Bitcoin Tops $9,000 As NY Fed Says "Doesn't Pass Test Of What Currency Should Be"

Bitcoin is now up almost 40% from its lows right before Tax-Day, breaking back above $9,000 for the first time in over a month.
But while Bitcoin is rebounding, the rest of the cryto-space is soaring...with Ripple up 85% and Ethereum up lamost 65% in the last two weeks...
As it seems 'risk-on' is back in the cryptocurrency markets after a month or two of tax turmoil...
Additionally, Bloomberg reports that as an indication of market mood, buy/sell signals for Bitcoin are now showing 90 percent of traders buying Bitcoin, and only ten percent selling, for the first time since March 2017.
Meanwhile, as CoinTelegraph reports, the expected next president of the New York Federal Reserve Bank said that cryptocurrency “doesn’t pass the the basic test of what a currency should be”, CNBC reports April 20.
John Williams, who is currently the head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank said in a speech Friday that a currency should be “basically something with a store of value.” He added that currencies need to be elastic in order to support varying economic and financial conditions. Williams expressed concern over problems of illicit activity in the crypto community, saying:
“The setup or institutional arrangement around Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, first of all they have problems with fraud, problems with money laundering, terror financing. There’s lots of problems there… The idea of the supply of currency and thinking about currency really belongs more in the sphere of government and central banks. My view is it’s more a promise of technology.”
Williams, who has spent the majority of his career in central banking, has freely admitted that he is “very biased” against cryptocurrencies. Williams is expected to lead the New York Federal Reserve Bank in June, when current President William Dudley will step down.
image courtesy of CoinTelegraph
Between the 12 regional federal banks in the US Federal Reserve System, the New York Federal Reserve Bank and its president are considered first among equals. The New York Fed is the largest by assets and the most active by volume. While US monetary policy is decided by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington DC, the New York Fed is where it is implemented.
The regulatory structure surrounding cryptocurrencies in the United States is still unclear, making it difficult for crypto businesses to know where they stand in the eyes of regulators. As Cointelegraph reported yesterday, some top investors have appealed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to loosen regulations and provide exemptions on Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs).
Comments
I am loading up the boat right now...Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin....
Take away the single candle gap ups and it would be flat.
This is a market that is being manipulated to bring in the suckers. People buying now are going to get dumped on HARD.
In reply to . by Dr.Strangelove
Only candles you need to measure what's going on in the global markets is the Supernovae "Standard Candles" for tracking the global debt as an accelerating inflationary expansion of the universe...
MIT Prof Alan Guth on Eternal Inflation in the Multiverse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rv4Ikye9PS8
In reply to Take away the single candle… by tmosley
Same back at you NY Fed.
In reply to Only candles you need to… by Nuclear Winter
It's a LT HODL to go with your beans, bullets & PMs
By the way, fuck that nocoin NY banker
In reply to Same back at you NY Fed. by DownWithYogaPants
I told ya, jealous losers. But, nooooooo... you had to hold onto your anti-science, no-coiner, beliefs. You could have made a quick, almost 30% on Bitcoin but you wanted to stare at your small pile of pet rocks instead.
You still have time to turn from your jealous loser ways and...
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to It's a LT HODL to go with… by house biscuit
"first of all [Bitcoin] they have problems with fraud, problems with money laundering, terror financing"
Has he looked at the dollar lately?
"a currency needs to be elastic"
Oh wouldn't it be wonderful to return to a gold standard, when currency wasn't so "elastic".
In reply to I told ya, jealous losers. by Coinista
This is the one and only time I will probably ever agree 100% with the FED.
Bite my SHINY SOLID METAL ASS !
In reply to I told ya, jealous losers. by Coinista
It isn't an either / or choice. I buy lots of things. Real estate, collectible books, PMs, along with BTC/ETH/LTC. It's called being diversified. Along with cash. Some US dollars and Canadian dollars. Not complicated. Keep stacking!
In reply to I told ya, jealous losers. by Coinista
It's getting old... whenever crypto's are doing well, the jackals come out to talk it down
In reply to Same back at you NY Fed. by DownWithYogaPants
Really?? Read my fuckin' bio.
In reply to It's getting old... … by Yellow_Snow
Oh dear, my poor friend. Even at the recent BTC low, my HODLed BTC were worth 100X (10,000%) more than what I paid for them years ago, when I bought thousands of them. Overseas. From a Chinese guy in HK. In cash. Good luck tracing that deep cold storage to me personally, bitchez! Not that it matters, because...
Now, that I've recently left the US for "The Hills Are Alive with the Sound of Music" Switzerland (where the Von Traps escaped to), my BTC rests even better in this Tax-Friendly Jurisdiction (TFJ).
With valuations rising again, I'm just shattered [sarc] that my fiat notional value has increased accordingly. Not that I would trade it for Yankee fiat anyway. Here I use Crypto, Gold (Crypto into AU) or cash (XMR into cash), i.e. the CHF. When traveling outside of Europe, I prefer to use the HKD as cash. Sorry Fed, no USD for me.
p.s. Mosley, even if your doomsday scenario of "BTC --> $0.00" were to come true -- which it won't, and not w/o warning -- know that I've already converted many multiples of my original investment into hard AU, that's with me here in CH. But hey, keep dissing BTC for your own agenda. I AM entertained. Cheers, bud'.
In reply to Take away the single candle… by tmosley
Well done
In reply to Oh dear, my poor friend. … by HRClinton
So Mosley... When are you going throw in the towel and buy back in? At the next peak? Or are you permanently out of the market now?
In reply to Take away the single candle… by tmosley
NY Fed Says "To Pass The Test Of What A Currency Should Be It Needs To Fuck Over Everyone But The Banks. And The Banks Own The NY Fed."
In reply to . by Dr.Strangelove
Don't forget ammo and bacon !
In reply to . by Dr.Strangelove
My business starting accepting Bitcoin recently. What a disaster! All my customers feel ripped off overpaying because BTC price is soaring, and now they are leaving negative reviews. Not good for my company.
In reply to . by Dr.Strangelove
I hope BTC the alt coins keep soaring.
I want the return of my money!
neither does gold, and look what thats doing to the economy.
9 to 1 up volume is panic buying
This is nothing compared to the last 3-mos of panic selling...
In reply to 9 to 1 up volume is panic… by the Dood
NY Fed needs I "Wanna Cry Bleed" cyber attack--they have waaaayyy too much times on their hands!
Keep yapping bankers.
NSA/CIA trap, and you wonder how the Security State is funded. This is a deep state attempt to eliminate cash and herd you into the slave pen of zero financial privacy. If you buy a stick of gum, they'll know it. What's more ridiculous than digitized fiat ether? Unpapered fiat ether.
i assume the he means its not fiat , and they can make as much as they want of it
Don't be suckers.
Everything was going fine until they let the banks get involved (via crypto "Futures").
Go back and see, that's when the "volatility" started.
The GD banks are as crooked as a dog's hind leg.
Play their game and you'll get fucked.
Buy physical gold and silver, they'll get fucked.
Pick one.
ROTFLMAO! As if the fed lol had any fucking clue lol how to feed themselves outside of fiat.
The next BitCoin collapse is going to be really painful.
BitCoin goes up and down with the USD. That's the red flag staring at us in the face. It's BS.
In other words, we can't funnel $trillions and $trillions into the military industrial complex and grow the mf'ing government to infinity by debasing it. Got it Lord Jacob.
Be your own central bank with crypto. Venezuela coming to the USSA... Prepare accordingly
In reply to "Doesn't Pass Test Of What… by konadog
The US dollar "Doesn't Pass Test Of What Currency Should Be".
What is sound money?
https://finitespaces.com/2018/04/07/why-we-create-sound-money-and-governments-wreck-them
Yall understand that bankers dont see any risk investing in long shots. They did not invest their hard earned money!
Aaand as soon as the market re-opened today ... gold plunged straight down. Again. Every day is exactly the same.
A bank complaining about Bitcoin ? Must be awesome.
Not a fan of the Fed, but they’re right on this one. Bitcoin has no attributes of currency whatsoever. It’s a quasi equity backed by nothing with no real means for exchange. No, it’s NOT like a fiat. It’s quite literally nothing. Of course, I wish I’d bought some at $4 a coin, but I don’t have a crystal ball either...
It doesn’t change the fact that it’s utterly worthless.
And why the f$ck would I care what the FED thinks is a currency?? Yeah they are doing us all such a solid of how they have managed the USD. The way the FED has handled the USD is EXACTLY why Bitcoin is here today.