Most Millionaires Expect To Live To 100 According To UBS

Thanks to modern scientific advancements, people are living much longer than their ancestors - decades in fact. The average lifespan in China, the U.S. and the majority of Eastern Europe is now the late 70's, while those living in Western Europe and Japan can expect to become octogenarians - according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Most millionaires, however, expect to live a century thanks to their ability to buy the healthiest, cleanest, lowest risk lifestyle. Statistically speaking, that's true.
In the U.S., for example, the richest 1 percent of American women by income live more than 10 years longer than the poorest 1 percent, a 2016 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found. For men, the gap between the richest and poorest Americans is almost 15 years. -Bloomberg
In 1930, the average life expectancy for American men was only 58, and 62 for women, according to the SSA. 50 years before that, one could expect to live to around 35 years-old.
Expectations of living to 100 vary widely by country, with 76% of Germans expecting to become centenarians, while only 30% of Americans think they'll make it that far. On average, 53% of investors with at least $1 million in investible assets say they expect to live to 100.
Extending your life isn't cheap
The wealthy know that if they're going to make it to 100, they will need to spend money on the best healthcare, food, exercise and other services that can extend life. Then of course, there's all of the other standard living expenses one must plan for if one is to try and stick around as long as possible.
UBS says that 91% of the 5,000 investors surveyed are "making financial changes due to increased life expectancy."
The rich are more than willing to sacrifice money for extra longevity. Nine of 10 wealthy people agreed that “health is more important than wealth.” Asked by UBS how much of their fortune they’d be willing to give up “to guarantee an extra 10 years of healthy life,” the average responses varied by wealth level. Investors who are barely millionaires, with $1 million to $2 million in net worth, were willing to give up a third of their nest egg for an additional decade of life. Investors with more than $50 million were willing to part with almost half of their fortune. -Bloomberg
In recent years, life expectancy of Americans has surprisingly declined for two years in a row, a phenomenon Bloomberg suggests is due in part to the country's opioid abuse crisis. It could also be because Americans are fatter than ever, with 40% of adults considered obese, according to the CDC.
A troubling new report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that almost 40 percent of American adults and nearly 20 percent of adolescents are obese — the highest rates ever recorded for the U.S.
"It's difficult to be optimistic at this point," said Dr. Frank Hu, chair of the Department of Nutrition at the Harvard School of Public Health. "The trend of obesity has been steadily increasing in both children and adults despite many public health efforts to improve nutrition and physical activity." -NBC
A study from Georgia Southern University revealed that it's not just poor eating habits that's causing Americans to pack on the pounds...extreme laziness and binge watching the latest Netflix series are also contributing factors.
"There’s still a huge amount of cheap, accessible, highly processed food available everywhere almost anytime," says Hu. "And despite people doing more recreational activity these days, the overall activity level, household activity and occupational activity has decreased in recent years."
No wonder just 30% of the Americans millionaires UBS surveyed thought they'd make it to 100. That said, Bloomberg says they should cheer up - as the wealthy in the United States have been "increasingly insulated from the depressing health trends afflicting most Americans."
A 2016 study by University of California at Berkeley professors Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman compared the death rates for American men aged 65 to 79 across several decades by wealth. If these men’s wealth placed them in the top 1 percent, their mortality rates in the early 1980s were 12 percent lower than average. Twenty-five years later, the wealthiest American men’s death rates had plunged to 40 percent below average. -Bloomberg
Of course, if you've eaten yourself into a blissful state of deadly obesity, there's always the hail mary option of freezing one's body until science can find a way to cure whatever ails.
Obviously they don't need to worry about the deductibles, so yeah. Probably. I hope they enjoy their craftmatic hospital beds, tubes and IVs. I wonder how long it will be before they expect the rest of us to build them Pyramids.
"Most Millionaires Expect To Live To 100 According To UBS"
Most Millionaires are as dumb as their plumber.
Yeah, I'm expected to live to 1000 years old.
Bwahahah ahahahahahahah
.........to pay off your portion of the national debt to the Federal Reserve.
Most MILLIONAIRES are trying to FIGURE OUT
how to take it all with them BEYOND THE GRAVE.
Oh gawd. If Soros lives to be 100 we're all doomed.
Looking at him now, I don't think there are enough babies on the entire planet to enable that.
My Uncle Frank lived to 99 on NJ Meadowlands well water, diner pork chops and entenmann's donuts, on a pension from an post war thermometer manufacturer.
Fuck these lizards, fuck their money, and fuck their frail asses.
How does it feel when all the money in the world can't make you enjoy another day of raping the serfs?
GOD KEEPS WINNING
Luckily he is too old and will almost certainly fail to survive to LEV unless he is taking young plasma transfusions NOW. In which case he would look a lot better.
If they live to be 100, they’ll still be paying people $10 per hour.
And if they aren't hung by a mob from a lamp post or dragged to the guillotine.
Most millionaires make millions selling health insurance to broke people who want to live to be 100.
+1. When I was in my twenties, I took a boat ride with the captain of an insurance executive's yacht because I knew a guy he knew. 70 footer decked out at the time. That was a blast until the diesels started smoking and we had to go back.
You must be talking about the guy at the top of the sales pyramid who, in addition to charging them for leads, takes a big cut out of every $200 straight-commission check of his five-figure sales force, most of whom he has not even met and all of whom lack benefits, like health insurance.
Well, let me see. Must gazillionaires are Democrats, e.g., the creatures that inhabit Silicon Valley (the Zuck, et al), Hollywood (Clooney and other loonies), are way ahead of having us build mere pyramids. They are having us build whole empires for their delectation, including palaces on both elite coasts, and of course their real hopes were dashed to smithereens when their darling first woman president ("Stronger Together" and "I'm with Her") had her fat posterior kicked to the curb by Trump.
We don't know the names of the families with the REAL money. Except maybe Rothschild and they are not American.
To people in the many states where per-capita income is around $20k, someone with $500k is rich.
100 in the first world isn't a big deal. My grandmother just recently died at 102, her sister made it to 105. I was always surprised when I'd tell people "my grandmother is 102" and how many people would reply "oh my grandmother is in her 100s too"...
Making it to 100 isn't that hard these days, if you go to the doctor regularly and just take the most MODERATE care of yourself. The problem is people just don't seem to make it much longer than 100 - seems like brain and things just get a signal to start shutting down.
Yes my father died at 100 and 1 day on his farm till 99.5, then in a group minimal care facility which he enjoyed for the conversation. Fully intelligent, could give an instant speech based on immediate interactions. Mum would have lived longer but for a doctor deliberately miss setting her leg so she chose to get out. Her mum lived long as did my other grandmother 90s but cut short by a fall and medical incompetence.
All of mine avoided doctors, except for mum breaking her leg. best thing to do, a lot of deaths and misery caused by them.
Good clean rainwater, home grown food, lots of activity, fresh air, intelligence was the secret. All looked good too, dad passed for decades younger at 90.
Many Americans are living more stressful lives than previous generations, although the top 20% of dual-high-earner parents are on more lengthy babyvacations than any previous generation, ever in recorded history. They should not be stressed out.
An excellent argument for the wind-down of Medicare, thank you
So, a wealthy investor thinks that living until 100 is a blessing? Probably afraid to die.
Personally, having kids with good values and able to get through the insanity of the current era is more valuable to me, than adding a few extra years of life. Then again, I'm not that old so maybe it changes later on - you finally work your way up from nothing (this is the case for ~90% of millionaires, very few inherit their wealth and less than 3% are form multi-generational wealth) to be able to enjoy wealth. However, all of those late nights and fast food eaten on travel also catch up to you, threatening to cut you down right when you "made it."
My wife treated a good number of folks like this when she was interning at a hospital. Be smart with money, but don't kill yourself for it.
Adrenochrome is one hell of a drug.
I trained from the start to live up to 138, boys and girls. I am my own science project.
LMFAO! Most millionaires have never heard of "capital gains" taxes.
if you are lucky you live to 80
if you are unlucky you live to 100
If the people around you are unlucky you live to be 100.
especially the poor bastage that has to change the diapers and flip me like a Mchuman
The rich are always celebrating. The rest of us are more realistic.
Me: Fvck. I woke up again today. Oh well.
I am 69 and I can tell you that I think about now every day. I hope to live to 5000 but that's not going to happen. I think if I am lucky, I will make 90. Making my days count.
I am 32 and thinking about it. I have always liked to listen to older men talk about the choices they made and what they thought were good and bad choices.
do you know more dead people than alive?
dirt nap is on the horizon
John McCain’s Mother Turns 106; Here’s Why We Hope He Dies Before She Does
By William Mannion - February 7, 2018
On Wednesday, former US Presidential candidate and warmonger, John McCain, met with his mother to celebrate her 106th birthday. It is news to some that the 81 year old senator still has a living parent but it is also news to many that John McCain loves war and destruction and is a George Soros puppet.
Roberta McCain helped her son, John, with his failed presidential campaign back in 2008. Despite her age, she would speak at his rallies and back him up whenever he says he wants to invade another country.
Before I go any further, I am not inciting violence onto Mr McCain or his family; lets make that clear. I only want John McCain to suffer the same blow as the millions that died in all the unnecessary wars that he helped cause, let God handle his fate. Most people who defend McCain do so because he was a ‘war hero’. People who call for a war over lies about ‘Saddam Hussain’s weapons of mass destruction’ just to make money from stealing foreign oil are not war heroes, they are war criminals.
More Here:
https://squawker.org/politics/john-mccain-mother-turns-106-heres-why-we…
Money means nothing when death comes knocking, so you want to watch out how you acquire those funds bitches.
" they will need to spend money on the best healthcare, food, exercise and other services that can extend life. "
how many shekels to outrun 5G?
the hubris!
they're gonna bite the dust like the rest ovus.
there is no large fortune without the accompanied large crime.
it is easier to thread a camel through an eye of a needle that a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven..
50M isn't that big of a fortune these days. If you run a business with 10-20 employees (i.e. you earn $500k+) and don't blow the money on bad investments like a new Maserati every year, it is achievable.
$1M these days is someone who put money into a 401k consistently for 40 years. Maybe conditions are going to change in the next 40 years, but the last 40 were pretty good from that perspective.
To me, the only people I don't have respect for were the professors like Randa Jarrar who treat themselves to "conference" vacations, lunches on a P-Card, etc. at your expense, while delivering nothing of value to anybody, and also demanding that you keep them in this position forever. I met a lot of folks like this (professors and admins) at the university, and in politics there are also the kinds of businessmen who make money by cycling some of it through Congress, as opposed to competitively delivering things that people actually want.
Some people are just born into it. Sometimes, it sounds like timing plays a role as much as anything. Some people seem to get rich because of entering the market first or with a better product at just the right time. All of them do not get it by trampling on people, but to maintain big payouts to shareholders, they are probably under pressure to make amoral decisions.
For a publicly traded company, this is true, but there are millions of millionaires and not that many Fortune 500 companies.
Dave Ramsey runs a "millionaire theme hour" about once a month on his radio show, and I pay particular attention to the folks that have a net worth over $5M. At that point you would have had to do more than max out a 401k for 30-40 years.
Usually, a decamillionaire looks like a guy who runs a small to medium chain of restaurants, or a business that employs tens of people, and then the guy lived on half of his means and put the rest either back into the business or into the best (not only ROI but also safety) investment he could find. And then do that consistently for 15-20 years. There are other ways to do it, but that's the common way.
I did work for one CEO who I felt was not worthy of the position, so I get how nepotism or political correctness can lead to the frustration of being in a big company that doesn't care about you. However, I'm also convinced that the conveyor belt from public schools to publicly traded companies is also a kind of scam, and you can find better opportunities elsewhere.
Watching my mother-in-law die at 89 is sobering. No life extending operations after 80 thank you very much.
If humans are going to play God on the back end of life, what about on the front end of life, like when they keep premature babies alive, and they have enormous complications, leading to a lot of misery?
Nonsense. Education, ie., intelligence, deferred gratification, self-discipline, modest financial security, social & political participation, a set of good genes, plus living in an unpolluted part the world, eg., oceania, will deliver you 100 years without too much trouble. By coincidence, the above are the very qualities that will enrich your bank account!
There's plenty of room at the top, after you pay your estimated tax payments from the profits when VIX melted up.
You see where I'm going with this? Who want's to end up like that poor lad that was wayyy over his head in that inverse synthetic VIX unwind?
Boo Yahh. pay the estimated upfront, if you're making regular profits.
Yes, you're loaning Uncle Sam the cash interest free. Same as your savings account ;-D
If you're a really good trader, you'll end up owing moar!
Right. But there's living and there's 'living' and I suspect a lot of heirs are plotting right now to speed things up.
He choose..poorly.
10 The days of our years are threescore years and ten; and if by reason of strength they be fourscore years, yet is their strength labour and sorrow; for it is soon cut off, and we fly away.