From Fake Boom to Real Bust

Authored by EconomicPrism's MN Gordon, annotated by Acting-Man's Pater Tenebrarum,
Paradise in LA LA Land
More is revealed with each passing day. You can count on it. But what exactly the ‘more is of’ requires careful discrimination. Is the ‘more’ merely more noise? Or is it something of actual substance? Today we endeavor to pass judgment, on your behalf.
Normally, judgment would be passed on a Thursday, but we are making an exception. [PT]
For example, here in the land of fruits and nuts, things are whacky, things are zany. Last month, State Senator, Dick Pan, introduced Senate Bill (SB) 1424, which would require California based websites to utilize fact checkers to verify news stories prior to publishing them.
Who exactly these fact checkers would be – the moral servants that would save the world from the ills of fake news – was conveniently missing from the bill. Ironically, the control freaks in California state government can’t control themselves; they want to muck around with people’s lives unconditionally.
Nonetheless, screwball proposals like this out of Sacramento fall into the mere noise category – for now. We estimate it will take another Presidential election cycle, or two, before such nonsense is taken seriously by the majority of state lawmakers.
At the local level, there are more demanding problems that require more demanding solutions. Here in Los Angeles County, according to something called the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, there is now a homeless population of precisely 57,794. For perspective, Chavez Ravine (i.e., the Dodger Stadium), has a capacity of 56,000.
This army of indigents, roaming about the LA LA land paradise, has become a significant embarrassment for local leaders. Haphazard urban campsites litter the bank tops of the colossal, concrete Los Angeles River Channel between Downtown Los Angeles and Downtown Long Beach. The massive collection of tents and makeshift shelters has become too much to ignore.
Homeless in Lost Angeles – skid row is beginning to intrude on City Hall (note this photograph was taken in 2015). [PT]
A Novel Pilot Program
Obviously, an unpleasant situation like this requires big, outside the box, solutions. Free brown bag lunches and roll-out blankets won’t cut it. Hence, the clever folks at the LA Community Development Commission have launched a pilot program to pay homeowners to construct backyard dwelling units to house the homeless.
Loans of $75,000 are being granted for constructing a new backyard unit for the purpose of housing vagrants. There’s even a design competition for model secondary dwelling units. What’s more, loan interest stops accruing after five years in the program, and the loan is forgiven after 10 years. All for turning your backyard into your very own rescue mission. What could be a more noble endeavor?
Our objective is not to ridicule this novel homeless housing program. Though, we’ll point out that every subsidy backed solution generates a horde of new problems. What we’re really after today, is a better understanding of how this diminished condition came to be.
What is going on? What is it that has produced a world where homeowners must be paid to build backyard homeless dwellings? It is certainly not the world that is presented by the government’s statistics.
The last we checked the U.S. unemployment rate is just 4.1 percent – a 17 year low. The unemployment rate in Los Angeles County is 4.5 percent, which is near a record low. So if everyone has jobs, why is everyone homeless?
Unenjoyment rates in LA County haven’t been this low in recent memory – things have probably never been better! This makes it difficult to explain the sudden proliferation of Hoover-towns – are they a fata morgana? The desert is nearby after all. [PT]
From Fake Boom to Real Bust
Similarly, the economy has been on a continuous growth streak since June 2009. That is a remarkable run. In fact, it is the second longest economic growth period for the U.S. in the post-World War II era.
The current nine year bull market in U.S. stocks is also one for the record books. It is now the second-longest U.S. bull market in history. What in the world is going on? After a 400 percent increase in the S&P 500, shouldn’t everyone be rich? Wasn’t Ben Bernanke’s wealth effect thesis supposed to bring prosperity to the masses?
After a nine year economic expansion, and an unemployment rate of just 4.1 percent, shouldn’t everyone have arrived at a place where they can sufficiently afford even a small, rundown apartment? Why is it that so many people have given up, and checked out from pursuing a productive, self-supporting life?
Perhaps, it is because the nine year economic boom has, in effect, been a fake boom. Government statistics may say one thing. But open eyes, and a crude awareness, tell a completely different story. It is a story of large segments of the population being left behind.
Missing judgment day for reasons of long-standing left-behindness… [PT]
Alas, when the stock market cracks, and the economic growth charts can no longer be fabricated upward, the fake boom will turn to a real bust. We suspect this real bust will coincide with the breakdown of the debt based fiat money system.
In other words, the entire capital structure that’s been propping up the present mirage of prosperity will cascade down like a Mammoth Mountain avalanche. After that, things will really get out of hand.
Upcoming attractions on the long judgment day weekend. [PT]
Comments
How is the economy supposedly "growing" when we have a record amount of people not in the labor force, 40 million people on food stamps, and -$740 billion dollar/year budget deficit ????
Shouldn't those numbers be getting better, not worse?.. 🤔
In reply to Donald T. Barnum … by D.T.Barnum
Methodology ..
The economy has been contracting for some time, inflation is much higher than reported, there has been no recovery, ...
It's just that when by some estimates, 40% of GDP is based upon FIRE sector skullfuckery, and what with .gov employment and cadilac pensions to support, military/wealthcare/pharma industrial complex rules, along with the apparently broke millenials, aging boomers, and everyone else indebted in between getting royally screwed, things get complicated ..
When things get bad, they have to lie. The badder things get, the bigger the lie ..
Hope this helps !
In reply to How is the economy… by lester1
Lester,
You make way too much sense, off to the gulag with you.
Yes, I've often wondered how unemployment can be a 4.2% with almost 90 million folks not working, but I don't get to play with the official formula's, I just count as 1 of the 90 million.
Time to rid my tent of fleas, have a nice Sunday.
In reply to How is the economy… by lester1
I'm still short San Francisco. Perhaps I should add L.A. to that list, too?
Or Real Boom to Fake Bust.
You never know on ZH.
So who in their right mind is going to take out a $75,000 loan (forget low interest and debt forgiveness after 10 years) to house a bunch of syringe wielding vagrants in their backyard by the kids' swing?
u know...they can lower costs by simply sharing syringes ^^
In reply to So who in their right mind… by Alchemedes
Peope will game the system to build mother-in-law cottages in their backyards and then rent them out under the table to the employed who want a good deal on a rental. Then after 10 years the homeowner will own it free and clear and can start renting them out aboveboard if they want to. This program sounds like a thinly disguised subsidy for homeowners.
In reply to So who in their right mind… by Alchemedes
That's Murica, Trump keeping them imygrunts from taking the homeless's jobs
Employers have not cared about employees for a long time now. Everyone is getting hit. The vagrants probably have one thing going for them, they do not have to go to work. Other than that, they are at least just as screwed as everyone else. They just help themselves along by shooting themselves in the foot. I have no sympathy.
Are they going to put toilets in those shacks and let the landowner clean them on a daily basis or are the vagrants just going to shit in the driveway?
it's california, so, yeah.
In reply to Are they going to put… by RozKo
America, the land of rackets and fake data.
Yes, and a BS GDP fueled by money printing, military adventures, and a killer Big Pharma industry....to name a few
In reply to America, the land of rackets… by Chief Joesph
Last month, State Senator, Dick Pan, introduced Senate Bill (SB) 1424,
it is california, and in a world of appendages, it's a good thing dick's parents didn't name him peter.
Look. Just look. Remember when W said the Constitution was just a piece of paper? Donald John Trump is walking and talking that piece of paper. The kids are enlisting into the Marine corp, in droves. Fuck, yeah. My people. Just imagine a volunteer army, armed like no other.
When I was 12 I ran away from "foster care", to be raised on the street by a 2 tour green beret. The only question left to you now is whether he gave his best in Nam, or to me. I came from not just nothing, but negative. I am hated more now just because I'm rich. Self made man.
Go ahead. Try to take it.
I do believe Donald John Trump is the best President we have ever had. I hope he is the first of many.
Make humanity great. Belt in and invest in this: We are going to the stars. If I could surmount *this*, we can do better.
America! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1sH0uR2u7Hs
Do any of you understand algos?
Think of the possibilities.
Murrica, where the homeless have modern high tech camping gear.
All those poor countries, they have to make do with rags and cardboard and such.
Actually, the reason for LA's homeless is simple. In a warm, dry climate with tolerant cops, paying Walmart $200 for a tent, air mattress, and sleeping bag is a far better deal than paying $1000 a month for a shitty studio apartment. Vagrancy is not a problem where I live; many winter nights fall below 0F, and my snowbanks have still not finished melting.
Things will not improve until city leaders realize that people who don't work (panhandling doesn't count) have no reason to live in a city, and forcibly relocate vagrants and welfare recipients to camps out in the desert.
No mention of mental illness or drug use as the probable cause for many of these 'homeless'.
I have simple plan (many others do too) that involves:
- Re-fitted empty warehouse space
- Social workers and trained medical personnel
- De-lousing, medical treatment, 3-meals, skills-training
- Detention and city clean-up brigades for those who are unwilling to help themselves in their own rehabilitation process
- Mental hospitals for those who cannot be rehabilitated or whose schizophrenia or psychosis precludes them from normal societal interactions
- An organized structured plan that would save taxpayers millions of dollars
- Dream on because thus is not the way Bolsheviks operate.
The reason poverty exists amongst all this progress is simply the monopolization and speculation of land. Because we cannot live play or work without land it is the most valuable commodity on the planet. Land in and of itself has no value but when people come together to form a society the value rises exponentially. Labor applied to land produces capital and wealth. As more people move to an area the value of the land rises, however as more people vie for the same jobs the pay conversely diminishes. So like a millstone you have two competing forces at work that grinds away at the population until a situation arises that plague all big cities irregardless of political spectrum or monetary system. For the solution to these problems read Progress and Poverty by Henry George. He is the greatest political economist that you have never heard of hailing from San Francisco, inspiration to the board game Monopoly and the 3rd most sold author of his time behind Mark Twain and Thomas Edison.
Amazon, biggest bubble ever. Downside of 90 percent
www.canarydeath.com
I read somewhere that the City of S. Francisco is handing out maps to tourists that show them how to avoid the piles of human feces the are on the city sidewalks. Now I think that is funny as hell!
Dodge a turd!
I can understand the half of the population that votes to have the government give them other peoples money, but what about the remainder?
Why do they keep voting for people who are lying to them and robbing them blind?
Some will say it is ignorance, that they do not care, or they are secretly voting themselves other peoples money too.
If it is ignorance why aren't you helping them to see the true picture?
If they do not care, you should help them to care, after all it is they that are being lied to, robbed, and whose future is being destroyed.
If it is the tragedy of the commons, where the commons is the wealth of the productive people, perhaps you can help them understand the problem.
The solutions are out there, but many see them as insurmountable. Why do we see them that way? They are not. There are many simple solutions.
Such as going back on a sound money system.
Or making theft, in all its forms, illegal again. (MTIA)
The best proof that everything the government tell us about the 'recovery' is fake was the election of Donald J. Trump. Case closed.