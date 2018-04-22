No Official Intel Used To Launch Russia Probe According To Controversial DOJ Document: Nunes

After waiting eight months for the DOJ to turn over the "electronic communication" (EC) - the document which the FBI used to launch the original counterintelligence investigation against the Trump campaign, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) told Fox News that upon review - the EC reveals that no intelligence was used to launch the probe.
Nunes also touched on the fact that Hillary Clinton confidant Sidney Blumenthal pushed anti-Trump memos to the Obama State Department, written by Clinton "hatchet man" Cody Shearer and passed to Jonathan Winer, former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State.
“We now know that there was no official intelligence that was used to start this investigation. We know that Sidney Blumenthal and others were pushing information into the State Department. So we’re trying to piece all that together and that’s why we continue to look at the State Department,” Nunes told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.”
Nunes noted that no intelligence was shared with the U.S. from any of the members of the "Five Eyes" agreement - that being Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and the USA.
“We are not supposed to spy on each other’s citizens, and it’s worked well,” he said. “And it continues to work well. And we know it’s working well because there was no intelligence that passed through the Five Eyes channels to our government. And that’s why we had to see that original communication.”
This is relevant because the FBI says that the Trump investigation was kicked off after Australian diplomat Alexander Downer told the FBI that Trump campaign associate George Papadopoulos drunkenly admitted in a London pub that the Russians had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton. The New York Times reported last December that "Australian officials passed the information about Mr. Papadopoulos to their American counterparts, according to four current and former American and foreign officials with direct knowledge of the Australians’ role."
This was clearly not true according to the EC, which states that no intelligence passed through Five Eyes official channels.
Many have also raised questions over the fact that Alexander Downer, the source of the intelligence which launched the Trump investigation (and not through official channels) is absolutely a friend of the Clintons.
According to information provided by Australian policeman-turned investigative journalist, Michael Smith - the Clinton Foundation received some $88 million from Australian taxpayers between 2006 and 2014, reaching its peak in 2012-2013 - which was coincidentally (we're sure) Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard's last year in office. Smith names several key figures in his complaints of malfeasance, including Bill and Hillary Clinton and Alexander Downer.
The materials Smith gave to the FBI concern the MOU between the Clinton Foundation's HIV/AIDs Initiative (CHAI) and the Australian government.
Smith claims the foundation received a “$25M financial advantage dishonestly obtained by deception” as a result of actions by Bill Clinton and Downer, who was then Australia’s minister of foreign affairs.
Also included in the Smith materials are evidence he believes shows “corrupt October 2006 backdating of false tender advertisements purporting to advertise the availability of a $15 million contract to provide HIV/AIDS services in Papua New Guinea on behalf of the Australian government after an agreement was already in place to pay the Clinton Foundation and/or associates.”-Lifezette
And during the various Russia probes, Congressional investigators weren't told about Downer's connection to the Clinton Foundation.
"Republicans say they are concerned the new information means nearly all of the early evidence the FBI used to justify its election-year probe of Trump came from sources supportive of the Clintons, including the controversial Steele dossier," reports The Hill.
“The Clintons’ tentacles go everywhere. So, that’s why it’s important,” said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) chairman of a House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee. “We continue to get new information every week it seems that sort of underscores the fact that the FBI hasn’t been square with us.”
State Department in the Crosshairs
Nunes then told Fox's Maria Bartiromo that the House Intel Committee is now honing in on the State Department due to signs of "major irregularities" in how the alleged Papadopoulos comments reached U.S. intelligence agencies.
“We know a little bit about that because of what some of the State Department officials themselves have said about that,” Nunes said, adding that “We have to make sure that our agencies talk and they work out problems. We have to make sure that they don’t spy on either Americans citizens or that we’re not spying on British citizens.”
Still, Nunes doesn’t know whether former secretary of state, and then-Democratic challenger to Trump in the election, was pulling the strings of the investigation launched against her political opponent. However, he said it is known that two long-time Clinton associates – including Sidney Blumenthal – were “actively” giving information to the State Department, which “was somehow making its way to the FBI.” -Fox Business
Meanwhile, as we reported in February, a former official in President Obama's State Department has confirmed a claim by the Senate Judiciary Committee, that former British spy Christopher Steele and Hillary Clinton confidant Sidney Blumenthal gave him intelligence reports claiming that President Trump had been compromised by the Russians.
Jonathan Winer, former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, confirmed the Judiciary Committee's claims in an op-ed for the Washington Post titled "Devin Nunes is investigating me: Here's the Truth."
"While talking about that hacking, Blumenthal and I discussed Steele’s reports. He showed me notes gathered by a journalist I did not know, Cody Shearer, that alleged the Russians had compromising information on Trump of a sexual and financial nature," writes Winer.
In September 2016, Steele and I met in Washington and discussed the information now known as the “dossier.”Steele’s sources suggested that the Kremlin not only had been behind the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign but also had compromised Trump and developed ties with his associates and campaign.
Winer's op-ed corroborates the series of events outlined in a criminal referral for Steele issued by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), which asks the DOJ to investigate Steele for allegedly lying to the FBI about his contacts with the media.
Winer then gave Steele various anti-Trump memos from Clinton operative Sidney Blumenthal, which originated with Clinton "hatchet man" Cody Shearer. Winer claims he didn't think Steele would share the Clinton-sourced information with anyone else in the government.
“But I learned later that Steele did share them — with the FBI, after the FBI asked him to provide everything he had on allegations relating to Trump, his campaign and Russian interference in U.S. elections,” Winer writes.
Comey Memos
Nunes then said that the release of the Comey memos was significant in that they would seem to exonerate President Trump of collusion.
The mainstream media and the dems have been running around talking about collusion, collusion, collusion. when they realized there was no collusion, they moved on to obstruction of justice, obstruction of justice, obstruction of justice.
"Once you read all of the Comey memos, it becomes Exhibit A in the defense that there was no obstruction of justice."
The Chairman also noted that the Comey memos reveal Trump actually wanted his campaign investigated, telling Bartiromo "when you have the President of the US saying "Look, investigate all of my people. If anyone in my campaign was colluding with the Russians, I wanna know and they need to be brought to justice," Adding "Something of that nature is in the Comey memos."
Nunes also pointed out that Comey and Andrew McCabe are probably both in quite a bit of trouble:
Nunes: When you match up Mr. Comey's memos with what's in his book, with the interviews that he's giving I think he's got a lot of problems coming in the future as it relates to what the IG is looking at into his behavior during the Clinton email investigation.
Bartiromo: What kind of problems? We know that the IG has recommended criminal charges against his former deputy Andrew McCabe.
Nunes: "His lawyer has said no, Mr. Comey is lying - is essentially what Mr. McCabe is saying, that Comey did give him the right to go to the press... Clearly the IG believed Mr. Comey that he did not give Mr. McCabe the ability to go to the press.
Nunes then went into Comey's conduct - positing that the former FBI Director "laundered" classified memos to a friend, who leaked them to the New York Times - and that others may have received them as well.
The memos that he wrote - the seven memos that he wrote on President Trump, noting that Comey hadn't written memos on anyone else - four of them were classified. He decided to then launder them to a friend, who leaked them to the New York Times. If those memos contained classified information, he purposely did that, he purposely leaked them to get a Special Counsel started after he was fired. He leaked pieces of these, so we need to figure out exactly what is it he leaked. Who did he give these memos to? Was it just the friend that leaked them to the New York Times, or were there others? I believe there were others, I believe these Comey memos were actually given to several people - that contained classified information. The irony is - the very thing that Mr. Comey cleared Mrs. Clinton of.
All of that said - whether or not the noose is actually tightening around anyone's neck is up to the DOJ, as they can simply ignore the various criminal referrals made against McCabe and others. What can't be denied, at this point, is that both the Mueller investigation and the original counterintelligence investigation launched against Donald Trump and his campaign - and the complicit narrative-shaping performed by the MSM - appear to have been a highly coordinated effort to prevent Hillary Clinton from losing the White House.
Trump advisors Joe diGenova and Alan Dershowitz discussed just Hannity Saturday - with Dershowitz somehow coming to the conclusion that the entirety of the ongoing against Trump are nothing more than coincidence.
A wonderful example of how strong the programming is within us is the fact we must constantly tell ourselves the matrix is an illusion.
The primary purpose of 'official' propaganda is to compel those who oppose it to constantly assert that the propaganda is false.
The secondary purpose is to let everyone know if you want employment within the matrix you're going to need to sing the same tune, regardless how ridiculous it might be.
This is simply outrageous on every level.
Sessions and Rosenstein both need to be fired.
Appoint Pruitt and then get a second special prosecutor.
Trump can use the Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 to put Pruitt in and By Pass the Corrupt Scum in Congress.
Any intelligence probe or investigation into Russian poisoning or Syrian gas attack before Trump took those actions? If not, then Russian collusion accusation should seem legit to Trump too.
You must be another dumb product of this broken system to believe the horseshit spun about the hoax chemical attack and the Skirpal poisoning.
“No Official Intel Used To Launch Russia Probe”
why not turn the game over ttt Saturday Nite Live - the skits have a better chance of truth or to The Clintons Foundation
The SNL folks are all Lib Hitlery supporters. They're not going to trash the Clintons.
April 20, 2018: Ep. 703 Explosive New Developments that Destroy the Collusion Fairytale
Explosive new developments contained in the Comey memos destroy the Russian collusion narrative and point fingers at the Democrats for the email leaks.
“But the big take away from today’s show. Major, major, breaking news on the Pakistani IT scandal. Passing information off to the Intel people. And, major breaking news on leaks to CNN that started this entire Trump collusion hysteria. Leaks that likely came from Jim Clapper. Who told Jim Comey according to his own memos to brief Trump about the sex stuff but leave the Spying stuff out. We don’t want him looking at that. But if you brief him on the sex stuff CNN can run a story about the Dossier.”
“And, who else is at CNN by the way? Lisa Monaco. Who was Obama’s Homeland Security & CounterTerrorism Advisor who worked with Bob Muller & the FBI directly for him. She’s at CNN now too. Now does it make sense why CNN is so single handily focused on this Russian collusion thing?”
“If their role in this collusion thing. Oh, don’t make any mistakes here & think this is kinda secondary, tertiary stuff. If CNN’s role, when their role comes out. Their role in this scandal. That leaks to them are what started this about the Comey meeting. That people connected to Muller. People connected to the Obama White House who are over there now who likely have information on this. It’s going to be very, very embarrassing for CNN.”
https://www.bongino.com/april-20-2018-ep-703-explosive-new-developments-that-destroy-the-collusion-fairytale/
“It’s going to be very, very embarrassing for CNN.”
In reply to April 20, 2018: Ep. 703… by Chupacabra-322
Here's derpsherwitz paving the way for the dims argument in court.
https://youtu.be/qpWqYXVNn4k?t=520
He's angling for the job.
That Comey broke the law with his leaks, is not in doubt, if it can be demonstrated in court, he's toast!
Now, regarding November, what are deplorables prepared to do, to get the kind of country they desire?
The democrats are shrill, delusional, betrayers. The republicans are cruel, cowardly betrayers.
What, exactly what are we gonna do to recover the American Republic? This is our assignment, as deplorables, to figure out in six months...
The Nothing Burger burns to a crisp resembling a dead horse, in which the DNC continues to flog with Bernie Sanders old cane!
No Official Intel Used To Launch (missiles at Syria & media missiles at) Russia....
Interesting that so many missiles would be needed for just 3 targets.
What’s the payload of the missiles, M-80 firecrackers?
The Southfront video attached to this article claims 7 targets total with 100% interceptions at all but 3 targets. The DOD chart, also attached to this article claims 76 missiles went to just one of the three targets.
Anybody know what happened to Baghdad Bob?
If you wish to see how real wars are conducted, read:
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
Anyone else think that this photo is FAKE?
https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/4685020.jpg
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
I think Blumenthal/Shearer wrote everything and just gave it to Steele.
No Russian input whatsoever.
Sidney Blumenthal.....the dirty tricks, vile, filthy hatchet man. Another non Christian where Life has no meaning to this man that is why the Clintons have employed him since the 1990s'. He makes Gordon Liddy look like a child.
uh-oh John Bolton says the USA is invading Iran in 2018 - Nathan Leal - Watchman's Cry - YouTube
https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/?q=&mto=Sidney%20Blumenthal
https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/?q=&mfrom=Sidney%20Blumenthal
Not gonna end well for dems
State Deepartment (not a typo)
Comey: "No. You can't leak that...
That's my job for a book deal."
The "Electronic Communication" (EC)-
Thanks for the trip down memory lane. The use of spurious acronyms reminds me of the Old Mugambo Guru (OMG) doing his shtick back when The Daily Reckoning (TDR) was phpBB-powered dinosaur (PHPBBPD).
it all leads to MI6 in cooperation with the English and Obama. It's directly tied into false-flag incidents along with the killing of Seth Rich and the ongoing Russian collusion narrative. These influences were ready to bring us close to world war recently.
MI6 are the English, so I don't think it makes sense to say that they cooperated with themselves. On the other hand, I wouldn't be surprised if they called Obama "Teacher Daddy-O".
In reply to it all leads to MI6 in… by Herdee
Everyone at the DNC called him.....SIR. There was no choice.
Dershowitz disappoints.
We shouldn't be pointing fingers???
When he is allowed to run wild, he does great work.
This is obviously not the case here.
He's still a Progressive. He BELIEVES in greater government and will defend it, and it's a happy coincidence that it was the left and Hillary implicated and requiring denial as well.
All the main political and financial/business players do. The very small percentage of Jews who reject it are intentionally kept marginalised.
" up to the DOJ," Probably the worst outcome possible..............
https://www.google.com/amp/s/motherboard.vice.com/amp/en_us/article/aekvdg/canadian-spies-may-have-unintentionally-exposed-canadians-to-foreign-spying-csec-metadata
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thestar.com/amp/news/canada/2017/06/21/spy-bill-allows-government-security-agency-to-collect-publicly-available-info-on-canadians.html
Remember when the US said it wasn’t spying on us communications snfthen we found out that a facility in Canada was, which then provided all the info to US agencies?
The US used that little loophole to lie as usual. Can’t remember the name of the program but it was the predecessor to 5 eyes.
BAE had a facility near Nashua NH that appears to have been doing the sane thing.
It was Echelon...
here’s a few others.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/PRISM_(surveillance_program)
On June 19, 2013, U.S. President Barack Obama, during a visit to Germany, stated that the NSA's data gathering practices constitute "a circumscribed, narrow system directed at us being able to protect our people."[21]
Because the Google and Yahoo clouds span the globe, and because the tap was done outside of the United States, unlike PRISM, the MUSCULAR program requires no (FISA or other type of) warrants.[212]
Excuse me while I give the nsa a heads up, I’m flushing the toilet now.
https://machineq.com/case-study/neptune/
https://www.fiercewireless.com/iot/comcast-s-machineq-gets-serious-about-iot
In reply to https://www.google.com/amp/s… by Lumberjack
Then even if they find anything they can't use it since it's fruit of the poisoned tree. At least that is how it would be if the law mattered anymore.
Who is surprised the government absolved itself here?
Seems like a lot of article here are out shortly after a posting at qanon.pub
