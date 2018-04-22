IRD: "The System Will Have To Collapse"

Via InvestmentResearchDynamics.com,
The public pension fund system is approaching apocalypse. Earlier this week teachers who are part of the Colorado public pension system (PERA) staged a walk-out protest over proposed changes to the plan, including raising the percentage contribution to the fund by current payees and raising the retirement age. PERA backed off but ignoring the obvious problem will not make it go away.
Every public pension fund in the country is catastrophically underfunded, especially if strict mark-to-market of the illiquid assets were applied. Illinois has been playing funding games for a few years to keep its pension fund solvent. In Kentucky, where the public pension fund is on the verge of collapse, teachers are demanding a State bailout.
If the stock market were sustain a extended decline of more than 10% – “extended” meaning several months in which the stock market falls more than 10% – every public pension in the U.S. would collapse. This is based on an in-depth study conducted by a good friend of mine who works at a public pension fund. He has access to better data than “outsiders” and I know his work to be meticulous. Please note that the three big market declines since August 2015 were stopped at a 10% draw-down followed by big moves higher. The current draw-down was stopped at 10% but subsequent outcome is to be determined. My friend and I are not the only ones who understand this:
The next phase of public pension reform will likely be touched off by a stock market decline that creates the real possibility of at least one state fund running out of cash within a couple of years. – Bloomberg
I know a teacher in Denver who left her job that was connected to PERA in order to take a lump-sum payout rather than risk waiting until she retired to bankrupt pension plan. She took a job in the Denver school system, which is not part of the PERA system. She’s actually thinking about teaching in Central America, where there’s high demand for English-speaking teachers and the pay relative to the cost-of-living is much higher:
“Teaching sucks right now. Teachers are underpaid for the work we’re doing. After all of these years, I’m making about $60,000. That’s BS! I have a masters. Truthfully, the classroom is burning me out right now. The f#cked up world is spilling into kids’ lives. They’re largely defiant and off-track. I don’t have the energy to try to streamline whole classrooms.”
In reference to the pension system: “When the mother f#cking-f#ck is any of this going to be corrected?!?! I am beyond mad. Ecuador has become an option, because this country is beyond f#cked up.”
Unfortunately, I was compelled to answer with the truth – a truth she already knows:
“It won’t be corrected. The system will have to collapse and then who knows what will happen. Criminals run everything now and the people who are supposed to enforce Rule of Law are well paid to look the other way. This has been building for at least 2 decades. It doesn’t help when the President is caught shoving a cigar up a staff interns vagina and then a joke is made of it in Congress. “Is oral sex, sex?” Answer: “it depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is,’ is.”
Now the corruption and fraud is out in the open and there’s nothing that can be done about it. The system will have collapse – its the final solution.
Comments
The pension underfunding, given realistic market values, in terms of tax revenues for every state in the union:
http://thesoundingline.com/accounting-for-reality-pension-funds-are-in-…
TIRD
In reply to The by Four Star
Please, let it completely collapse, and the sooner and harder and more severely the better.
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
"After all of these years, I’m making about $60,000. That’s BS! I have a masters. "
That's $60k for eight months work. And an MA in education is a joke. Put in the time and get your diploma. Its not difficult subject matter.
She chose the field of education knowing well it is not going to make her rich.
And if she didn't know that, she is dumber than I thought.
At least she's not banging some 14 year old. I hope.
In reply to Please, let it collapse, and… by directaction
Well if Central Banks hadn't done QE and driven yields to zero this wouldn't be a problem now would it?
In reply to "After all of these years, I… by HockeyFool
Try telling a CA public school teacher they’re going to get zero, and make note of the reaction.
People in education here are among the dumbest of imbeciles you’ll ever have the misfortune to meet.
In reply to Well if Central Banks hadn't… by Pearson365
They don't have guns so the worst they can do is stand in front of a interstate trucker.
In reply to Try telling a CA public… by Lost in translation
Yes if rates were high, it would not be as much of a problem but it is still a train wreak.
Let's face it, many people knew Detroit was going bankrupt, just like many people know many states are near bankruptcy and if their cost of borrowing goes up ala the Fed, it will be just another oopsey moment in the era of gross malfeasance by pandering politicians and the idiots who put them in office.
My state is heading for insolvency but they still have money to spend all sorts of stuff.
In reply to Well if Central Banks hadn't… by Pearson365
I had a work career that was masters-prepared, and I never made as much as she is saying she makes. I am not sympathetic. Plus, the pension comes out of my pocket.
In reply to "After all of these years, I… by HockeyFool
Hockey fool - the fourteen year old is hoping he DOES get banged by the teacher.
It is all about education - sex or otherwise - to the youngsters.
Especially if she is hot.
In reply to "After all of these years, I… by HockeyFool
Exactly right, an MA in Education is worth f#ck-all. I'm an unqualified teacher. Three colleagues have come to me with help with their Masters. Every piece or project I've helped them with gets top grade, and I throw away their lecture notes after 2 paragraphs because it's all BS. I only have a Bachelors, but it's in a real subject - Engineering. I also get better teaching results than they do.
In reply to "After all of these years, I… by HockeyFool
Every single thing in the country is catastrophically underfunded, especially if strict mark-to-market of the illiquid assets were applied.
There fixed it for you
In reply to The by Four Star
I never knew about the cigar-vagina incident...
You’re kidding, no?
In reply to I never knew about the cigar… by Saddam Miser
We're all getting old, aren't we?
In reply to You’re kidding, no? by Janet smeller
I've had a Macanudo.
I never had a Lewinsky.
In reply to We're all getting old, aren… by tmosley
You have to be old enough to remember Bill Clinton.
In reply to I never knew about the cigar… by Saddam Miser
"I never knew about the cigar-vagina incident"
No one died ... still, the cigar is what some cunts cling to.
In reply to I never knew about the cigar… by Saddam Miser
There were fatalities at the Aspirin factory Bill bombed as a diversion.
In reply to "I never knew about the… by curbjob
Were any cigars hurt?
In reply to There were fatalities at the… by Winston Churchill
Think about that stall thing. We might be able to barter for their heads.
Glory be to the bomb...............
the next dominant species now fermenting in a mud puddle some where has some tough shoes to fill
In reply to Glory be to the bomb… by Doppelganger71
Teachers unions, ugh...
Socialist Bernie suporters.
Not a tenth of those dingbats knows what is happening or cares. They just want their money for babysitting and brainwashing the kids.
Teachers unions are sponsors of terror.
Walk through a public school sometime and see what they’re doing to children.
It’s sick as all Hell.
In reply to Unions... Teachers… by MonsterSchmuck
Yes I'm sure the government in Ecuador will take care of you forever just like the US promised to. Fucking scumbags want everyone to coddle them forever and think it's okay to steal from the rest of us for the privilege. The state is cancer. You're an idiot for ever believing anything they say. No sympathy.
.
In reply to Yes I'm sure the government… by HillaryOdor
Ecuadorians don't depend on their government for 50% of the money circulating in their economy.
In reply to Yes I'm sure the government… by HillaryOdor
This bitch is pissing and moaning for raking in $60K for a 9-month job with three months off? Oh and that fat pension isn't going to happen? Get in line. There are lots and lots of people doing far worse. Public education in the US has been infested with communist ideology since John Dewey pushed for this system, and set it up. The end result? Entitled spoiled brats that don't give a fuck about learning.
The reason education in the US if beyond fucked up is because asshole teachers like this entitled bitch FUCKED IT UP!
I agree with your sentiment - especially with regard to the teaching of communism and snowflake/victim ideology in schools, but the teacher's employment agreement was a contract. If we disregard this contract, then all contracts mean nothing. Vent your anger on the politicians (mostly libtard/Democrats but some RINOs as well) who offered these lucrative contracts in exchange for teacher votes - not on the teachers who took the deal. The former is called racketeering while the later was perfectly legal. Don't let the politicians off the hook and vent on the teachers. Throw these mf'ing crooked politicians out of office because they'll do it again, and again, and again until voters clue in.
As citizens/voters, we need to step-up and take ownership of this bullsiht and pay attention to the crooked siht politicians are pulling. Ultimately, this is our fault ("our" meaning we the voters). These crooked, lying, dirtbags politicians need to be thown out of office by us when they try to pull this siht.
In reply to This bitch is pissing and… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Okay, valid point. But is a contract based on lies and made-up numbers and assumptions a valid contract?
You do realize they did this shit in Ancient Rome, too. Do you know what happened when the tax mules couldn't afford to keep paying? They left. Farmers walked away from farms. Those ancient Roman farmers simply did the jingle keys and walked away because, if the choice is to work to pay the government while your family starves, there is no choice other than to leave. We aren't quite there yet but we are creeping closer with each passing day.
They can only tax the tax mules so much until the tax mules stop working and wander off to look for Galt's Gulch.
The politicians, the union thugs, the NEA, and the teachers all lied in different ways and believed the lies they were told for various reasons with most of the reasons being self-serving while fucking the public, aka: tax mule, into poverty.
In reply to I agree with your sentiment … by konadog
All contracts have baked-in assumptions. When you sign a one-year lease with your landlord, you assume rent in your area won't plummet by 50% overnight, but if it does, too bad for you and the landlord scores. Ditto if rents skyrocket. You score and the landlord takes it in the shorts.
That said, any pension assumption with an IRR above 6% is total bullsiht. During the go-go dot-com era, the crooked politicians got that pushed up over 8% or even above 10% in some cases (as if the bull market in stocks would last forever) so they could hand out the pension contributions to their crony, crooked, friends. That has come home to roost. Or in the case of private companies, used the pension money for stock buybacks that goosed the stock price and lined their pockets when they cashed-in options. Some of us were screaming bullsiht, but we were just lone voices in the wind. As I said above, citizens need to step-up to the plate and get loud - very fuking loud. These mf'ing crooked libtard and RINO politicians have gotten away with murder for too damn long, mostly because the electorate has been asleep at the switch. Too worried about the Kardashians and not paying attention to these mf'ing crooks.
In reply to Okay, valid point. But is a… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I agree with everything you said.
Beating a dead horse isn't going to bring that horse back to life or make it get up and work again. The tax mules are sick and tired of being beaten and told to work harder, work faster, spend more. At this point most are numb to the beating.
Who is John Galt and where is Galt's Gulch? Waiting for my copy of "Atlas Shrugged" to be available so I can read it on my Kindle. I read it 30 years ago. Time to re-read. The good news is there was a waiting list. I see that as a point of light in the dark.
In reply to All contracts have baked-in… by konadog
If I could find Galt's Gulch, I would move-in tomorrow. In the interim, the taxpayers are going to have to take this one in the shorts and then proceed to get these mf'ing incompetent crooks out of office. We must demand sane priorities, timely outcomes and much smaller gov at all levels or the US is going to look like Venezuela very soon. These teacher pensions are the tip of the iceberg. Just wait until the dollar starts to decline as a consequence of the massive Federal debt. Our creditors are not going to accept debased dollars forever. That's when the siht really hits the fan.
In reply to I agree with everything you… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Oh I fully understand where this downhill slide is going. Why do you think my posts here reflect my shitty attitude? I didn't get that attitude by putting my head in my phone and taking selfies.
I am working on downsizing and looking to live in a Class C RV. There was an article a few days ago on Drudge. WSJ aricle about people my age, and older, living in RVs and Vans. However, I think the WSJ failed to fully understand that people are opting out. Not everyone is choosing a luxury van or RV. Some of us want to be able to move around, hide in plain sight, and be grey (go unnoticed). https://www.wsj.com/articles/boomers-embrace-luxury-van-life-1524308463
In reply to If I could find Galt's Gulch… by konadog
Fuck the contract.
The pensions are paid by the taxpayers, who were never consulted and never signed.
Government employees should never, EVER be legally allowed to form unions. Period!
In reply to I agree with your sentiment … by konadog
I agree. Giving public employees the right to unionize has been a big fucking mistake. Look at the Veterans Administration. It is the one place where the medical staff can kill you and the person, or the family of the deceased, has no rights. No rights to sue, no rights to financial compensation for malpractice. I don't see that as a good thing. Oh, and good luck trying to fire a shitty VA employee. It is nearly impossible.
In reply to Fuck the contract. The… by Lost in translation
Exactly which government purchase agreements are signed by a majority of the voters? I'm actually 100% in favor of that idea and thanks to advances in communication technology like the Internet it's now practical, but I believe that's why we historically elected people. They are still called our "representatives" for a reason.
In reply to Fuck the contract. The… by Lost in translation
Don't forget healthcare. Unions are bankrupting many blue (really commie red) states.
In reply to This bitch is pissing and… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Oh I have had to deal with the VA for many years until changing to an HMO. The Federal Employees union at the VA is the main reason the VA is so fucked up.
In reply to Don't forget healthcare. … by JerseyJoe
Trumptard Burgers. everything is collapsing at ZereBrain.
If that's the best you can muster up then I'd have to agree.
At least as far as you're concerned.`Maybe you can claim that being a serial pederast has stunted your mental and emotional development. You fellow libbos will lionize you for your "bravery for coming forward to share your pain".
In reply to Trumptard Burgers… by Trumpury Clinton
"When the motherfucking fuck" is not exactly the kind of language I would expect from a teacher, even in a private communication. And 60K per year is more than I make, for the record.
Nice to see someone else noticed that, too. I can have a potty mouth but even mine isn't that bad!
In reply to "When the motherfucking fuck… by GooseShtepping Moron
Its one of those new type of pronouns...
In reply to "When the motherfucking fuck… by GooseShtepping Moron
You have to laugh! Mass insanity fueled by delusions of grandeur.
In reply to Its one of those new type of… by RozKo
Well, let's see: $60,000 for 9 months work is $6,667/month, which would be $80,000 for a full years work for babysitting young children. I find it difficult to shed tears for them.
There's a saying here in the UK.....
"Those that can, do - those that can't, teach"
In reply to Well, let's see: $60,000… by TheEndIsNear
Oh we have that same saying here in the USSA.
In reply to There's a saying here in the… by kellys_eye
Those that can't do it, teach it, those who can't teach it, go to work for Government.
In reply to There's a saying here in the… by kellys_eye