"Enough With All The Deaths" - Venezuelan Cops Clash With Protesting Patients & Doctors Over Hospital Shortages

The price of oil has been steadily climbing this year, but Venezuela's financial situation remains as dire as ever.
And in the latest sign of just how desperate the country's people are for basic necessities like food and medicine, Breitbart reports that police in Venezuela attacked patients and doctors outside Venezuela's Health Ministry in Caracas on Wednesday as they were demonstrating over the collapse of the country's socialized health-care system.
Demonstrators also demanded to meet with Health Minister Luis Lopez, but he refused to see them (though the vice minister did meet with a handful of demonstrators).
Local media reports described police pushing and shoving the demonstrators, many of whom were suffering from a debilitating illness.
Similar demonstrators took place around the country, as patients demanded more be done to supply hospitals with the supplies they need to treat sick patients.
After they tried to gain access to the building, local police responded by engaging in a "shoving match" with the protesters, many of whom are patients suffering from diseases such as Parkinson’s and HIV and are now failing to receive their required medication provided by the government.
The Vice Minister of Health Jessyca Aleman met with some protesters, including Francisco Valencia, the head of the medical NGO Codevida, who confirmed that the government simply lacked the necessary capacity to respond.
"The government just does not have the response capacity in the face of the magnitude of what is happening with the medicines’ shortages," Francisco told NTN24 following the meeting.
"We will have to go to Miraflores to demand solutions from President Nicolás Maduro," he continued. "Enough with all of the deaths! The government has the solution in its hands by activating international cooperation mechanisms."
Similar healthcare demonstrations also took place around the country. The NGO Venezuelan Observatory for Social Conflict recorded protests over the medical crisis in all 23 states.
The situation inside the country is growing so dire that stories of patients being asked to bring their own gauze, bandages and other supplies abound.
Shocking reports from inside the country include cases of patients being asked to bring their own bandages, gauze, and medicine, while the chronic lack of medicine has led to a rise in amputations of infected limbs, more mastectomies due to a lack of cancer treatment, and a spike in HIV diagnoses and teen pregnancies due to shortages of contraceptives.
Last December, Venezuelan outlet El Nacional published an in-depth report titled "Venezuela’s Health Holocaust" to bring attention to the severity of the country’s health crisis that included cases of mothers being forced to forego their medicine in order to provide their children with breast milk.
"The reason we refer to the health crisis as a 'holocaust' is that the government has kept hospitals in a precarious situation, not placing as the necessary amount of medical supplies needed for emergency care," said Douglas León Natera, president of the Venezuelan medical association on the report’s publishing. "It sounds a bit harsh but this is the reality."
The health-care system is a centerpiece of former Venezuela President Hugo Chavez's socialist vision. During his reign, Chavez enshrined government-provided health care in his version of the country's constitution. Now, the country's authorities cannot provide even the bare essentials needed to keep it running.
And the people for whom the system was set up to help - aka Venezuela's poorest and most vulnerable residents (a group that now includes most of the population) - are the ones who are seeing the most negative impact.
@ Aurorus, the following book woke me along with the book “Confessions of an Economic Hitman.”
This is a crucial development because for the past thirty-five years in Latin America, such shocks from outside have served to create the political conditions required to justify the imposition of “shock therapy”–the constellation of corporate-friendly “emergency” economic measures like large-scale privatizations and deep cuts to social spending that debilitate the state in the name of free markets. In one of his most influential essays, the late economist Milton Friedman articulated contemporary capitalism’s core tactical nostrum, what I call the shock doctrine. He observed that “only a crisis–actual or perceived–produces real change. When that crisis occurs, the actions that are taken depend on the ideas that are lying around.”
Latin America has always been the prime laboratory for this doctrine. Friedman first learned how to exploit a large-scale crisis in the mid-1970s, when he advised Chilean dictator Gen. Augusto Pinochet. Not only were Chileans in a state of shock following Pinochet’s violent overthrow of Socialist President Salvador Allende; the country was also reeling from severe hyperinflation. Friedman advised Pinochet to impose a rapid-fire transformation of the economy–tax cuts, free trade, privatized services, cuts to social spending and deregulation. It was the most extreme capitalist makeover ever attempted, and it became known as a Chicago School revolution, since so many of Pinochet’s top aides and ministers had studied under Friedman at the University of Chicago. A similar process was under way in Uruguay and Brazil, also with the help of University of Chicago graduates and professors, and a few years later, in Argentina. These economic shock therapy programs were facilitated by far less metaphorical shocks–performed in the region’s many torture cells, often by US-trained soldiers and police, and directed against those activists who were deemed most likely to stand in the way of the economic revolution.
Today Latin Americans are picking up the project that was so brutally interrupted all those years ago. Many of the policies cropping up are familiar: nationalization of key sectors of the economy, land reform, major investments in education, literacy and healthcare. These are not revolutionary ideas, but in their unapologetic vision of a government that helps reach for equality, they are certainly a rebuke to Friedman’s 1975 assertion in a letter to Pinochet that “the major error, in my opinion, was…to believe that it is possible to do good with other people’s money.”
https://www.thenation.com/article/latin-americas-shock-resistance/
It is time for this to change. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, there has been a powerful reckoning with the crimes committed in the name of communism. But what of the crusade to liberate world markets?
I am not arguing that all forms of market systems require large-scale violence. It is eminently possible to have a market-based economy that demands no such brutality or ideological purity. A free market in consumer products can coexist with free public health care, with public schools, with a large segment of the economy - such as a national oil company - held in state hands. It's equally possible to require corporations to pay decent wages, to respect the right of workers to form unions, and for governments to tax and redistribute wealth so that the sharp inequalities that mark the corporatist state are reduced. Markets need not be fundamentalist.
John Maynard Keynes proposed just that kind of mixed, regulated economy after the Great Depression. It was that system of compromises, checks and balances that Friedman's counter-revolution was launched to dismantle in country after country. Seen in that light, Chicago School capitalism has something in common with other fundamentalist ideologies: the signature desire for unattainable purity.
This desire for godlike powers of creation is precisely why free-market ideologues are so drawn to crises and disasters. Non-apocalyptic reality is simply not hospitable to their ambitions. For 35 years, what has animated Friedman's counter-revolution is an attraction to a kind of freedom available only in times of cataclysmic change - when people, with their stubborn habits and insistent demands, are blasted out of the way - moments when democracy seems a practical impossibility. Believers in the shock doctrine are convinced that only a great rupture - a flood, a war, a terrorist attack - can generate the kind of vast, clean canvases they crave. It is in these malleable moments, when we are psychologically unmoored and physically uprooted, that these artists of the real plunge in their hands and begin their work of remaking the world.
http://www.naomiklein.org/shock-doctrine/excerpt
In reply to Whenever a government does… by AurorusBorealus
What occurred, in the case of Pinochet's government, for example, was the break-up of the state-owned monopolies. This prompted a rapid expansion of small-business, which you can still see in Chile and in many countries in South America today. There are far more "small and family businesses" and "self-employed" people in South America than in the U.S., for example. There are few "franchises" in most South American nations.
This period of rapid growth and expansion that ensued after the large state-owned cartels were broken slowed as large flows of foreign capital entered Chile, Brazil, and other countries. The large capital flows and the inevitable consolidation of industry that occurs from full-on capitalist competition among small businesses, resulted in new cartels and monopolies: some of which were later "nationalized." The creation of these large concentrations of capital and new cartels/monopolies then slowed economic growth as more and more capital flowed out of these nations to international investors or were skimmed off as profit by the new aristocrats who either managed these businesses for overseas owners or who were part-owners themselves.
The new big business era has produced massive wealth dichotomy and a new age of corrupt politics, especially in Brazil, which has allowed unrestricted flows of foreign capital to enter and leave the country. The depths of poverty in Brazil today are astonishing: akin to those found in Africa. Brazil is a powder keg awaiting a match, and if you have investments there, I suggest you remove your money... now!
Chile and Argentina have steered more of a middle course, especially since the financial crisis in Argentina, and have not allowed rampant foreign speculation. For example, to start a new LLC, LLP, or Corporation in Argentina, at least one owner must be a citizen of Argentina.
What is the point? The point is that this rapid economic growth that occurred in the wake of breaking up the state-owned monopolies will not repeat in South America (though it could in Venezuela if they have a proper government), and the healthiest economies in South America: Chile, Argentina, Uruguay (and to a lesser extent Peru) have been able to steer a middle course that allows some foreign investment, some elements of "socialism" to limit the wasting effects of poverty on people's productivity and motivation, and regulating the large companies so that they do not destroy small business.
With the trade war now beginning between China and the U.S., China will be desperate for soy and other food imports. The future has never looked brighter for Argentina.
In reply to @ Aurorus, the following… by Chupacabra-322
Venezuela also rich gold deposits mined to pay the military and cops. This year, 11 Venezuelans were shot by the military for getting too close to the mine.
In reply to What do they pay the cops… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Cops are always the best paid profession.. fex in cuba cops get $50/mo or its equivalent. Whereas the regular worker from factory worker to doctor, teacher or plumber gets $8-18/month.
I gather the real money in V goes to cops and military & cronies. Meanwhile doctors etc get enough a month to buy a single egg.
Which is precisely why there are no emergency suppplies: doctrs and nurses etc steal them to exchange for food.
So if you have a injury, bring your own medical supplies and watch those like a hawk. Oh and a bribe in foreign money should help for both receptionist, doctors and nurses. Expect to pay 4-5monthly wages to each per visit plus 20 monthly wages for the supplies.... so better keep stealing stuff from your own guvmint job and sell to the local mafia that in turn controls 95% of all wealth.
In reply to What do they pay the cops… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Maybe. Remember you are not marrying one person. You are marrying the whole family. I am guessing there are a lot of desperate people willing to hook up if it gets them out of that shithole. But remember they are damaged goods. It is a socialist country so they will expect you to do the job of providing (for the entire family). You know, the job the socialist government has failed to do. That could be tricky if you expect a former socialist to be supportive of you and your capitalist endeavors.
The people are less "socialist" that you suspect. The Chavez government and many others in the region were elected on nationalist, anti-imperialist platforms. Unfortunately, the interests of Wall-Street were so deeply entrenched in the region that they could not be overthrown by normal, democratic, peaceful means. Instead, the political leaders, such as Chavez, who rose up to oppose them were backed by some of the most violent and evil people in the local nations, These were the only people capable of combating the CIA on its own terms. As a result, these governments were composed of the worst elements of society who have looted and robbed the nations in the name of "anti-imperialism." Chavez was something of a "socialist" and not entirely evil. Maduro is completely corrupt.
You are setting yourself up for a disaster, I suspect, though this is not a guarantee. I would not recommend seeking a wife from Venezuela unless you are completely fluent in Spanish and know Latin American culture well. You are most likely to attract scores of women interested only in money, who will abandon you once they have some. You would have to be able to read the nuances of the person and the culture to find a decent woman amidst the rabble that you will attract.
