nation of 10 million with its own language, religion, history, heroes, culture and identity.
Though a small nation, two-thirds of whose lands were torn away after World War I, Hungarians wish to remain and endure as who they are.
They don’t want open borders. They don’t want mass migrations to change Hungary into something new. They don’t want to become a minority in their own country. And they have used democratic means to elect autocratic men who will put the Hungarian nation first.
U.S. elites may babble on about “diversity,” about how much better a country we will be in 2042 when white European Christians are just another minority and we have become a “gorgeous mosaic” of every race, tribe, creed and culture on earth.
To Hungarians, such a future entails the death of the nation. To Hungarians, millions of African, Arab and Islamic peoples settling in their lands means the annihilation of the historic nation they love, the nation that came into being to preserve the Hungarian people.
President Emmanuel Macron of France says the Hungarian and other European elections where autocrats are advancing are manifestations of “national selfishness.”
Well, yes, national survival can be considered national selfishness.
But let Monsieur Macron bring in another 5 million former subject peoples of the French Empire and he will discover that the magnanimity and altruism of the French has its limits, and a Le Pen will soon replace him in the Elysee Palace.
Consider what else the “world’s oldest democracy” has lately had on offer to the indigenous peoples of Europe resisting an invasion of Third World settlers coming to occupy and repopulate their lands.
Our democracy boasts of a First Amendment freedom of speech and press that protects blasphemy, pornography, filthy language and the burning of the American flag. We stand for a guaranteed right of women to abort their children and of homosexuals to marry.
We offer the world a freedom of religion that prohibits the teaching of our cradle faith and its moral code in our public schools.
Our elites view this as social progress upward from a dark past.
To much of the world, however, America has become the most secularized and decadent society on earth, and the title the ayatollah bestowed upon us, “The Great Satan,” is not altogether undeserved.
And if what “our democracy” has delivered here has caused tens of millions of Americans to be repulsed and to secede into social isolation, why would other nations embrace a system that produced so poisoned a politics and so polluted a culture?
“Nationalism and authoritarianism are on the march,” writes The Washington Post:
“Democracy as an ideal and in practice seems under siege.”
Yes, and there are reasons for this.
“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people,” said John Adams. And as we have ceased to be a moral and religious people, the poet T. S. Eliot warned us what would happen:
“The term ‘democracy’ … does not contain enough positive content to stand alone against the forces you dislike — it can be easily be transformed by them. If you will not have God (and he is a jealous God), you should pay your respects to Hitler and Stalin.”
Recall: Hitler rose to power through a democratic election.
Democracy lacks content. As a political system, it does not engage the heart. And if Europe’s peoples see their leaders as accommodating a transnational EU, while failing to secure national borders, they will use democracy to replace them with men of action.
The US has never been a democracy and we have been under control of the authoritarian right since the JFK assassination at least.
You mean the liberal left.
In reply to The US has never been a… by Cosmicserpent
Just say jews. This is taking forever.
In reply to You mean the liberal left. by the6thBook
i skimmed your bio pat and i think hitler was a little before your time.
your qualifications exhibit much israeli appeasement. nice article otherwise though.
then again you got your start with tricky dick... so.....
In reply to Just say jews. This is… by tmosley
Arent those on the left the ones who are attacking democracy?? Didnt they rig their own primary? LOL
In reply to i skimmed your bio pat and i… by zero_pussy
Don't worry the EU nations are well on their way to "men of action" the Invaders will not stop now they have a foothold.
In reply to Arent those on the left the… by brushhog
BFYTW
In reply to Don't worry the EU nations… by JimmyJones
How convenient.
We rightists "don't want to change,, resist change"
I am here to tell you I am very right wing but when I see a guy doing something that works much better than what I am doing I change.
When I see a guy doing something that appears idiotic and has worse results than what I am doing I do not "change".
But see how they are? I don't want to sucker on the elite's little scam for me and I am a rigid ideolog. It's a scam. It's all a scam.
In reply to BFYTW by SWRichmond
Uhhh, because we are sick of the "all crime, all the time" tyranical lawlessness that has put our country back 30 years?
Just a guess
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
The Democratic Party in the USA is not "Left." It's not the same as the Republican Party, but "Left" it is not.
Just for one tiny example, the Democrats bailed out Wall Street in 2009. They also bailed out the healthcare finance sector and had arrested all the doctors and nurses who wanted to testify in favor of opening up Medicare to all Americans, in the hearings in Max Baucus' Finance Committee when ObamaCare was being initially discussed.
Nobody on the actual political Left would have done either of those things.
The Democrats and Republicans agree on the merger of State and Corporate power. In that they are much closer to Fascist than either Conservative or, absolutely, "Left." They do favor different constituencies, donors and patrons. But they are best understood as factions of the Corporate War Party, not as "Left" or even "Right."
In reply to Arent those on the left the… by brushhog
We do indeed have a bamboozling about the meanings of the words "right" and "left," and I would argue that both Dems and Repubs are solid left, in the radical tradition.
There are some great books on Western philosophy, and from those I am gathering that "left" is in the "radical" tradition of wanting to erase whatever previously existed in society, and the reconstruct everything from the ground up using "reason," aka "whatever makes sense when you say it." From this side, bailing out banks is also a "left" move because it entails the idea that the traditional notion of letting the banks go bankrupt no longer applies, because the economic masters may dictate economic reality, and make failing banks into good banks (much to the benefit of their friends!).
The conservative tradition is much more about a skepticism of pure reason, and assumes that the human mind is prone to believing in bad ideas without guidance from community, religion, tradition, and so on. There is room for change, but it is not assumed that all previous cautions should be thrown out.
Finally, the liberal tradition is neither right nor left, but libertarian. The radicals co-opted this term, but liberalism meant that people should have the freedom to depart conventional society and try to remake a new one with like-minded people if they so choose.
Putting it all together, bank bailouts are very "left," and the Political Left would be very much at home with having very large banks that ultimately merge to become the One Central Bank, which will be bailed out with printed money forever.
In reply to The Democratic Party in the… by swmnguy
American Authoritarianism
In reply to Arent those on the left the… by brushhog
Point 1 strong Masculine Leaders like Trudeau in Canada. Trump is a ball less Pussy, perhaps stormy has his.
Point 2 you mean like Hillary
Point 3 both the Rs and Ds love the CIA Creates MSFT/GOOG/APPL/FB
Point 4 Secular Humanism the state religion of the US, conducts its services in our schools if thats what you mean
Point 5 No one hates Russia Like the Left Try Again
Point 6 Neocons behind every jew....
Point 7 huh?
In reply to American Authoritarianism… by Deep Snorkeler
Good try, Gator. I haven't heard "secular humanism" since college.
I thought the left emulates the Russian Bolsheviki.
Hillary is dead.
In reply to Point 1 strong Masculine… by gatorengineer
The liberal left is not anti-tribal, it is essentially tribal. It is an mentally unbalanced tribe that tolerates no others and is, essentially totalitarian. NWO means "Our World" only and no other.
In reply to i skimmed your bio pat and i… by zero_pussy
Society is too divided now... no averting civil break down and civil war.
In reply to The liberal left is not anti… by Bastiat
Well, one can hope so...
I'm tired of waiting for it though. Let's get this party started so my kids can grow up after its done.
In reply to Society is too divided now… by Bitchface-KILLAH
You do get that it has a statistical likelihood of making shit worse instead of better, right? Life is cushy, and we mostly get left the fuck alone. I'm not sure what part of that you want to fuck with.
In reply to Well, one can hope so... I'm… by DisorderlyConduct
If you have kids, there's a sense of dread passing this problem onto them when it's worse than ever.
In reply to You do get that it has a… by crossroaddemon
You could say that if Bernie the Commie Jew actually won. Which, he didn't thanks to Cankles and Arkancide Inc.
In reply to Just say jews. This is… by tmosley
Jews jew jews too.
Bernie was in on it. Got a nice payday out of it.
In reply to You could say that if Bernie… by Cosmicserpent
Idiot. Pick up a political philosophy text and read it instead of using it to wipe your ass and stuff your pie hole.
In reply to You mean the liberal left. by the6thBook
Yes, the liberal left that has made moral relativism their religion. Well, if the only source for the law is man, then I won't feel bad at all about the annihilation of the left by the Constitutional patriots because the moral relativists are an existential threat to the Republic.
In reply to You mean the liberal left. by the6thBook
Locked, Loaded and ready for action.
In reply to You mean the liberal left. … by gregga777
#Metwo
In reply to Locked, Loaded and ready for… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Moral Relativism? Like the Evangelicals who want to ban abortion, dictate who has sex with whom, make divorce nearly impossible, yet support Donald Trump?
I'd mention that Trump's personal life is of no interest to me. It does help to illuminate his gaping insecurities, which affect most of his actions in negative ways, but the specifics are none of my business. Nor are they the business of the Evangelicals. But I've endured enough nanny-lectures and moralistic bullshit absolutes from those people, they deserve to be derided when they decide not to apply the principles they lay on everyone else because their boy is in power now.
In reply to You mean the liberal left. … by gregga777
LOL. And what, the evangelicals should have voted Hillary?
Just because he was a delaying move to stem the tide, does not make him 'their boy'. Life is not that simple.
In reply to Moral Relativism? Like the… by swmnguy
It certainly is to the simple minded.
In reply to LOL. And what, the… by DisorderlyConduct
The evangelicals that voted for President Trump only did so because Ms. Clinton was even further from their belefs.
In reply to Moral Relativism? Like the… by swmnguy
Think of it this way. They voted for Trump because everyone else was 22rf, .25pistol, .32S&W, .38sp, and Trump was .50BMG.
In reply to The evangelicals that voted… by Umh
Morality is necessarily, ontologically relative, because moral judgments are not things in the physical world, but judgments about that world. 'Natural law' covers some things that are generally outside the realm of problematic moral judgment. And deciding that 'natural law' should govern is itself a decision not itself subject to 'natural law.'
"There are no moral phenomena at all, only a moral interpretation of phenomena." - Nietzsche
In reply to You mean the liberal left. … by gregga777
Christian patriarchy was authoritarian right. That's the only thing that makes long term civilization possible.
America could have become the kingdom of heaven.
In reply to You mean the liberal left. by the6thBook
This is disingenous, although I see it all the time.
Liberals of today are not liberals at all. They are NEOliberals with an equally as destructive neoliberal agenda, that both sides of the money interests aisle have succumbed too. Wars for profit and income inequality and injustice is the NEOliberal brand.
In reply to You mean the liberal left. by the6thBook
+1.
Interesting that Mr. Buchanan made it all the way through his argument without mentioning economic interests even once. If Germany hadn't been gutted by the Treaty of Versailles, and suffered through a Depression unmatched since in the West, including the supposed "Great Depression," no chance Hitler would have risen to power.
Buchanan touches on the talking points used by the Authoritarian far-right, but those only matter to the usual 25% of any population that's ready to go after their neighbors given the pretext and impunity. It's the economic issues that convince the other 25%+1 that gets the Authoritarian Right into power, or even more of the populace.
If the US economy were working for all Americans and not just the top 10% to .01%; if our economy were providing jobs that sustain a family and offer a path to the Middle Class; no Tea Party, no Trump, no Bernie Sanders, no Alt-Right out of the shadows. And no LePen, no Orban, either.
It's worth noting that in America we call each other racists, sexists, religious bigots, what-have-you all day long. If you criticize our current version of corporate finance capitalism, however, you're beyond the pale and not to be heard, much less taken seriously. As our system collapses ever more visibly, that's changing, but so far it still holds true. Sanders has had to tone down his Socialism enormously to gain foothold in the Democratic Party.
In reply to This is disingenous,… by CatInTheHat
Can you give us a definition of "corporate finance capitalism?" Because "the banks or favored companies get more power" is quite common in every flavor of authoritarianism, left and right. Indeed, I can think of a few examples where the Red Chinese pick their banks and companies over citizens on a regular basis.
The Left lied - they never cared about the people, and on a philosophical level, leftism (the Radical philosophy) is antithetical to caring for people. You can keep hoping that a politician wills ave you though - billions do.
In reply to +1. Interesting that Mr… by swmnguy
Let's just say it is far from what our forefathers envisioned for a country free from tyranny and oppression.
In reply to The US has never been a… by Cosmicserpent
Not at all.
Most all said the people must be vigilant, active and educated on issues or they'll never hold on to it.
Franklin's prediction summed it up nicely.
In reply to Let's just say it is far… by Wookie
We are a Constitutional Republic not a Democracy.
In reply to The US has never been a… by Cosmicserpent
Some may argue that. Others may argue that the Emergency Banking Act of 1933 (I think it was 33) put the Republic in a closet through bankruptcy and inserted a Democracy in its place.
So even though we were MEANT to be a Republic, we might, in fact, be a democracy. Tough to get clarification from the people who are holding that secret though, since their very lives depend on keeping that secret.
Edit:
This is what I am referring to.
http://www.rvbeypublications.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/we…
pods
In reply to We are a Constitutional… by Mike Masr
Bravo Orban!
Onward Christian Soldiers !!!
In reply to The US has never been a… by Cosmicserpent
We are a Republic and have been under attack by Marxists since the JFK assassination at least.
In reply to The US has never been a… by Cosmicserpent
You are correct. We were designed to be a republic at our inception. What we have now is a plutocracy.
In reply to The US has never been a… by Cosmicserpent
Goes back way further than JFK, try The Civil War.
In reply to The US has never been a… by Cosmicserpent