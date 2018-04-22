Iran Officially Switches From Dollar To Euro

Just two weeks after "panic" hit the streets of Tehran as the Iranian government attempted to 'fix' the freefall of the Rial against the USDollar...
Middle East Monitor reports that Iran’s feud with the US is set to get worse after Tehran announced this week that it will start reporting foreign currency amounts in euros rather than US dollars, as part of the country’s effort to reduce its reliance on the American currency due to political tension with Washington.
Central bank governor Valiollah Seif said last week that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had welcomed his suggestion of replacing the dollar with the euro in foreign trade, as the “dollar has no place in our transactions today”.
Iran does hardly any trade with the US due to decades of economic sanctions. It’s most important trading partner is the UAE, which accounts for around 24 per cent of all Iranian imports and exports. China is not far behind with 22 per cent, followed by Turkey, India and the EU, all of which account for around six per cent of Iran’s trade.
Iran’s leaders have been threatening for some time to ditch the dollar for a different currency. The shift towards euro took on added urgency after the appointment of Donald Trump and his decision to include Iran on a list of mainly Muslim majority countries banned from entering the US.
Trump has also threatened to exit a 2015 nuclear deal Iran made with world powers. The next major test for the deal is 12 May when Trump will be required to re-endorse the deal, which he has derided as “the worst deal ever”.
The move is seen by Iranian officials as a logical and necessary step. The threat of further US sanctions has destabilised Iran’s foreign exchange market in recent months. Bank transactions involving the dollar are already difficult for Iran; sanctions have made US banks unwilling to do business with Tehran; foreign firms can be exposed to sanctions if they do Iranian deals in dollars, even if the operations involve non-US branches.
According to Reuters, Ali Khamenei, who has welcomed the decision to replace the dollar, blamed foreign enemies for the “recent issues in the currency market” and asked Iran’s intelligence services to defuse the plots against the Islamic Republic.
More power to 'em. I wish we here in America could take ourselves off the fiat dollar as well.
They will do it to drive a wedge between the EU and US on sanctions. Smart move.
They'll do the yuan as soon as it's viable. Currently it is US$ or Euro. The yen, sterling are not viable choice. It does hurt the empire America but plays into the hands of the wannabe empire EU.
So how did the dollar loose relavance? Slowly at first, then all of a sudden.
Count them. Venezuela, China, Russia, Iran, Turkey wants its gold back, Russia to issue Silver Ruble!
Iran is getting pretty feisty before the May 12 nuclear deal signoff. Playing hardball.
If you actually understood how monetary systems function you would not want to leave a fiat system.
Otherwise, folks like Zuckerberg and company would be the owner of the land you sharecrop.
Fixt monetary systems have no flexibility to expand credit outside of the growth of what backs it. Gold has to be dug up, so you will wait in line to get a mtg when enough gold is dug up, maybe your number will be called...
In reply to More power to 'em. I wish… by J S Bach
You have it backwards. Zuckerberg wouldn't exist in a sound money environment, nor would his NSA/CIA enablers. Even if he did, he wouldn't be worth more than a couple of million. It's the fiat monetary system that keeps those with early access with all the access to the material wealth, while the rest of the pyramid toils to keep up in a race they cannot possibly catch-up.
Nope. Like cryptos gold is infinity divisible.
This has meant war within one year everytime since the USD became the reserve currency.
The question is why do they try it? You have system that seems mostly stable and them you have these lemming like countries that for whatever reason decide to suicide by dropping the dollar. Really it make no sense.
They don't want to fund their own enslavement. It is the only way to take down empire America.
Sometimes you have to kill yourself in order to give your opponent a slap in the face. It is not nice. It does not appear to make any sense, but then you realize your opponent was going to hang you anyway.
Just a matter of time. Iran is a threat to Israel so the Neo-Zionists have to take them out. Moving away from the US dollar just adds fuel to the fire.
General Wesley Clark, former NATO commander:
"This is a memo that describes how we're going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia,Sudan and, finishing off, Iran."
The moneychangers from Israhell & Wall Street will not sleep tonight.
Trillions of gallons of oil in the hands of the Persians and no cut bring taken by (((Wall St)))- Oy vey
That's more dollars returning to our sgores. Inflation is gonna eat us alive while our leaders swear we are imagining things. Thats before they swear they'll fix it this time, but we just gotta give up our rights first.
(((Wall Street))) may not get a direct skim but (((London))) will.
Either way the tribe gets theirs.
On the other hand if Iran decided to yuan things would be different.
Also from another article, currency exchanges are only exchanging rials for gold to the public.
https://en.radiofarda.com/a/iran-ban-sale-foreign-currency-exchange-bur…
According to the daily Qanoon, however, exchange bureaus are only allowed to buy or sell gold coins “until further notice.”
Interesting article, thanks for posting.
Well Obama must approve because he paid Iran off with Euro's and gold.
Manthong Obamas gave Iran its own money frozen in the USA for decades, losing value every second. Pathetic idea put around as usual to make Iran the bad country.
We are giving $38B billion dollars in taxpayer money to Israel- we held on to Iran's billion dollars for 35 years before we gave it back
And the payback of course included a fair interest rate plus a late payment fee paid?
You could even factor in damages due to sanctions. That would get mighty pricey
He did it to skirt the law and Iranians were smart enough to not accept bank fiat in the deal. Obama approved in order to secure the nuke deal.
" Obama approved in order to secure the nuke deal."
Funny how we sometimes have to pay our debts before someone will do another deal with us.
See how that works with NK if we leave the Iran deal, Just watch!
So they will be paying in Euros for the cranes they use to hang people.
Color me UN-surprised.
that was my first thought. they were not settled in 1s and 0s. they were paid in cash money. where did it all go?
They bought those special German goats for the mullah's stabbin cabins. The fur is soooo soft!!!
Wonder how LONG that will last?...
Or whether that was such a good idea in light of this little neutered fucktard's hollow bellicose threats in Iran's neighborhood (https://southfront.org/frances-president-says-he-wants-to-build-new-syr…)?!!!
I think the FUKUS assholes actually believe their own BS.
Perhaps the rest of the NATO alliance will follow suit like Turkey... Leave the "union" and defend themselves by purchasing Russian made SA-400s against any incoming U.S./British/Israeli missiles?...
