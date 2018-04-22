European Parliament Urges Boycott Of Soccer World Cup In Russia

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/23/2018 - 02:45

German Green Party member Rebecca Harms has initiated an open letter calling on EU governments to stay away from the FIFA World Cup taking place in Russia in June.

Sixty Members of the European Parliament from 16 member states and 5 different political groups are supporting the call.

The letter (in full below) reads that the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain last month “was just the latest chapter in Vladimir Putin’s mockery of our European values.”

Citing “indiscriminate bombings of schools, hospitals, and civilian areas in Syria; the violent military invasion in Ukraine; systematic hacking; disinformation campaigns; election meddling; trying to destabilize our societies and to weaken and divide the EU.”

Concluding that:

“All this doesn’t make for a good World Cup host."

Additionally, Harms said on Friday that Putin is responsible for the occupation and war in Ukraine.

Harms letter - and the backing of a growing group of MEPs follows White House representatives warning British and American fans to think twice before going to the World Cup in Russia.

The official said: “We won’t have the same ability to protect our citizens or even just deal with the regular consular affairs.

“If you get into any kind of difficulty there then we just won’t have the wherewithal. People have accidents. They get ill, they need to be medivacked out.”

The official also warned of the threat of Russian hooligans promising to hunt down English fans in the streets and even “kill”.

*  *  *

OPEN LETTER

To all EU governments,

We, Members of the European Parliament, call on you, as representatives of the people in the European Union, to join the governments of Iceland and the UK in not attending the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Salisbury attack was just the latest chapter in Vladimir Putin’s mockery of our European values: indiscriminate bombings of schools, hospitals and civilian areas in Syria; the violent military invasion in Ukraine; systematic hacking; disinformation campaigns; election meddling; trying to destabilize our societies and to weaken and divide the EU - all this doesn’t make for a good World Cup host.

While we agree that sport can help build metaphorical bridges, as long as Putin is blowing up real ones in Syria, we cannot pretend this World Cup is just like any other major sporting event.

As long as Putin is illegally occupying Crimea, holding Ukrainian political prisoners and supporting the war in Eastern Ukraine we cannot pretend that this tournament’s host is our welcoming neighbour.

And as long as political dissidents and the free press are in constant danger in Russia and beyond, we cannot turn our backs on them to shake Putin’s hand in a football stadium.

Three days after the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Putin invaded Ukraine, and the world watched in dismay. This time, we can make things right by not cheering at his grave violations of human rights at the 2018 World Cup.

The world is looking at Europe in these difficult times. Our governments should not strengthen the authoritarian and anti-western path of the Russian President, but boycott the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and raise their voices for the protection of human rights, of democratic values and peace.

Sincerely,

Adaktusson, Lars (EPP, Sweden)
Andrikiene, Laima (EPP, Lithuania)
Auštrevičius, Petras (ALDE, Lithuania)
Boni, Michal (EPP, Poland)
Bové, José (Greens/EFA, France)
Buzek, Jerzy (EPP, Poland)
Childers, Nessa (S&D, Ireland)
Delli, Karima (Greens/EFA, France)
Durand, Pascal (Greens/EFA, France)
Eickhout, Bas (Greens/EFA, Netherlands)
Fjellner, Christofer (EPP, Sweden)
Fotyga, Anna (ECR, Poland)
Gabelic, Aleksander (S&D, Sweden)
Giegold, Sven (Greens/EFA, Germany)
Griffin, Theresa (S&D, UK)
Guteland, Jytte (S&D, Sweden)
Harms, Rebecca (Initiator of this call, Greens/EFA, Germany)
Hetman, Krzysztof (EPP, Poland)
Heubuch, Maria (Greens/EFA, Germany)
Hökmark, Gunnar (EPP, Sweden)
Jadot, Yannick (Greens/EFA, France)
Jávor, Benedek (Greens/EFA, Hungary)
Jazłowiecka, Danuta (EPP, Poland)
Joly, Eva (Greens/EFA, France)
Kalinowski, Jarosław (EPP, Poland)
Kelam, Tunne (EPP, Estonia)
Kozłowska-Rajewicz, Agnieszka (EPP, Poland)
Kudrycka, Barbara (EPP, Poland)
Lambert, Jean (Greens/EFA, UK)
Lewandowski, Janusz (EPP, Poland)
Łukacijewska, Elżbieta (EPP, Poland)
Macovei, Monica (EPP, Romania)
Moody, Clare (S&D, UK)
Olbrycht, Jan (EPP, Poland)
Pabriks, Artis (EPP, Latvia)
Pietikäinen, Sirpa (EPP, Finnland)
Pitera, Julia (EPP, Poland)
Plura, Marek (EPP, Poland)
Rivasi, Michèle (Greens/EFA, France)
Ropé, Bronis (Greens/EFA, Lithuania)
Rosati, Dariusz (EPP, Poland)
Sargentini, Judith (Greens/EFA, Netherlands)
Siekierski, Czesław (EPP, Poland)
Smith, Alyn (Greens/EFA, UK)
Šojodrová, Michaela (EPP, Czech Republic)
Staes, Bart (Greens/EFA, Belgium)
Štětina, Jaromír (EPP, Czech Republic)
Szejnfeld, Adam (EPP, Poland)
Tarand, Indrek (Greens/EFA, Estonia)
Telička, Pavel (EPP, Czech Republic)
Thun und Hohenstein, Róża Gräfin von (EPP, Poland)
Trüpel, Helga (Greens/EFA, Germany)
Turmes, Claude (Greens/EFA, Luxembourg)
Vaidere, Inese (EPP, Latvia)
Valero, Bodil (Greens/EFA, Sweden)
Wałesa, Jarosław (EPP, Poland)
Ward, Julie (S&D, UK)
Wenta, Bogdan (EPP, Poland)
Zdrojewski, Bogdan (EPP, Poland)
Zwiefka, Tadeusz (EPP, Poland)

J. Peasemold G… The First Rule Mon, 04/23/2018 - 03:12 Permalink

 

Never fear, Soros will keep German Green Party member Rebecca Harms out of harm's way.

For now....

 

The Soros army of useful idiots is calling you! Free bus rides to protests, US$15 cash paid per hour of chanting. Sign making materials supplied free of charge, packed lunch on the bus, premium water bottles and throat lozenges for the hoarse. Opportunities abound to get you exposure to the protest movement and perhaps one day a cushy spot in an NGO or academic tenure. Apply now!!

 

J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Fireman J. Peasemold G… Mon, 04/23/2018 - 04:16 Permalink

The EUSSR and its Pedophile Politburo in Natostan sewer Brussels is bought and paid for by Gyorgy Schwarz aka Soros, one of the leading tentacles of the giant squid of the anglozionazi empire of evil. The list of €uro whores pushing the anti Russian agenda and hence the coming war need to be investigated and arrested. "Soros" the Budapest "jew" who sold fellow chosenites to the SS in the ghettos of Budapest makes no bones about his profitable treachery. That this Satanic piece of filth is welcomed by the Pedophile Politburo of the EUSSR and has half of the whores of the EUSSR "parliament" in his pocket shows how evil and corrupted the entire abomination in Brussels is.

As long as the EuroPeons allow the Pedophile Politburo in Natostan sewer Brussels to usurp all their rights and accommodate zionist and muslim intruders and are unwilling to defend their borders against the Soros weaponized migrant detritus of USSA'S serial judaic wars then garbage like Israel will continue to run amok. NATO and the EUSSR dictatorship in Natostan capital Brussels are the greatest threats to EuroPeons and without them both USSA and the zionazi entity in Palestine will not be able to intimidate, blackmail and control the former independent sovereign nation states.

The ANGLOZIONAZI nightmare of a subservient totalitarian United Snakes of Urupp must be destroyed.

Satan "Soro$" boasting about selling his fellow jews to the SS in Budabest as a child.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rd39zUvreOU

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-07-08/how-george-soros-singlehanded…

https://visegradpost.com/en/2016/08/18/central-european-allies-of-georg…

 

Satanism is global

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6s4Yq_y2BFY

 

As for the so-called "Green Party"...they never made any bones about their evil pedophile perversions....au contraire as the sick monster Cohen Bendit proudly explains...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFVI54lcz4I

 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
RationalLuddite Mon, 04/23/2018 - 02:54 Permalink

Unfortunately,  as so many here in the ZH comments, myself included, foretold as a distinct possiblity. That or a FF on Russian soil at a game.

 

Fuckin psychopath running the West kids ... be concerned,  gonna get interesting 

Edit: I would be more worried about attacks BY Brits than TO them

 

At the very least they are seeding the idea, paving the way for a false narrative so as to acclimatise the populace to the idea and for the core government to seem reluctant to do what tgey actually desire to do all along. AngloZioBanksterMIC Backup Ruski demonization, Plan F (F is for "Fucking Envy")

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
ManTheMan Mon, 04/23/2018 - 03:10 Permalink

Citing “indiscriminate bombings of schools, hospitals, and civilian areas in Syria; the violent military invasion in Ukraine; systematic hacking; disinformation campaigns; election meddling; trying to destabilize our societies and to weaken and divide the EU.”

 

My my my!! It's Russia that should instead boycott EU soccer fans to show up!! All the above is the doing of the West and their proxy pals in crime.

 

PS: good to have a list of names, all these schmucks are coming out of the woods to show off their complicity with western criminal regimes.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
africoman Mon, 04/23/2018 - 03:11 Permalink

If you investigate this lady, first you got is, she has a cock under, then you will find her affiliates/business with the fake joo, if she/he isn't already in the tribe.

Romani has already declared to move its Tel-Aviv embassy to Jerusalem as a first EU country.

People we are seeing the coming alliance of the west govs with the joo, just as the USA 5th columnist, traitors, dual citizens are doing MIGA 24/7.

Macron after going plundering on Syria last week, now calling America to respect JCPO deal.

I can't wait he/France doing the exact opposite next week/month.

This is what they do, backstab, betray and follow the money.

But EU gonna pay badly for losing Iran and Russia

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Volkodav Mon, 04/23/2018 - 03:13 Permalink

      Expect reactions....futbol fans/fanatics/nuts/hooligans all might opposite opinion

      These want interfere others lives are exact types destroy European values in real.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
To Hell In A H… Mon, 04/23/2018 - 03:18 Permalink

Seriously ZH? Anybody that knows the sky is blue, grass is green, day is followed by night, a piss is followed by a shit, would also intrinsically know this doesn't have a snowball in hell's chance of passing. EVER!

This open letter is pure theatre and optics, appealing to which constituency and demographics I do not know? The ethnic minorities/immigrants don't support this, as they go just as and even more nuts over the World Cup, so this open letter is not appealing to them.

I'm surprised by the Greens, because they use to be independent, but since the Greens have been totally infiltrated at the top by Jews, it has slowly lost its former radical edge. I was surprised at the amount of Polish MEP's who signed up. Then again the Poles have yet to get over their inferiority complex with Russia.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
el-greco Mon, 04/23/2018 - 03:18 Permalink

Poland and most of Eastern Europe want to deprive football fans of the world's biggest tournament. Here's another suggestion: why not deprive these useless parasites of their perks and spenses, and pack them off to the employment office to get a real job.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Batman11 Mon, 04/23/2018 - 03:52 Permalink

European values.

What Europeans are you talking about?

1) The fine hard, working North Europeans

2) The lazy and feckless South Europeans

3) The illiberal East Europeans

The North Europeans create the stereotypes, which is why they are good and the others are bad. 

Racist, xenophobes.

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
hooligan2009 Mon, 04/23/2018 - 04:06 Permalink

the target of this proposal is not Russia.

it is every soccer loving fan globally.

hint: excluding China and India, there are a lot more soccer lovers than there are voters in all the worlds democracies.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
NuYawkFrankie Mon, 04/23/2018 - 04:14 Permalink

Recall for a moment if you can - even though it'll be like dredging-up some demented demon from the depths - the most vicious, vindictive, ranting & raving, spiteful 'scorned' woman' it has ever been your misfortune to have 'crossed paths' with - and whose only purpose in life was to make your life a fcking misery with her lies, subterfuges, rancid rumors... and the odd attack with a butcher's knife.

Well that "Bitch From Hell" is the personification of ZOG USSA/EUSSR/UKKK whose collective cankerous "come hither" come-on - with a flick of her mangy mane and a flutter of her lice-ridden lashes -- was politely demurred to by Russia with a "Ermmmm... not now... (cough, cough)... maybe some other time....(cough, cough)..."

And now there's 'Hell To Pay' for Russia rejecting her "amorous advances".... and this World Cup boycott is just the latest installment of this malignancy - conjured-up from a decrepit, diseased, deceitful mind... intent on nothing but malice... no matter what the price and no matter who has to pay.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Joiningupthedots Mon, 04/23/2018 - 04:18 Permalink

This looks like a straight copy and paste Washington "Russia did" it meme.

The EC should be more concerned with the terrorism its Middle East policies which are wreaking havoc on the continent.

European values LOL

Is that before or after the genocides of two World Wars?

Is that before or after colonial savagery?

Is that before or after economic calamity imposed on Greece?

Is that before or after Raqqa resembled Dresden post WW2?

This declaration has exposed Skripal, Douma et al for what they are. Nothing more than a concerted attempt to discredit Russia in the eyes of the world on the eve of what will be a spectacular sporting event

I don't think the World Cup will miss any of you.

PS The venues are sold out :)

 