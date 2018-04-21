WASHINGTON - Demanding greater accountability for the race’s outcome, the Democratic National Committee reportedly filed a multi-million-dollar lawsuit Friday alleging that the nation should never, ever stop focusing on the 2016 presidential election.
“Our lawsuit lays out, in no uncertain terms, that the nation should never under any circumstances move on from the 2016 election results,” said DNC chairman Tom Perez, adding that the 66-page lawsuit filed in a New York federal court asserts that the American people must remain solely preoccupied with every little goddamn detail from the 2016 presidential race.
“We’re calling on WikiLeaks, Russia, and Trump campaign officials to join the Democratic Party in our efforts to spend the next several years prioritizing endless fucking discussions about potential election interference and what that means for democracy.
We believe there was a deliberate effort to throw the race to Donald Trump, and that the American people have a right to publicly re-litigate Hillary Clinton’s defeat and promote far-reaching conspiracy theories instead of concentrating on anything remotely politically constructive for the next few decades at least.”
At press time, DNC officials were calling for an emergency legal injunction to block the nation from learning absolutely anything from the 2016 election.
Comments
The DNC will cease to exist as a political party by the end of the year. Mark my words.
DNC Files Lawsuit Alleging Nation Should Never, Ever Stop Focusing On 2016 Election
My response: PLEASE, PLEASE ... GIVE IT A REST ALREADY!!! DEAR MR MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL DEMOCRAT, YOU LOST THE ELECTION BECAUSE HRC WAS A LOSER OF EPIC PROPORTIONS. YOU ARE A GODLESS BUNCH WHO ARE COLLECTIVELY GOING TO A PLACE THAT IS HOT, DARK AND FOREVER!!!!
STOP EMBARRASSING YOURSELVES AND AMERICA!!!!!
In reply to The DNC will cease to exist… by Dun_Dulind
While your sentiment is completely understandable, this is an ONION story.
In reply to DNC Files Lawsuit Alleging… by GUS100CORRINA
The DNC, Libs, and MSM are SOOO anal.
In reply to While your sentiment is… by Jolt
According to Q, a ginormous shitstorm is coming down the pipe, especially since Allison Mack & Keith Raniere were arrested this week on huge sex trafficking charges. Apparently she is singing like a canary & much of Hollywood & DC is implicated. Obama has been screwing Maggie Nixon since she was 10 yrs old.... Also pizzagate is real.
If true, the stories will be shocking and it will be glorious and magical to watch the (fake) MSM news media as well as all the libtard snowflakes deal with this as it gets exposed.
https://qanonposts.com/
In reply to The DNC, Libs, and MSM are… by wee-weed up
Listening to the talking points of the DNC is like listening to a rant from a post-menopausal schizophrenic. Logic has no place even being in the same universe. Forget that they literally rigged their own primary to elect a criminal, forget that they rioted with paid anarchists causing financial losses to the public and physical harm to peaceful citizens, forget that they are attempting a coup on an elected president....etc etc
In reply to According to Q, a ginormous… by Nameshavebeenc…
DemoRats intent on causing as much chaos as possible in government. Get a grip America, DON'T VOTE FOR A DEMOCRAT IN ANY CONTEST IN 2018, 2020 or 2022 and let their opposition sink or swim unencumbered by destruction, obstruction and nonsense. If you don't like the result, don't vote for a single Republican the next eight years. Give America a chance.
In reply to While your sentiment is… by Jolt
You apparently labor under the delusion that voting matters. Fucking idiot.
In reply to DemoRats intent on causing… by DaiRR
Looking back at some of the things the dems spew it's sometimes hard to tell.
Even the announcement of them suing made me wonder if it was The Onion or not.
In reply to While your sentiment is… by Jolt
Why till the end of the year? One should be embarrassed associated with the Dems. They offer nothing. They are nothing.
In reply to The DNC will cease to exist… by Dun_Dulind
You just can't make this shit up. Nobody would believe you. Get over it. She was a fucking turd that got flushed. Donald is not the best of all possible presidents, but he is a major step up from the witch.
Hillary is a wonderful respectful individual......I hope we can clone her so our future generations can also live the dream.
In reply to You just can't make this… by ShrNfr
I thought we were already getting 1000 Obummers.
In reply to Hillary is a wonderful… by Dr.Strangelove
It should be funny, but it is actually depressing...
We’re calling on WikiLeaks, Russia, and Trump campaign officials to join the Democratic Party in our efforts to spend the next several years prioritizing endless fucking discussions about potential election interference and what that means for democracy.
It is funny as this will put the final nail in the Libtards insanity. You have to realize that they have shown the world exactly who they are......a bunch of crazy fucks.
Whoops...........my bad........it is an onion story. Although you have to admit with the insanity of the left it is hard to tell....
In reply to It should be funny, but it… by Neochrome
my sentiments exactly..
the onion has replaced long/short capital on my reading list
"Real news" is way more screwy.
The Onion is playing catch-up.
In reply to my sentiments exactly.. the… by hooligan2009
SOURCE: THE ONION
For those who didn't see it.
Via the Onion? lol
This is interchangeable with msm.
Once again the Russians make us look like fools. Our political parties spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the 2016 Presidential election trying to influence voters. Russian miscreants bought $200K worth of Facebook ads and swung the entire electorate.
DNC: Biggest sore losers the world has ever seen.
The Onion was trying so hard to satirically one-up reality but all they got in the end was truth.
Never before in the history of mankind has The Onion's job ever been more difficult.
Years ago I thought of the acronym 'DNC' as meaning: " Dilation and curettage" - now, hearing all this b.s. daily in the news about the political party, I think I finally understand that the 2 are one and the same.
An example where the reality is funnier than the satire.
His name is Seth Rich. The Clinton's had him murdered.
Finally someone who got it correct.
I always see it said "His name was Seth Rich".
Seth lives on, bitchez.
In reply to His name is Seth Rich. The… by Herdee
Political system of USA is outdated and corrupt = thru which developed into oligarchy. (google> USA oligarchy)
The relation between democracy and capital has always been a tense one, of even total contradiction. Capitalism only feels safe it is ruled by whoever owns capital or identifies with its needs, whereas democracy, on the contrary, is the rule of the majorities who have neither capital nor reasons to identify with the needs of capitalism. The conflict is distributive: a contest between the accumulation and concentration of wealth on the part of the capitalists and the demand for the redistribution of wealth on the part of workers and their families. The bourgeoisie has always feared the poor majorities taking power and has used the political power that the revolutions of the 19th century conferred it to prevent this from happening. It has conceived liberal democracy as the mode of guaranteeing this through measures that may change over time, but maintaining the goal: restrictions on voting, absolute primacy of individual property rights, a political and electoral system with multiple safety valves, violent repression of extra-institutional political activity, corrupt politicians, legalisation of lobbies… and, whenever democracy proved dysfunctional, the possibility of a return to dictatorship was kept open, something that happened on numerous occasions.
http://criticallegalthinking.com/2013/06/10/democracy-or-capitalism/
worst losers... ever
The DNC still thinks adults listen to the MSM for content... LOL
Funny how no one on the left or the media made a peep when GWB stole the election right out from under Gore in 2000. Ask a liberal why that is, and watch them melt down. In addition, any idiot could see weeks before the election Trump was going to win just looking at the massive turnout at his rallies everywhere he went. She couldn't fill a high school auditorium at her events.
Note to DNC: You lost because you ran a crook, a liar, a thief, and a shitty candidate who repeatedly melted down on the campaign trail.
The whole world is laughing their asses off at this pathetic piece of shit that once was the USA. How fucking embarrassing is that?!
The whole thing is written and orchestrated to obviously be fake. I call it: mass-scale gaslighting. It's meant to mess with your head, and get everybody all confused and arguing with each other aka Divide and Conquer. The red team and blue team go back behind the curtain, have a beer with each other, laugh at us and count our money.
In reply to The whole world is laughing… by Irving Phelps
They had better tread water cautiously. They are on the verge of upstaging the Holocaust. Next they will have a massive funding drive for a 2016 Election museum to be constructed adjacent to the ADL administrative headquarters.
Hahahaha American politics is like a fucking Latin American telenovela! Just the way the (((controllers))) want it I suppose.
Distract distract (magic trick)
Distract distract (Trump is bad)
Distract distract (fake Vegas shooter - horrors!)
Distract distract (Trump is really bad)
Distract distract (fake school shooting - even more horrors!)
Distract distract (Trump is really, really bad)
Distract distract (GILF Stormy Daniels pulls a rabbit from her snatch)
Distract distract (Trump is mean)
Distract distract (Syria - oh the slaughter!)
Distract distract (Trump is beyond mean)
Distract distract (Oy vey, whatever next!)
Does this clown know about the legal concept of "discovery?"
Off topic but I'm dying to get an update regarding Tucker Carlson supposedly being taken off air?
Fake news....
In reply to Off topic but I'm dying to… by Beans
Awesome job Onion!!
The CDC should inspect all DNC facilities in order to identify the pathogen that is causing their mass insanity. After which we can quarantine them, destroy them by fire and charge the DNC for the costs.
Who are these assholes? Progressives? Or Regressives? Shall we go back to the fucking Stone Age with these jerk offs?
There's the Constitution for the nut job Communists who can't fucking read. Maybe we should sue the DNC for having the ugliest people of any party in any country in any time in human history.
Let's countersue not only for their collective stupidity, treason not to uphold the Constitution, but for being Butt-Fucking Ugly and looking at their pics and videos day after day redefines the word: Torture.
And Hillary chastised Trump for threatening to not accept the results of the election!!!
Isn't Nixon's lawsuit against Kennedy stealing the 1960 election still winding through the courts?
Sadly, THE ENTIRE LIBERAL LEFT IS INTELLECTUALLY BANKRUPT.
They have not gotten over Trump and have not put forth any new ideas to move the people forward.
Why call them progressives anymore?
This is really "fucking" funny. Thank you, Onion writers!
Compared to reality, The Onion isn't that funny anymore.
Not as funny as the DNC claiming to promote racial sensitivity while placing the openly racist Perez as their new chair.
https://capitalresearch.org/article/the-racist-labor-secretary-tom-pere…
Democrats are out of their fucking minds. Their party is DEAD!!!
DNC lawsuit against Russia & Trump promises ‘tantalizingly fascinating’ blowback RT: https://on.rt.com/93qf