IMF Blasts New Zealand's "Discriminatory" Ban On Home Sales To Foreigners

Amid reports that 40,000 kiwis were living on the streets or in emergency shelters thanks to an acute housing crisis in the nation of nearly 5 million, New Zealand's Labour-led government knew it needed to take drastic action to cool the country's white hot housing market - or at least convince the public that it was doing something.
So late last year, lawmakers proposed a bill that would limit home purchases to people who carry residential visas. It is called the Overseas Investment Act.
As we've pointed out, home prices in New Zealand have risen dramatically since the financial crisis. Over the past ten years, New Zealand home prices have risen by roughly 60% due to a combination of factors, including limited supply, low interest rates fueling a boom in borrowing, and - of course - foreign speculation.
And on Sunday, the chorus of critics against the measure - which hasn't been passed into law - gained another voice: That of the International Monetary Fund. In its annual report on the New Zealand economy, the IMF said the measure would be "unlikely to have a significant impact on housing affordability," and that the rest of the government's "ambitious policy agenda" would likely be more than enough to help make homes more affordable.
The government has initiated an ambitious policy agenda to restore housing affordability, which appropriately focuses on strengthening supply and lowering tax distortions . The agenda includes several work streams.
The KiwiBuild program aims to increase housing supply at affordable price points. The Urban Growth Agenda aims to address regulatory, planning and other policies that reduce development capacity for growth, along with the under-funding of local infrastructure development and maintenance. The government has already announced the extension of the bright-line test on sale of residential property from within two years of purchase to within five years and also proposes to limit negative gearing from rental properties. A Tax Working Group is considering possible additional reform, including a broader capital gains tax on real estate investment and land tax reform, although its mandate is narrow on the latter. These reforms are complementary, and the success of the housing policy agenda will depend on well-coordinated progress on all fronts.
A ban of residential real estate purchases by nonresidents is unlikely to have a significant impact on housing affordability. The proposed ban in the draft amendment to the Overseas Investment Act is a capital flow management measure (CFM) under the IMF’s Institutional View on capital flows. The measure is unlikely to be temporary or targeted, and foreign buyers seem to have played a minor role in New Zealand’s residential real estate markets recently. The broad housing policy agenda above, if fully implemented, would address most of the potential problems associated with foreign buyers on a less discriminatory basis.
Should the measure become law, foreigners would be allowed to build new developments, but only as long as they have plans to sell the property as soon as its finished.
However, it would include an exception for people who can convince New Zealand's Overseas Investment Office that they intend to live in the country long term (a group that might soon include a handful of US-based billionaires). Australian citizens are also exempt from the rule.
Ironically, reports about the rule led to a surge in home sales as foreigners scrambled to buy ahead of the ban.
Local critics of the law, including the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand, agree with the IMF that the measure is unnecessary because foreigners just aren't that big of a factor in the country's housing market: The organization estimates that less than 4% of home buyers are foreigners, per the Independent.
As we've previously pointed out, it's probable that banning foreign speculators will cool off the country's property market. But the problem that the government is missing is that it risks triggering a real-estate crash. And when housing prices crash, people feel poorer, so they spend less, a pattern that threatens to afflict the broader economy. In its report, the IMF applauded New Zealand's "solid economic expansion in recent years" and noted that "household debt-related vulnerabilities are expected to decrease..."
A small step forward has been made. But one can essentially buy a NZ resident (investor) visa and then buy as many houses as one likes while living anywhere. The same investment properties are rolled over to give many people residency on the one investment. So, the ban is not real. IMO, NZ Citizenship should be the requirement, as the bar for citizenship is a little bit higher, "residents" are supposed to have to actually live here for a couple of years to get citizenship.
Note, almost all of the Pacific Islands, Thailand, and Mexico require citizenship to buy real estate, and the IMF doesn't complain about that. Even in Cambodia, one has to buy a passport before you can buy land. NZ is like an aging party girl, the good time had by all and dying of AIDS.
Apartment rent is the problem linked to homelessness, not homeownership, although homeownership is the only thing that politicians will focus on since it mostly affects the womb-productive and their campaign donors in the real estate industry.

Case in point: Idaho, with its per capita income of $17,841.
How do single, childless citizens, making anywhere in the vicinity of $17k, with no access to spousal income, child support that covers rent or pay for sex and reproduction from government that covers rent, groceries and electricity, with monthly cash assistance and an up to $6,431 refundable EITC child tax credit thrown on top, afford rent prices like the following:
https://boise.craigslist.org/d/apts-housing-for-rent/search/apa
In the USA, we would have less homelessness if big legal / illegal immigrant families, often with several womb-productive females per household, were not getting paid by the US government to have sex and reproduce. They are able to crowd out citizens in the rental market when they have US-born kids in a single earner per family, as long as they stay under the earned-income limits for welfare. When so many immigrants compete for the limited affordable housing, splitting expenses in multi-family units, it drives rent prices up on the remaining units for citizens whose major household bills are not paid by government due to sex and reproduction.
In reply to A ban of residential real… by gregga777
What did the IMF have to say about Mexico and their Long standing policy that only Mexican Citizens can buy property along the coast and pretty much anywhere else in Mexico? You can Rent and Lease if you go through a barrage of Lawyers and Government clip-board holders but you never Own shit.
The same rule should apply to Mexicans in the USA until the Mexican racist policies are fucking overthrown. All Mexicans do not own their US homes under the coming US Real Estate ownership act of 2018 for fraudulent immigrants. Sneak into Mexico and see if you can buy a house or work, like a billion Mexicans do every decade in the USA. It's time to get real with these fuckers.
The Equalization of Prejudice act BF 101. Fuck the free ride for Border Burglars act BF ou812 and many others. Fuck them if they refuse to compete, let them pick Tijuana trash can terror shows until they understand who the people that are doing things right are.
As far as I know: crickets. Good points, by the way! Mexico offshores their poor to the US. It is insane that we give them welfare, medical care, and citizenship to the brats they drop after crossing the border. If the parent is illegal in the US, that makes the kid a citizen of the country in which their parent is from and not a citizen of the U.S. End the interpretation of the 14th Amendment which grants birthright citizenship. Now. The US can't afford this level of insanity.

Good luck if you get sick in Mexico! It's all the rage to hold some stupid American, hostage, until their medical bill is paid. In cash.
Good luck if you get sick in Mexico! It's all the rage to hold some stupid American, hostage, until their medical bill is paid. In cash.
Try to buy a house and get title in Asia, in any of the countries there....why is the IMF not pushing those markets to open up? So...NZ, protect yourself.....
