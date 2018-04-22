Bitcoin Tops $9,000 As NY Fed Says "Doesn't Pass Test Of What Currency Should Be"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/22/2018 - 18:20

Bitcoin is now up almost 40% from its lows right before Tax-Day, breaking back above $9,000 for the first time in over a month.

But while Bitcoin is rebounding, the rest of the cryto-space is soaring...with Ripple up 85% and Ethereum up lamost 65% in the last two weeks...

As it seems 'risk-on' is back in the cryptocurrency markets after a month or two of tax turmoil...

Additionally, Bloomberg reports that as an indication of market mood, buy/sell signals for Bitcoin are now showing 90 percent of traders buying Bitcoin, and only ten percent selling, for the first time since March 2017.

Meanwhile, as CoinTelegraph reports, the expected next president of the New York Federal Reserve Bank said that cryptocurrency “doesn’t pass the the basic test of what a currency should be”, CNBC reports April 20.

John Williams, who is currently the head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank said in a speech Friday that a currency should be “basically something with a store of value.” He added that currencies need to be elastic in order to support varying economic and financial conditions. Williams expressed concern over problems of illicit activity in the crypto community, saying:

“The setup or institutional arrangement around Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, first of all they have problems with fraud, problems with money laundering, terror financing. There’s lots of problems there… The idea of the supply of currency and thinking about currency really belongs more in the sphere of government and central banks. My view is it’s more a promise of technology.”

Williams, who has spent the majority of his career in central banking, has freely admitted that he is “very biased” against cryptocurrencies. Williams is expected to lead the New York Federal Reserve Bank in June, when current President William Dudley will step down.

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

Between the 12 regional federal banks in the US Federal Reserve System, the New York Federal Reserve Bank and its president are considered first among equals. The New York Fed is the largest by assets and the most active by volume. While US monetary policy is decided by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington DC, the New York Fed is where it is implemented. 

The regulatory structure surrounding cryptocurrencies in the United States is still unclear, making it difficult for crypto businesses to know where they stand in the eyes of regulators. As Cointelegraph reported yesterday, some top investors have appealed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to loosen regulations and provide exemptions on Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs).

Tags
Business Finance
IT Services & Consulting - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 2
HRClinton tmosley Sun, 04/22/2018 - 18:56 Permalink

Oh dear, my poor friend.  Even at the recent BTC low, my HODLed BTC were worth 100X (10,000%) more than what I paid for them years ago, when I bought thousands of them. Overseas. From a Chinese guy in HK. In cash. Good luck tracing that deep cold storage to me personally, bitchez!  Not that it matters, because...

Now, that I've recently left the US for "The Hills Are Alive with the Sound of Music" Switzerland (where the Von Traps escaped to), my BTC rests even better in this Tax-Friendly Jurisdiction (TFJ).

With valuations rising again, I'm just shattered [sarc] that my fiat notional value has increased accordingly. Not that I would trade it for Yankee fiat anyway.  Here I use Crypto, Gold (Crypto into AU) or cash (XMR into cash), i.e. the CHF.  When traveling outside of Europe, I prefer to use the HKD as cash.  Sorry Fed, no USD for me.

p.s. Mosley, even if your doomsday scenario of "BTC --> $0.00" were to come true -- which it won't, and not w/o warning -- know that I've already converted many multiples of my original investment into hard AU, that's with me here in CH.  But hey, keep dissing BTC for your own agenda. I AM entertained.  Cheers, bud'.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
D.T.Barnum Sun, 04/22/2018 - 18:27 Permalink

     Donald T. Barnum -Verified account @realDonaldBarnum 666 minutes ago

    The Federal Reserve Bank is a treasonous foreign agent and an illegal unconstitutional counterfeiter.   #VeryUnfair!  Though they do make a great cup of covfefe.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
whosyerdaddy Sun, 04/22/2018 - 18:31 Permalink

NSA/CIA trap, and you wonder how the Security State is funded. This is a deep state attempt to eliminate cash and herd you into the slave pen of zero financial privacy. If you buy a stick of gum, they'll know it. What's more ridiculous than digitized fiat ether? Unpapered fiat ether.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
the cork Sun, 04/22/2018 - 18:34 Permalink

Don't be suckers.

Everything was going fine until they let the banks get involved (via crypto  "Futures").

Go back and see, that's  when the "volatility" started.

The GD banks are as crooked as a dog's hind leg.

Play their game and you'll get fucked.

Buy physical gold and silver, they'll get fucked.

Pick one.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
konadog Sun, 04/22/2018 - 18:48 Permalink

"Doesn't Pass Test Of What Currency Should Be"

In other words, we can't funnel $trillions and $trillions into the military industrial complex and grow the mf'ing government to infinity by debasing it.  Got it Lord Jacob.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Mr. Apotheosis Sun, 04/22/2018 - 19:04 Permalink

Not a fan of the Fed, but they’re right on this one. Bitcoin has no attributes of currency whatsoever. It’s a quasi equity backed by nothing with no real means for exchange. No, it’s NOT like a fiat. It’s quite literally nothing. Of course, I wish I’d bought some at $4 a coin, but I don’t have a crystal ball either...

It doesn’t change the fact that it’s utterly worthless.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
the 300000000t… Sun, 04/22/2018 - 19:08 Permalink

And why the f$ck would I care what the FED thinks is a currency?? Yeah they are doing us all such a solid of how they have managed the USD. The way the FED has handled the USD is EXACTLY why Bitcoin is here today.