Naked Gunman Kills Four At Tennessee Waffle House; Suspect Remains At Large

Update: An explosion has been reported at an Antioch property believed to be the home of the naked waffle house shooter who killed four.
A loud bang just went off at the apartment complex in Antioch where the alleged gunman Travis Reinking suspect supposedly lived. Swat has parked outside. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/gQQc1PLYLa— Brent Remadna (@RemadnaWKRN) April 22, 2018
Swat has moved their way up to the apartment where the gunman supposedly lived. More details to come. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/spaAZkebIp— Brent Remadna (@RemadnaWKRN) April 22, 2018
The search for Reinking continues.
Four people are dead and at least seven others injured after a gunman who was naked but for a green jacket opened fire at a Waffle House in Antioch near Nashville, Tennessee early Sunday morning before a patron wrestled the gun away, Metro Nashville Police reported.
The suspect, who was armed with what was described as an AR-15 assault rifle, opened fire at about 3:25 a.m. at the Waffle House at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. He remains at large.
BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018
According to The Tennessean, the suspect first fired from the parking lot, shooting two men and shattering the glass window at the front of the restaurant before going inside and continuing to pelt the restaurant with bullets. Eight people were hospitalized after the shooting, six of them with gunshot wounds. Police said that tally could have been much higher if a 29-year-old "hero" had not intervened and wrested the gun away from the suspect.
The suspect then fled on foot, nude, after shedding his coat, and remains at large, according to police. A shirtless man wearing pants who was believed to be Reinking was spotted in woods near the restaurant, police said.
The gunman’s vehicle was registered to Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, who police identified as a person of interest in the shooting. Federal and local law enforcement were already aware of Reinking "due to previous interactions," police spokesman Don Aaron said. FBI investigators were on the scene Sunday morning.
A man believed to be Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apartments on Mountain Springs Drive, near the Waffle House. The man was wearing black pants and no shirt, police said.
A man believed to be Travis Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apts. on Mountain Springs Dr. near the Waffle House. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018
Police dressed in full SWAT gear stormed into an apartment at that complex with their guns drawn later Sunday morning, screaming for by standers to "get back."
While police do not believe the suspect is still armed but said residents in the area should lock their doors. Local media reported that a second shooting nearby might be connected to this incident.
Three victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. One victim died at the hospital, while one person remains in critical condition and one person is in critical but stable condition, according to hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Wetzel. Two people were taken to Southern Hills Medical Center, where they were treated for minor injuries and released Sunday morning, a spokeswoman said.
Witness Chuck Cordero, 50, had come by to grab a cup of coffee Sunday morning when he saw the suspect get out of his vehicle and open fire.
Cordero described the suspect shooting through the glass and at a man standing by the door before heading inside.
"He did not say anything," Cordero said of the shooter. "He pulled up, got out of his car and was all business."
"He did not say anything. He pulled up, got out of his car and was all business." Witness tells me he fired several rounds from parking lot before entering restaurant around 3:25 a.m. pic.twitter.com/qu4sEjrAnN— Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) April 22, 2018
Cordero, who works at the Waffle House but was not on the clock at the time, praised the man he saw wrestle the gun away from the shooter.
"He really saved some people. I'm positive he did," Cordero said. "Had that guy had a chance to reload his weapon, there was plenty more people in that restaurant."
In a statement, Mayor David Briley called it "a tragic day for our city anytime people lose their lives at the hands of a gunman."
"My heart goes out to the families and friends of every person who was killed or wounded in this morning’s shooting. I know all of their lives will be forever changed by this devastating crime. There's clearly more to be said about these circumstances, but for now I ask Nashville to pray for and rally around these victims and join me in thanking the Metro Nashville Police Department as it works to find and apprehend the shooter.”
Waffle House corporate officials are on site at the restaurant Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson.
"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident," the spokesperson said in a statement. "This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family, and we ask for everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers."
Police are asking anyone who has seen Reinking to call the police's non-emergency number immediately: 615-862-8600.
real news not fake news, I'm awaiting to see what mental health issues the authorities "ignored" this time
(edit 2 hours later)
Sure enough they know the guy from Illinois and the FBI knows of him also. Odds really good that this another case of the government simply not doing their jobs under existing law.
This can't possibly be staged. Our government has never staged anything to get what it wants.
Just a regular day in Murika
Another Murikan who forgot to take his meds
In reply to hhh by Twncpcone
But on the plus side, cold milk & hot sausage 24/7
In reply to Another Murikan who forgot… by SickDollar
Naked? Why naked? Which anti-psychotic drug makes a person want to be naked?
Only the psychiatrist knows, but they'll never tell... patient-doctor and all that...
Damn it must be cold in Tennessee at that time in the morning.... why naked?
A white man with an AR will be all over the television news.
A black man with an AK shot by an armed Waffle House customer was a non story, and didn't even make the front page of the newspaper.
https://www.dallasnews.com/news/crime/2016/07/12/robber-ak-47-shot-waff…
In reply to Naked? by toady
Another MK-Ultra zombie
Why isn't he called a TERRORIST?
Oh right, he's NOT a Muslim. Yep, another day in America
where the people are FREE to be wagged with hatred by ZIONIST JEWS.
IT'S CALLED ALCOHOL ZH RETARDS. THE LEGAL STUFF. THE GOOD STUFF. GET READY FOR CURFEW AMERICA.
This is the kind of thing that happens on a regular basis when a nation loses its soul and connection to God. Just last week in California, a black guy knifed a white restaurant patron in the neck who was holding his 5 year old daughter in his lap. No reason, no motive, just pure evil. The father died. Oh, and the perp's maximum penalty is something like 40 years. (In California, this means the poor savage will be free in 7.) Can anybody spell D-E-A-T-H P-E-N-A-L-T-Y?
Right...
Millennials' Are Lost Souls...
(I-Fone is not a Religion)
The Jacksons are fearing for Paris' life
do you eat the apple or use the don't be evil phone?
Naked? Well, at least he can't conceal any more guns.
1. God's got nothing to do with this kind of behavior. 2. It wasn't last week - it was last night 3. I'm sure Tennessee has the death penalty, yet it didn't deter this guy, did it?
Synthetic drugs are so vogue. Destroy your mind and run around naked with a gun.
don't say perp unless you're a cop. if the negro is as you describe, he won't make parole because he'll lose control in jail.
besides, life in prison makes one beg for the gas chamber.
I prefer the Puritan form of punishment out in the public square. Put these creeps in the stocks for several days with rotten fruit/vegetables thrown at them. Let them feel the wrath of the population they have harmed. Punishment should be public. If deserved, hang them out in public. Stop shutting them away in private cells. That is punishment that does not fit the crime. They offend in public...they get their punishment IN PUBLIC!
Yuck, waffles!
U guys with the SEXY avatars. Yeah we just LOVE to c em over and over again Jesus, use the edit button.
Maybe u could
Yuck, Waffle House. Nowadays staffed by total trash - whores and dope addicts. The last two I visited, were the last ones...ever. Blech!
Dude, you apparently don't know the definition of Terrorism. Let me enlighten you: "Terrorism is, in the broadest sense, the use of intentionally indiscriminate violence as a means to create terror among masses of people; or fear to achieve a financial, political, religious or ideological aim."
So, now tell us, what was he trying to achieve?! Islamic terrorism has AT LEAST religious and ideological aims...
Really, just having to point this stuff out is mind boggling.
FALSE FLAG STAGED EVENT!
NOT A SINGLE COP in a waffle house at 3:25AM!?...I'm really supposed to believe that?
Thinking back to my "drinking till the bars closed" days, we never went to sit-down restaurants at 3am because there were always at least 2 Cops/Sheriffs in the place..free food for them at that time of day...smart move of the restaurant.
Hey Twncpcone....I didn't read a single sentence of what you posted...doubt anyone did...if you think you're "spreading the truth", you're not, you're just wasting your time and annoying people.
ever heard of the edit button. I do not like your avatar as much as u do.
How were annoyed if you didn't read it? No one is 'spreading' anything.
Every day you read an article on this website telling you how a government, corporation, religion, or world leaders have staged something. Have rigged something. Have planned for your demise. Yet there is NO WAY those same controlling murderers could ever have staged an event to control the world. No way!
Twncpcone. Spread those cheeks and let the truth right in.
when I see 911...I know I've read it, all of it and every version, a 1000 times...time to move on.
Thats what everyone says about the holocaust
Dude, read it again. It wasn't a donut shop.
waffles are the South's donuts..
Yeah, I'd wager a black man shoots up a waffle house somewhere in America nearly every day.
Hell, it probably happens in Chicago AND Baltimore every day....
Look forward to learning more about the hero. Maybe we'll see him on ASP.
You won't see any naked black men in the night at WH (Waffle House)!
Project Monarch
...a highly complex form of trauma-based mind control known as MONARCH programming.
Oh here, take my weapons, I am sorry...
Scattered Smothered UnCovered
Of course it was an ill-mannered Yankee. A true Southerner would never shoot up a Waffle House.
ok. other that laughing so hard at your comment i can barely type, it's tennessee for crying out loud, why didn't four or five bring fire to bear on the shooter?
i mean, it's a waffle house, even the cook has an AR at the ready. most customers have 9mm. the rest have revolvers.
Wondering the same thing. 1 in 13 of my fellow Tennesseans is a carry permit holder (up 30% in the last year alone)....and probably higher than that in the Waffle House crowd. I know I never go out anymore without my Glock on my side.
"carry permit holders" obey the law....there was probably a "No Guns Allowed" sign and they left their guns in the car...
Well he wanted scattered smothered and covered I guess
KD, very popular here. Pot soaked in Raid. Yum-yum
Phencyclidine (PCP), also known as angel dust among other names, is a drug used for its mind altering effects.[5] PCP may cause hallucinations, distorted perceptions of sounds, and violent behavior.
One of most frequent effects of PCP is that it causes people to strip in public. The internal body temperature rises and they take off all of their clothes – sometimes a PCP user will be seen naked running around while there is snow on the ground.
Saw a video on National Geographic show, Drugs Inc., where a PCP users was running down the street with a large gash in his lower abdomen with his intestines hanging out and no idea of his condition.
Either that or some good bath salts.
Nice. Gotta get some of that for those long winter nights!
Try playing poker on pcp. The jack will fuck the queen and the ace of spades becomes a lemmy song. You will have 4 Royal flushes in 30 minutes. You can also eat ur girl friend, not her vag, if u do sherm, dust, or get wet. And u can throw a refrigerator. Do not believe look it up, it is all on the net. Except the Royal flushes. The jack does fuck the queen though
