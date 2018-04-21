Trump Erupts On "Crooked H Flunkie" Maggie Haberman And "Drugged Up Loser" Sam Nunberg

President Donald Trump isn't happy about a series of stories published this week speculating that his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, feels "isolated" and would turn on the president and cooperate with investigators, if charged with a crime.
In his trademark angry Saturday morning tweetstorm, the president lashed out at the New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for a Friday story which she co-authored, titled "Michael Cohen Has Said He Would Take a Bullet for Trump. Maybe Not Anymore". It quotes several Trump associates - including Roger Stone and Sam Nunberg - along with a handful of "anonymous" sources to claim that despite Cohen's many public professions of loyalty, the longtime Trump associate has suffered years of ridicule at the hands of his overbearing boss and is more disgruntled than he's willing to let on.
Other targets of Trump's ire included "drunk/drugged up loser" Sam Nunberg, who was heavily quoted in the New York Times story.
The New York Times and a third rate reporter named Maggie Haberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will “flip.” They use....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018
....non-existent “sources” and a drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael, a fine person with a wonderful family. Michael is a businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected. Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018
....it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018
But the New York Times isn't the only major paper that has questioned Cohen's loyalty. Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal published an "exclusive" quoting a Trump confidant expressing his "expert opinion" that Cohen would turn on Trump if pressured and threatened with a lengthy prison sentence.
* * *
This isn't the first time Trump has singled out Maggie Haberman for ridicule as the relationship between Haberman and Trump deteriorated significantly since the early days of his administration.
In fact, Haberman, as one of the Times' chief White House reporters, has often been targeted by the president in a way that makes her almost representative for the paper as a whole.
Glenn Thrush, Haberman’s former reporting partner on the White House beat, came to her defense:
At least six easily debunked misstatements of fact in this one - and one intentional misspelling from Mr. Trumpp. https://t.co/jdr85SOrJS— Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) April 21, 2018
With his constant attacks, Trump has provided priceless free publicity for the NYT reporter, in the process making her into a household name, a fact she clearly has grasped by providing a link to the NYT story in her response to Trump's tweet:
One B, sir (or Dan?). Here’s the story that seems to have touched a nerve. https://t.co/M34kkP0sQb https://t.co/V73uBzg7wJ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 21, 2018
Despite Trump’s hash words for Haberman, his initial misspelling of her name (in his original tweet, Trump called her "Habberman"), and claiming he has “nothing to do with,” the pair have a long history: she was the reporter Trump first notified he was entering the 2016 presidential race, and they appear to remain in contact.
Comments
It’s time to turn the Situation Room in the WH’s basement into the Safe Place – Trump gets “triggered” by the Libtards so easily!
I wonder if he wears Yoga Pants while tweeting this whiny crap. ;-)
BTW... When’s the Wall gonna get built? How ‘bout repealing 0bamacare and getting the fuck outta Syria? How does all this whining help making America great again?
Looney
In reply to Jews openly by TahoeBilly2012
Don't take your eye off the real ball:
Hillary rodman clinton will never be POTUS, and thanks to us she will soon enter the asylum for the criminally insane, babbling forever, "I coulda been a contenda" a zillion times. We hope she has very very long life.
Everything and anything else is like the gravy on buttery biscuits.
61,000,000 human beans in 30 states and closet hillary haters in the Democrats, get up each morning, ROTFFLTMFAO!
In reply to It’s time to turn the… by Looney
-I wish President Trump would tweet about ZeroHedge articles instead of WaPo, NYT articles, Morning Joe, etc.
That crowd is mentally-ill libtard cult members. There is no fixing stupid, therefore no point in even addressing them.
Why is he giving them free hype/publicity? IGNORE THEM. LET THEM DIE A SLOW DEATH. No one will notice.
It just drags the collective consciousness in the gutter and distracts from the roots of all our problems: The FED that subsidizes all the failed welfare and warfare state, Wall Street, and the Zionist Lobby. He points blame everywhere except the most deserving place.
There is some (at least partially) honest media out there, like ZeroHedge. Why not focus on that? His twitter is just a matrix fluffer. He promotes false flags that will cause a war with Russia and Iran for greater Israel. The founding fathers warned about these type of entangling alliances. He's throwing crumbs to rally his base around him, so he can lie us into a war with Iran. Don't fall for it.
In reply to Don't take your eye off the… by Honest Sam
Oy vey, won't somebody think about the Fact that JEWS ARE ALWAYS THE VICTIM?
Won't you ask yourselves WHY?
Won't you ask WHY it is, that JEWS always piss people off, to the point that WHOLESALE MURDER is a viable option?
Of course, Jews NEVER do anything wrong.
In reply to -I wish President Trump… by D.T.Barnum
Popcorn Please ...
In reply to Tgis by Croesus
With Kosher salt? /s
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
if i lost to don rodham "orange jesus" trump, id definitely go into exile
In reply to With Kosher salt? /s by Theosebes Goodfellow
It seems like Cohen has been a stand up guy who has done a lot for trump and yet ... got the short hand of the stick
karma
In reply to if i lost to don rodham … by rccalhoun
What goes around comes around ... time for trump to pay the piper...
In reply to With Kosher salt? /s by Theosebes Goodfellow
Don't you get it?? This is a show! Remember when Trump met with NYT as he was entering the primaries. He's just playing a role here folks.
In reply to -I wish President Trump… by D.T.Barnum
... Hillary rodman clinton will never be POTUS
Lemme get it straight… Just because the Crooked Cunt didn’t get elected, Trump should get a pass on all broken campaign promises? ;-)
Looney
In reply to Don't take your eye off the… by Honest Sam
Yes, aren't you enjoying the bread and circuses while Rome burns?
In reply to Lemme get it straight…… by Looney
I think this is all funny as hell.
In reply to Yes, aren't you enjoying the… by dirty fingernails
Beat on the brat
Beat on the brat
Beat on the brat with a baseball bat, oh yeah.
I know who Dee Dee and Joey would have voted for.
In reply to I think this is all funny as… by divingengineer
I'm left shaking my head. I'm not sure what I expected the collapse of the US to look like, but a 2nd grade playground brawl, complete with screams of "poopyhead", wasn't it. I can see how you might find it humorous.
In reply to I think this is all funny as… by divingengineer
DJT is taking fiddle lessons, and a stuffed horse will be the next Speaker.
Give him time.
In reply to Yes, aren't you enjoying the… by dirty fingernails
I have a marketing suggestion for NYT, WAPO and WSJ:
Put your newspapers on racks in the Grocery Store check out lanes.
sensationalism and speculation sell better there.
In reply to Don't take your eye off the… by Honest Sam
People like you who continually put Hillary in the mix of any and all things Trump should really just put a bullet in their head.
In reply to Don't take your eye off the… by Honest Sam
"Hillary rodman clinton will never be POTUS"
Hillary who?
I think the election is over.
In reply to Don't take your eye off the… by Honest Sam
Not in the demented brain of the Hildebeast or the Dems. They are keeping it alive. The world's worst losers and poor sports.
In reply to "Hillary rodman clinton will… by Mustafa Kemal
Proves, again, that the MAGA-tards only need to be tweeted to and nothing of substance is needed. While they drive through McDonalds to get their `food'.
In reply to It’s time to turn the… by Looney
"Lemme get it straight… Just because the Crooked Cunt didn’t get elected, we should give a pass to Trump for all broken campaign promises?"
"Proves, again, that the MAGA-tards only need to be tweeted to and nothing of substance is needed. While they drive through McDonalds to get their `food'."
Exactly! Those Trumptards are so dumb and shallow that they are easily manipulated with a few Tweets from the Orange Swamp-Master.
"Father's weakness is vanity, hence the slut."- Maude Lebowski
In reply to Proves, again, that the MAGA… by Infinite QE
And the liberal losers live 24-7 masturbating to the fantasy porn of Russian collusion and possible Trump impeachment fed to them by the MSM.
Again assholes like you miss the point and fail to realize that to Trump voters every day with Trump in office is a win. Hillary was such a horrible candidate that we as a country literally drove our car under an 18 wheeler, skidded along a cliff, and barely missed running into a pile of explosives lying on the side of the road Trump voters are grateful to be alive, liberals were too busy circle-jerking themselves off in the back seat to notice or acknowledge
In reply to Lemme get it straight… Just… by Klassenfeind
you and your ilk have effectively been rendered to "useful idiot" status...along with the ever present hasbara hags that just can't catch a break...
In reply to And the liberal losers live… by NumberNone
The Orange Swamp-Master who triggers of pussy-hat wearers with tweets. If I could do that on a daily basis, I would.
Question, though. It is clear that President Trump The occupies some amount of the limited space between your ears. It is clear you two have a tenant-landlord relationship: he lives in your head, and you grind your teeth to little nubs.
The real question is: how much rent are you charging him? Or, is he living large in your head COMPLETELY RENT-FREE?
In reply to Lemme get it straight… Just… by Klassenfeind
The NYT is sounding like a Junior High gossip vine...Sources tell us Jane doesn't like Billy, and Billy has a crush on Sarah, but Sarah told Jane she kinda likes Billy but really likes Joe but Joe likes Sarah and, it turns out, Sarah is interested in Jane too, but Jane isn't sure she's a potential lesbian because she has this strange urge to use the boys bathroom.
...and now...for the really scandalous news the NYT has uncovered....Cohen has "unfriended" Trump on Facebook!....Gasp!
In reply to Proves, again, that the MAGA… by Infinite QE
If the NYT makes diarrhea in the forest, and no one is there to smell it, does it make a smell?
Answer: No. The only reason anyone is even aware of this is because Orange Jesus posted it on his twitter. No one reads that rag, homeless people use it to keep warm and wipe. MNYTRA - Make the New York Times Relevant Again.
In reply to The NYT is sounding like the… by FireBrander
Right. Every liberal in the US, and the world, doesn't read the NY Times every day? Trump knows you have to fight these insects on every front, never let them off the hook for their lies and propaganda. The old days of letting the Left say whatever they wanted is over. At least I hope it's over.
In reply to If the NYT makes diarrhea in… by D.T.Barnum
No, no they don't. Look at the numbers. NYT is going down the shitter. Most of my family vote Dem and I bet they don't know who any of these people are that Trump is talking about.
In reply to Right. Every liberal in the… by GreatCaesar'sGhost
Hey jackass:
You will NEVER fully understand their lies, propaganda, etc. if you don't read their MSM garbage alongside reliable alternative media! Of course I read the article. It was trash, but I read it.
In reply to If the NYT makes diarrhea in… by D.T.Barnum
From: Nick Merrill [mailto:nmerrill@hrcoffice.com] Sent: Tuesday, January 13, 2015 9:40 PM
To: Robby Mook
Cc: Cheryl Mills; Philippe Reines; Huma Abedin; Mandy Grunwald; John Anzalone; Dan Schwerin; Joel Benenson; John Podesta; Jim Margolis
Subject: Re: Follow-up Media Call
In reply to If the NYT makes diarrhea in… by D.T.Barnum
Funny you say McDonalds. I thought 90% of the people who eat there (and work there) are Democrats! Hey, what's the best way to trigger a McDonalds employee? Just ask for your burger with "no queso". Man, they get all pissed off and squirt an extra pound of ketchup and mayo all over the place
In reply to Proves, again, that the MAGA… by Infinite QE
Let me guess. You are the kinda guy who likes bean sprout and tofu sandwiches (no GMO) with a soy-kale smoothie. Real food for you!
In reply to Proves, again, that the MAGA… by Infinite QE
Seriously man- He's the only mother fucker in Washington that even remotely tells the truth and backs it up. Have you seen the bullshit he has to go thru just to get facts out to the public- He won the job over 17 career Rinos, a rigged press, and election and they are still trying to hang him out to dry. They cant find shit on this guy- Is Stormy Daniels a Russian as I thought the Meuller probe was about "Russian meddling" not who Trump banged 11 years ago-- They got shit on this guy and he is doing a damn good job despite the headwinds this fucker wakes up on a daily basis.
In reply to It’s time to turn the… by Looney
Donald Trump is “the only MF in Washington who even remotely tells the truth and then backs it up.”
Oh God. Can you “back up” YOUR statement?
Was Trump telling the truth when he said he would soon pull our troops out of Syria?
That he would prosecute “crooked Hillary?”
That repealing ObamaCare would be the first thing he accomplished?
That Mexico would pay for his wall?
That building said wall would commence almost immediately?
That he would improve relations with Russia?
That he would pull troops out of the Mideast?
That he would drain the Swamp?
That he would veto those giant spending bills?
That he supported Audit the Fed?
That he was great at hiring people?
That he did not have sex with that woman, Ms. Daniels?
That he knew nothing of Cohen’s negotiations with and payments to Daniels?
I could go on and on and on.
... If Trump really is the only figure in Washington We the People can trust, then we the people are really screwed.
In reply to Seriously man- He's the only… by SmilinJoeFizzion
just found out from the kaiser report that the REAL reason for obamacare's continuation is that the mic (lockheed, raytheon, gd, etc.) are making millions/billions of fed money providing "health care" services to our government sucking money out of obamacare...it's NOT going ANYWHERE...
In reply to Donald Trump is “the only MF… by Give Me Some Truth
The only person getting screwed around here is you, butt-head.
Take the libturd dims and benedict mccain republicans out of the equation
and the shit's done.
Try a few deep-knee bends over a broomstick.
It won't solve anything, but it's funny just knowing you're doing it.
In reply to Donald Trump is “the only MF… by Give Me Some Truth
Lol, and what are YOU doing to help make America great again buddy? Bitching in a comments section and speculating on what POTUS is wearing? Gimme a break you lunatic!
In reply to It’s time to turn the… by Looney
The president of the United States spends his time calling people names like he's in elementary school. In the meantime who's running the country? Is this what we elected him to do?
In reply to It’s time to turn the… by Looney
You should call people names until you become President. It sounds easy.
In reply to The president of the United… by Reality_checkers
Hey loony goon, speaking of getting "triggered,"
how you're able to sit down?
Your sorry ass has been drilled so many times
you could work for Black+Decker.
What a sad sorry hemorrhoid.
In reply to It’s time to turn the… by Looney
The Crayon President
He gives us large measures of daily complaints.
He is in an advanced state of both intellectual decline and moral depravity.
Hard science is unknown to him.
He dwells on the periphery of the human world.
In reply to Jews openly by TahoeBilly2012
The Crayon President
Ok, if that's the level that you're at...maybe you'll understand this:
It' takes one to know one...
~~~~~~
Seriously, if that's all you've got, you've got nothing.
In reply to The Crayon President He… by Deep Snorkeler
He might be the crayon President but he still beat the rest of them. And now the sore losers are openly having the greatest temper tantrum the whole world has ever witnessed.
It was not the win we were looking for but in my book that still qualifies as an amazing kind of Win.
In reply to The Crayon President Ok, if… by FireBrander
Hard science? You're joking right? Do you mean "hard science" like the fact that there's been no global warming since the '90's?
In reply to The Crayon President He… by Deep Snorkeler
Donald J. Trump, NameCaller-in-Chief.
In reply to The Crayon President He… by Deep Snorkeler
Your'e 110% correct. If people dealt with (((T|H|E))) issue, 90% of other ones would be solved in a jiffy or by themselves.
In reply to Jews openly by TahoeBilly2012
Trump should embrace his detractors, show them love and warmth. Throw himself at their feet in humility to their evident supremacy, and SURELY they will come to love and respect him in time.... maybe in his eulogy.
In reply to Jews openly by TahoeBilly2012
Zero hedge, please copy and paste something more useful, like this in your face tyranny --
NYT and WaPo get 2018 Pulitzer for reporting about “Russian election interference
Everything we learn as a kid come crumbling down. 6 million Jews died in Holocaust, Nobel price for mass murderer war criminal, Nobel price for someone nearly invented the internet but find shelter in climate change, Pulitzer prize for preschool kids fiction..... the list goes on. Our belief system collapsing left and right. Black is white and wrong is right. Jews supremacists are good and dead Syrians are bad.
In reply to Jews openly by TahoeBilly2012