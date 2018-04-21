Germany's Largest Public TV News Broadcaster: Syria Chemical Attack "Most Likely Staged"

A senior correspondent for German state media broadcast ZDF heute stunned his European audience during a report from on the ground in Syria when he gave a straightforward and honest account of his findings while investigating what happened in Douma. The veteran reporter, Uli Gack, interviewed multiple eyewitnesses of the April 7 alleged chemical attack and concluded of the testimonials, "the Douma chemical attack is most likely staged, a great many people here seem very convinced."
It appears that all local Syrians encountered by the German public broadcast reporter were immediately dismissive of the widespread allegation that the Syrian government gassed civilians, which the US, UK, France, and Israel used a pretext for launching missile strikes on Damascus.
ZDF heute: The world continues to puzzle over whether the banned chemical weapons were used in Douma. ZDF correspondent Uli Gack is in Syria for us: "you were in a large refugee camp today and talked to a lot of people - what did you hear about the attack there?" Gack responded, "the Douma chemical attack is most likely staged, a great many people here seem very convinced."
The German ZDF report is consistent with veteran British journalist Robert Fisk's investigation upon being the first Western journalist to gain access to the site in Douma. Fisk reported early this week, "There are the many people I talked to amid the ruins of the town who said they had 'never believed in' gas stories–which were usually put about, they claimed, by the armed Islamist groups."
Die Welt rätselt weiter, ob die geächteten #Chemiewaffen in #Duma eingesetzt wurden. ZDF-Korrespondent Uli Gack ist für uns in #Syrien - Sie waren heute in einem großen Flüchtlingscamp und haben mit vielen Leuten gesprochen - was haben Sie denn dort über den Angriff gehört? pic.twitter.com/euubha1a2U— ZDF heute (@ZDFheute) April 20, 2018
ZDF (Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen) is one of Germany's largest and oldest state-owned channels, which is funded in part through citizens paying a household licensing fee, and Heute is perhaps the most visible public news program in all of Germany.
According to the live report, some witnesses told ZDF that Islamist rebels killed victims with chlorine, filmed the scenes, then claimed an 'Assad chemical attack'. Though interviewing "a great many people [who] seem convinced" that a chemical attack did not actually happen, the reporter did not attempt to censor what he consistently heard from locals who were said to be in the area when the events occurred.
Increasingly, it appears that mainstream media gate-keepers are losing it over the fact that so many highly visible and respected reporters and broadcasters have featured reports this week which publicly question the Syrian chemical attack narrative and US coalition missile strikes that followed.
One writer for the Guardian and Daily Beast who is a well-known pro regime-change advocate, for example, laments that "disinformation has taken hold" on Syria. In a series of tweets following Robert Fisk's bombshell report for the Independent, Emma Beals, who often simply parrots whatever her 'rebel' sources tell her reacted to the recent profusion of high profile pundits questioning the established narrative on major British platforms.
Beals wrote:
My educated and informed friends are emailing me en masse asking me about what's going on in Syria because "it's so hard to work out the truth." Having spent years busting a gut to dig it out, it's heartbreaking to see the extent to which disinformation has taken hold.
My educated and informed friends are emailing me en masse asking me about what's going on in Syria because "it's so hard to work out the truth." Having spent years busting a gut to dig it out, it's heartbreaking to see the extent to which disinformation has taken hold.— Emma Beals (@ejbeals) April 17, 2018
Beals advocates what we recently described as the highly simplistic "Disney version" of events in Syria:
Syrian War for Dummies: Disney Version--
Once upon a time, a country called Syria was ruled by a ruthless dictator named Bashar Al-Assad. He was a cruel man who gassed his own people. His actions caused a civil war in Syria. America and Europe tried their best to stop the devastating civil war, and even generously accepted many Syrian refugees. Eventually America went to Syria, defeated ISIS, and is now trying to restore stability.
This above version is quite popular among many Americans and Europeans and the Western mainstream media.
Meanwhile, almost simultaneous to German TV's ZDF heute report from Syria, lawyers of the Bundestag (German federal parliament) issued a legal brief on the US-led strike on Syria. The government lawyers' report was requested by the left-wing party Die Linke in response to the US coalition missile strikes which primarily targeted facilities in and around Damascus.
"The deployment of military force against a state to punish it for breaking an international convention is a violation of the international law prohibiting violence," reads the report, as cited by the German Press agency DPA and translated by Sputnik.
The legal report further concluded that the US-led attack on Syria - which skirted the UN - but which was supported by the German government (though without German military participation) was based in chemical attack claims that the legal team deemed "not convincing".
Comments
They're just not having a lot of luck getting this war going are they?
Who needs news when there's plenty of other entertainment?
Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Nude Photos Leaked
https://celebrity-leaks.net/holly-sonders-nude-photos-leaked/
In reply to They're just not having a… by Bitchface-KILLAH
I'd suggest that the reporter stays away from home carpentry, especially involving any use of nail guns.
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
Nothing is over until the eternal culprits that always antagonize for, start, and fan the flames of WAR are taken down once and for all- And that be The jew supremacist Warmongers, The jew supremacist controlled Central Bankers, And the jew supremacist Media of all types, And The jew supremacist controlled Academia.
When that is done then all the world can finally put down the eternal divisions that the jew supremacists have perpetually foisted upon us.
Start with removing all Dual Citizen israelis from our Federal, State & Local Governments-Now
Prosecute using the FARA Act & Shut Down all Foreign Agent jew supremacist organizations on U.S. shores: Aipac, Aclu, Counsel on Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission, Adl, Zoa, Splc, Jdl, Jwc, Naacp, and a thousand more.
Shut Down the Federal Reserve & their Henchmen the IRS, & give our money creating function back to the U.S. Congress which the Constitution stipulates.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VGAM6wxKOs&t=22s
NEW: http://occupationmovie.org/index.html
In reply to I'd suggest that the… by philipat
...I was gonna ask if this guy was still alive...
In reply to I'd suggest that the… by philipat
Trumpf 'Phallacies'...
In reply to ...I was gonna ask if this… by pynky01
..go figure…
Both Putin and Assad’s passports were found intact on the ground at the Douma attack site.
In reply to Trumpf 'Phallacies'... by Déjà view
WOW! I need to pay a lot more attention to golf.
Thanks for that link. Only thing missing was the ping-pong ball trick.
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
Who is Holly Sonders ???
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
One word:
George Soros.
Ok, that is two
In reply to Who is Holly Sonders ??? by Jack Oliver
"One writer for the Guardian and Daily Beast who is a well-known pro regime-change advocate, for example, laments that "disinformation has taken hold" on Syria."
It had taken hold right from the word Go in 2011 when they started to speak of Peaceful demonstrations while there were snipers killing police and military men (Qatar secret service was active). If a news media only keeps in touch with the opposition you will get their version and disinformation for years.
In reply to They're just not having a… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Well, at least they can report on and be honest about things going on in other countries.
The CIA must be pissed. Zee Germans don t toe zee line. Quick where is that Novitchok we used on Skripal!?
I predicted at the beginning of this - most countries have been ‘sitting on the fence’ as they feared Zio/US retribution !
Putin has shown them how it is done !!
Nobody knows the full extent of Russia’s pain - Sinai disaster - Red Army choir - MH17 ( Russian speaking Eastern Ukrainians slaughtered ) - recent mall fire disaster and many others !!
Putin knows though - and he acts accordingly !
He values his people !!
If Europe values its people - they will follow Vlad and head EAST !
It’s their only FUCKING hope !!
In reply to The CIA must be pissed. Zee… by CarthaginemDel…
# Vlad - kicking the main stream media’s FUCKING brains in !!
they lie, we believe, and somewhere over the horizon people die ... over and over again
end of story
Take a lot of notes on Syria, Germany.
A lot.
What a joke the Western Cabal is !
Germany's new master race is Islam.
And speaking of using pretexts. Germany used the war in Syria as a pretext to conquering Europe with their "refugee" (jihadist) invasion.
Soros and his EU toadies did that.
germans are the victims, here.
In reply to Germany's new master race is… by alter_
That is exactly what Russia said.
Automatic false claim.
Is the Age of False Flags coming to an end?
Just kidding.
Mutti Merk has been very quiet for a while now.
I find that interesting. Someone found a way to chill her ass out. Maybe it was a fat tariff slapped on every merc, beemer and vw that got her auchtung?
Now if only that same someone could get May on a short leash, we a might get a breather. Can’t go the trade angle. They don’t make anything but second rate nerve gas.
Reading some of the comments on her Tweet are seriously sad. One commenter said he can't believe people take RT seriously. Do they even bother to read it? Or just listen to these sociopaths and take them at face value? I went and encouraged her to visit Dhouma. She would be most welcome to check it out for herself, but she won't of course. It wouldn't jibe with her Assad is a brutal dictator that gasses his own people narrative.. too much reality for that one.
The outright contempt these IRRESPONSIBLE PRESSTITUTES have for the Syrian people is OUTRAGEOUS. Who better to know what happened then those who were THERE.
Foghorn Leghorn reporting from Douma chem attack site:
I say, I say, Boy, you ain't no chemical gas victim... you Boy, are a victim of islambdic tearism... now git Boy, they's filmin' mo' propupganda down the road... 'n theys want you to be in it
Even the Germans are rebelling. Angela Merkel is toast!
Yes, she was recently re-elected "useful idiot".
Merkel wasn't even elected, her CDU got less than 33% of the votes. They continued the coalition with the SPD in order to form a government. The coalition has a very thin majority, it can break apart anytime.
In reply to Even the Germans are… by Yen Cross
This is a gem:
Very Dr. Strangelove-like statement. Like when someone said there will be no fighting in the War Room.
Well, you know, Assad is bad! He never gives out candies on Halloween! And I heard his cat isn't spayed. So there!
The official style book talking points is to always, always, always combine Assad +/= BUTCHER.
Even McCain, with a 30lb GBM in his grape can parrot it 6 times in a one minute interview.
Lindsey G can do the same while pinching in a butt plug the size of a 2 liter coke bottle.
we must speak with one voice. For the kids, of course
In reply to Well, you know, Assad is bad… by saldulilem
Interesting to me that British warmongers are some of the worst cunts the world has produced. How do they become such whiney bitchy cunts???
Inferiority complex from the government. The British people are excellent.
In reply to Interesting to me that… by ver2cal
Aye.
Bout time for them to be excellent with pitchforks. I sense it is building.
In reply to Inferiority complex. by Slippery Slope
They just made Theresa May very cross.
Trying to kill an ex Russian spy was all for nothing.
May is now bending over getting ready for the next Deep State cock to pleasure her.
I may be "tone deaf" when it comes to instrumental intonations.
Not so much, when it's vocal, and personal.
The big test is the OPCW. Will they lie to keep the US money flowing?
US NECONS/WAR CHEERERS McCain/Graham/Haley and etc. are not going to be happy, they will be in denial along with FAKE NEWS CNN, Joe Scarbough of MSNBC and etc.
And that means that you can write off the germans from the allies list. the brits will follow after that, the french will then have no option left. The Nord Stream 2 will then flow full bore.
It seems facts and truth keep getting in the way of the neocon desire to kick off WW3, I’ll raise a glass tonight to it staying that way.
The solution?
Ban all journalists not affiliated with the program.
/s
Oh wait, that's what they're doing with the net.
Herr better watch it with that truth talk thing.
He might get Tucker Carlsoned.
Best brain on Fox...and maybe in the entire country...probably getting water boarded or having his balls chewed on by dogs for blasting hot and holy truth on all this Syria non gassing non incident for 5 days straight.
I wondered where Tucker had run off to...
In reply to Herr better watch it with… by RumpleShitzkin
You want the truth ,,,
Is this the same Germany that imports Islamics by the millions of their own volition? Maybe it was staged, maybe it wasn't. Maybe Assad is short one chemical weapons facility. And maybe I couldn't care less either way.
The Guardian has mentioned there is "disinformation". Well, you would not think so when you read their constant assumed and prejudiced disinformation they are fed by the terrorists from SYria. They have never given space in their heads to the possibility they got sucked into the US narrative.
They will always be negative about Russia and follow the same old meme. These days the Guardian cannot think otherwise as far as international politics is concernned. It used to be fine under Alan Rushbridger but now it complicit in murdering more and more civilians who want Assad to save them from the terrorists.