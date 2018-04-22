Naked Gunman Kills Four At Tennessee Waffle House; Suspect Remains At Large

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/22/2018 - 10:29

Update: An explosion has been reported at an Antioch property believed to be the home of the naked waffle house shooter who killed four.

The search for Reinking continues.

*  *  *

Four people are dead and at least seven others injured after a gunman who was naked but for a green jacket opened fire at a Waffle House in Antioch near Nashville, Tennessee early Sunday morning before a patron wrestled the gun away, Metro Nashville Police reported.

The suspect, who was armed with what was described as an AR-15 assault rifle, opened fire at about 3:25 a.m. at the Waffle House at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. He remains at large.

According to The Tennessean, the suspect first fired from the parking lot, shooting two men and shattering the glass window at the front of the restaurant before going inside and continuing to pelt the restaurant with bullets. Eight people were hospitalized after the shooting, six of them with gunshot wounds. Police said that tally could have been much higher if a 29-year-old "hero" had not intervened and wrested the gun away from the suspect.

The suspect then fled on foot, nude, after shedding his coat, and remains at large, according to police. A shirtless man wearing pants who was believed to be Reinking was spotted in woods near the restaurant, police said.

The gunman’s vehicle was registered to Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, who police identified as a person of interest in the shooting.  Federal and local law enforcement were already aware of Reinking "due to previous interactions," police spokesman Don Aaron said. FBI investigators were on the scene Sunday morning.

Travis Reinking

A man believed to be Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apartments on Mountain Springs Drive, near the Waffle House. The man was wearing black pants and no shirt, police said.

Police dressed in full SWAT gear stormed into an apartment at that complex with their guns drawn later Sunday morning, screaming for by standers to "get back."

While police do not believe the suspect is still armed but said residents in the area should lock their doors.  Local media reported that a second shooting nearby might be connected to this incident.

Three victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. One victim died at the hospital, while one person remains in critical condition and one person is in critical but stable condition, according to hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Wetzel. Two people were taken to Southern Hills Medical Center, where they were treated for minor injuries and released Sunday morning, a spokeswoman said.

Witness Chuck Cordero, 50, had come by to grab a cup of coffee Sunday morning when he saw the suspect get out of his vehicle and open fire.

Cordero described the suspect shooting through the glass and at a man standing by the door before heading inside.

"He did not say anything," Cordero said of the shooter. "He pulled up, got out of his car and was all business."

Cordero, who works at the Waffle House but was not on the clock at the time, praised the man he saw wrestle the gun away from the shooter.

"He really saved some people. I'm positive he did," Cordero said. "Had that guy had a chance to reload his weapon, there was plenty more people in that restaurant."

In a statement, Mayor David Briley called it "a tragic day for our city anytime people lose their lives at the hands of a gunman."

"My heart goes out to the families and friends of every person who was killed or wounded in this morning’s shooting. I know all of their lives will be forever changed by this devastating crime. There's clearly more to be said about these circumstances, but for now I ask Nashville to pray for and rally around these victims and join me in thanking the Metro Nashville Police Department as it works to find and apprehend the shooter.”

Waffle House corporate officials are on site at the restaurant Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident," the spokesperson said in a statement. "This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family, and we ask for everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers."

Police are asking anyone who has seen Reinking to call the police's non-emergency number immediately: 615-862-8600.

Tags
General Education Services

Comments

Vote up!
 26
Vote down!
 4
Dilluminati Sun, 04/22/2018 - 10:30 Permalink

real news not fake news, I'm awaiting to see what mental health issues the authorities "ignored" this time

(edit 2 hours later)

Sure enough they know the guy from Illinois and the FBI knows of him also.  Odds really good that this another case of the government simply not doing their jobs under existing law.

Vote up!
 26
Vote down!
 20
Twncpcone Dilluminati Sun, 04/22/2018 - 10:31 Permalink

This can't possibly be staged.  Our government has never staged anything to get what it wants.

 

The reason that 85% of all supposed passengers on 9-11 had DIRECT ties to the military, government, or military corporation owned US media outlets is because there were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11.

 

The reason that over THREE DOZEN high profile military commands were temporarily CHANGED JUST for the morning of 9-11 and then immediately changed back AFTER 9-11 was for more plausible deniability because there were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11. (update: Thousands of posts where changed JUST for the morning of 9-11.  If they weren't at the post they could not be charged with staging 9-11. Wrong.  Murder has no statutes of limitations.)

The reason Bush never seemed to care that the US was under attack after learning of the events at a grade school on the morning of 9-11 (pet goat) and stayed there putting EVERYONE in jeopardy which COMPLETELY broke ALL protocols of securitywas because there were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11.

The reason Chief of Staff Andrew Card announces into Bushs ear that America is under attackAND THEN IMMEDIATELY WALKS AWAY WITHOUT WAITING FOR ANY INSTRUCTIONS OR ORDERSwas because there were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11.

The reason that THOUSANDS of TOP emergency personnel arrive within FIVE MINUTES of the crash at the Pentagon even though the roads were already blocked due to traffic is because there were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11.

The reason the Lieutenant Colonel John Felicio said the attacks were identical to the scenarios they were running at the time of the attack and were very similar to what actually happened on 9-11is because there were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11.

The reason that ALL the supposed planes of 9-11 were tilting to the leftupon impact was to keep a consistent story among the witnesses and video editors because there were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11.

The reason Pentagon employee April Gallop was threatened by the FBI to keep her mouth shut, take the money, and there WERE planes on the afternoon while she was in the hospital recovering from her injuries was because there were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11.

The reason that ALL the supposed planes crashed at 600 mph at GROUND LEVEL on the morning of 9-11(a physical impossibility) is because there were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11.

The reason the Somerset county coroner Wallace Miller in Shanksville found NOT ONE DROP OF BLOODat the supposed crash site (he said a first in his career for an accident anywhere near this size and amount of people) was because there were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11.

The reason the Murdoch owned show Family Guycreator Seth MacFarlane missed the doomed Flt 11 out of Boston on the morning of 9-11 due to a typo on his itinerary(even though he has an itinerary AND NO CREDIT CARD RECIEPT!) was because there were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11. Seth MacFarlane has since gone on to become the HIGHEST paid person in US TV history by receiving a $100 million dollar contract for his show by none other than Rupert Murdoch the owner from FOX.

The reason that most of the children that died on the supposed planes of 9-11 were on a National Geographic field trip is because Rupert Murdoch OWNS National Geographic and the Nat Geo Channel. It was Rupert Murdoch who showed the world the 7 seconds of planeon the DAY OF 9-11. Why kill those children? Because there were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11.

The reason that HUNDRED’s of nyc fireman report hundreds of demolitions and explosions inside the buildings BEFORE, during, and after the supposed planes attacking was because there were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11.

The reason that hundreds of witnesses on 9-11 reported hearing and seeing a missile rather than an airplane on the morning of 9-11 and have ALL been subsequently ignored is because there were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11.

Vote up!
 23
Vote down!
 0
toady house biscuit Sun, 04/22/2018 - 10:36 Permalink

Naked? Why naked? Which anti-psychotic drug makes a person want to be naked?

Only the psychiatrist knows, but they'll never tell... patient-doctor and all that...

Damn it must be cold in Tennessee at that time in the morning.... why naked?

Vote up!
 20
Vote down!
 1
J S Bach zero_pussy Sun, 04/22/2018 - 11:28 Permalink

This is the kind of thing that happens on a regular basis when a nation loses its soul and connection to God.  Just last week in California, a black guy knifed a white restaurant patron in the neck who was holding his 5 year old daughter in his lap.  No reason, no motive, just pure evil.  The father died.  Oh, and the perp's maximum penalty is something like 40 years. (In California, this means the poor savage will be free in 7.)  Can anybody spell D-E-A-T-H  P-E-N-A-L-T-Y?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Pollygotacracker J S Bach Sun, 04/22/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

I prefer the Puritan form of punishment out in the public square. Put these creeps in the stocks for several days with rotten fruit/vegetables thrown at them. Let them feel the wrath of the population they have harmed. Punishment should be public. If deserved, hang them out in public. Stop shutting them away in private cells. That is punishment that does not fit the crime. They offend in public...they get their punishment IN PUBLIC!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Kartolas beepbop Sun, 04/22/2018 - 12:07 Permalink

Dude, you apparently don't know the definition of Terrorism. Let me enlighten you: "Terrorism is, in the broadest sense, the use of intentionally indiscriminate violence as a means to create terror among masses of people; or fear to achieve a financial, political, religious or ideological aim."

So, now tell us, what was he trying to achieve?! Islamic terrorism has AT LEAST religious and ideological aims... 

Really, just having to point this stuff out is mind boggling.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
Twncpcone FireBrander Sun, 04/22/2018 - 11:53 Permalink

How were annoyed if you didn't read it?  No one is 'spreading' anything.

 

Every day you read an article on this website telling you how a government, corporation, religion, or world leaders have staged something.  Have rigged something.  Have planned for your demise.  Yet there is NO WAY those same controlling murderers could ever have staged an event to control the world.  No way!

 

Twncpcone.  Spread those cheeks and let the truth right in.

Vote up!
 20
Vote down!
 0
Pure Evil toady Sun, 04/22/2018 - 10:50 Permalink

Phencyclidine (PCP), also known as angel dust among other names, is a drug used for its mind altering effects.[5] PCP may cause hallucinations, distorted perceptions of sounds, and violent behavior.

 

One of most frequent effects of PCP is that it causes people to strip in public. The internal body temperature rises and they take off all of their clothes – sometimes a PCP user will be seen naked running around while there is snow on the ground.

 

Saw a video on National Geographic show, Drugs Inc., where a PCP users was running down the street with a large gash in his lower abdomen with his intestines hanging out and no idea of his condition.

 

Either that or some good bath salts.

 

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
lookslikecraptome toady Sun, 04/22/2018 - 11:07 Permalink

Try playing poker on pcp. The jack will fuck the queen and the ace of spades becomes a lemmy song. You will have 4 Royal flushes in 30 minutes. You can also eat ur girl friend, not her vag, if u do sherm, dust, or get wet. And u can throw a refrigerator. Do not believe look it up, it is all on the net. Except the Royal flushes. The jack does fuck the queen though