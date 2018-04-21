Gunfire, Explosions Heard Near Saudi Royal Palace, King Salman Reportedly Evacuated

Update: Some reports that there was no coup attempt and The Wall Street Journal reports it was guards shooting down an errant drone...

However, in this era of fake news, others have confirmed the King has been moved...

As we detailed earlier, Local reports (unconfirmed) in Riyahd say that Saudi King Salman has been evacuated following gunfire and explosions heard around the Royal Palace (in an unconfirmed coup attempt)...

 

However, as Saad Abedine reports, via Twitter, a Saudi tweep posted a video refuting the claims of a gunfire near the King's Ouja palace in Khozama street, saying "There is nothing here in the street. Enough with the rumours"

Additionally, the London-based Saudi popular political satirist is claiming that the King was moved to a nearby airbase for "his own safety".

 

Chupacabra-322 Sat, 04/21/2018 - 15:34 Permalink

Alwaleed was also a major investor in Marc Rich's Glencore IPO in 2011. Alwaleed invested $400 million. 

 

http://www.arabianbusiness.com/prince-alwaleed-says-400m-invested-in-gl…

 

Marc Rich, an international fugitive, was pardoned shortly before Bill Clinton left office in 1999 James Comey was the lead investigator in charge of looking into the Clinton pardon. 

 

"In 2002, Comey, then a federal prosecutor, took over an investigation into President Bill Clinton's 2001 pardon of financier Marc Rich, who had been indicted on a laundry list of charges before fleeing the country. The decision set off a political firestorm focused on accusations that Rich's ex-wife Denise made donations to the Democratic Party, the Clinton Library and Hillary Clinton's 2000 Senate campaign as part of a plan to get Rich off the hook. Comey ultimately decided not to pursue the case."

 

http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/07/politics/who-is-james-comey-fbi-director-…

 

Former FBI Director James Comey sat on the board of banking giant HSBC.

 

http://www.rollingstone.com/politics/news/outrageous-hsbc-settlement-proves-the-drug-war-is-a-joke-20121213

 

The same Banking Giant that launders drug cartel money. And has been caught, charged and fined for doing so.

 

https://investments.hsbc.co.uk/news/company/24989264/glencore-gallops-higher-as-liberum-bullish-on-china-s-coal-policy

 

HSBC is also responsible for many of Glencore's investments. Again, Glencore was founded by the criminal Marc Rich, who paid for a pardon by former President Bill Clinton. A pardon which was investigated by James Comey, who sat on the board of HSBC, which laundered drug cartel money, and did business with a company that worked intimately with drug traffickers. Comey found "No evidence of criminal activity."

 

https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/786646253358768128

 

Wikileaks has shown us Alwaleed and Qatar, Glencore investors TIED to Joule Unlimited and John Podesta, and thus in multiple directions James Comey, The Clintons, and the democrats. And Qatar Gave Bill Clinton $1 million for a 5 minute meeting in 2011.

 

$1 million for a five minute meeting in 2011? Didn't Gadaffi fall in 2011? Didn't Alwaleed invest $400 million into Glencore in 2011? Didn't Glencore begin trading Libyan Oil in 2011?

 

 

 

A tweet from Alwaleed to Trump:

الوليد بن طلال

 

@Alwaleed_Talal

 

.@realDonaldTrump You are a disgrace not only to the GOP but to all America. Withdraw from the U.S presidential race as you will never win.

 

2:02 PM · Dec 11, 2015

https://mobile.twitter.com/Alwaleed_Talal/status/675390247165915137?s=1

 

Alwaleed was a major donor to the Clinton Foundation

BorraChoom Brazen Heist Sat, 04/21/2018 - 15:51 Permalink

THE DOCUMENTED JEWISH ROOTS OF SAUDI ROYAL FAMILY SAUDIS ARE CRYPTO-JEWS & ARE NOT ARABS = THEY CUT ARABS HEADS OFF! 

George Galloway tells the TRUTH! 1969 AD: Current Saudi Arabia's imposter rulers and their cult of Wahhabism are originally of Jewish origin - The Donmeh Jews from Turkey.

https://concisepolitics.com/2016/04/28/the-documented-jewish-roots-of-s…

King Faisal (1906-1975), who ruled the Kingdom between 1964-75, confirmed Jewish ancestry of Saudi Royals.

https://therearenosunglasses.wordpress.com/2014/02/27/we-the-saudi-fami…

oncemore1 Sat, 04/21/2018 - 15:37 Permalink

MbS got a payback from his fellows, for their expensive vacations in Ritz last year.

Or maybe Bashar?

Or CIA lets him drop?

Or he did not obey Netanyahu?

Cursive Sat, 04/21/2018 - 15:48 Permalink

We already have hot wars all over the globe, but this would be similar to Archduke Ferdinand, in my mind.  House of Saud needs to go, but sheesh, the instability that would ensue.  Of course, if they are just shooting at drones....no biggie.