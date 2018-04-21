Trump Is Getting Angrier...

Angrier and angrier and angrier...
President Trump's use of 'anger words' has soared this year.
Can you blame him?
Is it working?
Angrier and angrier and angrier...
President Trump's use of 'anger words' has soared this year.
Can you blame him?
Is it working?
Comments
LOL wut?
Hookers and blow.
In reply to LOL wut? by dark fiber
Trust me, you don't want to see Trump mad...
In reply to Hookers and blow. by Fiat Pirate
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailysabah.com/energy/2018/04/20/ge-subsidiary-in-turkeys-izmir-exports-wind-turbine-blades-to-australia/amp
In reply to Trust me, you don't want to… by Croesus
The democrat/media circus is sorta pissing me off, too.
In reply to https://www.google.com/amp/s… by Lumberjack
Aren't we all...
In reply to The democrat/media circus is… by HedgeJunkie
Good. Firing Rosenswamp and Sessions resigning can't happen fast enough.
Do it.
In reply to Aren't we all... by gmrpeabody
DO IT! One dirtbag has pledged to leave after the other - its a twofer!!!
Kill the beast while its WOUNDED!!!!
....and - do not replace them with more swamp schmegma, or I'm going to name call some more.
In reply to Good. Firing Rosenswamp and… by BidnessMan
"Anger resides in the bosom of fools." Proverbs 7:9
Wise advice, Trumpeteer.
In reply to DO IT! by bigkahuna
I hear you, but maybe, just maybe, it's a strategy of keeping your (((enemies))) closer?
In reply to DO IT! by bigkahuna
If you aren't getting angry, you just aren't paying attention.
In reply to The democrat/media circus is… by HedgeJunkie
I was angry ten years ago.
Now, I'm furiously ambivalent.
In reply to If you aren't getting angry,… by Quantify
And Trump turned to the cruise missiles and said: "You're fired."
In reply to I was angry ten years ago… by serotonindumptruck
very good also.
In reply to And Trump turned to the… by Stuck on Zero
I am betting the Deep State no likey these limp cruise missile attacks.
In reply to very good also. by lookslikecraptome
Get really, really, really, MAD and then
Prosecute the Clintons
End the Fed
Restore the Constitution (remove the Patriot Act, Military Commissions Act of 2006, etc etc)
Stop the endless wars and use the money
to rebuild American infrastructure.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
While I agree with your excellent line in the sand Perimetr, Trump would not get mad, as he would consider that insane.
We are so far past that recall point, not one individual can bring back what we lost in the material world. Only one in the spiritual can replace what we have lost, and how many of your fellows can you count on to be considering that?
Lines in the sand lose out to the political waves of BS.
In reply to Get really, really, really,… by Perimetr
Perimeter
All fine and good, but FIRST, you'll have to sequester (on Planet Mars) ALL the oligarch billionaires, the very powerful corporations, the Big Banks, and the D.C. politicians and bureaucrats......to make any headway.
In reply to Get really, really, really,… by Perimetr
gr8 line
In reply to I was angry ten years ago… by serotonindumptruck
AND WHY... IF THEY KEEP THIS UP, AMERICAN PATRIOTS WILL RISE UP AND HAVE A RE-VO-LOO-TION! FOR FREEDOM. AND LIBERTY. AND THE CONSTEETOOTION. Or something like that... after years and years and years of beating its chest.
You just wait and see! Signed: The Navel Gazing Belly Button Movement For Freedom. A.K.A. The Bowel Movement.
In reply to I was angry ten years ago… by serotonindumptruck
I'm going with pissed off cynical, myself.
In reply to I was angry ten years ago… by serotonindumptruck
I'ma enjoying the show.
In reply to If you aren't getting angry,… by Quantify
Sheep are dumbed down by crappy diets, big pharma and mostly, propaganda
In reply to If you aren't getting angry,… by Quantify
I will be posting more on this...
BIS - The Bank For International Settlements
Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) is a bank for central banks. Founded in 1930, the Bank for International Settlements is the oldest global financial institution and operates under the auspices of international law. But from its inception to the present day, the role of the BIS has been ever-changing, as it adapts to the dynamic global financial community and its needs. Read on as we explain this bank and its role in global banking.
Financial Chameleon The BIS was created out of the Hague Agreements of 1930 and took over the job of the Agent General for Repatriation in Berlin. The bank founders are the Rothschild family. When established, the BIS was responsible for the collection, administration and distribution of reparations from Germany - as agreed upon in the Treaty of Versailles - following World War I. The BIS was also the trustee for Dawes and Young Loans, which were internationally issued loans used to finance these repatriations.
After World War II, the BIS turned its focus to the defense and implementation of thei World Bank's Bretton Woods System. Between the 1970's and 1980's, the BIS monitored cross-border capital flows in the wake of the oil and debt crises, which in turn led to the development of regulatory supervision of internationally active banks.
In reply to https://www.google.com/amp/s… by Lumberjack
All the Plenarys Men...
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2gK3s5j7PgA
Pay attention to BIS and their pet banks...
US/UK and France...
In reply to BIS - The Bank For… by Lumberjack
"The Clearstream Affair"
Crime at a level beyond comprehension.
The only way is a reset to sound money practices and euthanization of all elites, central bankers, corporate boards, ceo's and of course GOVT.
In reply to BIS - The Bank For… by Lumberjack
http://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/first-to-twelfth-zionist-congress-1897-1921
In reply to "The Clearstream Affair"… by JRobby
World War I, also known as the First World War, the Great War, or the War to End All Wars, was a global war originating in Europe that lasted from 28 July 1914 to 11 November 1918.
In reply to http://www… by Lumberjack
World War II, also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945, although related conflicts began earlier.
In reply to World War I, also known as… by Lumberjack
https://newrepublic.com/article/116215/was-harry-truman-zionist
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/middleeast/israel/1435930/Truman-diary-reveals-scorn-for-cruel-Jews.html
In reply to World War II, also known as… by Lumberjack
"Founded in 1930, the Bank for International Settlements is the oldest global financial institution and operates under the auspices of international law."
Big banks go much, much further back in history. Try: the Renaissance bank owned by the Medici Family. We can blame them for today's miseries.
In reply to BIS - The Bank For… by Lumberjack
Au contraire, I really would like to see that.
In reply to Trust me, you don't want to… by Croesus
Trump’s certainly become more orange.
Are these issues related?
LOL, ask a scientician, bub.
In reply to Trust me, you don't want to… by Croesus
If he gets mad enough will he turn from orange to red?
In reply to Trump’s certainly become… by I Am Jack's Ma…
I wouldn't even go there...(is your memory that short?)
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/1/10/Hsas-chart_wi…
In reply to If he gets mad enough will… by directaction
Tom Ridge - Giant fucking cocksucker.
In reply to I wouldn't even go there… by cheech_wizard
Like the Krell metal in Forbidden Planet?
In reply to If he gets mad enough will… by directaction
Trump is mad.
In reply to Trust me, you don't want to… by Croesus
The psychological condition of being "mad" was once known as something completely different than the state of anger.
Modern semantics have destroyed the English language.
In reply to Trump is mad. by messystateofaffairs
If he had any justified anger he would do military coup the first day in office.
In reply to Trust me, you don't want to… by Croesus
Trust me,yes I do.
Believe me.
In reply to Trust me, you don't want to… by Croesus
This gvt is going to pizzas, get yours at your loco gvt dealer.
In reply to Hookers and blow. by Fiat Pirate
Fuck It, sell the kids, sell the house, sell the dog.
Time to Party
In reply to Hookers and blow. by Fiat Pirate
Unless it's the season not to party
In reply to Fuck It, sell the kids, sell… by sonya55
Only one small correction. PAAARRRRTTTTTAAAAYYYY!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Gotta get that self destructive month labeled right.
Could grow into a decade or so if nurtured correctly. Passing out black out FUBAR requires: skill, dedication to detail and severe ambition and pit-bull like tenacity not seen since Lemmy or Hunter S. Thompson. Ozzy is a piker in shorts compared to those two monsters of "burn it the fuck down starting with ME!!!!!"
You will have to pry the substances from my cold dead hands.
Hey, Fanny? Have u seen jack (Daniels) my dog?
I just need a place where I can rest my head
And dammit, Fanny, I need dilaudid cause my head hurts so bad.
FUUGGITT. fanny, just shoot me up with smack.
In reply to Fuck It, sell the kids, sell… by sonya55
Party Til The World Obeys
https://www.google.com/search?q=party+till+the+world+obeys&oq=party+til…
In reply to Only one small correction… by lookslikecraptome
"Saif Mohammad"
In reply to LOL wut? by dark fiber
Me too.
He is surrounded by deep state traitors. He is showing CONTROL, imo.
In reply to Me too. by bobbbny
one man state is total control.
And total impotency...
Whence the frustration of being an emperor without clothes.
In reply to He is surrounded by deep… by Bigly