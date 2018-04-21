Sessions Threatens To Quit If Trump Fires Rosenstein

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the White House recently that he might quit if his President Trump fires Deputy AG, Rod Rosenstein.
Sessions reportedly warned White House counsel Donald McGahn of his position in a phone call last weekend according to the WaPo, while President Trump's rage at Rosenstein grew over the Deputy AG's approval of a raid on Trump attorney Michael Cohen's home, office and hotel room on April 9 - requested by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Sessions’s message to the White House, which has not previously been reported, underscores the political firestorm that Trump would invite should he attempt to remove the deputy attorney general. While Trump also has railed against Sessions at times, the protest resignation of an attorney general – which would be likely to incite other departures within the administration – would create a moment of profound crisis for the White House.
Rosenstein also signed off one of the FISA spy warrant renewals on a Trump campaign associate targeted in an FBI counterintelligence operation.
During a joint press conference on Wednesday with Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzō Abe, President Trump sought to calm fears over whether he would fire Rosenstein or Mueller.
“They’ve been saying I’m going to get rid of them for the last three months, four months, five months, and they’re still here,” said Trump - though he expressed a desire to end the Russia investigation, calling it a "very bad thing for our country."
“So we want to get the investigation over with, done with, put it behind us,” Trump added.
President Trump says Russia investigation "a hoax" during joint press conference with Japanese prime minister. Trump also appears to reference Mueller and Rosenstein, saying "they're still here" pic.twitter.com/lkKUnxNzff— MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 18, 2018
The Mercury News reports that Sessions asked McGahn about the details of a White House meeting between Trump and Rosenstein on April 12, according to a "person with knowledge of the call," who said that Sessions "expressed relief to learn that their meeting was largely cordial."
"Sessions said he would have had to consider leaving as the attorney general had Trump ousted Rosenstein, this person said." -Mercury News
Another person familiar with the exchange insisted that Sessions didn't intend on threatening the White House - rather, he wanted to convey that Rosenstein's firing would put him in an untenable position.
Over 800 former Justice Department employees have signed an open letter calling on Congress to "swiftly and forcefully respond to protect the founding principles of our Republic and the rule of law" if Rosenstein, Mueller or other senior DOJ officials are fired. Liberal advocacy group MoveOn.org has plans to organize nationwide protests if the G-men are fired.
Sessions does not like the way President Trump has been treating Rosenstein, a senior administration official tells the Mercury, noting that Sessions has held this view "for months," while regularly seeking guidance from the White House on Rosenstein's standing with the president.
But Sessions has had little ability to do anything about it, given his own shaky standing with Trump for recusing himself from the Russia investigation, this official said. Trump has, at times, referred to Sessions as “Mr. Magoo” and Rosenstein as “Mr. Peepers,” a character from a 1950s sitcom, according to people with whom the president has spoken. -Mercury
On Wednesday, Eleven GOP members of Congress led by Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) wrote a criminal referral to Sessions, along with Attorney John Huber and FBI Director Christopher Wray - accusing James Comey, Hillary Clinton and others of a laundry list of malfeasance surrounding the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and insisting that Rosenstein "be recused from any examination of FISA abuse," and "neither U.S. Attorney John Huber nor a special counsel (if appointed) should report to Rosenstein."
Perhaps it's time to "drain" both Sessions and Rosenstein from the swamp. Of course, then there would be the not-so-small and just slightly controversial matter of confirming whoever Trump picks to replace Sessions before the next election, especially now that Rudy Giuliani, the man who was rumored to be Trump's original AG, is set to join Trump's legal team.
Comments
Don't let the screen door hit you on the ass ....
Kill 2 birds with one stone.
How patriotic of you Jeff..........now kick rocks you spineless back stabbing piece of shit.
In reply to Don't let the screen door… by Cardinal Fang
Sessions is simply a coward.
The swamp is comprised of two types, the Gators that are predatory and then the rest who live on their scraps and defend their small "territory', the enablers.
In reply to Kill 2 birds with one stone… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
This story is "according to the WaPo"
therefore almost certainly false.
In reply to Sessions is simply a coward… by Oldwood
We can hope. Sessions has done what exactly, with breaking criminal news coming out almost daily! Bring in Giuliani or someone with a similar temperament that has not been compromised!
In reply to This story is "according to… by Ex-Oligarch
Fire Rosenstein NOW!!!!
Then hope for the best.
In reply to We can hope. Sessions has… by MozartIII
FIRE Sessions and give Rosenstein the job!
That would be some good theater.
In reply to Fire Rosenstein NOW!!!! Then… by DownWithYogaPants
The allegiancies of these swampers is obvious... and it ain't for Agent Orange.
In reply to FIRE Sessions and give… by FireBrander
Sounds like a great way to get rid of both of them... Fire Rosenstein and left Mr Magoo totter off into the sunset of his own volition...
In reply to Allegiances of these… by J S Bach
Exactly. I have yet to see Sessions say/do anything worthwhile.
In reply to Sounds like a great way to… by Keyser
Ditto, he has been worthless. They should immediately sacrifice Hillary and perp walk her. Lose Hillary and the heat will back off.
In reply to Exactly. I have yet to see… by Croesus
Nailed it- both of these fuckers are part of the bigger problem- self-serving bureaucrats who don't make a move without considering their own career paths first;
This is why Trump is important- he truly doesn't give a shit about his political future, ergo the tweets.
We used to have AG's who had this same mindset..... 60 years ago....
In reply to Ditto, he has been worthless… by JimmyJones
don't let the door hit ya!
In reply to Nailed it- both of these… by jcaz
Friends having dinner on the tax payer’s dime.
Getting 800 Obama Swamp Rats to resign after actually firing just one.
Priceless!
In reply to don't let the door hit ya! by bigkahuna
My understanding is they can't take down Hitlery without taking down Bill and he is "unusually" protected.
In reply to Ditto, he has been worthless… by JimmyJones
Bill and Shrillary both are CIA. CIA regularly delivered suitcases full of cash to Billy Boy when he was governor. That whole Mena Airport and Arkansas "development fund" was a money washing machine. So yeah he is protected.
In reply to My understanding is they can… by MoralsAreEssential
@ Down,
The era of both Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Crime Syndicate families of the Bush’s, Clinton’s, Obama’s their Criminal Agents, Operatives, NGO’s & Front Companies in the Highly Compartmentalized Levels of Intelligence from around the World GCHQ is mercifully coming to an end. That’s speaking in terms of the last 29 years between the Criminal Bush’s, Clinton’s & Obama’s but more specifically the CIA ability to Infiltrate all “Intelligence” Agencies, NGO’s & Front Companies with Agent & Operatives assets over the decades. The Information Super Highway Criminal Counter Intelligence Surveillance & targeting of a Political opponent. The ramifications of where we find ourselves at this critical moment cannot be understated.
Their future can be summed up from this quote from “Poppy” Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Bush Senior.
"If the people knew what we had done, they would chase us down the street and lynch us." George H.W. Bush to journalist Sarah McClendon
You need to go all the way back to the days when governor Clinton allowed the CIA to run guns into Central America and sell drugs on the streets of America. He gave them top cover they game him & Hillary a lifetime pass.
In return, The American People received Tyrannical Lawlessness.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-alL6_Oo51I
Bush Senior +Bill & Hillary Clinton + Bush Jr. (Cheany Handler) + Obama = CIA
That’s 30 years of Infiltration at all Levels of every Intel, Law Enforcement Agencies, DOJ & virtually every Level of Government, NGO & Front Companies by the aforementioned Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA since they Executed Kenndedy.
30 + years of the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA inflicting Tyrannical Lawlessness upon the American People.
This, from my perspective will end very badly. Nothing less then “Scorched Earth” will surface when dealing with these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths. And, quite frankly, I don’t have a problem with spilling their blood.
The time has come for bold leadership, fearless decision making & the absolute, total, complete Elimination of the CIA.
The National Security Elimination Act of 2018 will achieve that goal with one stroke of a pen.
The United States survived quite nicely for 130+ years with neither a Criminal FBI, CIA, IRS nor the Federal Reserve. Let's return to those better days ASAP.
As easily as The National Security Act was signed in 1947 it can & must be Eliminated.
Last time I checked.
We, the Republic owes absolutely NO alegence to any of the three Crimes Familes I mentioned or the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.
Eliminate the Familes & the House of Cards Collapse.
”Let Justice Prevail or the Heavens Fall.”
In reply to Bill and Shrillary both are… by DownWithYogaPants
Other sources familiar with the matter. WaPo. Not much more to this story. Trump put this story out to keep the mockingbirds off the real story, that the arrests will start soon.
In reply to Exactly. I have yet to see… by Croesus
No! Too many of these bastards get to "retire" and "keep the high ground".
Hell, even firing is too good for this treasonous fuck. Gotta come up with a way to prosecute him.
In reply to Sounds like a great way to… by Keyser
Special Prosecutor needed.
In reply to No! by toady
Mr. Q. Magoo would do a far better job than that fuckhead Mr. Potato Head.
In reply to Sounds like a great way to… by Keyser
Hey... I resemble that remark.
In reply to Mr. Q. Magoo would do a far… by MARDUKTA
Fuck all these Motherfuckers, including this POS!
In reply to Sounds like a great way to… by Keyser
What the fuck is this guy’s deal?
In reply to Allegiances of these… by J S Bach
Rudy for AG......
In reply to What the fuck is this guy’s… by divingengineer
Showdown time...
In reply to FIRE Sessions and give… by FireBrander
Sessions will quit doing what?
In reply to s by BaBaBouy
He does fuck all now as far as I can tell... Let him quit, saves the headache of firing his sorry ass...
In reply to Sessions will quit doing… by ClickNLook
A. Preparing rock solid, bullet proof, "your ass is going to prison", criminal cases against the criminally Evil elements in DC; past and present.
or
B. Stalling until mid-terms in hopes of the Democrats taking over and then continuing to stall until the next election when a Democrat or "Traditional" Republican bumps Trumps out of the chair...then Sessions will work his ass off to prosecute Trump for his crimes...or at least hand the evidence over to his replacement and let them run with it...
In reply to Sessions will quit doing… by ClickNLook
That Dem lawsuit against Trump/Russians..everyone excited about discovery...well, a year from now, after constant MSM pounding of whatever "facts" the Dems want "in the news" about this case...it will go before a judge and be thrown out for "lack of evidence"...anything incriminating of the Dems has been destroyed...or even worse, new "evidence" has been "manufactured" to prove Russia hacked Podesta's emails and helped Trump win.
In reply to Sessions will quit doing… by FireBrander
What he does is allow Rosenstein to continue to run the DOJ while supporting Mueller.
In reply to Sessions will quit doing… by ClickNLook
Cracking down on legalizing marijuana?
In reply to Sessions will quit doing… by ClickNLook
It seems like Sessions supports undocumented marijuana.
In reply to Cracking down on legalizing… by short screwed
Trump has the power to, and no qualms about, "firing some folks"...so all of these people have their jobs for a reason that only Trump knows.
So why keep them?
1. Trump needs them as part of a bigger plan.
2. Trump isn't in charge, totally, and 'permission not granted' to fire them.
3. Trump is one of them and is providing cover while looking like he's tryyyying to "draining the swamp".
4. Trump is an idiot.
5. All of the above in various degrees.
We'll know the truth when the game is over.
In reply to FIRE Sessions and give… by FireBrander
Contrary to public opinion, Trump seems able to play the long game. It's smart because look at all that is coming out.
In reply to Trump has the power to, and… by FireBrander
What is coming out is: people are getting used to the understanding that they are not represented in Congress at all and that they can do nothing about it, but continue paying taxes.
In reply to Contrary to public opinion,… by FoggyWorld
If we're gonna go that route, might as well fire both of them, and give Mueller the job. Why bother having a middle man to bring us the comedy gold?
In reply to FIRE Sessions and give… by FireBrander
Pretty clear by now to both Mueller and Rosenstein, the Russia angle is kaput. The "investigation" is an exercise in buffoonery, except real people are paying a price.
The only way out for both is to achieve Swamp Martyrdom, and the way to do that is to get fired and go write a book.
They must have thought that raiding his personal atty private property would do the trick . . .nope. Nice try.
It's just gonna get weirder.
In reply to Fire Rosenstein NOW!!!! Then… by DownWithYogaPants
Hey Jeffy you Fag,,,,,anybody go to jail yet? Anybody get charged with Treason yet? Anybody get charged with anything Jeffy?
Fuck you Jeffy and quit. Do what this Country needs done or get the fuck back to the Farm.
Citizens are growing tired of the criminals in Gov getting away with it. Criminals at all levels of the gov.
DOJ comment line 202-353-1555
In reply to We can hope. Sessions has… by MozartIII
Are you a lawyer? A DC Lawyer and one of the best, slimiest, on the planet? Yeah, didn't think so...
Neither am I..but I know enough about "the law" to know that these people are "above the law" because they write the laws...and they have the BEST lawyers in the world, along with the proper "connections" to make sure they remain "above the law"...so if Sessions, or anyone, is going to legally take them down...the most bullet proof case, must be oh-so-carefully put together to ensure not a drop of slime can oooze out of even the tiniest cracks in the case.
Is this what Sessions is doing? I don't know...but it's plausible.
In reply to Hey Jeffy you Fag,,,,… by ZENDOG
In a years time, there is NO WAY a bullet proof case could be prepared, run through a trial, and completed against the likes of Hillary and Co...no way...or year or two minimum just to gather the evidence and think things through...then another year at least once you're ready to go.
Sure, if they wanted you/I in jail, we'd be charged/arrested and sit in jail until they proved us guilty..but these DC folks are literally above the law..and bringing them within the law is no afternoon project...
In reply to Are you a lawyer? A DC… by FireBrander
Ad I have said a zillion times, there are four tiers of "justice" in this country. One for the poor, one for the middle class, one for the wealthy, and the last and best for the DC swamp creatures. Until that is fixed we will never truly be great again.
In reply to In a years time, there is NO… by FireBrander
Number works like a charm, my msg left should get some gov stooge knocking on my door.
In reply to Hey Jeffy you Fag,,,,… by ZENDOG
guiliani is suspect deepstate with his Bush Connections and 911
In reply to We can hope. Sessions has… by MozartIII
Giuliani is deeply compromised.
https://www.newsbud.com/2016/09/05/corbett-report-911-suspects-rudy-giu…
In reply to We can hope. Sessions has… by MozartIII
Have to disagree. Giuliani was not part of the investigation which was run by the feds. Giuliani had a full plate being Mayor of that very crippled city. Went to every NYC cops' and firemans' funeral and spent long, long days trying hard to bring that city back.
And he wasn't able to run for re-election for a third term and though he offered to stay, Bloomberg wouldn't have it and so Giuliani was out of the government 5 months later.
In reply to Giuliani is deeply… by sarz
Being a Republican politician in NYC pretty much just means you're a liberal that hates abortion. Might as well appoint Schwarzenegger, or Romney for the job.
In reply to Have to disagree. Giuliani… by FoggyWorld
Guliani not compromised? Didn't his role in 9/11 do that?
In reply to We can hope. Sessions has… by MozartIII
Other than being an accessory to the murder of 3000 American citizens in NYC before and during 9/11, Giuliani is not compromised. Sort of like, other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how did you enjoy the play?
In reply to We can hope. Sessions has… by MozartIII
Giuliani not compromised?!?!?! He was fucking mayor of NYC on 9/11!!!
In reply to We can hope. Sessions has… by MozartIII