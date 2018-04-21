Trump Erupts On "Crooked H Flunkie" Maggie Haberman And "Drugged Up Loser" Sam Nunberg

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:04

President Donald Trump isn't happy about a series of stories published this week speculating that his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, feels "isolated" and would turn on the president and cooperate with investigators, if charged with a crime.

In his trademark angry Saturday morning tweetstorm, the president lashed out at the New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for a Friday story which she co-authored, titled "Michael Cohen Has Said He Would Take a Bullet for Trump. Maybe Not Anymore". It quotes several Trump associates - including Roger Stone and Sam Nunberg - along with a handful of "anonymous" sources to claim that despite Cohen's many public professions of loyalty, the longtime Trump associate has suffered years of ridicule at the hands of his overbearing boss and is more disgruntled than he's willing to let on.

Other targets of Trump's ire included "drunk/drugged up loser" Sam Nunberg, who was heavily quoted in the New York Times story.

But the New York Times isn't the only major paper that has questioned Cohen's loyalty. Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal published an "exclusive" quoting a  Trump confidant expressing his "expert opinion" that Cohen would turn on Trump if pressured and threatened with a lengthy prison sentence.

* * *

This isn't the first time Trump has singled out Maggie Haberman for ridicule as the relationship between Haberman and Trump deteriorated significantly since the early days of his administration.

In fact, Haberman, as one of the Times' chief White House reporters, has often been targeted by the president in a way that makes her almost representative for the paper as a whole.

Haberman

Glenn Thrush, Haberman’s former reporting partner on the White House beat, came to her defense:

With his constant attacks, Trump has provided priceless free publicity for the NYT reporter, in the process making her into a household name, a fact she clearly has grasped by providing a link to the NYT story in her response to Trump's tweet:

Despite Trump’s hash words for Haberman, his initial misspelling of her name (in his original tweet, Trump called her "Habberman"), and claiming he has “nothing to do with,” the pair have a long history: she was the reporter Trump first notified he was entering the 2016 presidential race, and they appear to remain in contact.

Tags
Newspaper Publishing
Trade & Business Publishing

Comments

Vote up!
 30
Vote down!
 5
TahoeBilly2012 Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:06 Permalink
  • Jews openly openly dabble jewish facism out in the open. This should be illegal, break up the jew mafia. America and the West are sick that so many people discuss so many issues and never THE issue.
Vote up!
 22
Vote down!
 16
Looney TahoeBilly2012 Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:13 Permalink

 

It’s time to turn the Situation Room in the WH’s basement into the Safe Place – Trump gets “triggered” by the Libtards so easily!

I wonder if he wears Yoga Pants while tweeting this whiny crap.  ;-)

BTW... When’s the Wall gonna get built? How ‘bout repealing 0bamacare and getting the fuck outta Syria? How does all this whining help making America great again?

Looney

Vote up!
 21
Vote down!
 3
Honest Sam Looney Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:21 Permalink

Don't take your eye off the real ball:

 

Hillary rodman clinton will never be POTUS, and thanks to us she will soon enter the asylum for the criminally insane, babbling forever, "I coulda been a contenda" a zillion times. We hope she has very very long life.

Everything and anything else is like the gravy on buttery biscuits.

61,000,000 human beans in 30 states and closet hillary haters in the Democrats, get up each morning, ROTFFLTMFAO!

Vote up!
 19
Vote down!
 4
D.T.Barnum Honest Sam Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:25 Permalink

-I wish President Trump would tweet about ZeroHedge articles instead of WaPo, NYT articles, Morning Joe, etc.

That crowd is mentally-ill libtard cult members.  There is no fixing stupid, therefore no point in even addressing them.

Why is he giving them free hype/publicity?  IGNORE THEM. LET THEM DIE A SLOW DEATH.  No one will notice.

It just drags the collective consciousness in the gutter and distracts from the roots of all our problems: The FED that subsidizes all the failed welfare and warfare state, Wall Street, and the Zionist Lobby.  He points blame everywhere except the most deserving place. 

There is some (at least partially) honest media out there, like ZeroHedge.  Why not focus on that?  His twitter is just a matrix fluffer.  He promotes false flags that will cause a war with Russia and Iran for greater Israel.  The founding fathers warned about these type of entangling alliances.  He's throwing crumbs to rally his base around him, so he can lie us into a war with Iran.  Don't fall for it. 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 12
Klassenfeind Infinite QE Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:29 Permalink

"Lemme get it straight… Just because the Crooked Cunt didn’t get elected, we should give a pass to Trump for all broken campaign promises?"

"Proves, again, that the MAGA-tards only need to be tweeted to and nothing of substance is needed. While they drive through McDonalds to get their `food'."

Exactly! Those Trumptards are so dumb and shallow that they are easily manipulated with a few Tweets from the Orange Swamp-Master.

"Father's weakness is vanity, hence the slut."- Maude Lebowski

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 4
NumberNone Klassenfeind Sat, 04/21/2018 - 11:02 Permalink

And the liberal losers live 24-7 masturbating to the fantasy porn of Russian collusion and possible Trump impeachment fed to them by the MSM.  

Again assholes like you miss the point and fail to realize that to Trump voters every day with Trump in office is a win.  Hillary was such a horrible candidate that we as a country literally drove our car under an 18 wheeler, skidded along a cliff, and barely missed running into a pile of explosives lying on the side of the road   Trump voters are grateful to be alive, liberals were too busy circle-jerking themselves off in the back seat to notice or acknowledge  

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
Amy G. Dala Klassenfeind Sat, 04/21/2018 - 11:14 Permalink

The Orange Swamp-Master who triggers of pussy-hat wearers with tweets.  If I could do that on a daily basis, I would.

Question, though.  It is clear that President Trump The occupies some amount of the limited space between your ears.  It is clear you two have a tenant-landlord relationship:  he lives in your head, and you grind your teeth to little nubs.

The real question is:  how much rent are you charging him?  Or, is he living large in your head COMPLETELY RENT-FREE?

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 3
FireBrander Infinite QE Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:32 Permalink

The NYT is sounding like a Junior High gossip vine...Sources tell us Jane doesn't like Billy, and Billy has a crush on Sarah, but Sarah told Jane she kinda likes Billy but really likes Joe but Joe likes Sarah and, it turns out, Sarah is interested in Jane too, but Jane isn't sure she's a potential lesbian because she has this strange urge to use the boys bathroom.

...and now...for the really scandalous news the NYT has uncovered....Cohen has "unfriended" Trump on Facebook!....Gasp!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
otschelnik D.T.Barnum Sat, 04/21/2018 - 11:36 Permalink

From: Nick Merrill [mailto:nmerrill@hrcoffice.com] Sent: Tuesday, January 13, 2015 9:40 PM
To: Robby Mook
Cc: Cheryl Mills; Philippe Reines; Huma Abedin; Mandy Grunwald; John Anzalone; Dan Schwerin; Joel Benenson; John Podesta; Jim Margolis
Subject: Re: Follow-up Media Call

Earned Media/Next Steps
January 2015

Objective: As media attention increasingly turns to 2016 and Secretary Clinton continues to move towards a decision, we want to be proactive in shaping a public narrative that does three things:

1) Explains on our own terms who she’s meeting and talking with, both in terms of potential campaign hires and policy advisors. She’s casting a wide net, looking for the best talent, and listening to people with bold ideas from across the party. Notably, she is specifically reaching out to progressive policy experts and to people in the Obama orbit, demonstrating that she is doing things differently this time. She will be positioned to run a thoughtful, successful, forward-looking and technological advanced campaign, should she decide to run.

2) Provides cover and context for recruiting the best people and appealing to those who are looking for signals about whether this is something that they want to be a part of.

3) Begins to build energy and enthusiasm among Democrats for a forward-looking potential candidacy that will offer a bold vision for the future.

Placing a Story

As discussed on our call, we are all in agreement that the time is right place a story with a friendly journalist in the coming days that positions us a little more transparently while achieving the above goals.

Who:
For something like this, especially in the absence of us teasing things out to others, we feel that it’s important to go with what is safe and what has worked in the past, and to a publication that will reach industry people for recruitment purposes.

We have has a very good relationship with Maggie Haberman of Politico over the last year. We have had her tee up stories for us before and have never been disappointed. While we should have a larger conversation in the near future about a broader strategy for reengaging the beat press that covers HRC, for this we think we can achieve our objective and do the most shaping by going to Maggie.

 

Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 6
SmilinJoeFizzion Looney Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:25 Permalink

Seriously man- He's the only mother fucker in Washington that even remotely tells the truth and backs it up.  Have you seen the bullshit he has to go thru just to get facts out to the public-   He won the job over 17 career Rinos, a rigged press, and election and they are still trying to hang him out to dry.  They cant find shit on this guy- Is Stormy Daniels a Russian as I thought the Meuller probe was about "Russian meddling" not who Trump banged 11 years ago-- They got shit on this guy and he is doing a damn good job despite the headwinds this fucker wakes up on a daily basis.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Give Me Some Truth SmilinJoeFizzion Sat, 04/21/2018 - 11:06 Permalink

Donald Trump is “the only MF in Washington who even remotely tells the truth and then backs it up.”

Oh God. Can you “back up” YOUR statement?

Was Trump telling the truth when he said he would soon pull our troops out of Syria?

That he would prosecute “crooked Hillary?”

That repealing ObamaCare would be the first thing he accomplished?

That Mexico would pay for his wall?

That building said wall would commence almost immediately?

That he would improve relations with Russia?

That he would pull troops out of the Mideast?

That he would drain the Swamp?

That he would veto those giant spending bills?

That he supported Audit the Fed?

That he was great at hiring people?

That he did not have sex with that woman, Ms. Daniels?

That he knew nothing of Cohen’s negotiations with and payments to Daniels?

I could go on and on and on.

... If Trump really is the only figure in Washington We the People  can trust, then we the people are really screwed.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
soyungato TahoeBilly2012 Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:41 Permalink

Zero hedge, please copy and paste something more useful, like this in your face tyranny --

NYT and WaPo get 2018 Pulitzer for reporting about “Russian election interference

Everything we learn as a kid come crumbling down. 6 million Jews died in Holocaust, Nobel price for mass murderer war criminal, Nobel price for someone nearly invented the internet but find shelter in climate change, Pulitzer prize for preschool kids fiction..... the list goes on. Our belief system collapsing left and right. Black is white and wrong is right. Jews supremacists are good and dead Syrians are bad.