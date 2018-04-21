Russia Claims It Captured Trump's "Nice And New And Smart" Missiles After Syrian Strike

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:45

Two of President Trump’s “nice and new and smart” cruise missiles were recovered non-detonated by the Syrian Armed Forces on April 14, one day after the US, the UK and France fired more than 100 rockets into Syria according to the Russian TASS new agency. The U.S.-led missile strike targeted what they assumed were Syrian chemical weapon facilities in response to the April 07 gas attack in the Syrian city of Douma.

And now the reverse engineering of America's "new and smart" technology can begin: an unnamed source within the Syrian military confirmed to TASS that the cruise missiles were sent to Russia on April 18.

“Two cruise missiles that were not exploded during the US missile strike in Syria on the night of April 14 were discovered by the Syrian military, both missiles in good enough condition the day before yesterday [April 17] were transferred to the Russian military,” the source said.

As the source adds “these missiles were sent yesterday [April 18] by plane to Russia” for further examination.

Alleged images of American and French cruise missiles shot down by Syria forces have recently surfaced on Twitter:

“Syrian soldier stands beside downed US Tomahawk missile,” said Partisangirl.

“Some are saying the missile with the red tip on the right is a Russian R-40 band I’ve come to agree. But Pentagon trolls are trying to use this to claim Syria didn’t shoot down any missiles, how do they explain the French, English & American dates on these missiles?” she said.

However, Pentagon officials have denied all claims that their “nice and new and smart” cruise missiles were shot down. Officials said that missiles successfully hit all targets, while the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Syrian air defense claimed they shot down 71.

The missile “performed exactly as advertised, striking its programmed targets with devastating precision,” said Lt. Col. Damien Pickart, an Air Force spokesman.

While it can be difficult to sift through the propaganda on both sides, here is SouthFront’s breakdown of the events on April 14:

As discussed previously, while not enough to prompt a retaliatory escalation, the airstrikes on Syria angered Russia, who warned that there would be consequences. As Bloomberg wrote, one of them was spelled out: The Kremlin said it might supply its Syrian ally with state-of-the-art air defenses.

“If the prospect rings alarm bells among President Bashar al-Assad’s enemies, they’re likely to be loudest in Israel, not the U.S. Israel carries out airstrikes in Assad-controlled Syrian territory much more frequently than the U.S., as it seeks to prevent a military buildup near Israeli borders by Assad’s other key backer, Iran.

Israeli analysts and former defense officials say there’s only one likely response from the Jewish state if the S-300 surface-to-air missile systems are delivered to Syria: An immediate attempt to blow them up.

That would upend the delicate relationship between Israel and Russia, who’ve kept channels open despite supporting opposite sides in Syria. And it could create another dangerous moment with the potential to escalate the seven-year civil war into a wider conflict.”

And while Trump praised his billion-dollar missile strike in Syria as “Mission Accomplished" - famous words have usually been associated with the beginning of a major US military fiasco - the question is whether the US just successfully delivered, on a silver platter, the latest US cruise missile technology to the Syrian government, and thus, to Russia.

FireBrander Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:46 Permalink

Real evidence please...words are too cheap and easy to come by.

>>>>>>>>>>>Officials said that missiles successfully hit all targets

..and, unfortunately, our military grade imaging satellites are offline indefinitely and we can't show you the 105 craters created by our 105 "direct hit" smart bombs.

Seriously, proving that quote with photos is an afternoon project for an intern at the Pentagon.

Edit: Russia is going to "reverse-engineer" our technology only find it was all Made in China and that the Chinese have had the technology for a decade; thanks to Wassermans' Pakistani IT staff.

J S Bach BaBaBouy Sat, 04/21/2018 - 11:17 Permalink

$1.2 million smackaroos apiece.  Your welcome, Vlad.  I hope you quickly (and cheaply) find a way to counter these awesome and deadly birds of destruction.  Oh, and I think this officially debunks the lies that 100% of our phallic projectiles hit their marks.

PT general ambivalent Sat, 04/21/2018 - 11:28 Permalink

Yawn.  They had to vote Trump in order to prove he was no different from the rest of them.  Everyone already knew that Hillary et al was more of the same.  Actually, Trump is different.  No way the fireworks of the last two years would be this bright and this often if ANYONE else had have been in charge.

No way the hypocrisy of media, Hollywood, politicians would be broadcast so loud for all the world to see if Trump was not in charge.  It's a shame that Trump appears to be powerless to make a change but without him we wouldn't even get this much:

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-20/trump-counter-dnc-lawsuit-see…

It's been a disappointing 16 months but without him things would have been even worse.  But it has been fun watching the cockroaches run out from under the refrigerator and shining lights on themselves for all the world to see.

Mr.Sono general ambivalent Sat, 04/21/2018 - 11:39 Permalink

If US said, that they hit building where there was Chemical Weapons. Thats a lie, because people were walking around the building and there were no chemical weapons released. So how do you now believe US, that it hit all the targets? When they lie about chemical weapons. Once a lair is always a lair.  But Russian weapons are hot on the market now. Turkey wants s-400. And maybe Russians are lying to sell there weapons. Who knows, both got there reasons. But 103 tomahawks for 3 targets? 

Brazen Heist Mr.Sono Sat, 04/21/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

To have well over $100 million wasted, your credibility broken, your terrorists defeated and your technology seized by your opponents sounds like winning to me 

/s

This must be the price ZATO was willing to pay to keep the illusion of victory alive with the dumbed down flock of sheep that thinks its free and on the good guyz team.

Labworks Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:47 Permalink

Lies from both sides.......small penises so they have to drop bombs....

 

my bombs are bigger than yours...

no...my bombs

no, my!

my!

my!

my my my my!

 

Psychopaths and pedophiles. Liars cowards freaks fools.

 

-Great Gerald Celente the man. I have more respect for Gerald than ever, he is representing a real american from New York. Gerald is a real man with class.

Drumpf? a 70 year old brat.

ClickNLook Labworks Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:59 Permalink

Putin got carte blanche for installing his new air defense in Syria, you call this nothing? 

 

Seems like Putin has a few more Ds in his chess game. 

 

However, any information coming from Russia should be taken with grain of salt, the size of Hillary's butt grain of salt.

 

On the other hand, the Orange Demolition Man's possibly inaccurate statements are patriotic and should be above any critique.

 

Blankone ClickNLook Sat, 04/21/2018 - 11:27 Permalink

The only thing ever stopping Puttie is his fear. And that has not changed, still a coward.

Putin said even the latest missile attacls by the US, France and Israel did NOT cross any red lines. It was also finally confirmed by Russia that for the last 10 years (yes - 10 yrs) Russia has refused to supply the S300 or S400 to Syria to keep the US happy. However, Putin did agree to sell the S400 to the Saudi's, who are the enemy of Syria and a funding sponsor of ISIS.

All of the bombing of Syrian bases, bombing hospitals, water supply, electrical supply, weddings, civilians, Russian nationals, building 20 bases in Syria --- NONE of that crossed Putin's red line of acceptance.

3 yrs ago I was arguing with the Puttie fan club and the idiot "Don't Poke the Bear", "Putin Plays Chess" people that Puttie had not and still refused to supply the S300 to Syria. They forever wailed about how Syria HAD the S300 and Puttie Bear was going to DO IT ----- NEXT time. And they always will. There could be live video of Puttie licking NATO butts and they would claim it was brilliant chess moves, he was playing the long game, the US was to collapse in 12 hrs.

Machbet Labworks Sat, 04/21/2018 - 11:08 Permalink

Trump is the winner. The missile strikes had nothing to do with a "chemical weapons" attack. Their purpose was for different reasons and even though the missiles seemed to fly willy-nilly through Syrian airspace and maybe some of them intercepted, the attack hit the target right dead-center in the bulls-eye.

Putin didn't think Trump would fire the missiles. Trump did. As soon as the attack was over Putin announced he would make deep concessions to the US along with a ramping down of anti-US rhetoric by the Kremlin. 

What does that tell you? 

Putin was never a savior. He has blood all over his hands just like all the world leaders do. He has played the role of "good guy" while behind the scenes he was preparing for Astana, Kazakhstan to become the capital of the NWO. 

Look into his relationship with Nazarbayev. It says it all.

11b40 zoo Sat, 04/21/2018 - 11:13 Permalink

My question is, how do you shoot down a missile carrying an explosive warhead with another missile carrying a warhead, and have anything left to examine?

Then, there is the question about how you blow up chemical production and storage facilities, and not have deadly gasses all over the target area?

Urban Roman 11b40 Sat, 04/21/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

You don't shoot it. You spoof the GPS navigation system (or maybe some other electronics like the radar altimeter) with fake coordinates that cause it to fly itself into the ground. Pick a nice soft spot of ground or a body of water...

There are probably other things that can be done -- the technology wasn't really all that shiny and new.

Lumberjack zoo Sat, 04/21/2018 - 11:13 Permalink

https://www.rt.com/news/424778-opcw-visit-chemical-douma/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

 

The Russian Foreign Ministry has voiced concerns about the watchdog’s plans to visit fewer sites and speak to fewer witnesses.

The collected samples will be sent to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) laboratory in Rijswijk, Netherlands and then “dispatched for analysis to the OPCW’s designated labs,” the mission said in a statement.

Lumberjack Vageling Sat, 04/21/2018 - 11:30 Permalink

Agreed.

Don Poldermans And The Dutch Research Scandal

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.forbes.com/sites/larryhusten/2012/10/15/don-poldermans-and-the-dutch-research-scandal/amp/

Then again they let the banks investigate...themselves...

 

On that note,  the story about captured missiles doesn’t appear on any other russian media outlet, except the link in above story. The english version of TASS has no mention either. Take the veracity of this story in the same way as WAPO...

zoo Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:50 Permalink

we need pictures! but the math adds up. US says they fired 105 and Russia says they downed 103

105-103 = two new smart missiles hitting the ground intact :P lol

ZENDOG Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:53 Permalink

Ya we got the best Military money can buy boys......All the Generals can do is protect the pensions.

Stupid fuckers are truly running the country.

Chief Joesph Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:55 Permalink

And the Pentagon's Propaganda arm is busy denying any of their missiles were captured or shot down, when in fact, the evidence shows up here.  If the Iranians could capture a rather sophisticated American RQ-170 spy drone back in 2011,  why can't the Syrians or Russians capture a less sophisticated tomahawk warhead?  Perhaps America isn't as sophisticated as it thinks it is. 