OPCW Chemical Inspection Team Reaches Douma After Issuing Statement Negating "Russia Cover-Up" Claim

After many days of delay inside the security arch of Damascus' city center, the international chemical weapons watchdog group, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), announced that its team of investigators finally entered the Damascus suburb town of Douma early on Saturday.
In an official statement posted to its website, the OPCW confirmed the following:
The Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) team of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) visited one of the sites in Douma, Syrian Arab Republic today to collect samples for analysis in connection with allegations of chemical weapons use on 7 April 2018. The OPCW will evaluate the situation and consider future steps including another possible visit to Douma.
The OPCW Fact-Finding Mission will initially study the collected samples at an OPCW lab in the Netherlands, with potential sample distribution to its other designated labs. In the past, it's take up to multiple weeks or months for the OPCW to issue a preliminary report to the public.
The statement continues:
The samples collected will be transported to the OPCW Laboratory in Rijswijk and then dispatched for analysis to the OPCW’s designated labs. Based on the analysis of the sample results as well other information and materials collected by the team, the FFM will compile their report for submission to the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention for their consideration.
It is unclear if any of what was collected includes tissue samples from corpses as it's now being widely reported that the jihadist group which previously held the area - Jaish al-Islam - hastily buried the bodies of alleged chemical attack victims.
Though the team was invited into the country by the Syrian and Russian governments - both signatories to the international body devoted to decommissioning global stockpiles of banned chemical weapons - there's been much spin and obfuscation regarding why the team was actually delayed, with a number of media outlets in the West falsely claiming that Syria and Russia were attempting a cover-up.
This was based in part on the unverified claims of political leaders in the West who have long sought Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's ouster, and who have given covert aid to various jihadist rebel groups.
France's foreign minister, for example, accused both Damascus and Russia of "obstructionism [which] is obviously undermining the caliber of the investigation. It is most likely aimed at removing evidence and other material elements linked to the chemical attack on the very site where it took place."
However, in spite of multiple international headlines, Western leaders, and journalists who reside far outside of Syria claiming a chemical cover-up conspiracy in the making, the OPCW in official statements confirmed that they were prevented from visiting Douma not by Syrian or Russian authorities, but by United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), which has the final say over OPCW movements within Syria.
On Wednesday (April 18) the Director General of the OPCW Ahmet Üzümcü, issued a statement which proved the "Syria/Russia hiding evidence" theory false:
On 16 April, we received confirmation from the National Authority of the Syrian Arab Republic that, under agreements reached to allow the evacuation of the population in Ghouta, the Syrian military were unable to enter Douma. The security for the sites where the FFM plans to deploy was under the control of the Russian Military Police. The United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) has made the necessary arrangements with the Syrian authorities to escort the team to a certain point and then for the escort to be taken over by the Russian Military Police. However, the UNDSS preferred to first conduct a reconnaissance visit to the sites, which took place yesterday. FFM team members did not participate in this visit.
On arrival at Site 1, a large crowd gathered and the advice provided by the UNDSS was that the reconnaissance team should withdraw. At Site 2, the team came under small arms fire and an explosive was detonated. The reconnaissance team returned to Damascus.
Though the OPCW statement further acknowledged the area to be a "highly volatile environment" fraught with "security risks" - a number of journalists actually made it into Douma early in the week prior to the OPCW team's arrival.
Some among this early group of journalists which gained entry to the site, such as the UK Independent's Robert Fisk and One America News Network's Pearson Sharp found no evidence that a chemical attack took place in Douma, contrary to what's been widely reported in international media.
Comments
Yawn, do not care.
Load moarrr boats in Russia with free shit and make haste to deliver them to Alah
So can we hang those responsible for the unconstitutional illegal attack on Syria now???
The world can't continue letting criminal acts like this go unpunished.
In reply to Yawn, do not care. Load… by Dilluminati
There will be no hangings. If there WERE to be hangings, they would have already commenced. many, many years ago ..
In reply to So can hang those… by beemasters
Remember, the evil people, Theresa May, Stoltenberg, Trump and the rest, are damning Russia with obvious lies.
The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
HERE IS THE PROOF:
The Novichok nerve agents are supposedly much more toxic than the nerve gases VX or Sarin (and yet the Skripals are still alive!?).
Mirzayanov's book, published in 2008, contains the formulas he alleges can be used to create Novichoks. In 1995, he explained that "the chemical components or precursors" of Novichok are "ordinary organophosphates that can be made at commercial chemical companies that manufacture such products as fertilizers and pesticides."
https://www.amazon.com/State-Secrets-Insiders-Chronicle-Chemical/dp/143…
Basically, Mirzayanov claims that it is relatively easy to make the Novichok nerve agents.
So, some enterprising Arabs could buy a few chemists to make a few tons of it and then spray it all over the little Satan.
Do you really think that the Jews who run the United States would allow the publication of information that could lead to thousands of deaths in Israel?
Do you really think they would protect the publisher of such information by giving him residence in the United States?
Remember, Mirzayanov was given residence (and a University position) in the United States after he was kicked out of Russia.
There are also a number of "people who should know" that have stated that there is zero solid evidence for the existence of the Novichok nerve agents. For example: Robin Black in Development, Historical Use and Properties of Chemical Warfare Agents (2016):
"In recent years, there has been much speculation that a fourth generation of nerve agents, ‘Novichoks’ (newcomer), was developed in Russia, beginning in the 1970s as part of the ‘Foliant’ programme, with the aim of finding agents that would compromise defensive countermeasures. Information on these compounds has been sparse in the public domain, mostly originating from a dissident Russian military chemist, Vil Mirzayanov. No independent confirmation of the structures or the properties of such compounds has been published."
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/the-novichok-story-is-i…
And, Alexander Shulgin, Russia's representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (2018):
"There has never been a ‘Novichok’ research project conducted in Russia,... But in the West, some countries carried out such research, which they called 'Novichok,' for some reason."
CONCLUSION: The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
It has been said that: The Skripals are still alive for 1 of 2 reasons:
1. The exposure was too low.
2. They were given an antidote shortly after being exposed.
A killer would probably find it difficult to administer a dose low enough not to kill.
One drop containing 10 milligrams of VX (or 1 milligram of Novichok) absorbed through the skin is fatal.
The antidote atropine (which is quite toxic) must be administered immediately unless the dose is exceedingly low. How did they know to administer it?
If the dose was exceedingly small then those who administered the Novichok did not mean to kill.
If those who administered the Novichok meant to kill, the Skripals would be dead.
OVERALL CONCLUSION: False flag.
If you wish to see how real wars are conducted, read:
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
In reply to There will be no hangings… by Giant Meteor
Well listen, Sadamn was hung,
Kadaffi sodomized with a bayonet ...
In reply to already commenced. many,… by Slack Jack
In reply to Well listen, Sadamn was hung… by Giant Meteor
The OPCW confirmed that they were prevented from visiting Douma not by Syrian or Russian authorities, but by United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), which has the final say over OPCW movements within Syria.... specifically so that Trump, May, Macron and the media can claim that Russian and/or Syria were attempting a cover-up.
In reply to Donald T. Barnum … by D.T.Barnum
The Russian and Syrian troops in the area are all back in their barracks now, after spending nearly a month getting rid of the chemical weapons traces. They are so tired from the clean-up effort that they almost didn't have the energy to blow each other. Almost.
In reply to The OPCW confirmed that they… by Slack Jack
Yomutt, you have been on ZH for a year with little but anti-Russian slurs and slander to offer. It is clear you have an agenda, driven by money, politics or religion, but your bias is so obvious it's doubtful you could convince a child. Please, go away and bore people somewhere else.
In reply to The Russian and Syrian… by yomutti2
He's ONE of Israhell's shills.
They're NOT happy unless they see blood.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Yomutt, you have been on ZH… by Vuke
No!!!!
Let the cunt have his say.
In reply to Yomutt, you have been on ZH… by Vuke
Obvious troll is obvious.
In reply to No!!!! Let the cunt have his… by Rubicon
No matter how some trolls or the Donald cult followers try to spin this , the FACTS are the following :
-this attack was based on a false flag and fake news ( the type of fake news the Donald whines about ,only worse )
-this was an illegal action , against US Constitution and any international laws
-it did not achieve anything except show that US is a rogue nation and a ridiculous one ,committing clownish criminal acts
-with this attack ( like with the last year one , when 19 Syrians were killed , like with the war in Yemen where 63,000 children were killed last year , Afghanistan , Iraq) the Donald becomes a WAR CRIMINAL , proudly taking his place in the gallery of AMERICAN PRESIDENTS WAR CRIMINALS : both Clinton,both Bush,Obama
-US tried to prevent an OPCW investigation with this
-US tried to put the blame on Russia
-Nikki Haley , the Donald's gargoyle at the UN threaten with another attack :"If we don't come together soon and take a firm, unequivocal stance against this deadly trend, the next attack will come."
-Heather Nauert ,the Donald's bimbo at State Department said that : US funds and cooperates with the White Helmets , who are the PROVEN ISIS/Al Qaeda spokespersons and organizers of false flags in Syria
This is not some kind of super clever foreign policy : one can not do it based on international crimes and lies
In reply to Obvious troll is obvious. by BlindMonkey
Yea keep him here. He's good for a laugh. His always referring to his "brothers in the IDF" is a good one. The same invincible IDF that got 43 tanks destroyed in Lebanon by a rag tag militia with guts & smart tactics? LMAO. They haven't been back since. Hmmm, I wonder why?
Hey troll have you heard Max Blumenthal's reports? Hezbollah are training Hamas now. Next time you go into Gaza expect a response similar to what you got in Lebanon in 2006.
In reply to No!!!! Let the cunt have his… by Rubicon
So what. There are Russian trolls and sympathizers that have been on here for years, bashing the West every chance they get!
In reply to Yomutt, you have been on ZH… by Vuke
Russian trolls and sympathizers that have been on here for years, bashing the West every chance they get!
Truth and facts are not bashing anyone. If someone, or thing is wrong, I won't take sides or justify it for loyalty of our politicians. We've been lied to and mislead many times and we should seek the truth and support it.
I stand with the people, laws, and ethics. Those are my guiding principles in life.
In reply to So what. There are Russian… by Yogizuna
fucknuts on ZH...."only zealots with a pro russia, anti american bias get to speak out....lest we gang rape them with trolls'
How do yo any of you stupid fucknuts know what happened? it's been 20 days...you don't think it's in Russia's best interest to push the attack was fake narrative?
You think russia is there for altruistic and humanitarian concern? you're all fucknuts if you believe.
they are there for the same reason us and israel are...money, gas, and control.
If the attack was real, them Im certain russia and syria have cleaning the hell out of it. If it was fake, the west will continue to claim the area was cleansed of all evidence.
either way, you stupid fuck nuts haven't a clue what went on or going to goes. Just because ZH or RT say it don't make it so. same with msm.
WTF up and realize both sides are liars...you know nothing.
In reply to Yomutt, you have been on ZH… by Vuke
You just present your opinion on various motives but seem to not have any point. Are you pointless?
In reply to fucknuts on ZH...."only… by backwaterdogs
two weeks is not equal to one month, dumb ass. Wow, you're fucking stupid.
In reply to The Russian and Syrian… by yomutti2
FUCK off SOFTCOCK !!!
In reply to The Russian and Syrian… by yomutti2
Even the low quality of trolls shows that the petro-dollar is toast : a few dollars can not buy value anymore ,just cheap stuff and idiot trolls ; even if the State Department just got a 40 Mil injection into the troll farm ( see the Omnibus bill)
In reply to FUCK off SOFTCOCK !!! by Jack Oliver
Ah, bless! Are you logging in as 'Yomutti2' today? One can never be sure who you're gonna' turn up as from one day to the next!
Yomutti2, IH8Obama, Shadewell, Mnewn, and a plethora of others.
My, how entertaining to see you on here constantly falling flat on your 'sub-human' face!
Please don't ever leave us, every village needs an idiot!
In reply to The Russian and Syrian… by yomutti2
EVERYTHING is made in China these days.
Except COWARDS, who are made in Israel!
In reply to The Russian and Syrian… by yomutti2
Hahah ! They are experts in cowardice ; they just killed 40 unarmed Palestinians , a 14 year old , shot in the head yesterday , 6 journalists , clearly marked Press , wounded 2000 + .
In reply to EVERYTHING is made in China… by Pliskin
I didn't know it was possible to up-vote one's self more than once.
In reply to The Russian and Syrian… by yomutti2
Yes they kept finding Israeli chemical weapons labs.
As for last weeks 'gas attack', the UK have told us they take months to clean up properly.
Your constant lies do nothing here as we know pharisees do that, but it is affecting your mind, it's not too late to turn away from Remphan and toward a religion of the light. Remember Babylon fell, even with your satanic Talmud.
In reply to The Russian and Syrian… by yomutti2
Hopefully OPCW wasn't being delayed so evidence can be doctored to fit the lies we were being told.
In reply to The OPCW confirmed that they… by Slack Jack
Always a possibility but with no proxies in the area and Russian/Syrian troops patrolling it would be hard. Not impossible but very difficult.
In reply to Hopefully OPCW wasn't being… by mailll
The OPCW confirmed that they were prevented from visiting Douma not by Syrian or Russian authorities, but by United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), which has the final say over OPCW movements within Syria.... specifically so that Trump, May, Macron and the media can claim that Russian and/or Syria were attempting a cover-up.
In reply to Donald T. Barnum … by D.T.Barnum
United Nations department of safety and security = planting CW 'evidence' to support NATO/West regime change narrative
If reporters could get to the site, why were inspectors delayed
In reply to The OPCW confirmed that they… by Slack Jack
Clown Jesus doesn't like negotiations. He wants to surrender.
Friends don't let friends act like clownz.
In reply to Donald T. Barnum … by D.T.Barnum
Surrender what? What are you talking about? Are we in a war that congress approved? Is someone invading us?
I notice the other old timers usually don't bother engaging with you, unless it's to shove you down and laugh at you for old time's sake funsies. There's an obvious reason for this. You are not a fight clubber. You are but a troll.
In reply to Clown Jesus doesn't like… by tmosley
' Clown Jesus doesn't like negotiations. He wants to surrender. '
I can't keep up these days, I thought you were FOR trump, then you go and post something like this AGAINST him!
Choose a side and stick with it would you?!?
In reply to Clown Jesus doesn't like… by tmosley
Surrender? He's trying to stay out of there while the Satanists leverage him to war. Figure it out
In reply to Clown Jesus doesn't like… by tmosley
Yes, OK but, after MH017 can we really trust The Netherlands? And after the 2 week delay, has the US had the opportunity to thoroughly "influence" OPCW? Especially after all the LATEST lies by London and Washington that it was RUSSIA who was preventing the OPCW inspection, denied by OPCW who noted that it was the UN Secuurity detail that had denied entry.
In reply to Well listen, Sadamn was hung… by Giant Meteor
With Hillary cackling like a witch!
In reply to Well listen, Sadamn was hung… by Giant Meteor
“Jews who run the United States...”
”Adolph Hitler was a double agent...”
Jesus H. Christ, who pays you to post this shit endlessly, over and over? I mean it’s hard to believe anyone could be that mentally disturbed and have nothing else to do, like sit drooling in a puddle of your own excrement, waiting for the space aliens to come back and take you to Alpha Centauri where you will be the master of the supreme race.
Seriously, could you spare us the troll lunacy? I came here to enjoy the usual truth denial and hysteria of the Russian trolls, pretending that Vlad and his Army of the night are on the side of “good.” WHen you back a wonderful human like Assad, who would rather murder 500,000 of his own people than cede power, who would rather gas innocent civilians, when you murder “enemies of the state” on the streets and homes of a foreign nation, butcher your opposition, steal the patrimony of theRussian people for your own benefit, silence opposition, and violate the values and tenets of the religion you pretend to esteem, you kind of lose your legitimacy on the global stage.
Slack if you live in America, why don’t you leave? If you live in Russia, why don’t you rise up against your autocratic, kleptocrats, tyrannical despot of a President-for-life, and fight for freedom?
No matter how many times I post the FACTS of Putin’s theft from his own nation, no troll ever responds to refute them, because he is so brash and knows his people are so docile that they will stand by while he picks their pockets and gives them a reach around. Then they wonder why their lives are such shite, why their economy is so small and weak, why their President-for-eternity has done nothing to take the Russian economy past total dependence on its mineral wealth, merely sucking up what is under the ground while bringing no diversity to Russian business and industry, and giving ownership of everything of value to his oligarch buddies. Never an answer. Just more propaganda.
In reply to already commenced. many,… by Slack Jack
I am a Russian troll and damn proud of it!
By the way, nice propaganda piece you typed out there.
"No matter how many times I post the FACTS of Putin’s theft from his own nation, no troll ever responds to refute them"
So are those "FACTS" coming from American MSM? If so, I call major Bullshite.
In reply to “Jews who run the United… by LaugherNYC
Me too...
“I am Not Me”
In reply to I am a Russian troll and… by N0TME
Amazing how they so hate the Russians now. Loved em when they were commies
In reply to I am a Russian troll and… by N0TME
lol, yeah like the usa politicians NEVER stole from the usa. Fuck its the first thing they do AFTER the take the Oath of office. Same for the fucking military.
In reply to I am a Russian troll and… by N0TME
Exactly, thank you for saving me the time of posting it.
In reply to “Jews who run the United… by LaugherNYC
Lol.
I knew Hitler the double agent invented global warming to escape Antartica when everyone was busy measuring cow farts.
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
In reply to already commenced. many,… by Slack Jack
What do you call this, then? Sunflower oil?
https://z5h64q92x9.net/proxy_u/ru-en.ru/https/colonelcassad.livejournal…
In reply to already commenced. many,… by Slack Jack
I have some photos of a manned mission to the moon in 1969 I can show you...
In reply to Remember, the evil people… by Shemp 4 Victory
Giant meteor you're totally right
In reply to There will be no hangings… by Giant Meteor
Any hangings in the past only came after enough people got sufficiently angry to do so. In other words, there weren't any hangings in the past until there were. Don't be so sure this won't take place again.
In reply to There will be no hangings… by Giant Meteor
Hanging shows a lack of imagination and a sense of drama.
Burning at the stake is far more entertaining. Of course, slow roasting on a spit is a real crowd pleaser for a full afternoon of entertainment.
In reply to Any hangings in the past… by whodat88
Uncivilized in the extreme and very short-term satisfaction. Arguably degrading our humanity.
No, for long-term, wide satisfaction at a profit for local civil society, Piss On Them :
https://thinkpatriot.wordpress.com/2018/02/23/piss-on-them-modern-penol…
In reply to Hanging shows a lack of… by shovelhead
If you can't last comfortable past a 100 years, you are hung, see the carnage yet.
In reply to So can hang those… by beemasters