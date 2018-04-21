Gunfire, Explosions Heard Near Saudi Royal Palace, King Salman Reportedly Evacuated

Update: Some reports that there was no coup attempt and The Wall Street Journal reports it was guards shooting down an errant drone...
No coup attempt in Riyadh. A toy drone/plane got too close too the King’s palace and was shot down. #SaudiArabia #Riyadh— Margherita Stancati (@margheritamvs) April 21, 2018
However, in this era of fake news, others have confirmed the King has been moved...
Confirmed by @GhanemAlmasarir . #Saudi @KingSalman moved to King Khaled military base. https://t.co/v2m6nVsC3S @ForeignAffairs— Ali AlAhmed (@AliAlAhmed_en) April 21, 2018
As we detailed earlier, Local reports (unconfirmed) in Riyahd say that Saudi King Salman has been evacuated following gunfire and explosions heard around the Royal Palace (in an unconfirmed coup attempt)...
April 21, 2018
Unconfirmed reports of heavy gunfire in the #Saudi king’s new Ouja palace in the capital Riyadhhttps://t.co/6MHIXLeaI2 pic.twitter.com/ej8RyUesOk— SaadAbedine (@SaadAbedine) April 21, 2018
However, as Saad Abedine reports, via Twitter, a Saudi tweep posted a video refuting the claims of a gunfire near the King's Ouja palace in Khozama street, saying "There is nothing here in the street. Enough with the rumours"
ياحبهم للإشاعات— موجز الأخبار 🇸🇦 (@KSA24) April 21, 2018
حي الخزامى مابوه الا العافية pic.twitter.com/o5CXKwogDR
Additionally, the London-based Saudi popular political satirist is claiming that the King was moved to a nearby airbase for "his own safety".
The London based #Saudi popular political satirist is claiming that the King was moved to a nearby airbase for "his own safety".— SaadAbedine (@SaadAbedine) April 21, 2018
So far, there is NO indication of any gunfire near the King's Ouja palace on local media. https://t.co/nNvQkZCIdU
Hope it’s a Houthi hit team.
What would MbS do?
The Saudi Simian rulers will not let their own military pilots fly armed in their vicinity for fear of a hit.
it's OK...trumpanyahoo just sent a few more missiles into the desert...
Must have been time for the CIA to activate sleeper asset Tim Osman, Jr., also known as the son of Osama bin Laden.
Or Israhell THREATENING the King to stay the course with the ZIONIST agenda.
Dear MBS...
.......What Goes Around Comes Around...
Out with MBS, in with MDB.
https://www.accredited-times.com/2018/04/20/accredited-times-suing-trum…
Cause a small event to trigger the defensive response/reaction of the target, then analyze for intelligence. Use said intelligence for future assassination scheme.
One way or another, they'll get this son of a whore.
I am Chumbawamba.
the sound of inflatable goats bursting when re-used too often or whipped too hard
Attempted Arkancide https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJCZHQTn7oA
MBS is done. Goodbye $400 Billion (in Fiat)
Not sure, but if he didn't expect some "royal payback" after squeezing the shit out of his "noblemen", he's a bigger dumbass than we thought. Is reading a lot like pre-Cromwell English history atm- lots of royal "taxes" and a shitload of pissed off noblemen.
A big mistake after kidnapping, torturing and holding them for ransom until they payed was letting them go.
At least the Chinese realize you need to introduce them to a bullet in the back of the head or they just may retaliate with extreme prejudice.
US supplied Saudi Chemical Weapons Victim
https://herstelderepubliek.files.wordpress.com/2018/04/jemen-girl.jpg
This girl is from Yemen, attacked by Saudi white phosphorus. Do not hold your breath to see Tomahawks fly into the palaces of Riyadh.
Alwaleed was also a major investor in Marc Rich's Glencore IPO in 2011. Alwaleed invested $400 million.
http://www.arabianbusiness.com/prince-alwaleed-says-400m-invested-in-gl…
Marc Rich, an international fugitive, was pardoned shortly before Bill Clinton left office in 1999 James Comey was the lead investigator in charge of looking into the Clinton pardon.
"In 2002, Comey, then a federal prosecutor, took over an investigation into President Bill Clinton's 2001 pardon of financier Marc Rich, who had been indicted on a laundry list of charges before fleeing the country. The decision set off a political firestorm focused on accusations that Rich's ex-wife Denise made donations to the Democratic Party, the Clinton Library and Hillary Clinton's 2000 Senate campaign as part of a plan to get Rich off the hook. Comey ultimately decided not to pursue the case."
http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/07/politics/who-is-james-comey-fbi-director-…
Former FBI Director James Comey sat on the board of banking giant HSBC.
http://www.rollingstone.com/politics/news/outrageous-hsbc-settlement-proves-the-drug-war-is-a-joke-20121213
The same Banking Giant that launders drug cartel money. And has been caught, charged and fined for doing so.
https://investments.hsbc.co.uk/news/company/24989264/glencore-gallops-higher-as-liberum-bullish-on-china-s-coal-policy
HSBC is also responsible for many of Glencore's investments. Again, Glencore was founded by the criminal Marc Rich, who paid for a pardon by former President Bill Clinton. A pardon which was investigated by James Comey, who sat on the board of HSBC, which laundered drug cartel money, and did business with a company that worked intimately with drug traffickers. Comey found "No evidence of criminal activity."
https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/786646253358768128
Wikileaks has shown us Alwaleed and Qatar, Glencore investors TIED to Joule Unlimited and John Podesta, and thus in multiple directions James Comey, The Clintons, and the democrats. And Qatar Gave Bill Clinton $1 million for a 5 minute meeting in 2011.
$1 million for a five minute meeting in 2011? Didn't Gadaffi fall in 2011? Didn't Alwaleed invest $400 million into Glencore in 2011? Didn't Glencore begin trading Libyan Oil in 2011?
A tweet from Alwaleed to Trump:
الوليد بن طلال
@Alwaleed_Talal
.@realDonaldTrump You are a disgrace not only to the GOP but to all America. Withdraw from the U.S presidential race as you will never win.
2:02 PM · Dec 11, 2015
https://mobile.twitter.com/Alwaleed_Talal/status/675390247165915137?s=1
Alwaleed was a major donor to the Clinton Foundation
Payback for Wahhabi crimes against Yemen and Syria. May they live in fear.
How do you decide who you give a pass for murdering innocent people? Just curious. Is it as simple as checking if that country is pro or anti Iran and if they are anti iran then you condemn them? Are you such a simpleton?
Saudi Royals are not innocent people.
THE DOCUMENTED JEWISH ROOTS OF SAUDI ROYAL FAMILY SAUDIS ARE CRYPTO-JEWS & ARE NOT ARABS = THEY CUT ARABS HEADS OFF!
George Galloway tells the TRUTH! 1969 AD: Current Saudi Arabia's imposter rulers and their cult of Wahhabism are originally of Jewish origin - The Donmeh Jews from Turkey.
https://concisepolitics.com/2016/04/28/the-documented-jewish-roots-of-s…
King Faisal (1906-1975), who ruled the Kingdom between 1964-75, confirmed Jewish ancestry of Saudi Royals.
https://therearenosunglasses.wordpress.com/2014/02/27/we-the-saudi-fami…
The Iraqi Mukhabarat wrote an intel report about the possible Jewish roots of the Sauds and Wahhabs originating from Basrah in Iraq. Read the report yourselves and make your judgement.
How do you decide who you give a pass for murdering innocent people? Just curious. Is it as simple as checking if that country is pro or anti Israhell and if they are anti israhell then you condemn them? Are you such an EVIL simpleton?
https://herstelderepubliek.files.wordpress.com/2018/04/jemen-girl.jpg
This pic speaks for itself.
Couldn´t happen in a nicer ´hood
Wasn't part of Saudi Arabia supposed to be part of Greater Israel? So something had to happen sooner or later
That could be plan B for heat and sand lovers. Plan A was Crimea. T´was cancelled somehow.
MbS got a payback from his fellows, for their expensive vacations in Ritz last year.
Or maybe Bashar?
Or CIA lets him drop?
Or he did not obey Netanyahu?
Or perhaps the Reichstag Fire Department. You know, another cooked up event to blame Iran and justify war against Iran. The Anglo Zionists have been jerking themselves off with false flag attacks lately, this is definitely possible.
Nogs in Saudi too? that is what they get for screening black panther.
Must be real. And real interesting.
Sand Coon hunting season is open.
No tags or stamps required, no bag limit.
Sand Coon hunting season is open.
A tea towel collector is behind the shootings
I hope it's true
He who lives by the sword.....
And if it is true this could really be the Russians and a reprisal for Syria.
We already have hot wars all over the globe, but this would be similar to Archduke Ferdinand, in my mind. House of Saud needs to go, but sheesh, the instability that would ensue. Of course, if they are just shooting at drones....no biggie.
Someone should target that big black box in Mecca with a cruise missile. Make sure the markings on the missile say Made in Israel.
And so it begins.
Give it twenty years and SA is gonna look like Syria.
Looks like someone is after the information stored there.
The games are afoot!
Maybe MBS did it, to get in power faster.
Or maybe their tortured cousines, want to get rid of him.
Toy drone my ass.
Thats large calibre you can hear in some of the Twitters
Murmurs from the backchannel....
Treasure hunters paradise
https://8ch.net/qresearch/res/1132590.html#1133099
...and right on que, the crumbs are laid out.
https://8ch.net/qresearch/res/1132590.html#1133189
get woke, bitchez. potus is playing for keeps