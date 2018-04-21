Indonesian ISIS Recruits Threaten "Satanic" CNN, Universal Studios In New Propaganda Poster

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 04/21/2018 - 17:35

ISIS recruits in Indonesia (famously the country with the largest Muslim population) have released a series of propaganda posters that are circulating on the Internet that exhort their followers to commit acts of violence against the US financial system, as well as media organizations like CNN.

The release comes as Indonesia has increasingly become a hotbed of Islamic terror and haven for extremists.

"Indonesia increasingly has become a haven for Islamist extremists. And we've seen it not just in the society at large, but also in the government," Mark Mitchell, acting assistant secretary for special operations and low-intensity conflict at the Defense Department.

As PJ media pointed out, the first poster shows a devil-like figure looming over several icons that are ringed in flames. They include: the United Nations, the Federal Reserve, Universal Studios Hollywood, CNN, NATO and NASA, along with the seal on the US dollar bill.

ISIS

An image of an ISIS soldier firing a machine gun at logos can be seen in the bottom left corner. 

Satan

The poster goes on to pan "modern philosophy," "modern science," "modern state," and "modern era" as "mankind is kept away from the path of his God."

It also claims that Dajjal, the antichrist in Islamic theology, is "behind the modern name whether you can or not see it," essentially condemning all the organizations listed in the poster as "satanic."

The second poster features the Eye of Providence and stacks of burning American money, with an admonishment to "read carefully and choose the verdict."

Satanic

The images bring to mind an exhortation by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who last year issued a recording suggesting media as targets, saying jihadists should "intensify one attack after another against the infidels’ information centers and their headquarters of ideological war."

PT beepbop Sat, 04/21/2018 - 19:41 Permalink

A bunch of sand-dwellers not only built up a military powerful enough to hold off the full might of the US military but they also have multiple international franchises?

And here I am on the soft-and-fluffy side of the world and I have achieved nothing?  Man, I am such a loser.  Imagine wot the ISIS guys could have achieved if they were brought up in a middle-class suburban neighbourhood.

And I can imagine they would get a lot more willing recruits with their new slogans.  Perhaps they have learnt to refine their brand.  Top marks to their new marketers and image consultants.

TheReplacement AtATrESICI Sat, 04/21/2018 - 18:17 Permalink

More likely this is legit ISIS, not the CIA/Mossad version.  Either that or (((they))) are using this propaganda to paint anyone who dislikes the Fed/petrodollar/NWO as fellow travelers of ISIS thereby making all of us terrorist supporters - the enemy of my enemy and all that.

Jack Oliver AtATrESICI Sat, 04/21/2018 - 18:29 Permalink

Of course it is BULLSHIT ! 

Just giving CNN some exposure for their upcoming ‘home grown’ ISIS ‘production’ !! 

They won’t even have to leave the FUCKING studio for this one !! 

Part of their new ‘cost cutting’ measures !! 

They likely produced the ISIS ‘promo’ as well !! 

Xredsx AtATrESICI Sat, 04/21/2018 - 19:12 Permalink

You need stop spinning in the media, it is so BS, it is all lies. So much so, it creates an artificial reality. That's why no body can actually see and guess what is the truth to our reality. the real truth of the truth.

 

It is just about perception, and that is all. It always was.

I will show you. Terrorists are freedom fighters fighting foreign occupation. Yes, they have bit us back in our cities  and it hurt. One could argue that they started first with 9/11. But all they have been doing is trying to wake you up. A message about how our very own politicians that we elect, are bombing weddings. It is about perception.

Just read who they are threatening in the headlines. Cant you see through the smoke and mirrors in the propaganda?

 

We all share the same enemies. The term DEEPSTATE is actually a code. It is only pointing us to where the rabbit hole is. And not what is at the bottom. 

Corrupted Politicians are just a domino.

Revolution is a Revolution.

The power is not with the centralised government or local government. Despite the power or force they have and control. Nor is it with the super rich and powerful who funnel their wealth through the political system to influence the government policies. The real power is with the people. The slaves who keep the system going.

We just need the spirit, the holy spirit of Christ.. 

 

silverer Jack Oliver Sat, 04/21/2018 - 19:16 Permalink

Hell. These guys are coming around a bit. They can't be all bad if they're targeting CNN. But they left out a few folks. Like Lois Lerner and the satanic IRS, and the other US mainstream propaganda outlets. They are the ones keeping the US citizens obedient sheeple while they push the narrative of necessity to raid the brown folks of the middle east.

Herdee Sat, 04/21/2018 - 17:44 Permalink

Godda love this one. CIA sponsored and financed ISIS going after CNN. Hope Trump turns a blind eye to this one, nobody deserves it more than CNN.

Son of Captain Nemo Sat, 04/21/2018 - 18:28 Permalink

isn't it refreshing that Washington, London and Tel Aviv aren't trying to hide what they've been funding since 1980 in Afghanistan and Nicaragua through their "School of the America(s)" down in Fort Bragg!...

 

Vigilante Sat, 04/21/2018 - 18:32 Permalink

Indonesian ISIS...lmao

Indons are some of the dumbest ppl on the planet

Even making it to America would be a huge task

Probably get lost in airports etc.

What a joke of a country.