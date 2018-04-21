Gunfire, Explosions Heard Near Saudi Royal Palace, King Salman Reportedly Evacuated

Update : Some reports that there was no coup attempt and The Wall Street Journal reports it was guards shooting down an errant drone...

No coup attempt in Riyadh. A toy drone/plane got too close too the King’s palace and was shot down. #SaudiArabia #Riyadh — Margherita Stancati (@margheritamvs) April 21, 2018

However, in this era of fake news, others have confirmed the King has been moved...

As we detailed earlier, Local reports (unconfirmed) in Riyahd say that Saudi King Salman has been evacuated following gunfire and explosions heard around the Royal Palace (in an unconfirmed coup attempt)...

Unconfirmed reports of heavy gunfire in the #Saudi king’s new Ouja palace in the capital Riyadhhttps://t.co/6MHIXLeaI2 pic.twitter.com/ej8RyUesOk — SaadAbedine (@SaadAbedine) April 21, 2018

However, as Saad Abedine reports, via Twitter, a Saudi tweep posted a video refuting the claims of a gunfire near the King's Ouja palace in Khozama street, saying "There is nothing here in the street. Enough with the rumours"

حي الخزامى مابوه الا العافية pic.twitter.com/o5CXKwogDR — موجز الأخبار 🇸🇦 (@KSA24) April 21, 2018

Additionally, the London-based Saudi popular political satirist is claiming that the King was moved to a nearby airbase for "his own safety".