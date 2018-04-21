Trump Is Getting Angrier...

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 04/21/2018 - 16:20

Angrier and angrier and angrier...

President Trump's use of 'anger words' has soared this year.

h/t @dtchimp

Can you blame him?

Is it working?

Politics
Human Interest

Wild tree Perimetr Sat, 04/21/2018 - 18:58 Permalink

While I agree with your excellent line in the sand Perimetr, Trump would not get mad, as he would consider that insane.

We are so far past that recall point, not one individual can bring back what we lost in the material world. Only one in the spiritual can replace what we have lost, and how many of your fellows can you count on to be considering that?

Lines in the sand lose out to the political waves of BS.

Lumberjack Sat, 04/21/2018 - 17:10

I will be posting more on this...

I will be posting more on this...

 

BIS - The Bank For International Settlements

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) is a bank for central banks. Founded in 1930, the Bank for International Settlements is the oldest global financial institution and operates under the auspices of international law. But from its inception to the present day, the role of the BIS has been ever-changing, as it adapts to the dynamic global financial community and its needs. Read on as we explain this bank and its role in global banking.

 

Financial Chameleon  The BIS was created out of the Hague Agreements of 1930 and took over the job of the Agent General for Repatriation in Berlin. The bank founders are the Rothschild family. When established, the BIS was responsible for the collection, administration and distribution of reparations from Germany - as agreed upon in the Treaty of Versailles - following World War I. The BIS was also the trustee for Dawes and Young Loans, which were internationally issued loans used to finance these repatriations.

After World War II, the BIS turned its focus to the defense and implementation of thei World Bank's Bretton Woods System. Between the 1970's and 1980's, the BIS monitored cross-border capital flows in the wake of the oil and debt crises, which in turn led to the development of regulatory supervision of internationally active banks.

Rubicon727 Sat, 04/21/2018 - 19:07

"Founded in 1930, the Bank for International Settlements is the oldest global financial institution and operates under the auspices of international law."

 

Big banks go much, much further back in history. Try: the Renaissance bank owned by the Medici Family. We can blame them for today's miseries.

lookslikecraptome sonya55 Sat, 04/21/2018 - 17:16

Only one small correction. PAAARRRRTTTTTAAAAYYYY!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Gotta get that self destructive month labeled right. 

Could grow into a decade or so if nurtured correctly.   Passing out black out FUBAR requires: skill, dedication to detail and severe ambition and pit-bull like tenacity not seen since Lemmy or Hunter S. Thompson. Ozzy is a piker in shorts compared to those two monsters of "burn it the fuck down starting with ME!!!!!"

You will have to pry the substances from my cold dead hands.   

Hey, Fanny? Have u seen jack (Daniels) my dog?

I just need a place where I can rest my head 

And dammit, Fanny, I need dilaudid cause my head hurts so bad.

FUUGGITT. fanny, just shoot me up with smack.

 

 