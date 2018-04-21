Useful Idiots? New Yorker Magazine Fails Litmus Test For Media Impartiality On Syrian War

Authored by Robert Bridge via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
When America’s top thinking-man’s journal fails to consider at least one possible alternative as to who may have been responsible for the latest alleged chemical attack in Syria, aside from the ‘Assad regime,’ then we may conclude that the entire mainstream media complex is receiving its marching orders from above.
In an April 14 article in the erstwhile prestigious New Yorker magazine (“Russia’s ‘Madman’ Routine in Syria May Have Averted Direct Confrontation with the U.S., For Now”), author Joshua Yaffa singlehandedly proves there is absolutely no straying from the government-approved narrative that Syrian President Bashar Assad is guilty of carrying out an alleged chemical attack in Douma on April 7. He also manages to pull Russia into the elaborate conspiracy theory, which is now accepted as bona-fide truth in the Western world.
“Moscow welcomes Assad’s defeat of the rebels, and has little concern for how he achieves it, but the use of chemical weapons is an embarrassment and source of unwelcome consequences for the Kremlin,” Yaffa writes with breathtaking arrogance, refusing to entertain the much more likely scenario that the rebel terrorists were responsible for the purported attack.
“One unresolved question is whether Russia … got assurances from Syria that it would refrain from using chemical weapons in the future.”
For any person with even a limited amount of critical thinking skills, this cannot be considered objective and impartial journalism in any sense of the word. Yet it is a prime example of what Western readers are being force-fed on a daily basis: Assad is guilty of carrying out a chemical attack on innocent civilians, nothing else to look at here, please move along [Thus far, there has been one notable exception to this rule, which has not been picked up by the US media, and never will be. Robert Fisk, a veteran British reporter of the Middle East, traveled to Douma for a first-hand account of the alleged attack for The Independent. After a lengthy fact-finding trip, which included interviews with numerous witnesses and medical staff, Fisk revealed what so many people had suspected: there was no chemical attack. The event was entirely staged by the notorious White Helmets 'rescue group'].
Consider the way UK broadcaster Sky News cut short Major-General Jonathan Shaw, a formerly high-ranking British Army officer, as he attempted to question what motive Bashar Assad would have had in carrying out a gas attack at this crucial juncture.
“The debate that seems to be missing from this is… What possible motive could have triggered Syria to launch this chemical attack at this time in this place?” Shaw ventured to ask.
"The Syrians are winning, don’t take my word for it, take the American military’s word for it.”
At that point, the interview was quickly terminated for a commercial break. Needless to say, Sky News and other Western media won’t be inviting Shaw back for his expert analysis anytime in the near future.
As if this even needs to be said, the function of the media is not to parrot the government line, but to challenge it every step of the way - and even more so when the consequences of failing to do so could result in the outbreak of a major conflict, possibly even World War III. Apparently that is a risk the useful idiots of the Western mainstream media are willing to take.
In reality, to call these journalists ‘useful’ would be an exaggeration, because they are actually not being very useful at all. By dutifully refusing to consider, even in passing, other alternatives in Syria they have betrayed their allegiances, which is obviously not to the pursuit of truth. To assume your audience is so blissfully ignorant that they cannot imagine other scenarios regarding the chemical attack in Syria for themselves only serves to further alienate the mainstream media monsters from their subscribers. Thus, Western journalists are not ‘useful idiots’ per se; they are simply being idiots.
Incidentally, this explains in a nutshell why the masters of the mainstream media universe are so terribly anxious to silence alternative media voices from the Internet. The existence of dissenting, unscripted voices throws into stark contrast just how biased, prejudiced and undemocratic the Western press has become. Better to manipulate the Internet algorithms than to risk Western audiences hearing voices that challenge the official narrative.
Once again, the ridiculously obvious question needs to be asked since the Western mainstream media refuses to:
Why would Assad, who was defeating the rebels on every military front with modern military technologies, resort to the most primitive and egregious form of military methods imaginable, that of chemical weapons?
Why would he commit the one act that would undoubtedly bring NATO members into the fray, thereby destroying the results of an 8-year struggle?
The short answer is he would not.
Not in a million years. However, even if the Western media stubbornly refuses to consider that line of reasoning, it fails to explain why they were unanimously blaming Assad for the attack when experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had not yet arrived in Douma to conduct their forensics work. Instead, they cast aside their journalistic duties in favor of serving as mindless cheerleaders for war.
Yaffa took the hysteria a notch higher, however, when he suggested that it was Russia that was behaving like a “madman” in Syria by warning it would
“Whether thanks to their successful “madman” routine, or the success of arguments for restraint by U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, Putin and his generals must be pleased,” Yaffa wrote, apparently disheartened that something worked to put the brakes on full-blown military action in Syria.
“The Russian effort to preemptively terrify the West into limiting its military operations in Syria began last month, when Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s top military officer, warned that Moscow would shoot down missiles fired at Syrian territory—and, what’s more, if Russian forces came under threat, would strike back by targeting launch facilities and platforms,” Yaffa wrote.
Strange that even the prospect of Russia actually proclaiming it would defend itself from an outright attack is deemed the delusional ranting of a “madman.” Such is the position of the Western media as it continues to perpetuate the myth of a Russian bogeyman as it works to undermine peace in favor of yet another regime change operation.
Clearly, alternative voices in the deeply compromised mainstream media jungle are needed now more than ever.
Comments
The (((globalists))) grip is loosening. They turned the heat up on the frogoyim too quick.
New Yorker?
(Laugh Track Deafening !!!!)
In reply to The (((globalists))) grip is… by Twatter
It's hilarious to see this criticism on ZH, which reads like one of the less subtle propaganda organs of the Russian State.
What's the Russian word for "hypocrisy"?
In reply to New Yorker? (Laugh Track… by JRobby
“In March, 1915, the J.P. Morgan interests, the steel, ship building and powder interests and their subsidiary organizations, got together 12 men high up in the newspaper world and employed them to select the most influential newspapers in the United States and sufficient number of them to control generally the policy of the daily press in the United States.” — Congressional Record, Feb. 9, 1917, p. 2947
In addition, Caroll Quigley in his book, Tragedy And Hope, confirmed that major media including the New York Times have been a bought and paid for mouthpiece of the Internationalists since at least the 1920s.
They don't deserve the moniker, "Mainstream Media." A better fit is, "The Lying Sacks of Shit Media," or LSSM.
In reply to It's hilarious to see this… by yomutti2
It's NOT just the Syrian war,
it's ANYTHING that has to do with Arabs or Muslims,
just so APARTHEID Israhell can look good by comparison.
In reply to “In March, 1915, the J.P… by Ignatius
The media is now going off about "deep fakes", something I had never even heard of a few months ago... It's basically where they use software to render one persons face and put it on another person's face... The thing is that the technology SUCKS. All of the best examples that I have viewed of "deep fakes" still look fake as all hell. And another media report I read had an "expert" claiming that there is no way to tell when an original audio or video file has been altered! Obviously this is patently false disinformation! Experts can tell when a video or audio file has been altered.
Is all this coincidence now, or are they getting ready for a Hillary Clinton pedo video to be released??
In reply to yep by beepbop
Go Syria!
You are defeating the Great Satan,
Alhamdulilah!
In reply to yep by beepbop
Trumpf 'Phallacies'...
In reply to Go Syria! You are defeating… by directaction
And that fine Government "organ" the BBC actually went so far in another recent interview with another high-ranking ex-military official raising similar questions, as to not only cut him off bust also to say "Do you really think you should say that because WE are in a propaganda war with Russia" How's that for fearless, impartial "journalism"?
There you have it, straight from the ass's mouth...
In reply to “In March, 1915, the J.P… by Ignatius
@ Ignatius,
”Internationalists” then, Globalist’s now. The exact same Criminal Oligarch Cabal Bankster Intelligence Crime Syndicate as always.
In reply to “In March, 1915, the J.P… by Ignatius
👍👍👍
note 1915 and also Junius Morgan was a student of Rothschild.
Beebe Morgan was a dry goods house. J.M. Beebe Co. of Boston made Junius S. Morgan a partner. Junius Morgan was later invited to join George Peabody & Co. of London, which handled most of the House of Rothschild's trading in American stocks. Junius Morgan's son, J.P. Morgan, later changed the name of the firm to J.P. Morgan & Co., but it continued to be one of three representatives of the House of Rothschild in the U.S., the others being Kuhn, Loeb & Co. and August Belmont.
In reply to “In March, 1915, the J.P… by Ignatius
The Deep State desperation is sickening. I do not watch shit tv but it is on at the gym. They were all crying for Barb Bush even though her satanic husband made sure JFK did not live to an old age.
The Clintons, Bushes, Obama et al are all NWO deep state Roth$child-Soros - zio sum.
They are so desparate that they use the magazines at the checkout of the grocery stores to try to manipulate the simpletons. Time aka Time WEarner zio has a magazine at the checkout for John McCain American hero.
The same hero who was picked to lose along with Romney aka Hinckley who ran the Mormon Church.
In reply to “In March, 1915, the J.P… by Ignatius
all of that and not a peep about operation mockingbird?
henry wisner is offended.
In reply to “In March, 1915, the J.P… by Ignatius
Piss off SOFTCOCK !!!
In reply to It's hilarious to see this… by yomutti2
You ineffable bore.
In reply to It's hilarious to see this… by yomutti2
Where's that golden calf when you need it.
In reply to It's hilarious to see this… by yomutti2
Can you provide an example of less subtle propaganda organs of the Russian state?
Thanks
In reply to It's hilarious to see this… by yomutti2
answer: yomutti
and in Yiddish, yomutti means "common whore"
In reply to It's hilarious to see this… by yomutti2
USof AIPAC used up all the hypocrisy sadly there isn't much left. But hey you keep up the good work Abe. At least you are here among friends who find you somewhat amusing
In reply to It's hilarious to see this… by yomutti2
I don't always down arrow...
But when I do, I make sure yomutti2 is the recipient...
In reply to It's hilarious to see this… by yomutti2
All media is OWNED.
They are not gods, or in anyway morally pure or even superior.
They are people, organizations of people, designed for one purpose and one purpose only, to INFLUENCE.
FUCKING CHRIST, DO WE NEED A BAT TO THE HEAD TO UNDERSTAND THIS?!
There are no unbiased opinions or "news" sources.
In reply to New Yorker? (Laugh Track… by JRobby
John Swinton New York Journalist at a Banquet
"...The business of the journalists is to destroy the truth, to lie outright, to pervert, to vilify, to fawn at the feet of Mammon and to sell his country and his race for his daily bread. You know it and I know it, and what folly is this toasting an independent press? We are the tools and vassals of "rich men" behind the scenes. We are the jumping jacks, they pull the strings and we dance. Our talents, our possibilities and our lives are all the property of other men. We are intellectual prostitutes."
In reply to All media is OWNED. They… by Oldwood
Another example of "New York values" that we voted out.....uhhh
In reply to The (((globalists))) grip is… by Twatter
Which begs the IQ question !!
‘If ALL globalist’s are Zionist’s and SOME Zionist’s are globalist’s’
Does this make ALL Zionist’s ‘Globalist’s ??
The NEW answer is - YES it FUCKING does !!
In reply to The (((globalists))) grip is… by Twatter
Actually the Talmudic view of all goyim and their existence is generic and globalist. It's a big simple picture to position followers in their life work, no surprise they network, rise and take over organisations, countries...
In reply to Which begs the IQ question !… by Jack Oliver
Pity that Jewish people dare not criticize their 1% Zionists who continue to push the Rothschild type of New World Order and are so good at spreading disinformation. It would help if there were some of them, who can think through all this, to speak out but they remain stuck in their "groupthink". I suppose they are afraid to be "exiled" from the oh so religious community they are part of.
The NYT and WaPo have long given up posting anything of an objective perspective. Deception has been and remains their strong preference.
In reply to The (((globalists))) grip is… by Twatter
Useless idiots. Everyday a new boring cartoon on taking down Trump. As if that yellow journalism will held the Dems in mid-terms. My ass...
1-2-3-DUH!!!!
Ya think?
Herp a derp...
In the end, nobody cares. Even right after the chemical attack, the #1 thing everyone focused on was the prospect of WW3 breaking out. Since that's not happening, this is a dead story.
That;s because their game plan, especially when false flags are involved, is to stay ahead of the story. Hear much about the Skripals recently? Nah, didn't think so.....
In reply to In the end, nobody cares. … by Mike Rotsch
Journalism was never objective.
Journalists have always been partisan.
Wake up and Grow up.
To question our foreign policy would be like putting American journalists and politicians through another shoah. It would be an outrage.
Assad is an animal, who poured bleach on babies, and knocked over garbage cans and hot dog carts in the middle of roads to block food and medical supplies from reaching rebel strongholds.
For this, he deserves to be bombed and replaced with an Islamic authoritarian regime. But his wife can remain because she's good looking.
Russia needs to stop this outrageous behavior of propping up this bleach-loving animalistic dictator eye doctor. I have seen classified reports suggesting that Assad also would spray chlorine gas into the eyes of his patients for being late to appointments. What a goddamned animal.
What would he do if you were caught chewing gum on line?
In reply to To question our foreign… by Alexander De Large
There just stupid/dumb.
No more explanation required.
Tucker Carlson is the only one with a brain on American MSM
Wheres Tulsi Gabbard gone. Her star shone bright at one point?
Great comment from a moron who can't even spell "they're" correctly.
In reply to There just stupid/dumb. No… by Joiningupthedots
There's no they're there.
In reply to Great comment from a moron… by Etteguj Guj
Seriously, does every article that insults our intelligence about Syria or Russia have to be a Jewish author? ((Joshua Yaffa)). Look, I never used to care about this, but now it seems every goddamned article that gaslights us about Russia is authored by a Jewish correspondent. This is not random - its a constant, Economist-and-Rothschild media level media campaign to "get Russia" at every sound bite, stage in time, and opportunity. For that reason alone, I want to see their underdog culture win.
And Russia has held up with extraordinary poise and honour, something I haven't witnessed in our degraded culture in decades. Anywhere. We forget what real human cultural pride is.
We are exhausted by this aggressively political drumbeat pushed in every flicking channel, the total correlation with Zionist authorship identity (and Zionism is only political, is not racial and I have concluded its anti-religious).
That we are forbidden to even raise this as an issue is an affront to democracy. Nice political cover, to be able to throw shade - and war with impunity - for a century - against a people who have the right to their own existence, who happen to live in the Eastern part of the world, where we have no fucking right to invade. Wake up people.
Research results just in: after almost a century of ingesting micro-filaments and nano-particles from myriad sources, scientists confirm that the average American is now composed of 58% plastic waste, the largest single source being degraded TV dinner packaging. At current rates of absorption it is predicted that the North American population will reach plasto-saturation by mid-century, at which time any vestigial critical faculties will have fused into an inert glob where once neural activity took place - occasionally.
To tell you were I am coming from: I subscribed to the New Yorker & the Economist for 25 years. I have subscriptions expired over the last 6 months all due to them neatly revealing themselves for being Soros/Rothschild stooges. Not that this wasn't obvious before, but with Trump election, the fever went a bit overboard for my tastes. I am still a paying subscriber to the WSJ - only to read the opinion pages, mind you. I also read, though not paying (because I have a hack) to the Spectator (google it kids, Taki rocks).
I think this gives me some gravitas to tell you, Tyler, that ZH is quickly turning into shit. You are besieged by Russian trolls and you are doing disservice to your reputation by mindlessly and slavishly peddling whatever horseshit RT has on daily special. As a native Russian speaker, I find it amazing how noncritical and single minded you are in your coverage. Why, bare chested Putin turns you on? He is a gangster, alright, but any of the vori v zakone, whom he aspires to emulate, will be above him in terms of integrity. Get your act together, or I'll relegate your site the way the New Yorker went for me.
This Russian propaganda bullshit is something I've had quite enough of.
I'm in no way suggesting that Putin himself is not a globalist, however Russia has shown extraordinary patience and CLASS throughout the ZIONISTS constant barrage of dehumanizing and demonizing another country its leader and its people, without ONCE holding their own pure evil, war criminal, treasonous, seditious, psychopaths accounrable..
We are responsible for MILLIONS of deaths and turning innocent countries into shitholes for profit and plunder, and we are still doing it in Afghanistan, while helping the Saudi psychopathic royal robed one at the House of Sod, commit GENOCIDE in Yemen and turning our backs on Palestine where the Zionist snipers and Zionist chemical weapons are ongoing upon innnocents in GAZA.....
What has Russia done but try to put a stop to Washington INSANITY that will likely get us all killed?. They hate Putin and they do because he had the balls to kick the Rothschild Zionists out of Russia when the drunken Yeltsin handed the keys to Russia over to Putin. Frankly I think we are a total WASTE of his time. He should pivot to the east and continue working with China and Iran as peacefully as possible, but we all know that Saudi, US, UK, Pharisee head choppers in Syria are not going to allow that. We are currently behaving like Pharisee Zionists in occupying Syrian oil fields and protecting STOLEN Syrian property for Israhell at the Golan
So if ZH appears as Putin apologists, Russian bots or whatever other complete NONSENSE the PROWAR left throws out there than SO BE IT. This American exceptionalism shit, no matter how vague, is getting more than TIRESOME .
Maybe keep those subscriptions. They do plenty of Putin and Russia Bashing and are completely disinterested in cleaning up the piles of Imperialist SHIT in their own backyard....
In reply to To tell you were I am coming… by x-moose
This is plain silly. Zionists rule Russia and always had. From the time of Vladimir Blank aka Lenin, Russia was ruled by Jews and for the benefits of same [1]. But at least prior to Putin, there was some streak of ideology to its madness. Now it is just a weak, petty, criminal entity. Siphoning money abroad is the only idea that holds country together. Perpetual creation of enemies keeps proles at bay. For now at least.
[1] Scroll down, there is facsimile of a newly declassified archival document from 1826 of Lenin's grandfather petitioning church authority with denunciation of his Jewish faith. Tongue in cheek of course as this was a prerequisite to be allowed to reside in metropolitan areas.
In reply to This Russian propaganda… by CatInTheHat
No you are wrong re all time. Before Marx, the horrible kazarians were kept away from Russians etc by keeping them in the Pale settlements. Hence lenins grandfather deceitfully escaping the Pale.
after marx and his Talmudic system to seaparate all from from individual goy, everything was then to be taken by the kazarians. As it happened to 85percent of all assets. And 64 million mostly ethnic Russians were killed in the gulags by Jewish Bolsheviks.
Putin is orthodox Christian and tolerant. Left with buggerall in the late 90s Russia after breakup of ussr has done amazingly well to recover. Aust has deteriorated in that time, so has uk and USA. Russia has paid off the ussr debt, won gold and silver in the student world programming event for the 7th time last week...
you are as silly as yomutti
In reply to This is plain silly… by x-moose
"..that the entire mainstream media complex is receiving its marching orders from above. "
So where is this "Above" I think it's in part the "Mother Ship" as Hillary once called it.
Lets see if we can guess?
Who is Joshua Yaffa??
Joshua Yaffa - Foreign Affairs
CFR.org Editor Robert McMahon and Foreign Affairs Associate Editor Joshua Yaffa preview major world events in the week ahead. In this week's podcast: Afghan President Hamid Karzai visits Washington; indirect peace talks resume in the Middle East; concerns over Greek financial contagion grow; and ...
https://www.foreignaffairs.com/authors/joshua-yaffa
Ah, here's his picture
http://media.virbcdn.com/cdn_images/resize_1024x1365/a0/b58b24d37ec309b…
...say it with me ...marxist jews...marxist jews ... marxist jews...now doesnt that feel better ...get rid of the communist jew that has infiltrated our govt for the past 100 years and we get world peace as a bonus....lets call them what they are .....C O M M U N I S T S ...say it with me ... C O M M U N I S TS ...thank you from the rest of us....
Andrew Cuomo and his Fathers henchmen, are toast.
That's why I voted for Trump.
Drain the swamp!