Russia Claims It Captured Trump's "Nice And New And Smart" Missiles After Syrian Strike

Two of President Trump’s “nice and new and smart” cruise missiles were recovered non-detonated by the Syrian Armed Forces on April 14, one day after the US, the UK and France fired more than 100 rockets into Syria according to the Russian TASS new agency. The U.S.-led missile strike targeted what they assumed were Syrian chemical weapon facilities in response to the April 07 gas attack in the Syrian city of Douma.
And now the reverse engineering of America's "new and smart" technology can begin: an unnamed source within the Syrian military confirmed to TASS that the cruise missiles were sent to Russia on April 18.
“Two cruise missiles that were not exploded during the US missile strike in Syria on the night of April 14 were discovered by the Syrian military, both missiles in good enough condition the day before yesterday [April 17] were transferred to the Russian military,” the source said.
As the source adds “these missiles were sent yesterday [April 18] by plane to Russia” for further examination.
Alleged images of American and French cruise missiles shot down by Syria forces have recently surfaced on Twitter:
“Syrian soldier stands beside downed US Tomahawk missile,” said Partisangirl.
#Syrian soldier stands beside downed #US tomahawk missile. #Syria #SyriaStrike pic.twitter.com/8yijrnASmd— Partisangirl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) April 14, 2018
“Some are saying the missile with the red tip on the right is a Russian R-40 band I’ve come to agree. But Pentagon trolls are trying to use this to claim Syria didn’t shoot down any missiles, how do they explain the French, English & American dates on these missiles?” she said.
Some are saying the missile with the red tip on the right is a Russian R-40 band I've come to agree. But Pentagon trolls are trying to use this to claim Syria didn't shoot down any missiles, how do they explain the French, English & american dates on these missiles? #Syria pic.twitter.com/Sv17ZRTzl1— Partisangirl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) April 16, 2018
However, Pentagon officials have denied all claims that their “nice and new and smart” cruise missiles were shot down. Officials said that missiles successfully hit all targets, while the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Syrian air defense claimed they shot down 71.
The missile “performed exactly as advertised, striking its programmed targets with devastating precision,” said Lt. Col. Damien Pickart, an Air Force spokesman.
While it can be difficult to sift through the propaganda on both sides, here is SouthFront’s breakdown of the events on April 14:
As discussed previously, while not enough to prompt a retaliatory escalation, the airstrikes on Syria angered Russia, who warned that there would be consequences. As Bloomberg wrote, one of them was spelled out: The Kremlin said it might supply its Syrian ally with state-of-the-art air defenses.
“If the prospect rings alarm bells among President Bashar al-Assad’s enemies, they’re likely to be loudest in Israel, not the U.S. Israel carries out airstrikes in Assad-controlled Syrian territory much more frequently than the U.S., as it seeks to prevent a military buildup near Israeli borders by Assad’s other key backer, Iran.
Israeli analysts and former defense officials say there’s only one likely response from the Jewish state if the S-300 surface-to-air missile systems are delivered to Syria: An immediate attempt to blow them up.
That would upend the delicate relationship between Israel and Russia, who’ve kept channels open despite supporting opposite sides in Syria. And it could create another dangerous moment with the potential to escalate the seven-year civil war into a wider conflict.”
And while Trump praised his billion-dollar missile strike in Syria as “Mission Accomplished" - famous words have usually been associated with the beginning of a major US military fiasco - the question is whether the US just successfully delivered, on a silver platter, the latest US cruise missile technology to the Syrian government, and thus, to Russia.
Comments
Real evidence please...words are too cheap and easy to come by.
>>>>>>>>>>>Officials said that missiles successfully hit all targets
..and, unfortunately, our military grade imaging satellites are offline indefinitely and we can't show you the 105 craters created by our 105 "direct hit" smart bombs.
Seriously, proving that quote with photos is an afternoon project for an intern at the Pentagon.
Edit: Russia is going to "reverse-engineer" our technology only find it was all Made in China and that the Chinese have had the technology for a decade; thanks to Wassermans' Pakistani IT staff.
Owe Jay's Not a moment of Peace ...
In reply to . by FireBrander
$1.2 million smackaroos apiece. Your welcome, Vlad. I hope you quickly (and cheaply) find a way to counter these awesome and deadly birds of destruction. Oh, and I think this officially debunks the lies that 100% of our phallic projectiles hit their marks.
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
"our missiles successfully hit all targets"
It's easy to see through the double-speak here.
Yes, the 3 targets were hit. That doesn't mean 70% of the missiles weren't shot down.
In reply to $1.2 million smackaroos… by J S Bach
Perhaps they are considering a direct hit by one of our cruise missiles against one of the Russian intercepting missiles as a success..?
In reply to "successfully hit all… by Dsyno
... “ ... the US just successfully delivered, on a silver platter, the latest US cruise missile technology to the Syrian government, and thus, to Russia. ... “
... “mission accomplished” indeed ...
/s
In reply to Perhaps they are considering… by gmrpeabody
Let’s send another couple hundred for them to look at.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Aaaaaah, but this is where the Russkies fell for the American's sneaky little trick. They'll be reverse engineering two missiles that did not work!
He he he ...
In reply to Let’s send another couple… by divingengineer
And with these two witness the intellect of the average Drumpftard.
In reply to Aaaaaah, but this is where… by PT
Yawn. They had to vote Trump in order to prove he was no different from the rest of them. Everyone already knew that Hillary et al was more of the same. Actually, Trump is different. No way the fireworks of the last two years would be this bright and this often if ANYONE else had have been in charge.
No way the hypocrisy of media, Hollywood, politicians would be broadcast so loud for all the world to see if Trump was not in charge. It's a shame that Trump appears to be powerless to make a change but without him we wouldn't even get this much:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-20/trump-counter-dnc-lawsuit-see…
It's been a disappointing 16 months but without him things would have been even worse. But it has been fun watching the cockroaches run out from under the refrigerator and shining lights on themselves for all the world to see.
In reply to And with these two witness… by general ambivalent
Name 3 tings that have changed, besides your feelings...
And if you really believe that entertainment is worth pissing off the Russian Pact then you're dumber than anyone knows.
In reply to Yawn. They had to vote… by PT
If US said, that they hit building where there was Chemical Weapons. Thats a lie, because people were walking around the building and there were no chemical weapons released. So how do you now believe US, that it hit all the targets? When they lie about chemical weapons. Once a lair is always a lair. But Russian weapons are hot on the market now. Turkey wants s-400. And maybe Russians are lying to sell there weapons. Who knows, both got there reasons. But 103 tomahawks for 3 targets?
In reply to And with these two witness… by general ambivalent
To have well over $100 million wasted, your credibility broken, your terrorists defeated and your technology seized by your opponents sounds like winning to me
/s
This must be the price ZATO was willing to pay to keep the illusion of victory alive with the dumbed down flock of sheep that thinks its free and on the good guyz team.
In reply to If US said, that they hit… by Mr.Sono
i wholeheartedly agree...send them ALL to an empty hole in the desert but make sure they fly OVER tel aviv...
In reply to Let’s send another couple… by divingengineer
-Great Gerald Celente the man. I have more respect for Gerald than ever, he is representing a real american from New York. Gerald is a real man with class.
Drumpf? a 70 year old brat.
There is no winner in this. Both Drumpf and Putin look stupid in this.
Putin looking bad with his reputation after those Syria strikes.
He said he was going to do something, he didn't. Bottom line. Perception is all that matters.
In reply to Lies from both sides… by Labworks
Putin got carte blanche for installing his new air defense in Syria, you call this nothing?
Seems like Putin has a few more Ds in his chess game.
However, any information coming from Russia should be taken with grain of salt, the size of Hillary's butt grain of salt.
On the other hand, the Orange Demolition Man's possibly inaccurate statements are patriotic and should be above any critique.
In reply to There is no winner in this… by Labworks
Split NATO as well,Russia responding forcefully would have reunited them.
The rah rah crowd won't see it but this was a disaster for the FUKUS, if they could be objective.
Short term thinking vs. the long game.
In reply to Putin got carte blanche for… by ClickNLook
The only thing ever stopping Puttie is his fear. And that has not changed, still a coward.
Putin said even the latest missile attacls by the US, France and Israel did NOT cross any red lines. It was also finally confirmed by Russia that for the last 10 years (yes - 10 yrs) Russia has refused to supply the S300 or S400 to Syria to keep the US happy. However, Putin did agree to sell the S400 to the Saudi's, who are the enemy of Syria and a funding sponsor of ISIS.
All of the bombing of Syrian bases, bombing hospitals, water supply, electrical supply, weddings, civilians, Russian nationals, building 20 bases in Syria --- NONE of that crossed Putin's red line of acceptance.
3 yrs ago I was arguing with the Puttie fan club and the idiot "Don't Poke the Bear", "Putin Plays Chess" people that Puttie had not and still refused to supply the S300 to Syria. They forever wailed about how Syria HAD the S300 and Puttie Bear was going to DO IT ----- NEXT time. And they always will. There could be live video of Puttie licking NATO butts and they would claim it was brilliant chess moves, he was playing the long game, the US was to collapse in 12 hrs.
In reply to Putin got carte blanche for… by ClickNLook
Agreed, fear is a leading motivational tool in any game.
It is interesting that no one seems to remember: Israel bombed Syria first after the comical chemical attack.
In reply to The only thing ever stopping… by Blankone
Ever consider the possibility that you have a long-term vision problem?
In reply to There is no winner in this… by Labworks
Trump is the winner. The missile strikes had nothing to do with a "chemical weapons" attack. Their purpose was for different reasons and even though the missiles seemed to fly willy-nilly through Syrian airspace and maybe some of them intercepted, the attack hit the target right dead-center in the bulls-eye.
Putin didn't think Trump would fire the missiles. Trump did. As soon as the attack was over Putin announced he would make deep concessions to the US along with a ramping down of anti-US rhetoric by the Kremlin.
What does that tell you?
Putin was never a savior. He has blood all over his hands just like all the world leaders do. He has played the role of "good guy" while behind the scenes he was preparing for Astana, Kazakhstan to become the capital of the NWO.
Look into his relationship with Nazarbayev. It says it all.
In reply to There is no winner in this… by Labworks
It was other way around. It was Trump that called Putin. This indicates that at a minimum missile attack FIZZLED.
Anyway, who wastes 74 cruise missiles to hit one place that was empty anyway?
In reply to Trump is the winner. The… by Machbet
Human trafficking.
In reply to It was other way around. It… by CogitoMan
Anyway, who wastes 74 cruise missiles to hit one place that was empty anyway?
Was it empty? I thought the surrounded US, UK, Israeli special ops forces were there...
In reply to It was other way around. It… by CogitoMan
Patience, Grasshopper. It is wise to avoid rash judgments.
In reply to There is no winner in this… by Labworks
In reply to There is no winner in this… by Labworks
they won't reverse engineer old technology like that. They will look at the anti jamming technology and make their mobile SAMs a lot better
In reply to Don’t reverse engineer those… by Lumberjack
My question is, how do you shoot down a missile carrying an explosive warhead with another missile carrying a warhead, and have anything left to examine?
Then, there is the question about how you blow up chemical production and storage facilities, and not have deadly gasses all over the target area?
In reply to they won't reverse engineer… by zoo
You don't shoot it. You spoof the GPS navigation system (or maybe some other electronics like the radar altimeter) with fake coordinates that cause it to fly itself into the ground. Pick a nice soft spot of ground or a body of water...
There are probably other things that can be done -- the technology wasn't really all that shiny and new.
In reply to My question is, how do you… by 11b40
You use some electronic interference and pretend
In reply to My question is, how do you… by 11b40
https://www.rt.com/news/424778-opcw-visit-chemical-douma/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
The Russian Foreign Ministry has voiced concerns about the watchdog’s plans to visit fewer sites and speak to fewer witnesses.
The collected samples will be sent to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) laboratory in Rijswijk, Netherlands and then “dispatched for analysis to the OPCW’s designated labs,” the mission said in a statement.
In reply to they won't reverse engineer… by zoo
If they'll send it to the Netherlands I can fucking guarantee you that the investigation is corrupt.
In reply to https://www.rt.com/news… by Lumberjack
Agreed.
Don Poldermans And The Dutch Research Scandal
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.forbes.com/sites/larryhusten/2012/10/15/don-poldermans-and-the-dutch-research-scandal/amp/
Then again they let the banks investigate...themselves...
On that note, the story about captured missiles doesn’t appear on any other russian media outlet, except the link in above story. The english version of TASS has no mention either. Take the veracity of this story in the same way as WAPO...
In reply to If they'll send it to the… by Vageling
What you just described is reverse engineering. Find out what chips they are using, and run analysis tools on the software. They don't need to know anything about the fuel or engine, since it was probably a Russian design anyhow.
In reply to they won't reverse engineer… by zoo
we need pictures! but the math adds up. US says they fired 105 and Russia says they downed 103
105-103 = two new smart missiles hitting the ground intact :P lol
Correction, they claimed 71 were downed out of 103. oops
In reply to we need pictures! but the… by zoo
I don't see enough actual damage on the ground for more than a handful of missiles hitting their targets.
The Russians claimed 71 shot down,so what happened to another 25 or so that failed to hit targets ?
The raid was an abject failure except for MIC profits.
In reply to we need pictures! but the… by zoo
109 or so missiles used to hit three targets? None of which contained chemical weapons.
Clearing out the old missile inventory...a $Trillion+ budget...if they don't spend it all, they may lose it.
In reply to 109 or so missiles used to… by Give Me Some Truth
The Pentagon and CIA could each be replaced by 6 homeless people holding a seance.
MBS wants a refund
Still no parts of the plane found on the Pennsylvania crash site since 9/11
Hey, that thing vaporized except for the hijacker's passports (pristine condition) and a handfull of emergency protocol flyers. /s
In reply to Still no parts of the plane… by ClickNLook
That's disrespectful! Think of the children and poor loved ones, sniff.
In reply to Still no parts of the plane… by ClickNLook
Ya we got the best Military money can buy boys......All the Generals can do is protect the pensions.
Stupid fuckers are truly running the country.
best military fake money can buy, you mean.
In reply to Ya we got the best Military… by ZENDOG
Not so smart then
And the Pentagon's Propaganda arm is busy denying any of their missiles were captured or shot down, when in fact, the evidence shows up here. If the Iranians could capture a rather sophisticated American RQ-170 spy drone back in 2011, why can't the Syrians or Russians capture a less sophisticated tomahawk warhead? Perhaps America isn't as sophisticated as it thinks it is.