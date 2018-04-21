Sessions Threatens To Quit If Trump Fires Rosenstein

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 04/21/2018 - 08:50

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the White House recently that he might quit if his President Trump fires Deputy AG, Rod Rosenstein.

Jeff Sessions, Rod Rosenstein and Solicitor General Noel Francisco dine together in late February near the Justice Department.

Sessions reportedly warned White House counsel Donald McGahn of his position in a phone call last weekend according to the WaPo, while President Trump's rage at Rosenstein grew over the Deputy AG's approval of a raid on Trump attorney Michael Cohen's home, office and hotel room on April 9 - requested by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. 

Sessions’s message to the White House, which has not previously been reported, underscores the political firestorm that Trump would invite should he attempt to remove the deputy attorney general. While Trump also has railed against Sessions at times, the protest resignation of an attorney general – which would be likely to incite other departures within the administration – would create a moment of profound crisis for the White House.

Rosenstein also signed off one of the FISA spy warrant renewals on a Trump campaign associate targeted in an FBI counterintelligence operation. 

During a joint press conference on Wednesday with Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzō Abe, President Trump sought to calm fears over whether he would fire Rosenstein or Mueller.

“They’ve been saying I’m going to get rid of them for the last three months, four months, five months, and they’re still here,” said Trump - though he expressed a desire to end the Russia investigation, calling it a "very bad thing for our country." 

So we want to get the investigation over with, done with, put it behind us,” Trump added.

The Mercury News reports that Sessions asked McGahn about the details of a White House meeting between Trump and Rosenstein on April 12, according to a "person with knowledge of the call," who said that Sessions "expressed relief to learn that their meeting was largely cordial." 

"Sessions said he would have had to consider leaving as the attorney general had Trump ousted Rosenstein, this person said." -Mercury News

Another person familiar with the exchange insisted that Sessions didn't intend on threatening the White House - rather, he wanted to convey that Rosenstein's firing would put him in an untenable position.

Over 800 former Justice Department employees have signed an open letter calling on Congress to "swiftly and forcefully respond to protect the founding principles of our Republic and the rule of law" if Rosenstein, Mueller or other senior DOJ officials are fired. Liberal advocacy group MoveOn.org has plans to organize nationwide protests if the G-men are fired. 

Sessions does not like the way President Trump has been treating Rosenstein, a senior administration official tells the Mercury, noting that Sessions has held this view "for months," while regularly seeking guidance from the White House on Rosenstein's standing with the president.

But Sessions has had little ability to do anything about it, given his own shaky standing with Trump for recusing himself from the Russia investigation, this official said. Trump has, at times, referred to Sessions as “Mr. Magoo” and Rosenstein as “Mr. Peepers,” a character from a 1950s sitcom, according to people with whom the president has spoken. -Mercury

On Wednesday, Eleven GOP members of Congress led by Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) wrote a criminal referral to Sessions, along with Attorney John Huber and FBI Director Christopher Wray - accusing James Comey, Hillary Clinton and others of a laundry list of malfeasance surrounding the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and insisting that Rosenstein "be recused from any examination of FISA abuse," and "neither U.S. Attorney John Huber nor a special counsel (if appointed) should report to Rosenstein."  

Perhaps it's time to "drain" both Sessions and Rosenstein from the swamp. Of course, then there would be the not-so-small and just slightly controversial matter of confirming whoever Trump picks to replace Sessions before the next election, especially now that Rudy Giuliani, the man who was rumored to be Trump's original AG, is set to join Trump's legal team. 

Politics

jcaz JimmyJones Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:15 Permalink

Nailed it-  both of these fuckers are part of the bigger problem- self-serving bureaucrats who don't make a move without considering their own career paths first;

This is why Trump is important- he truly doesn't give a shit about his political future, ergo the tweets.

We used to have AG's who had this same mindset..... 60 years ago....

Chupacabra-322 DownWithYogaPants Sat, 04/21/2018 - 11:27 Permalink

@ Down,

 

The era of both Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Crime Syndicate families of the Bush’s, Clinton’s, Obama’s their Criminal Agents, Operatives, NGO’s & Front Companies in the Highly Compartmentalized Levels of Intelligence from around the World GCHQ is mercifully coming to an end.  That’s speaking in terms of the last 29 years between the Criminal Bush’s, Clinton’s & Obama’s but more specifically the CIA ability to Infiltrate all “Intelligence” Agencies, NGO’s & Front Companies with Agent & Operatives assets over the decades.  The Information Super Highway Criminal Counter Intelligence Surveillance & targeting of a Political opponent.  The ramifications of where we find ourselves at this critical moment cannot be understated.

 

Their future can be summed up from this quote from “Poppy” Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Bush Senior.

 

"If the people knew what we had done, they would chase us down the street and lynch us." George H.W. Bush to journalist Sarah McClendon

 

You need to go all the way back to the days when governor Clinton allowed the CIA to run guns into Central America and sell drugs on the streets of America.  He gave them top cover they game him & Hillary a lifetime pass.  

 

In return, The American People received Tyrannical Lawlessness.

 

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-alL6_Oo51I

 

Bush Senior +Bill & Hillary Clinton + Bush Jr. (Cheany Handler) + Obama = CIA

 

That’s 30 years of Infiltration at all Levels of every Intel, Law Enforcement Agencies, DOJ & virtually every Level of Government, NGO & Front Companies by the aforementioned Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA since they Executed Kenndedy.

 

30 + years of the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA inflicting Tyrannical Lawlessness upon the American People.

 

This, from my perspective will end very badly.  Nothing less then “Scorched Earth” will surface when dealing with these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths.  And, quite frankly, I don’t have a problem with spilling their blood.  

 

The time has come for bold leadership, fearless decision making & the absolute, total, complete Elimination of the CIA.  

 

The National Security Elimination Act of 2018 will achieve that goal with one stroke of a pen.  

 

The United States survived quite nicely for 130+ years with neither a Criminal FBI, CIA, IRS nor the Federal Reserve. Let's return to those better days ASAP.

 

As easily as The National Security Act was signed in 1947 it can & must be Eliminated.

 

Last time I checked.

 

We, the Republic owes absolutely NO alegence to any of the three Crimes Familes I mentioned or the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.

 

Eliminate the Familes & the House of Cards Collapse.

 

 

”Let Justice Prevail or the Heavens Fall.”

FireBrander ClickNLook Sat, 04/21/2018 - 09:34 Permalink

Sessions will quit doing what?

A. Preparing rock solid, bullet proof, "your ass is going to prison", criminal cases against the criminally Evil elements in DC; past and present.

or

B. Stalling until mid-terms in hopes of the Democrats taking over and then continuing to stall until the next election when a Democrat or "Traditional" Republican bumps Trumps out of the chair...then Sessions will work his ass off to prosecute Trump for his crimes...or at least hand the evidence over to his replacement and let them run with it...

FireBrander FireBrander Sat, 04/21/2018 - 09:59 Permalink

That Dem lawsuit against Trump/Russians..everyone excited about discovery...well, a year from now, after constant MSM pounding of whatever "facts" the Dems want "in the news" about this case...it will go before a judge and be thrown out for "lack of evidence"...anything incriminating of the Dems has been destroyed...or even worse, new "evidence" has been "manufactured" to prove Russia hacked Podesta's emails and helped Trump win.

FireBrander FireBrander Sat, 04/21/2018 - 09:29 Permalink

Trump has the power to, and no qualms about, "firing some folks"...so all of these people have their jobs for a reason that only Trump knows.

So why keep them?
1. Trump needs them as part of a bigger plan.
2. Trump isn't in charge, totally, and 'permission not granted' to fire them.
3. Trump is one of them and is providing cover while looking like he's tryyyying to "draining the swamp".
4. Trump is an idiot.
5. All of the above in various degrees.

We'll know the truth when the game is over.

Amy G. Dala DownWithYogaPants Sat, 04/21/2018 - 11:22 Permalink

Pretty clear by now to both Mueller and Rosenstein, the Russia angle is kaput.  The "investigation" is an exercise in buffoonery, except real people are paying a price.

The only way out for both is to achieve Swamp Martyrdom, and the way to do that is to get fired and go write a book.

They must have thought that raiding his personal atty private property would do the trick . . .nope.  Nice try.

It's just gonna get weirder. 

ZENDOG MozartIII Sat, 04/21/2018 - 09:25 Permalink

Hey Jeffy you Fag,,,,,anybody go to jail yet? Anybody get charged with Treason yet? Anybody get charged with anything Jeffy?

Fuck you Jeffy and quit. Do what this Country needs done or get the fuck back to the Farm.

Citizens are growing tired of the criminals in Gov getting away with it. Criminals at all levels of the gov.

DOJ comment line    202-353-1555

FireBrander ZENDOG Sat, 04/21/2018 - 09:51 Permalink

Are you a lawyer? A DC Lawyer and one of the best, slimiest, on the planet? Yeah, didn't think so...

Neither am I..but I know enough about "the law" to know that these people are "above the law" because they write the laws...and they have the BEST lawyers in the world, along with the proper "connections" to make sure they remain "above the law"...so if Sessions, or anyone, is going to legally take them down...the most bullet proof case, must be oh-so-carefully put together to ensure not a drop of slime can oooze out of even the tiniest cracks in the case.

Is this what Sessions is doing? I don't know...but it's plausible.

FireBrander FireBrander Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:18 Permalink

In a years time, there is NO WAY a bullet proof case could be prepared, run through a trial, and completed against the likes of Hillary and Co...no way...or year or two minimum just to gather the evidence and think things through...then another year at least once you're ready to go.

Sure, if they wanted you/I in jail, we'd be charged/arrested and sit in jail until they proved us guilty..but these DC folks are literally above the law..and bringing them within the law is no afternoon project...

FoggyWorld sarz Sat, 04/21/2018 - 09:42 Permalink

Have to disagree.  Giuliani was not part of the investigation which was run by the feds. Giuliani had a full plate being Mayor of that very crippled city.  Went to every NYC cops' and firemans' funeral and spent long, long days trying hard to bring that city back.   

And he wasn't able to run for re-election for a third term and though he offered to stay, Bloomberg wouldn't have it and so Giuliani was out of the government 5 months later. 