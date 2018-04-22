AI-Operated Health Pods To Be Introduced In Dubai

A Dubai-based tech firm has created artificial intelligence-operated "health pods" set to be introduced in local malls, supermarkets, gyms or anywhere a person might need to check their vital statistics. The pods can then send the data to a person's healthcare provider, who can analyze the data and look for any serious problems that might require more immediate medical attention.
The pods, made by Bodyo, monitor a wide variety of biometrics, allowing customers to complete full body scans autonomously.
"What we monitor is blood sugar, blood pressure, body composition which is fat mass, muscle mass, hydration, height and weight. Then that information can go to hospitals, they can monitor the information and if there is a problem, they can call the potential patient or customer and get them in before it becomes a serious problem," said Tariq Hussein, CEO of Bodyo.
Once the scan is complete, customers will have access to their medical reports in a matter of minutes.
The pods are expected to go live during the second half of 2018, according to Hussein, who is working with the UAE Health Ministry to integrate them into the healthcare system. Bodyo will rent the machines to owners of public spaces for around $1,000 - $1,400 per month depending on the length of the rental contract, who can then provide their customers with instant diagnostic capabilities.
Customers will then be able to use the government-subsidized pods for free.
To use the pod, customers enter their email addresses on a screen prior to entering the unit. Then they step in and follow instructions displayed on a screen, as the user is then prompted to perform a consecutive set of motions and tests which take around eight to ten minutes.
As far as data sharing and other customer privacy policies - Bodyo says they don't share personally identifiable information without a customer's consent - unless the company is compelled to do so in order to comply with the law, court order or similar:
We will only, with your consent, disclose and share your identifiable personal information with business partners, third parties or other individuals outside of the BodyO community.
However, we may need to transfer your personal information to our service providers in order to perform the Services to you and conduct our business; for example, the handling of credit card processing; shipping; data management; email distribution; market research; information analysis, and promotions management, etc.
The transfer will be secure and the data recipient shall accrue no proprietary rights to your personal information outside the purpose of the transfer.
You can choose to connect and share your information with HealthKit. We do not gather information from HealthKit for marketing and/or advertising. Furthermore, disclosure of your information may occur when it is required to comply with law, court order or similar.
That said, Bodyo also appears to be sharing or selling data which has become "de-identifiable"...
We may share aggregated or in other ways de-identifiable personal information publicly and with our business partners, e.g. advertisers, universities, media or connected sites. By using the Service without being a Premium subscriber, you explicitly consent to the sharing of de-identifiable personal information like age, gender, sports and precise location data with our advertising partners, including but not necessarily limited to Google.
We do not leverage de-identified data from HealthKit for marketing and/or advertising
So scan away, but remember that if it's free, you're the product... an apt reminder in the aftermath of the FaceBook scandal.
Comments
Can it screen for hemorrhoids?
Dubai? Betcha it will give you a blood transfusion with infants blood for the right price.
In reply to Does it screen for hemmiroids by Stu Elsample
my hmo installed one of those.
i went in with a bad case of tennis elbow. i slid in my hmo id card, it asked for a urine sample and a dixie cup popped out. i complied, poured it in the hopper. it snaked out a blood pressure cuff and a few other probes. it jiggled. the lights flickered. then the screen lit up: "Tennis Elbow: ice, aspirin, and rest for a week. $20 co-pay."
this pissed me off. i figured i could beat it at its own game. i went home, collected some dog shit. got my daughter to piss in a bottle, and mixed in the dog shit. then i jacked off into the mix, stirred well. went back the next day.
i slid in my hmo id card, it asked for a urine sample and a dixie cup popped out. i poured in the yukky mix. it snaked out the probes. it jiggled. the lights flickered. it jiggled some more, and a bit of smoke came out. the lights flickered a lot more. finally, the screen lit up: "Your dog has worms. Your daughter is pregnant. And if you don't stop jacking off, your tennis elbow will never get better. $20 co-pay."
In reply to Dubai? Betcha it will give… by Janet smeller
Ok, so these are basically glorified "blood pressure testers" that you see at your favorite (insert name here) store...
.... big deal. Just more crap for the arabs to blow up or turn into some sort of deadly weapon because thats what arabs do....
In reply to my hmo by Automatic Choke
I heard Starbucks is interested in purchasing a few to give free coffee enemas.
Especially if you dindu order anything.
Beats having the cops hauling away your monkey ass.
In reply to Ok, so these are basically… by Shillinlikeavillan
Can I program it to give me a 12" wang?
.
"What we monitor is blood sugar, blood pressure, body composition which is fat mass, muscle mass, hydration, height and weight. Then that information can go to hospitals, they can monitor the information and if there is a problem, they can call the >>>potential<<< patient or >>>customer<<< and get them in before it becomes a serious problem," said Tariq Hussein, CEO of Bodyo."
So fucked up, so...seriously...fucked...up.
We had our "company mandatory health screening" a few weeks back (mandatory if you want company offered group health insurance rates, thank you again Obama, you worthless socialist POS) and there is a young guy in the office, late twenties, works out, family man, no belly fat who, was informed he was obese by the screener.
I genuinely laughed my ass off!...lol.
My profession is turning into the Borg day by day. We will assimilate everything in our path. Hangs her head in shame.
Miffed
In reply to "What we monitor is blood… by nmewn
Not your fault. Administration, regs, "law" are fucking it up.
Just like my example above, I took a picture of this guy standing sideways and texted it to Mrs.N (laughing) telling her what he was told...yeah, he was laughing too because he knows it's all BS, just part of "the plan".
I don't go through the "company routine", I go to my own doctor, taking note (and advantage) of every HIPAA caveat & clause.
Its really some Orwellian BS these days to have some anorexic (or morbidly obese) nurse tell you what issues you may or may not have and then have a company "require" screenings on their group policy for...individuals...all the while some goddamned socialist is saying "YOU ARE THE REASON MY RATES ARE SO HIGH! YOU ARE DRINKING ALCOHOL AND SMOKING CIGARS AND HAVING FUN IN YOUR LIFE!!!"
I say, no you fucking AIDS infested faggot, you are.
Which always goes over well with HR cuz, feeewings ;-)
In reply to My profession is turning… by Miffed Microbi…
That happened to me when I was active duty. I was in the best shape of my life, 21 years old. Worked out in the gym 2 hours a day six days a week. Rode hunt seat at the local riding stable in Karlsruhe on Saturday. Had a Peugeot bicycle I rode everywhere: to classes, to the stable, shopping. I ran 2 miles every day and six miles on Saturday. Wore 32 X 36 shrink-to-fit button fly Levis (back when they were made in the US). I was told that I was seven pounds overweight for my age / gender and they threatened me with a pinch test. I laughed. Did I re-enlist? OH HELL NO. I got the fuck out of government work and never looked back. Fat? Overweight? Jeezus give me that body again and all of you would be crying in your beer!
In reply to "What we monitor is blood… by nmewn
How does it monitor blood glucose without a blood draw? Oh boy, I think Elizabeth Holmes has found a new company!
Miffed
there are patents to do this optically. i have never heard of it being commercially available yet.
In reply to How does it monitor blood… by Miffed Microbi…
Not a bad idea in itself. "Big Data" is the problem: medical info is supposed to be between you and your doctor.
Ha. That went out the window a loooooooong time ago. How are our masters at the insurance companies/Medicare supposed to ration healthcare if they don’t have your info?
In reply to Not a bad idea in itself. … by rf80412
Love the catch-phrase on the machine "know yourself"
what's the point of that? if the machine gives you the bad news ... most would say it was a defective piece of shit and go on their way. It's a data collector. Maybe it determines if the specimen inside is capable of deploying an explosive vest ? a recruitment device. a good candidate for vest wear would be sent out to Indonesia. /s
it's obvious the pic is showing the male machine... female machine would be under a tarp.
not ever getting in one of those things.
Judging by the pictures, it only works on the recently beheaded.
That is how they de-identify you.
In reply to Judging by the pictures, it… by Twee Surgeon
....unless the company is compelled to do so in order to comply with the law.....
That would be Sharia law in good ol' us of dubai, right?