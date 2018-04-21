Indonesian ISIS Recruits Threaten "Satanic" CNN, Universal Studios In New Propaganda Poster

ISIS recruits in Indonesia (famously the country with the largest Muslim population) have released a series of propaganda posters that are circulating on the Internet that exhort their followers to commit acts of violence against the US financial system, as well as media organizations like CNN.
The release comes as Indonesia has increasingly become a hotbed of Islamic terror and haven for extremists.
"Indonesia increasingly has become a haven for Islamist extremists. And we've seen it not just in the society at large, but also in the government," Mark Mitchell, acting assistant secretary for special operations and low-intensity conflict at the Defense Department.
As PJ media pointed out, the first poster shows a devil-like figure looming over several icons that are ringed in flames. They include: the United Nations, the Federal Reserve, Universal Studios Hollywood, CNN, NATO and NASA, along with the seal on the US dollar bill.
An image of an ISIS soldier firing a machine gun at logos can be seen in the bottom left corner.
The poster goes on to pan "modern philosophy," "modern science," "modern state," and "modern era" as "mankind is kept away from the path of his God."
It also claims that Dajjal, the antichrist in Islamic theology, is "behind the modern name whether you can or not see it," essentially condemning all the organizations listed in the poster as "satanic."
The second poster features the Eye of Providence and stacks of burning American money, with an admonishment to "read carefully and choose the verdict."
The images bring to mind an exhortation by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who last year issued a recording suggesting media as targets, saying jihadists should "intensify one attack after another against the infidels’ information centers and their headquarters of ideological war."
Comments
This is counter narrative propaganda...I call B.S...
Deep State trying to alleviate the effects of the rot CNN is experiencing by having them threatened by the CIA-ISIS boogey man.
We do not believe.
I must say that is some weak shit. Moloch in the house...
Hey... are these ISIS guys ZH commentators?
I agree with their satanic poster wholeheartedly. However, they leave out a very (((key))) bit of information.
No Fox News in there... they must be Trump supporters.
Probably Kushner fans more than Trump fans.
Finally, some terrorism I can get behind!
seems about right.
So Indonesia is the next Syria???
I bet this ISIS "revelation" has nothing to do at all with the Indonesian government's move to kick out Freeport McMoran and reclaim their own natural resources.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-indonesia-freeport-rio-tinto/indones…
ISIS threatens CNN just the way Trump does.
Mm!
A bunch of sand-dwellers not only built up a military powerful enough to hold off the full might of the US military but they also have multiple international franchises?
And here I am on the soft-and-fluffy side of the world and I have achieved nothing? Man, I am such a loser. Imagine wot the ISIS guys could have achieved if they were brought up in a middle-class suburban neighbourhood.
And I can imagine they would get a lot more willing recruits with their new slogans. Perhaps they have learnt to refine their brand. Top marks to their new marketers and image consultants.
The CIA's love child has come home to murder daddy.
Wow... ISIS hates all the agencies that support them...
That only means one thing... Government PsyOps
How come ISIS never attacks their 'Satanic Masters' in IsaHell ???
Sure sounds like a lot of Muzzie trolls that have been hanging around lately. Every ME thread attracts them like flies on shit.
On the contrary, I think the link to (((satanism))) is pretty clear.
exhort their followers to commit acts of violence against the US financial system, as well as media organizations like CNN.
Finally! Most of us can now support their selection of targets.
Will Trump send them military advisers?
Film at eleven.
http://www.upcrenewables.com/indonesia/
http://www.windtaskforce.org/m/blogpost?id=4401701%3ABlogPost%3A49184
http://www.upcrenewables.com/morocco/
north africa
http://upcnarenewables.com/home/
"Indonesian ISIS Recruits Threaten "Satanic" CNN"
And here I thought ISIS was our enemy... Welcome good sirs!
I, for one, welcome our new Muslim overlords.
B.S. deeper than Stormy's...
well, it's pretty transparent lol.
Seems to me they nailed it. Tell me what's untrue?
More likely this is legit ISIS, not the CIA/Mossad version. Either that or (((they))) are using this propaganda to paint anyone who dislikes the Fed/petrodollar/NWO as fellow travelers of ISIS thereby making all of us terrorist supporters - the enemy of my enemy and all that.
There is no FUCKING ‘legit’ ISIS !!
I can’t believe they continue with the FUCKING ‘charade’ !!!
Of course it is BULLSHIT !
Just giving CNN some exposure for their upcoming ‘home grown’ ISIS ‘production’ !!
They won’t even have to leave the FUCKING studio for this one !!
Part of their new ‘cost cutting’ measures !!
They likely produced the ISIS ‘promo’ as well !!
You need stop spinning in the media, it is so BS, it is all lies. So much so, it creates an artificial reality. That's why no body can actually see and guess what is the truth to our reality. the real truth of the truth.
It is just about perception, and that is all. It always was.
I will show you. Terrorists are freedom fighters fighting foreign occupation. Yes, they have bit us back in our cities and it hurt. One could argue that they started first with 9/11. But all they have been doing is trying to wake you up. A message about how our very own politicians that we elect, are bombing weddings. It is about perception.
Just read who they are threatening in the headlines. Cant you see through the smoke and mirrors in the propaganda?
We all share the same enemies. The term DEEPSTATE is actually a code. It is only pointing us to where the rabbit hole is. And not what is at the bottom.
Corrupted Politicians are just a domino.
Revolution is a Revolution.
The power is not with the centralised government or local government. Despite the power or force they have and control. Nor is it with the super rich and powerful who funnel their wealth through the political system to influence the government policies. The real power is with the people. The slaves who keep the system going.
We just need the spirit, the holy spirit of Christ..
So the CIA is going after the CIA
Got it
Hillary would have won if it was not for ISIS in Indonesia.
Needs to have this illustration and caption with your quote on a t-shirt!
Thx
What no alex jones references?
ISUS will be going after AJ as well - a bit later !!
Hell. These guys are coming around a bit. They can't be all bad if they're targeting CNN. But they left out a few folks. Like Lois Lerner and the satanic IRS, and the other US mainstream propaganda outlets. They are the ones keeping the US citizens obedient sheeple while they push the narrative of necessity to raid the brown folks of the middle east.
Oh God I hope Anderson doesn't lose his anal plug and Wolfie doesn't go into a trembling fit under his desk over this.
Somehow Trump will be at fault. Apparently that eases the pain ...
Surprising to see that "ISIS" hates all the shit I do.
I find myself oddly ambivalent on this one.
Godda love this one. CIA sponsored and financed ISIS going after CNN. Hope Trump turns a blind eye to this one, nobody deserves it more than CNN.
He's much smarter than that.
Trust the plan.
For the first time I f8md myself rooting for isis
I guess serving Satan has its drawbacks? I'd be a little nervous being a CNN reporter in Indonesia.
I agree with them on this one.
what's their stance on buggering livestock?
And Disney's not satanic? Well I never!
Greasing folks up for a hot and tasty false flag attack. Beware!
So the National Enquirer is ok then?
I feel sorry for the sheep.
only one thing to do on face news. bomb them
isn't it refreshing that Washington, London and Tel Aviv aren't trying to hide what they've been funding since 1980 in Afghanistan and Nicaragua through their "School of the America(s)" down in Fort Bragg!...
Indonesian ISIS...lmao
Indons are some of the dumbest ppl on the planet
Even making it to America would be a huge task
Probably get lost in airports etc.
What a joke of a country.
Aside from NASA, I am cool with the other logos getting whacked.
so, let me get some popcorn. This will be a good show.
That is a bit odd. ISIS must be "Flat Earthers".
