Visualizing The Pension Time Bomb: $400 Trillion By 2050

Are governments making promises about pensions that they might not be able to keep?
According to an analysis by the World Economic Forum (WEF), there was a combined retirement savings gap in excess of $70 trillion in 2015, spread between eight major economies..
As Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins notes, The WEF says the deficit is growing by $28 billion every 24 hours – and if nothing is done to slow the growth rate, the deficit will reach $400 trillion by 2050, or about five times the size of the global economy today.
The group of economies studied: Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Japan, India, China, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
MIND THE GAP
Today’s infographic comes to us from Raconteur, and it illuminates a growing problem attached to an aging population (and those that will be supporting it).
Since social security programs were initially developed, the circumstances around work and retirement have shifted considerably. Life expectancy has risen by three years per decade since the 1940s, and older people are having increasingly long life spans. With the retirement age hardly changing in most economies, this longevity means that people are spending longer not working without the savings to justify it.
This problem is amplified by the size of generations and fertility rates. The population of retirees globally is expected to grow from 1.5 billion to 2.1 billion between 2017-2050, while the number of workers for each retiree is expected to halve from eight to four over the same timeframe.
The WEF has made clear that the situation is not trivial, likening the scenario to “financial climate change”:
The anticipated increase in longevity and resulting ageing populations is the financial equivalent of climate change
-Michael Drexler, Head of Financial and Infrastructure Systems, WEF
Like climate change, some of the early signs of this retirement savings gap can be “sandbagged” for the time being – but if not handled properly in the medium and long term, the adverse effects could be overwhelming.
FUTURE PROOFING
While implementing various system reforms like raising the retirement age will help, ultimately the money in the system has to come from somewhere. Social security programs will need to cut benefits, increase taxes, or borrow from somewhere else in the government’s budget to make up for the coming shortfalls.
In the United States specifically, it is expected that the Social Security trust fund will run out by 2034. At that point, there will only be enough revenue coming in to pay out approximately 77% of benefits.
The upcoming World War will thin down the numbers. Wash, Soak, Rinse, Spin, REPEAT!
We're all gonna die.
And my calculations have pension liabilities at 5.2 quadrillion.
Solution is simple. Just cure aging.
People won't feel so bad about losing their pensions after all those aches and pains associated with old age go away. Not to mention the unlimited follow on benefits.
Could knock it out in 10 years with a moonshot type program.
Logan's Run redux?
Instead of terminating life at age 21, how about we kill everyone at the age of 30?
The Social Security trust fund might remain solvent for another few years.
Theres some 30 something where I work that could use a good killing
They might feel the same way about you.
$400 Trillion. A loaf of bread will be $1 billion at that time as well so it's not that much.
Thanks Fed!
The IRS still need their young slaves to fill its coffer for now. It's the old, 'unproductive' ones that have targets on their backs....that's until the dollar becomes worthless when it doesn't matter at all.
Wait a minute, I think Thinker's on to something here. I mean, we've printed $21 big T already, what's another $379 Tril? Just put it on the card. /s
WTF is that bit about "the old unproductive ones"? I just turned 39 again, (for the 21st time), and I'm busier than a one-legged man in a fanny-kickin' contest. I'm taking an ag course at the state U, I have a resale business and I'm starting a small market garden. I also do some small investing. I also assist some friends with their enterprises and they supply me with help when I need it. This summer I'll be sinking a tornado shelter big enough to hold half the folks on my block ala community barn raising, but on my dime.
I'm sure there are a percentage of seniors out there coasting to the finish line, but they actually died in their forties and no one had the decency to let them know it was time to give up the ghost. That said, there is a whole bunch of generation "Y"s who will never get out of the basement. Just sayin'...
RENEW! RENEW! RENEW!
*Bzzzzp! Boom!*
Best solution - work until you die 'in the traces'. Truth be known, the next generations aren't ready for squat. They all flunked 'how not to whine like a baby' in kindergarten.
By working full time in my 70s, I'm paying my own retirement....oh...I do get the 1st 15% tax free....the rest goes toward the future benefits of some millennial I guess.
Should be much higher when Wall Street gets wiped out.
I work shoulder to shoulder with a few 60 and 70yr old guys every day
They are some of the most talented craftsman I have ever met
I accepted a long time ago that I'll be working into my 70s
Anyway up vote for doing what you have to do.
I won’t be attending the WW - Neither will Russia or China !
Zio/US will have to attack themselves !!
Switzerland will stay ‘neutral’ because they ( BIS) finance the whole FUCKING thing !!
Don't worry.
Everyone will get the pension that they are promised.
The problem will be that it won't be enough to live on.
400 FUCKING Trillion !!!!
That's peanuts to the estimated 1.6+ quadrillion in derivative exposures. DooshBank will likely crater under that and so will many others.
They could have come up with the dough but they are banning roadside ‘Lemonade’ stands !!!
1.6 quadrillion is only 1600 million billion !!
No FUCKING problem - sell the planet !!
The planets ‘inventory’ INCLUDES around 7 billion ‘debt’ slaves ( with the promise of more to come ) !
This should make it a pretty attractive acquisition for some ‘inter’ planetary Corporation !!
LMAO. They can pay it....it won't buy anything. That's the point.
ALL FIAT CURRENCIES FAIL.
Inflation will make gov pensions useless....60k for a loaf of bread....private pensions after administation and property taxes will be a 60k bill......coincidence? don`t think so
The part of this story that is always missed is that all present consumption must come from present production: You cannot save up eggs and tomatoes for future consumption. There is no way to prepare for these imbalances and there never was. How would it have helped if people had stuffed more cash into their matrasses (forcing the government to replace the entire money supply every other month)? How would it have helped if people had "saved" more, increasing the bid for grossly overvalued assets (stock, bonds, real estate) and depressing the yield even more?
thats a fiat argument only applies with excessive money printing
I agree.
I have several dozen laying hens along with a large vegetable and fruit garden.
What are the odds that the starving masses will politely ask or offer goods for trade when TSHTF?
/rhetorical
I`m independant too ...does that make him right?
It certainly doesn't make him wrong.
However, it might make me draw ranks and shoot anyone who hasn't drawn clearance from neighborhood militia before approaching for barter.
those would be interesting times...better hope the dude that wants the tomatoes doesn`t have more backup and better firepower
~"You cannot save up eggs and tomatoes for future consumption."~
Uhm, er..., yes, you can. It's called canning. And eggs, if sealed from air, can be kept for decades. Search YouTube for red wax dip for eggs.
The error, (if there is one), is that people were told that currencies were money by governments and the folks believed them. They knew better than to believe the government would take care of them but they wanted to believe it and so they did. Even when I was young I knew the odds of SS being there for me was chancy as hell, so I "made other arrangements", just in case. My screw up was the whole boating idea. I just can't believe I was so dumb.
Funny, I've always assumed, for decades, that all this social security crap I'm paying into is a Ponzi scheme that will collapse long before I can collect on it, and I'm just being forced to throw money down the drain. I'm expecting nothing. Anyone my age (late 40s) or younger who thinks differently needs a wake-up call.
social security is not a Ponzi Scheme. The only issue is the Libertarian like Paul Ryan that want to create huge deficit (spend on defense and Tax Cut) and claim ... sorry no more money for you.
Imagine a program where there is a big pool, one group pays in, and then starts collecting while the next group pays in. The first group gets more than what they actually should expect when paying in. Indeed, what you get is rarely tied to what you paid in. Further, the administrator can change the payout rules at any time, to whatever terms he wants, and among other things he loaned all of the investment money to a friend who keeps shipping said money to the Middle East and setting it on fire.
If most any company did this, the executives would be in jail. But because the corporation doing this is a government corporation, we can't question it because Government is more sacred than Jesus.
Also, "libertarian Paul Ryan" is laughable.
I turned 62 last year. Everyone and his brother told me to wait until my full retirement age (62 and change for me) to file for SS. No way. I took it as soon as I was eligible. I figure that, at some point, they’re going to fuck with it, likely making it, at best, means tested, at which time, I’d be screwed. I believe at the time, I calculated the breakeven was at about 78 years of age for me. So, it’s a calculated risk. But, by that time, I will have at least recovered some of my own money.
Good move BA, the bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.
Joseph had a dream... and he listened.
Listen.
If the old want pensions to sustainable, they need to get the young working in skill-appropriate jobs. But its probably a lost cause, as higher interest rates will destroy the pensions.
No more of this telling our young STEM talent to get a job in fast food, while STEM jobs are filled by 3rd worlders who will work cheaper.
higher interest rates? you better have 30 years to wait minimum
pensions need higher interest rates not sure where you are going there
No pensions need lower interest rates to be sustainable. As the lower interest rates inflate the assets that comprise most of their portfolios, such as longer-term bonds, mortgages, and stocks.
Higher rates will crush the bond and stock markets at a rate faster than the present value of their liabilities melts away.
Pension fund managers who claim that higher rates will help them conveniently are ignoring the other side of the equation, the loss in value associated with the assets of the pension funds associated with higher rates. They use the "low rates" as an excuse for schemes that were not sustainable in any interest rate environment due to excess payouts, excessive managerial compensation, malinvestment, and excessive administration costs.
so what your really taking about is fiat inflation....diminish debt by dilution....but that saves the pension management not the pensioner
even if you manage your own portfolio low interest or dividends shrink your principal while inflation is stealing too
No low interest rates increase the value of the investment, whether its a long-term bond, in which lower rates increase the value of the bond. Or stocks, in which, lower rates typically will increase the value of the stock.
When higher rates kick in, the value of bonds will drop considerably, inflation will be higher, and most stocks that make up the US stock market will be worth considerably less as well.
Its no accident that the US bond and stock markets went nowhere in the 1970s due to rising interest rates.
High inflation with High interest rates....better expand on that one....most people don`t run to the bank to get a loan at that point
sounds deflationary
1970s would disagree with you. Higher rates suppresses industrial investment, which in turn, suppresses output.
Inflation and rates peaked pretty much simultaneously in the early 1980s.
Remember that most investment in factories, farms, etc., is debt financed these days, which brings us very cheap goods. So if you take away that debt financing, such businesses can only make investments based on their actual cash balances in the present. They can't take on debt with a pledge of their future production. So prices have to rise to reflect the lack of credit. Break-even ROE's are also very high in a high rate environment as obviously there are lots of alternative investments at high rates available.
High rates would make existing factories *very* valuable as the high cost of credit would act as a very strong 'moat' around the formation of new production.
wow so you believe that banks and credit are are fundamental to a healthy economy
Sure, limited amounts of banking and credit definitely is beneficial. Where things run off the rails, as they have in the contemporary USA, is when practically everything has been credit-ized and financialized. And "finance" turns into the largest 'industry'.
The pervasiveness and reliance of 'corporate America' on finance for profits is why US pensions will suffer severely as rates rise and the finance industry is wiped clean from the US economy.
do you understand how fiat is created and the full implications?
thats when boomers found their first jobs and were suckered into credit and needed pretty much everything to get established
great times for bankers....now they are loaning for education, the 70`s will not repeat
most pensions are fixed income...tell me how your plan helps anyone
So negative interest rates should really kick some butt
