Iran Officially Switches From Dollar To Euro

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/22/2018 - 21:30

Just two weeks after "panic" hit the streets of Tehran as the Iranian government attempted to 'fix' the freefall of the Rial against the USDollar...

Middle East Monitor reports that Iran’s feud with the US is set to get worse after Tehran announced this week that it will start reporting foreign currency amounts in euros rather than US dollars, as part of the country’s effort to reduce its reliance on the American currency due to political tension with Washington.

Central bank governor Valiollah Seif said last week that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had welcomed his suggestion of replacing the dollar with the euro in foreign trade, as the “dollar has no place in our transactions today”.

Iran does hardly any trade with the US due to decades of economic sanctions. It’s most important trading partner is the UAE, which accounts for around 24 per cent of all Iranian imports and exports. China is not far behind with 22 per cent, followed by Turkey, India and the EU, all of which account for around six per cent of Iran’s trade.

Iran’s leaders have been threatening for some time to ditch the dollar for a different currency. The shift towards euro took on added urgency after the appointment of Donald Trump and his decision to include Iran on a list of mainly Muslim majority countries banned from entering the US.

Trump has also threatened to exit a 2015 nuclear deal Iran made with world powers. The next major test for the deal is 12 May when Trump will be required to re-endorse the deal, which he has derided as “the worst deal ever”.

The move is seen by Iranian officials as a logical and necessary step. The threat of further US sanctions has destabilised Iran’s foreign exchange market in recent months. Bank transactions involving the dollar are already difficult for Iran; sanctions have made US banks unwilling to do business with Tehran; foreign firms can be exposed to sanctions if they do Iranian deals in dollars, even if the operations involve non-US branches.

According to Reuters, Ali Khamenei, who has welcomed the decision to replace the dollar, blamed foreign enemies for the “recent issues in the currency market” and asked Iran’s intelligence services to defuse the plots against the Islamic Republic.

Mustafa Kemal radio man Sun, 04/22/2018 - 23:41 Permalink

"So how did the dollar loose relavance? Slowly at first, then all of a sudden."

Count them. Venezuela, China, Russia, Iran, Turkey wants its gold back, Russia to issue Silver Ruble!

Times they are a changin and the 

petrodollar aint what it used to be

Iran is getting pretty feisty before the May 12 nuclear deal signoff. Playing hardball. 

Fiscal Smegma J S Bach Sun, 04/22/2018 - 22:52 Permalink

If you actually understood how monetary systems function you would not want to leave a fiat system.

Otherwise, folks like Zuckerberg and company would be the owner of the land you sharecrop.

Fixt monetary systems have no flexibility to expand credit outside of the growth of what backs it. Gold has to be dug up, so you will wait in line to get a mtg when enough gold is dug up, maybe your number will be called...

That's a silly archaic system.

 

Jack's Raging … Fiscal Smegma Sun, 04/22/2018 - 23:30 Permalink

You have it backwards. Zuckerberg wouldn't exist in a sound money environment, nor would his NSA/CIA enablers. Even if he did, he wouldn't be worth more than a couple of million. It's the fiat monetary system that keeps those with early access with all the access to the material wealth, while the rest of the pyramid toils to keep up in a race they cannot possibly catch-up.

mailll Truther Sun, 04/22/2018 - 23:30 Permalink

Just a matter of time.  Iran is a threat to Israel so the Neo-Zionists have to take them out.  Moving away from the US dollar just adds fuel to the fire.  

General Wesley Clark, former NATO commander: 

 "This is a memo that describes how we're going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then SyriaLebanonLibyaSomalia,Sudan and, finishing off, Iran."

Yen Cross Sun, 04/22/2018 - 21:34 Permalink

 Color me UN-surprised.

  Iran loves pallets of Fiats in the middle of the night.

 Iran never shut down it's nuclear program. I don't blame the goat fuckers, for not doing so.

  Thanks for the down votes. Please release our prisoners, vacationers?