European Parliament Urges Boycott Of Soccer World Cup In Russia

German Green Party member Rebecca Harms has initiated an open letter calling on EU governments to stay away from the FIFA World Cup taking place in Russia in June.
Sixty Members of the European Parliament from 16 member states and 5 different political groups are supporting the call.
The letter (in full below) reads that the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain last month “was just the latest chapter in Vladimir Putin’s mockery of our European values.”
Citing “indiscriminate bombings of schools, hospitals, and civilian areas in Syria; the violent military invasion in Ukraine; systematic hacking; disinformation campaigns; election meddling; trying to destabilize our societies and to weaken and divide the EU.”
Concluding that:
“All this doesn’t make for a good World Cup host."
Additionally, Harms said on Friday that Putin is responsible for the occupation and war in Ukraine.
Harms letter - and the backing of a growing group of MEPs follows White House representatives warning British and American fans to think twice before going to the World Cup in Russia.
The official said: “We won’t have the same ability to protect our citizens or even just deal with the regular consular affairs.
“If you get into any kind of difficulty there then we just won’t have the wherewithal. People have accidents. They get ill, they need to be medivacked out.”
The official also warned of the threat of Russian hooligans promising to hunt down English fans in the streets and even “kill”.
* * *
To all EU governments,
We, Members of the European Parliament, call on you, as representatives of the people in the European Union, to join the governments of Iceland and the UK in not attending the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
The Salisbury attack was just the latest chapter in Vladimir Putin’s mockery of our European values: indiscriminate bombings of schools, hospitals and civilian areas in Syria; the violent military invasion in Ukraine; systematic hacking; disinformation campaigns; election meddling; trying to destabilize our societies and to weaken and divide the EU - all this doesn’t make for a good World Cup host.
While we agree that sport can help build metaphorical bridges, as long as Putin is blowing up real ones in Syria, we cannot pretend this World Cup is just like any other major sporting event.
As long as Putin is illegally occupying Crimea, holding Ukrainian political prisoners and supporting the war in Eastern Ukraine we cannot pretend that this tournament’s host is our welcoming neighbour.
And as long as political dissidents and the free press are in constant danger in Russia and beyond, we cannot turn our backs on them to shake Putin’s hand in a football stadium.
Three days after the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Putin invaded Ukraine, and the world watched in dismay. This time, we can make things right by not cheering at his grave violations of human rights at the 2018 World Cup.
The world is looking at Europe in these difficult times. Our governments should not strengthen the authoritarian and anti-western path of the Russian President, but boycott the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and raise their voices for the protection of human rights, of democratic values and peace.
Sincerely,
Adaktusson, Lars (EPP, Sweden)
Andrikiene, Laima (EPP, Lithuania)
Auštrevičius, Petras (ALDE, Lithuania)
Boni, Michal (EPP, Poland)
Bové, José (Greens/EFA, France)
Buzek, Jerzy (EPP, Poland)
Childers, Nessa (S&D, Ireland)
Delli, Karima (Greens/EFA, France)
Durand, Pascal (Greens/EFA, France)
Eickhout, Bas (Greens/EFA, Netherlands)
Fjellner, Christofer (EPP, Sweden)
Fotyga, Anna (ECR, Poland)
Gabelic, Aleksander (S&D, Sweden)
Giegold, Sven (Greens/EFA, Germany)
Griffin, Theresa (S&D, UK)
Guteland, Jytte (S&D, Sweden)
Harms, Rebecca (Initiator of this call, Greens/EFA, Germany)
Hetman, Krzysztof (EPP, Poland)
Heubuch, Maria (Greens/EFA, Germany)
Hökmark, Gunnar (EPP, Sweden)
Jadot, Yannick (Greens/EFA, France)
Jávor, Benedek (Greens/EFA, Hungary)
Jazłowiecka, Danuta (EPP, Poland)
Joly, Eva (Greens/EFA, France)
Kalinowski, Jarosław (EPP, Poland)
Kelam, Tunne (EPP, Estonia)
Kozłowska-Rajewicz, Agnieszka (EPP, Poland)
Kudrycka, Barbara (EPP, Poland)
Lambert, Jean (Greens/EFA, UK)
Lewandowski, Janusz (EPP, Poland)
Łukacijewska, Elżbieta (EPP, Poland)
Macovei, Monica (EPP, Romania)
Moody, Clare (S&D, UK)
Olbrycht, Jan (EPP, Poland)
Pabriks, Artis (EPP, Latvia)
Pietikäinen, Sirpa (EPP, Finnland)
Pitera, Julia (EPP, Poland)
Plura, Marek (EPP, Poland)
Rivasi, Michèle (Greens/EFA, France)
Ropé, Bronis (Greens/EFA, Lithuania)
Rosati, Dariusz (EPP, Poland)
Sargentini, Judith (Greens/EFA, Netherlands)
Siekierski, Czesław (EPP, Poland)
Smith, Alyn (Greens/EFA, UK)
Šojodrová, Michaela (EPP, Czech Republic)
Staes, Bart (Greens/EFA, Belgium)
Štětina, Jaromír (EPP, Czech Republic)
Szejnfeld, Adam (EPP, Poland)
Tarand, Indrek (Greens/EFA, Estonia)
Telička, Pavel (EPP, Czech Republic)
Thun und Hohenstein, Róża Gräfin von (EPP, Poland)
Trüpel, Helga (Greens/EFA, Germany)
Turmes, Claude (Greens/EFA, Luxembourg)
Vaidere, Inese (EPP, Latvia)
Valero, Bodil (Greens/EFA, Sweden)
Wałesa, Jarosław (EPP, Poland)
Ward, Julie (S&D, UK)
Wenta, Bogdan (EPP, Poland)
Zdrojewski, Bogdan (EPP, Poland)
Zwiefka, Tadeusz (EPP, Poland)
Comments
Anything that ever comes from the 'Greens' is totally insane. Ignore - it's not gonna happen.
Soros' Army of Evil trying to ruin the World Cup.
I'm sure EU soccer fans will be real understanding. Not.
In reply to Anything that ever comes… by EuroPox
Greens confused...must be referring to NATO...
In reply to Soros' Army of Evil trying… by The First Rule
Never fear, Soros will keep German Green Party member Rebecca Harms out of harm's way.
For now....
The Soros army of useful idiots is calling you! Free bus rides to protests, US$15 cash paid per hour of chanting. Sign making materials supplied free of charge, packed lunch on the bus, premium water bottles and throat lozenges for the hoarse. Opportunities abound to get you exposure to the protest movement and perhaps one day a cushy spot in an NGO or academic tenure. Apply now!!
J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock
In reply to Soros' Army of Evil trying… by The First Rule
Finally, the European parliament makes a useful suggestion. Let the Russians play with their own balls.
In reply to Never fear, Soros will keep… by J. Peasemold G…
you resort to that cos your women ugly
sorry your sad existance
In reply to Finally, the European… by yomutti2
Have you got two dicks? Must do 'cos nobody could be that silly just tugging at one.
In reply to Finally, the European… by yomutti2
You failed Troll School didn't you? Because of you, there is a qualified troll somewhere that does not have a job! Equal opportunity hiring never works!
In reply to Finally, the European… by yomutti2
Listen up you fucking Jew PIG bastard KIKE roach.
Take a fucking hike, asswipe.
In reply to Finally, the European… by yomutti2
yes. she is in Soros' pocket.
http://www.epochtimes.de/politik/deutschland/liste-diese-deutschen-eu-a…
In reply to Never fear, Soros will keep… by J. Peasemold G…
The German greens changed theit color officially to NATO olive green years ago. Them peace lovers.
In reply to yes. she is in Soros' pocket… by giovanni_f
The EUSSR and its Pedophile Politburo in Natostan sewer Brussels is bought and paid for by Gyorgy Schwarz aka Soros, one of the leading tentacles of the giant squid of the anglozionazi empire of evil. The list of €uro whores pushing the anti Russian agenda and hence the coming war need to be investigated and arrested. "Soros" the Budapest "jew" who sold fellow chosenites to the SS in the ghettos of Budapest makes no bones about his profitable treachery. That this Satanic piece of filth is welcomed by the Pedophile Politburo of the EUSSR and has half of the whores of the EUSSR "parliament" in his pocket shows how evil and corrupted the entire abomination in Brussels is.
As long as the EuroPeons allow the Pedophile Politburo in Natostan sewer Brussels to usurp all their rights and accommodate zionist and muslim intruders and are unwilling to defend their borders against the Soros weaponized migrant detritus of USSA'S serial judaic wars then garbage like Israel will continue to run amok. NATO and the EUSSR dictatorship in Natostan capital Brussels are the greatest threats to EuroPeons and without them both USSA and the zionazi entity in Palestine will not be able to intimidate, blackmail and control the former independent sovereign nation states.
The ANGLOZIONAZI nightmare of a subservient totalitarian United Snakes of Urupp must be destroyed.
Satan "Soro$" boasting about selling his fellow jews to the SS in Budabest as a child.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rd39zUvreOU
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-07-08/how-george-soros-singlehanded…
https://visegradpost.com/en/2016/08/18/central-european-allies-of-georg…
Satanism is global
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6s4Yq_y2BFY
As for the so-called "Green Party"...they never made any bones about their evil pedophile perversions....au contraire as the sick monster Cohen Bendit proudly explains...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFVI54lcz4I
In reply to Never fear, Soros will keep… by J. Peasemold G…
ZH is becoming almost unusable. Embedded and pop-up click bait everywhere. If you use an adblocker and ignore the warnings, eventually most of the site gets blanked out and you can only see the top three articles.
In reply to Anything that ever comes… by EuroPox
Kaspersky Anti-Banner is effective
Kaspersky Free is no cost, freepay protection
Most others are terrible
In reply to ZH is becoming almost… by Thoresen
probably best if it just shutsdown - the world has gone bat shit no matter the truth
In reply to ZH is becoming almost… by Thoresen
No problems with Opera browser or indeed a simple ad-blocker (not needed with Opera). On a regular browser things have indeed become horrendous and totally unreadable.
In reply to ZH is becoming almost… by Thoresen
Hypocrisy as usual...
In reply to Anything that ever comes… by EuroPox
I knew this would be on - They are using the ‘Greens’ as a ‘proxy’ !
The thing Russia has in its favor is that soccer fans are very passionate !
There WILL be riots !
In reply to Anything that ever comes… by EuroPox
I'll bet every one of these jackasses is on the Soros list too. This is what is called shabbez Goyim.
http://humansarefree.com/2017/11/list-of-soros-names-226-meps-in-europe…
.
Unfortunately, as so many here in the ZH comments, myself included, foretold as a distinct possiblity. That or a FF on Russian soil at a game.
Fuckin psychopath running the West kids ... be concerned, gonna get interesting
Edit: I would be more worried about attacks BY Brits than TO them
At the very least they are seeding the idea, paving the way for a false narrative so as to acclimatise the populace to the idea and for the core government to seem reluctant to do what tgey actually desire to do all along. AngloZioBanksterMIC Backup Ruski demonization, Plan F (F is for "Fucking Envy")
Is Telegram still up and running in Russia or has the draconian measures to snuff it out worked yet (wonder why ZH hasn‘t mentioned this story)?
Citing “indiscriminate bombings of schools, hospitals, and civilian areas in Syria; the violent military invasion in Ukraine; systematic hacking; disinformation campaigns; election meddling; trying to destabilize our societies and to weaken and divide the EU.”
My my my!! It's Russia that should instead boycott EU soccer fans to show up!! All the above is the doing of the West and their proxy pals in crime.
PS: good to have a list of names, all these schmucks are coming out of the woods to show off their complicity with western criminal regimes.
Ah, the Soros agents crawl out of the woodwork. I wonder what took them so long.
Desperation most likely - June is very close !
In reply to Ah, the Soros agents crawl… by Red Fred
If you investigate this lady, first you got is, she has a cock under, then you will find her affiliates/business with the fake joo, if she/he isn't already in the tribe.
Romani has already declared to move its Tel-Aviv embassy to Jerusalem as a first EU country.
People we are seeing the coming alliance of the west govs with the joo, just as the USA 5th columnist, traitors, dual citizens are doing MIGA 24/7.
Macron after going plundering on Syria last week, now calling America to respect JCPO deal.
I can't wait he/France doing the exact opposite next week/month.
This is what they do, backstab, betray and follow the money.
But EU gonna pay badly for losing Iran and Russia
Expect reactions....futbol fans/fanatics/nuts/hooligans all might opposite opinion
These want interfere others lives are exact types destroy European values in real.
Seriously ZH? Anybody that knows the sky is blue, grass is green, day is followed by night, a piss is followed by a shit, would also intrinsically know this doesn't have a snowball in hell's chance of passing. EVER!
This open letter is pure theatre and optics, appealing to which constituency and demographics I do not know? The ethnic minorities/immigrants don't support this, as they go just as and even more nuts over the World Cup, so this open letter is not appealing to them.
I'm surprised by the Greens, because they use to be independent, but since the Greens have been totally infiltrated at the top by Jews, it has slowly lost its former radical edge. I was surprised at the amount of Polish MEP's who signed up. Then again the Poles have yet to get over their inferiority complex with Russia.
Poland and most of Eastern Europe want to deprive football fans of the world's biggest tournament. Here's another suggestion: why not deprive these useless parasites of their perks and spenses, and pack them off to the employment office to get a real job.
Punish the rep of Russia and ruin a festival and celebration of football because Russia obliterated the CIA creation of Isis..
The public is more sensible than these "insane paid dumb f*** leaders."
Impressive. The Poles are leading the charge with 20 imbecile votes.
European values.
What Europeans are you talking about?
1) The fine hard, working North Europeans
2) The lazy and feckless South Europeans
3) The illiberal East Europeans
The North Europeans create the stereotypes, which is why they are good and the others are bad.
Racist, xenophobes.
Useless Snakes pressure on European Parliament is a more accurate headline.
the target of this proposal is not Russia.
it is every soccer loving fan globally.
hint: excluding China and India, there are a lot more soccer lovers than there are voters in all the worlds democracies.
I hope the EU fails.
Recall for a moment if you can - even though it'll be like dredging-up some demented demon from the depths - the most vicious, vindictive, ranting & raving, spiteful 'scorned' woman' it has ever been your misfortune to have 'crossed paths' with - and whose only purpose in life was to make your life a fcking misery with her lies, subterfuges, rancid rumors... and the odd attack with a butcher's knife.
Well that "Bitch From Hell" is the personification of ZOG USSA/EUSSR/UKKK whose collective cankerous "come hither" come-on - with a flick of her mangy mane and a flutter of her lice-ridden lashes -- was politely demurred to by Russia with a "Ermmmm... not now... (cough, cough)... maybe some other time....(cough, cough)..."
And now there's 'Hell To Pay' for Russia rejecting her "amorous advances".... and this World Cup boycott is just the latest installment of this malignancy - conjured-up from a decrepit, diseased, deceitful mind... intent on nothing but malice... no matter what the price and no matter who has to pay.
This looks like a straight copy and paste Washington "Russia did" it meme.
The EC should be more concerned with the terrorism its Middle East policies which are wreaking havoc on the continent.
European values LOL
Is that before or after the genocides of two World Wars?
Is that before or after colonial savagery?
Is that before or after economic calamity imposed on Greece?
Is that before or after Raqqa resembled Dresden post WW2?
This declaration has exposed Skripal, Douma et al for what they are. Nothing more than a concerted attempt to discredit Russia in the eyes of the world on the eve of what will be a spectacular sporting event
I don't think the World Cup will miss any of you.
PS The venues are sold out :)