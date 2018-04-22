"Ice Nine" Comes To China

Authored by James Rickards via The Daily Reckoning,
The war on cash has been going on for decades. The U.S. abolished the $500 bill in late 1969. (The old $500 bill featured a portrait of President William McKinley, by the way. I remember seeing a few when I was a kid.)
Today’s $100 bill is only worth 10 cents on the dollar compared with the $100 bill of 1969.
Europe will abolish the 500 euro this year. We all recall what happened in India in late 2016 when India abolished the 500 and 1,000 rupee notes (worth about $10 and $20, respectively); there was mass chaos as peasants lined up to turn in the old notes for digital credit.
ATMs were shut down because the replacement notes were too big for the ATMs!
Now the war on cash is being taken to a new level. China, the world’s most populous country and the world’s second-largest economy, has said that physical cash may soon become obsolete.
China has huge digital payments platforms developed by their own companies Tencent and Alibaba, in addition to traditional credit and debit cards and mobile phone payments.
Movements like this might start slowly, but they gain momentum and end quickly. Cash can be expensive to handle because vendors have to hire armored cars to move it, buy machines to count it, pay premiums to insure it and risk losses due to theft.
Those costs only make sense if they can be spread among a high volume of cash. Once cash usage falls below that critical threshold, the handling costs per unit are too high and merchants quickly abandon cash altogether.
China may be getting close to that tipping point, and will get there sooner if the government pushes cash off the ledge by regulation.
This is consistent with the Communist plan for total control of their people.
Once physical cash is gone, your liberty is gone because government can easily monitor and freeze all digital payments. The only recourse for the Chinese people once their cash is gone will be physical gold and silver.
This brings me to what I’ve warned about for years…
It’s what I call “ice-nine.” This refers to government’s ability to lock down the financial system in the next global crisis. And it won’t be just China.
In the 2008 crisis, governments met the demand for liquidity by printing money, guaranteeing banks and money market funds and engaging in trillions of dollars of currency swaps.
The problem is that the central banks still have not normalized their balance sheets and interest rates since the last crisis and are unlikely to be able to do so before the next one. Money printing won’t be an option, because central banks have printed too much already. Any more money printing would trigger a complete loss of confidence in fiat money and a mad scramble for hard assets.
Instead of money printing, central banks and governments plan to lock down the system and not let investors get their money out.
This will begin with money market funds and then spread quickly to bank accounts, ATMs and stock exchanges until the entire system is frozen.
Then an international monetary conference will be convened to create a new global monetary standard, probably based on special drawing rights (SDRs), which will be printed by the trillions and handed out to governments to gradually reliquify the system.
Governments can see this coming and are already taking steps to prepare for more extreme measures.
A few years ago, the SEC changed the rules so that U.S. money market funds can suspend redemptions. Recently, China announced that it would follow suit and allow its money market funds to also suspend redemptions. Now China has halted trading in the stock of one of its largest companies, HNA.
This comes on top of the government takeover of another giant Chinese corporation, Anbang Insurance, at the end of February.
The bottom line is governments are preparing for ice-nine and the lockdown of banks and stock exchanges. That includes the U.S. government.
You should prepare also by buying physical gold and silver to be kept outside the banking system.
Comments
This probably calls for a stable, truly anonymous, concurrent cryptocurrency that is pegged to gold which people can pour their entire savings into and sell for digital cash in the future only on a need-to-use basis. But physicals could do just nicely too.
In reply to Yes and the phizzz best gets… by IridiumRebel
If one could do away with "exchanges", I don't see why not. It's a simple concept....cut out the middle men and patch all leaks.
Hard to imagine gold working well in this environment he describes.
How are you going to prove to someone it's not tungsten painted gold? You won't unless they have already been into PM which 99.9 are not.
Regarding the article, I was in Beijing back in January, and we used cash maybe 5% of the time. WeChat Pay has completely changed how the local markets work over there - back in 2011, the first time I went, it was all cash, and now its almost all digital. Even in 2016 WeChat Pay wasn't very widely used - going this time I felt like it was a different country in regard to how apps are used in daily life, along with how payments are made.
Once serious implementation begins, it will get rolling FAST.
Eliminating cash is just another way for China to enforce tax collection. That is the push. If its digital you can tax it much more...
It's coming. Prepare accordingly. Tick tock Tick Tock
"By 2030, enabling access to digital identity for every person on the planet"
http://id2020summit.org/
No, please stay cheap.
Though mostly withdrawn from circulation US $500 and $1000 notes are still legal tender in the United States. You can buy them from people who deal in collectible US currency.
True, but at how many times face?
death penalty if you are caught using/holding any phyz after the mandatory buyback window has closed..
the tyranny is going to come down hard and lethal.
When they pry it from my cold dead hands...
they have drones for that
They will not bother hunting down individuals. People will just not be allowed to use it openly. Thus creating a black market/barter system.
Then it would have to be a full martial law, through which a civil war unlike any other, and over 200 million guns to confiscate will be fought against a few hundred cuks who decide on this tyranny, by which I will be more than happy to oblige with the first .308 to be fired at execution.
Ditto.
it is always easy to pay half the population to kill the other half
They won't have to pay them, they will use the debts people have as leverage to make them do as they are told, such as attack and kill the people who are debt free....
Pay half the population with borrowed money from the future against the other half which cooperate and fight for free -for their freedom-? I think I know which half to bet on...
Are you counting on the same sheeple that have let the system get to where it is today? That's who you expect to band together? The same sheeple that can't put in place an honest government today, even though peaceful means already exist to do so?
You're talking about America, right?
no, this next group of monsters are setting their sights on global domination.
@TheBigCluB Yes, holding physical gold and silver after the buyback/confiscation window closes will be tyrannical. There are many examples in history that show this phase to be temporary. As those failed currencies are replaced, gold and silver become legal tender and are repriced higher so that banks can recapitalize.
100 pounds, physical, of silver bullion. For the first time I ordered graded silver Eagles. Smart move? Stupid move? We shall see.
Graded Eagles? Dumb move. Any Eagles would be just fine.
I agree. I haven't received them yet so can refuse shipment and send them back. Thanks! Stupid way to eat $10 S/H. Live and learn.
Guess it depends on what year they are, how many were made, and how long you hold them.
I am a simple person. I should have known better than to buy graded coins. This set: https://www.hsn.com/products/2001-2016-ms70-anacs-16-coin-silver-eagle-…
It was a momentary lapse of reason I almost instantly regretted.
You paid $1500 for 16 ounces of silver? WTF.
Wow. If you have any way to back out of that transaction you should do so. If you are just starting out I would recommend just getting some "junk" silver for emergencies and barter. Example:
https://sdbullion.com/90-percent-silver-100-dollar-face-value-bag
Then get some Maples or Eagles for longer term hold. After that you could start to learn about collectables if that appeals to you.
Also, if you ever get graded coins you should only get PCGS or NGC unless you become an elite investor.
Just some advice. . . whatever it's worth from some random guy on the internet.
I can easily refuse the order and have it sent back to the sender.
Thank you. I knew better than to buy graded coins. I have a monster box of Maples and a half monster box of Kangaroos. And a few 100 oz. bars from the RCM.
It was a $10 error easily corrected this next week.
Just keep them.
Apply the lesson on the next purchase.
No big deal.
He's dead Jim.....
Feed the billionaire whales.
Buy bitcoin. 🤣
Not enough trees.
Modern money is mostly plastic or cloth.
Fiat is printed on cotton or plastic.
//edit - was too slow reading... someone beat me to it.
I see a "bright" "shiny" metal in those Asian peoples future!... And Europe and America ain't GOT IT!!!
Cash will be king for a short time after the banks are closed
And after the reset cash holders will be fucked.
I want to hear from the creator of Bitcoin about how this has nothing to do with his blockchain technology. Oh, right.
The blockchain coming that will be adopted will be permissioned vs. BTC's current permissionless. In other words, those same actors who set the fix on commodities today will slide into cryptos in the future, being the only allowed to clear the transactions.
Permissioned blockchains make no sense. Databases are way more effcient.
Im thinking under the circumstances outlined, the most valuable commodity will be lead.
Farmland and gold, Maria. -James Rogers.
And lead to defend it.
I'm certain that China and Russia will be using a form of crypto in their own countries backed by something of value (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-05/bitcoin-miners-migrate-china-…). But not Western Central Bank cryptos like BTC -case in point to what has already happened to aka "Satoshi Scrotumoto" early this year (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-05/bitcoin-miners-migrate-china-…)
Could make a very strong argument given the timing of those mining servers getting thrown out of the PRC that this expedited Trump's tariff "orgy" on China as well as the tensions on the poor little North Koreans by the U.S. MIC... But given where the U.S. economy has been the last decade after the bailouts with war(s) of choice towards perpetual looting of energy abroad along with cryptocurrency to hold a position that is no longer economically tenable given the debt that will never be forgiven...
What Difference D-O-E-S I-T M-A-K-E!...
" The only recourse for the Chinese people once their cash is gone will be physical gold and silver."
and BTC, LTC, and NEO, and Omisego
