Chart Of The Day: A Dramatic Visual Of 3 Years Of U.S. Strikes In Syria

On April 14, 2018, starting around 4 am Syrian time, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom conducted a missile bombardment with bombers, fighter jets, and ship-based cruise missiles against government sites in Syria. The U.S.-led assault on Syria was in response to an alleged chemical attack against civilians in Douma on April 07, which the West condemned the Syrian government for such atrocities, without providing proper evidence to the international community.
While the latest round of U.S.-led attacks marked a rare direct military confrontation with the Syrian Armed Forces, the U.S., and its allies have carried out “more than 14,000 strikes inside Syria since January 2015,” said Axios.
As the infographic below explains, the vast majority of strikes targeting ‘terrorist’ have occurred under the Trump administration. In mid-2017, a fourfold increase in attacks was due to the coalition’s campaign to re-take Raqqa, said Axios.
Micah Zenko, a foreign policy and national security analyst, who worked at the State Department’s Office of Policy Planning, told Axios missile strikes in Yemen and Somalia have also surged since President Trump was inaugurated.
“Basically, Trump expanded U.S. military presence and/or airstrikes in every combat theater he inherited from Obama.”
President Trump’s massive flip-flop on Syria, explained by the American Chopper meme:
Dont forget that the US used phosphorus during its campaign in Raqqa.
The following is from a Syria comment board:
"Even 10 missiles is overkill should have been pulverized to dust , but Syria's live feed proved where those missiles actually went. 8 targets only three hits and a cancellation of 4 in the last wave after Data was collected and Russian Jets scrambled and System back on."
There are other references elsewhere to an 'early termination' of the strike and scrambling of Russian jets - but no detail or anything definitive.
Does anyone know if there is any truth to this?
The truth is hard especially for governments.
In reply to The following is from a… by EuroPox
During the strike, there were claims that the US was directly targeting Syrian troops; this was immediately followed by rumours that Russian planes were taking off.
When the US strike was terminated, it is said that some aircraft were still heading towards targets – and were turned back.
If any of this is true, it would mean the US strike was aborted and that something BIG went down that nobody is talking about.
There are 'little bits' all over the place: comment boards, Jim Stone, various Twitter accounts, etc. etc. - they are consistent in the message but there is no overall 'story'.
In reply to The truth is hard especially… by dogfish
Saw some footage showing at least 30 missile induced explosions at night. Was allegedly those of recent strike.
In reply to The following is from a… by EuroPox
Do you have a link for that? I have seen several vids of high altitude hits but nothing that seems to be low... odd because the Tomahawks are slow and come in relatively low to avoid radar.
I'm sticking to the idea that some form of EW must have been used - the Pentagon must have had an assessment of the capabilities of the Syrian defences and there can be no way that Soviet era equipment could have crippled 70% of the missiles.
Remember Trump's: "Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” "?
Hmm... that went well.
In reply to Saw some footage showing at… by chiswickcat
Col Cassad has good tactical info but usually in Russian.
Lana lays it on the line. ( From Redice TV)
https://youtu.be/HD1Y2_jFlHc
