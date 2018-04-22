Lies And Deception In The Failed US Strike On Syria

Authored by Federico Pieraccini via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
At 4am on April 14, the United States, France and the United Kingdom executed a strike on Syria.
The Syrian Free Press reported:
US Navy warships in the Red Sea and Air Force B-1B bombers and F-15 and F-16 aircraft rained dozens of ship- and air-launched cruise missiles down on the Syrian capital of Damascus, an airbase outside the city, a so-called chemical weapons storage facility near Homs, and an equipment-storage facility and command post, also near Homs. B1-Bs are typically armed with JASSM cruise missiles, which have a 450 kg warhead and a range of 370 kms. US Navy warships launched Tomahawks, which have 450 kg warheads and an operational range of between 1,300 and 2,500 kms. The British Royal Air Force's contingent for the assault consisted of four Tornado GR4 ground-attack aircraft armed with the Storm Shadow long-range air-to-ground missile, which the UK's Defense Ministry said targeted 'chemical weapons sites' in Homs. These weapons have a range of 400 kms. Finally, France sent its Aquitaine frigate, armed with SCALP naval land-attack cruise missiles (SCALP is the French military's name for the Storm Shadow), as well as several Dassault Rafale fighters, also typically armed with SCALP or Apache cruise missiles. According to the Russian defense ministry, the B-1Bs also fired GBU-38 guided air bombs. Undoubtedly weary of the prospect of having their aircraft shot down after Israel lost one of its F-16s over Syria in February, the Western powers presumably launched their weapons from well outside the range of Syrian air defenses, with all the targets located just 70-90 kms from the Mediterranean Sea, and having to fly through Lebanon first.
Recapping the information on the strike, the US and its allies used the following assets:
-
2 destroyers (USS Laboon, USS Higgins)
-
1 US cruiser (USS Monterey)
-
1 French frigate (Georges Leygues)
-
5 Rafale jets
-
4 Mirage 2000-5F
-
4 British Tornado fighter-bombers
-
Virginia-class submarine USS John Warner
-
2 US B-1B bombers
Their ordnance brought to bear consisted of the following:
-
The cruiser Monterey launched 30 Tomahawk missiles
-
The destroyer Higgins 23 Tomahawks
-
The destroyer Laboon 7 Tomahawks
-
The submarine John Warner 6 Tomahawks
-
2 B-1 bombers 21 JASSM missiles
-
4 British Tornado GR4 fighter bombers 16 Storm-shadow missiles.
-
The French Languedoc fired 3 MdCN land-attack missiles.
The US Pentagon reports the strike group targeted:
- 76 missiles at the Barzah research center in Damascus:
(Source)
- 22 missiles at an undefined "chemical" structure:
(Source)
- 7 missiles against an undefined "chemical bunker":
(Source)
The Syrian anti-aircraft forces responded, firing a total of 112 air-defence missiles:
-
the Pantsyr system fired 25 missiles and hit 24 targets;
-
the Buk system fired 29 missiles and hit 24 targets;
-
the Osa system fired 11 and hit 5 targets;
-
the S-125 system fired 13 missiles and hit 5 targets;
-
the Strela-10 system fired 5 missiles and hit 3 targets;
-
the Kvadrat system fired 21 and hit 11 targets;
-
the S-200 system fired 8 and hit no targets.
(Source)
The Russians have stated that the target of the raids and the effectiveness of the missiles have resulted in a big fiasco for the Americans:
-
4 missiles were launched targeting the area of the Damascus International Airport; these 4 missiles were intercepted.
-
12 missiles were launched targeting the Al-Dumayr Military Airport; these 12 missiles were intercepted.
-
18 missiles were launched targeting the Bley Military Airport; these 18 missiles were intercepted.
-
12 missiles were launched targeting the Shayarat Military Airport; these 12 missiles were intercepted.
-
9-15 missiles were launched targeting the Mezzeh Military Airport; 5 of them were intercepted.
-
16 missiles were launched targeting the Homs Military Airport; 13 of which were intercepted.
-
30 missiles were launched targeting targets in the areas of Barzah and Jaramani; 7 of which were intercepted.
The effectiveness of the attack is called into question, especially in light of the prompt reaction of the civilian population that took to the streets in support of Bashar al Assad and the Syrian government only a few hours after the US-led attack.
(Celebrations the morning of the 14th of April in Umayyad Square, Damascus )
What emerges immediately from the Syrian/Russian and American narratives are contrasting assessments of the outcome of the attack.
We can certainly try to dispute some statements.
The Americans repeated that at least two chemical-weapons laboratories together with a chemical-weapons storage center were affected. As evidenced by the images shot by PressTV a few hours after the attack, the structure is destroyed but there are no chemical contaminations. To confirm this, the television operators were able to perform interviews and live footage a few meters from the site of the strike without experiencing any physical effects, which would have been impossible were the American version of events true, given that the release of chemical agents would have made the whole area inaccessible.
Further confirmation comes from Ammar Waqqaf interviewed on The Heat on CGTV, claiming that his relatives were about 500 meters from one of the alleged chemical-weapons research centers attacked by the Americans. Ammar says that even in this case, no chemical agent appears to have been released, thus disproving Washington's claims.
Another important consideration concerns the targets. For Washington, the targets were limited to research laboratories (Barzah and Jaramani) and storage centers. But Moscow revealed that the objectives also included military bases as well as the civilian Damascus International Airport, namely: Al-Dumayr Military Airport, Bley Military Airport, Shayarat Military Airport, Mezzeh Military Airport, Homs Military Airport. These were mostly unsuccessful attacks.
In light of the foregoing, we can assume that the operational goal of the Americans was twofold.
On the one hand, it was aimed at the media, to show a response to the (false) accusations of a chemical attack in Douma (Robert Fisk has just dismantled the propaganda and RT reminds us of the various false flags perpetrated by the US in the past to start wars); on the other, it was used by the military to actually permanently damage the Syrian Air Force, as suggested by the warmongering neocon Lindsey Graham. The failure of this latter objective could be seen in the following hours when the Syrian planes resumed operational tasks.
What does all this information tell us? First of all, the American goal was not to hit the non-existent chemical weapons or their production sites. The aim was to reduce as much as possible Syrian Air Force assets at different military airports. The mission was a failure, as reported by the Russian military envoy in Syria thanks to the air-defense measures of the Syrian forces as well as probably a high electronic-warfare (EW) contribution from the Russian forces present in the country. Very little has been leaked out in technical terms from the Russian Federation, which officially states that it did not contribute towards defending against the attack. It is probable that Russia played a decisive role in terms of EW, with its little-known but highly effective systems as demonstrated in previous attacks in 2017.
Moscow has no interest in promoting its cutting-edge EW systems, and often does not confirm the reports issued by more or less government agencies, as in the case of the USS Donald Cook in 2014. Yet Russia Beyond explains EW as probably being fundamental in foiling the American attack:
Before the electronic jamming system kicks in, the aircraft scans the radio signals in its zone of activity. After detecting the traffic frequencies of the enemy's equipment, the operator on board the aircraft enables the jamming system in the required bandwidth," a defense industry source told Russia Beyond. In addition to onboard systems, there are ground-based Krasnukha-4 EW complexes stationed around the Khemeimim airbase, Russia’s key stronghold in the Middle East. Their purpose is to suppress enemy "eavesdropping” and weapons guidance systems. The Krasnukha-4 blinds enemy radar systems to targets at a distance of 250 km.
The general public is yet to understand that the American attack was a complete fiasco, much to the irritation of Lindsey Graham, thereby confirming Damascus’s narrative, which presented Syria’s response as decisive and effective.
The logic of the matter must also be considered. We know that the US and her allies launched 105 missiles aimed at various targets, including some military bases, but none of them hit the targets indicated, except for two buildings already emptied previously and a non-existent chemical-weapons depot. The Pentagon amplified the military report with the lie that only two research centers and a chemical-weapons depot were intentionally bombed with something like 105 missiles; this in order to account for the number of missiles launched and to drown out other assessments that contradict the preferred narrative. But it is ridiculous to believe that the US used 76 missiles to hit three buildings. A much more plausible explanation is that there were many more targets but only three of them were hit, this measly success carrying zero tactical or strategic importance.
We should ask ourselves what the real goal of Washington was.
First, let us split the story into two parts. On the one hand we have a PR exercise, and on the other an intended military strategy.
In the first case, Washington was able to pursue its self-assigned role as “protector of the weak”, like those victims of the alleged Douma chemical attack. The intended optics were those of a humanitarian intervention, in line with the West’s self-assigned role of regent of the post-World War II neoliberal world order. In reality, we know very well that US hegemony is based on millions of deaths in dozens of wars scattered around the globe. According to the fictitious narrative of the media, it all boils down to good-guys-versus-bad-guys, and Assad is the bad guy while the US is the good guy punishing the regime for the use of chemical weapons.
The success of PR exercise depends very little on the military outcome and much more on the story as told by the media. It is based solely on the affirmation of the role taken up by the US and her allies, that of being in the right and driven only by the noblest interests. But such a series of unreasonable lies has only served to drag the world into chaos, diminished the role of the mainstream media, and destroyed the credibility of practically the whole Western political class.
From a military point of view, however, the goals, intent and results show a far more disturbing result for Washington and her allies. Soviet-era weapons that were updated by Moscow and integrated into the Russian air defense infrastructure network severely degraded the effectiveness of the American attack. Washington wanted to ground the entire Syrian air force, hitting air bases with precision, but failed in this objective. It remains to be seen whether this attack was a prelude to something bigger, with the USS Harry S Truman Carrier Strike Group currently heading towards Syrian territorial waters. Following the logic of deconfliction with Russia, it seems unlikely that a more intense attack will occur, rumors even circulating that Mattis dissuaded Trump from targeting Russian and Iranian targets, being well aware of the risks in a Russian response.
Let us focus for a moment on the risks in this kind of scenario. We are told that it would have brought about World War Three. This is probably true. But the consequences could also entail something much worse for Washington than for the rest of the world. The rhetoric that an American attack on Russian forces in Syria would trigger a direct war between the two superpowers is certainly true, but perhaps it is wrong in its interpretation. The danger seems to lie less in the possibility of a nuclear apocalypse and more in exposing the US’s inability to go toe to toe with a peer competitor.
While we cannot (and hope not to) test this hypothesis, we can certainly join the dots. If Soviet-era systems, with a slight Russian modernization, can nullify an American attack, what could the Russian forces do themselves? They could probably even block an attack of the scale visited on Baghdad, where several hundred missiles were directed towards civilian and military targets. It would be highly unlikely in such a scenario for Washington to peddle the false propaganda of a successful attack with little in terms of bomb-damage assessment commensurate with the number of missiles launched.
Already in the April 14 attack, the explanation that 76 cruise missiles were directed against three buildings is ridiculous but is nevertheless sustained thanks to the lies of the mainstream media and the paucity of available information. However, when thinking of 500 Tomahawks launched with limited damage to the Syrian infrastructure, even that would be impossible to sell to a very ignorant and deceived public. It would be the definitive proof of the decline in American military effectiveness and the potency of Russian air-defense systems. Just like during Putin’s presentation of new weapons some months back, when the Empire feels its core (military power) is threatened, it simply dismisses such reports as false, in the process becoming a victim of its own propaganda.
Yet one would only need to listen to the words of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Michael Griffin, in a conference at the Hudson Institute where he explained how Moscow and Beijing capabilities are far more advanced in hypersonic and supersonic missile defense and attack capabilities. He openly explained that Washington takes about 16 years to implement a paper-to-service idea, while its rivals in a few years have shown that they can move from concept to practical development, gaining a huge advantage over rivals like Washington.
The problem is inherent for the United States in its need to keep alive a war machine based on inflated military spending that creates enormous pockets of corruption and inefficiency. Just look at the F-35 project and its constant problems. Although Moscow's spending is less than twelve times that of the United States, it has succeeded in developing systems like hypersonic missiles that are still in the testing phase in the United States, or systems like the S-500, which the US does not possess.
The S-300, S-400, P-800 anti-ship missiles and the 3M22 Zircon hypersonic missiles, in addition to EW, pose a fundamental problem for Washington in dealing with attacks against a peer competitor. The military in Washington are probably well aware of the risks of revealing the US to be a paper tiger, so they prefer to avoid any direct confrontation with Russia and Iran, more for the purposes of maintaining military prestige than out of a desire to avoid risking World War Three. If Russian forces ever were targeted by the US, in all probability Moscow would simply disable the electronics of the US ship rather than sinking it, leaving it to float in the Mediterranean uncontrolled for days.
The last fig leaf hiding the US military’s inadequacy rests in Hollywood propaganda that presents the US military as practically invincible. Accordingly, some sites have spread stories that Russia had been forewarned of the attack and that the whole bombing event was the same sort of farce as a year ago. In the first place, it is important to clarify that Moscow had not been given advanced warning of the targets, and the reason for this is simple: the attack was real and, as explained above, did not succeed precisely because of Moscow and Damuscus’s effective parries and blocks.
In reality, Washington has failed in its military strategy, and the media have turned to the usual propaganda of chemical weapons and the need to enforce justice in the world and proclaim a non-existent success. In the meantime, Moscow fine-tunes its weapons and prepares to deliver the S-300 to the Syrian state and its allies (Lebanon?), effectively limiting Washington's ability to attack in the Middle East. This is a fitting conclusion for a story that has only damaged the status of the United States and her allies in the Middle East, bringing Syria closer to a final victory.
Comments
I say strike again. Keep hitting until WWIII starts.....
/s
The lies and deception are coming from Russia and its mouthpieces.
In reply to B by IridiumRebel
LOL
America has been taken over by a group of people whose forte in the past century has been LYING, KILLING, and DECEIVING.
In reply to The lies and deception are… by yomutti2
I read somewhere that the most effective anti missile weapon was the Pantsir.
In reply to Seriously? by beepbop
"America has been taken over by a group of people whose forte in the past century has been LYING, KILLING, and DECEIVING"
Yup:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1Qt6a-vaNM
In reply to Seriously? by beepbop
Both political parties, the MIC, and the Deep State.
In reply to Seriously? by beepbop
<---I believe the US sent 70+ missiles into a few empty buildings!
<---The MIC should kill themselves for their obvious failure.
In reply to The lies and deception are… by yomutti2
"state" all you want. Show me evidence. If they show evidence, then so be it. Neither side is really being 100% clear by the way.
In reply to <---I believe the US sent 70… by BlindMonkey
You can choose to be fkn lazy and entitled asking to "shown" or grow up and have a look round on the net. its there.
In reply to d by Joe Trader
I agree with you. There is a whole lot of bullshit from both sides, with no real evidence of what went down. 78 missiles into 3 buildings seems like a story but so does the fact that every additional site the Russians claim was attacked besides the 3 mentioned by the US had every incoming missile intercepted.. how convinent, don't even have to show sattillite photo of damage at these airbases. But still, have not seen very many pictures of the downed tomahawks...that shoots the biggest hole in the Russian story. No Russian general having a field day with sat photos, missile interception on the game board. None of that that I have seen or heard about.
In reply to d by Joe Trader
To kill themselves would require honor which is an old-fashioned, outdated concept. Better they retire and take full pension benefits which is the new norm.
In reply to <---I believe the US sent 70… by BlindMonkey
You’d be better off preaching to the choir at wapo. Maybe they won’t make fun of you there.
In reply to The lies and deception are… by yomutti2
Gulf of Tonkin
USS Liberty
911
Iraq WMD
Vietnam was supposedly justified because we were "containing communism", yet in the 70s we started handing over all of our wealth and intellectual property to the most evil communist regime the world has ever seen..China. This country has prah-lems.
In reply to The lies and deception are… by yomutti2
Like the osama raid, can't wait for the hollywood movie about this one.
The pentagon must think the general populace are as dumb as niggers or something. Insulting.
Next time, I'm voting for HILLARY!!!!!!
Hillary can't be president. She's too busy running Hell.
In reply to Next time, I'm voting for… by tmosley
You did 45 times the last election...and she still lost!
In reply to Next time, I'm voting for… by tmosley
pictures tell one thousand lies?
I think, personally< we've just wittiness ed a pissing contest.
There's always room for improvement?
Children's supermarket tabloid content, with grammar and syntax to match; a pity, this website used to be marginally informative. As for the comments - downright Neanderthal, on the whole.
Ad homenim won't save your lame ass.
In reply to Children's supermarket… by Etteguj Guj
it's just an excuse to make some fireworks, US government knew they were bombing some empty buildings, just to let Trump claim "mission accomplished"
LMAO
Go back and read the article. Then comment. Numerous military sites and Damascus civilian airport were targeted.
In reply to it's just an excuse to make… by ilw4e
The advantage Russia has is that its military is geared mainly for defense, not offense. And Russia faces an existential threat, which is quite motivating.
I agree with much in the article regarding Russia, but Iran would be pretty easy for the US to beat. It's been weakened by years of sanctions, and not nearly as modern as the Russians or Chinese.
Russia's operating out of Iran and so i would therefore presume that the billions in Iranian Oil Sales to Russia, confirmed last week, will see a lot of this new shiny equipment flow the other way.
Maybe Lockheed'll do a JV with the Russians 'cause the Orders for their Missile Systems will be coming thick & fast.
In reply to The advantage Russia has is… by red1chief
Russia will 100% fight to save Iran. They are allies. If Iran falls, Russia knows Russia is next.
In reply to Russia's operating out of… by WTFUD
, the explanation that 76 cruise missiles were directed against three buildings is ridiculous .......Reminds me of the Yuri Bezmenoz quote about how only idiots use guns and bombs to win wars, and that a smart war is won without a single shot being fired.....
You are aware that this article is from a Russian think tank?
I'm mentally deficient/
In reply to You are aware that this… by axel_hose
You're welcome to visit Stratfor for news that'll cheer you up, axel.
In reply to You are aware that this… by axel_hose
It went from bad Kabuki theater to just jumping the shark-freaking ridiculous. Why are the people staging these false flags so goddamn stupid ? I want all of my tax dollars back from these fucking idiots running the show. It is utterly embarrassing to have a government like this. We're the greatest nation on earth with the worst government with the exceptions of Venezueala and North Korea.
Eh? Greatest nation on earth, with the worst government on earth? Boy, this a democracy. We have exactly the government we deserve. We are a nation of morons. Hate to disillusion you.
In reply to It went from bad Kabuki… by I am Groot
Syrians wouldn't have been dancing in the streets if they had not shot down 71 U.S. missiles. Also, why is it the U.S. has failed to release much of the pictures of the devastation? 106 missiles on 3 targets should have totally obliterated them. But, only a few partially standing buildings were shown, and nothing more. With all those KH-11 spy satellites flying overhead in the Middle East, there should have been tons of pictures of the targets, and the Pentagon beating their chests, yet none were presented to the media for circulation. So, that can only mean, the U.S. wasn't all that successful.
Remember, they were originally going to shoot off 3 waves of missiles, as reported back on the 13th, but only shot 1 wave off. Perhaps the U.S. recognized then, that shooting anymore missiles would be futile and a waste?
Where are the pictures of the 71 shot down missiles. Wake up, the bullshit goes both ways
In reply to Syrians wouldn't have been… by Chief Joesph
No wonder Turkey wants Russian shit and pronto, that Erdogan's a right cad.lol
I'm sure you'll all want tae join me in a few chorus's of the 'Flower of Scotland' . . . . . . and sent him (Vichy DC) homewards tae think again.
Lockheed & Raytheon are on the blower to Vlad now with their Orders.
gota be someone we can dump off the back the back of a carrier
the explanation that 76 cruise missiles were directed against three buildings is ridiculous...........Team America, Fuck Yeah. Coming to save the mother fuckin day now....
The author made this statement: " If Russian forces ever were targeted by the US, in all probability Moscow would simply disable the electronics of the US ship rather than sinking it, leaving it to float in the Mediterranean uncontrolled for days." I think that if personnel are lost that Russia will respond to a degree to discourage any more attacks.
I would like to say that the style of this article is a bit like CNN or FOX News. I agree that the US narrative is highly suspect, but equally so for the Russian/ Syrian / this article narrative. If 70 some cruise missiles were shot down by the S 200 air defense, where are the pictures of the 70 missiles? Come, on, this would be a huge event for a 40 year old air defense system to shoot down almost 75 % of incoming missiles. There would be pictures of the Syrian air defense men in front of the American tomahawks with close ups of serial numbers and details of the missiles. This would be on the front page of every newspaper in the world. Somehow the author fails to mention this.. So this is just more propaganda evading the truth of what really happened.
If the us military is so weak, then why have they not come here to take us?
If the us military is so weak l, then why are body bags FILLED with us soldiers coming back daily?
if the us military is so weak, then why are we not seeing any retaliation for what we’ve done?
or, maybe the Russians, Syrians, Iranians, Chinese - ain’t really got SHIT.
You can get back to me when someone launches a cruise missile attack against the US.
What purpose would they have for a dying Empire?
If the US thought it could steamroller Russia/Allies, then without a fucking split second hesitation, they would.
In reply to If the us military is so… by 44_shooter
German citizens were held accountable after Germany's defeat, requiring re-education and denazification.
From Wikipedia: One of the punishments for Nazi involvement was to be barred from public office and/or restricted to manual labor or "simple work".
and: By early 1947, the Allies held 90,000 Nazis in detention; another 1,900,000 were forbidden to work as anything but manual laborers
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Denazification
Of course, we (US) were the good guys because we were the 'victors' which netted the so-called victors' justice.
Fast forward 70 years. If the current crop of Zio-fools miscalculates, drag us (US) into war and we lose??? who gets to hang for the sins and atrocities that will be levied (payback is a bitch) for 50 years of empire building? Germany (and Japan) are still occupied nations to this day.
Sadly, as understanding becomes more clear and the reality that we have become the evil empire is more evident and, we did nothing about it as the German public before us the same medicine may be ours to swallow.
Ever hear of "History is written by the victors. - Winston Churchill
That's why German's were put on trial. Winners don't get held accountable, they just win.
In reply to German citizens were held… by RevIdahoSpud3
The US will have to forget about trying to get rid of all their old stuff and bring out the nicer and newer and smarter stuff. I think another reason the US may have decided to send missiles into Syria was to test Russia's missile defenses. Now that they know what their defenses can do, they can now make modifications to their missile technologies for when they decide to attack Iran.
Personally, I think they should get all that old weapontry and make them into pruning hooks. But they obviously have other ideas.
Get back to me when the US/Wahhabi Allies defeat the Houthi in Yemen or the Taliban in Afghanistan. Typical US hubris to think/believe they can go after Iran.
In reply to The US will have to forget… by mailll
F-22's were used as fighter caps. These are air dominate stealth jets. They patrol at 65,000 feet. Their radar can see any aircraft flying over all of Syria from the border of Israel.
No Russian or Syrian planes launched before during or after the attack. They knew they would be shot down and decided to live another day. Look down/shoot down radars on Sukhoi and MiGs would be best way to shoot down cruise missiles and yet none took to the sky's.
all cruise missiles struck intended targets.
Wrong reality is fast intercepts were airborne, soon after attack was ceased.
Your post is ignorant.
In reply to F-22's were used as fighter… by Fiscal.Enema
These are all nice stories, did you make them up or do you have a link to share.
In reply to F-22's were used as fighter… by Fiscal.Enema
No harm intended with this "strike". It was purely for show, theatrics, a means to generate a wave of propaganda. It drove up the price of oil. We did Russia, Iran and all oil exporting countries a big favor. Mission accomplished.
Well I think those countries will get some more favors sent their way before long.
In reply to No harm intended with this … by MrNoItAll