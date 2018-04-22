"Our Hands Are On The Trigger": Iran Threatens To "Annihilate" Israel

The head of Iran's military, Abdolrahim Mousavi, said that the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) - another branch of the Iranian military, will "move hand in hand" to ensure that the "arrogant system will collapse and the Zionist regime will be annihilated" within 25 years, reports FARS news agency.
"When the arrogant powers create a sanctuary for the Zionist regime to continue survival, we shouldn’t allow one day to be added to the ominous and illegitimate life of this regime," General Moussavi added, addressing the ceremony.
Mousavi's remarks come one day after IRGC Lieutenant Commander Brigadier General Hossein Salami warned Israel not to engage in further saber-rattling against Iran - claiming that their airbases are "within reach," putting them "in the dragon's mouth."
#BREAKING#Iran's #IRGC vice-commander Salami warns enemies: Hands are on the trigger & missiles are ready & will be launched at any moment that enemy has a sinister plot. North & west of #Israel are at the intersection of fire; you will not escape. You live in the dragon's mouth pic.twitter.com/T0mjYi8Adc— Hossein Dalirian (@HosseinDalirian) April 20, 2018
"Don't trust your airbases. They're within reach," said Salami, adding that "wherever you are in the occupied land, you'll be under fire from us, from east and west. You became arrogant. If there's a war, the result will be your complete elimination."
Salami noted that Iran's "Hands are on the trigger & missiles are ready & will be launched at any moment that the enemy has a sinister plot."
"We know you well, you are too vulnerable," Salami said, addressing Israel. "You have no depth and no backyard, you are the size of our Beit-ul-Moqaddas operations (during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war), any point in the land under your occupation is a cross point of fire from North and from West, and this is a new phenomenon. You have no way out to escape and you are living in the dragon's mouth."
General Salami told the Zionists to be aware that in case of outbreak of any war "you can be assured that it will result in wiping you off, the smallest target is your existence, there is no smaller target than that". -FARS
Salami also told Israel that they shouldn't count on the help of the UK, Britain and France, saying "You are gone when they arrive there like an ambulance sent to a dead man that can only take him to the graveyard; then, behave yourselves and avoid doing dangerous calculations."
Two Israeli aircraft struck the T-4 airbase in central Syria April 9, approximately 48 hours after an alleged chemical attack in the city of Douma - and five days before U.S. led coalition forces bombed three Syrian targets in retaliation. RT reported that two Israeli F-15 jets fired eight guided missiles at the airfield from Lebanese airspace. The jets never entered Syria.
Of these, Syrian air defenses intercepted five. The attack left roughly 14 people dead, including Iranians and Syrians, the Associated Press reported.
Russia and the Syrian military blamed Israel for a pre-dawn missile attack Monday on a major air base in central Syria, saying Israeli fighter jets launched the missiles from Lebanon's air space. A war-monitoring group said the airstrikes killed 14 people, including Iranians active in Syria.
Last Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conferred with US President Donald Trump before ordering the April 9 strike which targeted Iranian air-defense and other military hardware such as a drone program.
After conferring with President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a strike on the newly arrived antiaircraft battery to prevent Iranian forces from using it against Israeli warplanes carrying out increasing numbers of operations in Syria, some of these people said.
Israeli officials told the Trump administration about the planned strike in advance so that the U.S. was aware of their plans to directly target an Iranian base, according to two people briefed on the plans.
Israeli leaders have kept silent about the strike, but Russia, Iran and Syria all accused Israel of carrying it out. Information provided by intelligence officials and others briefed on the strike offered new details on the specific target, Israel’s goals, and the discussions with Washington. -WSJ
In response, Israel's Netanyahu fired back at Salami on Friday.
"We hear the threats from Iran. IDF fighters and the security branches are ready for any development. We will fight anyone who tries to harm us."
Israel has carried out over 100 airstrikes in Syria since 2013 - primarily targeting Hezbollah, an Iranian-funded Lebanese militia group. Beginning in 2018, however, Israel began targeting Iran directly.
A missile strike earlier this month, which killed seven Iranian military advisors from the country's elite Quds Force in the Syrian city of Homs, has been neither confirmed nor denied by Israel's government.
However, New York Times’ columnist Thomas Friedman wrote that a senior Israeli military official admitted to him that Israel attacked the Syrian base known as T4, in a separate attack. "It was the first time we attacked live Iranian targets - both facilities and people," the official reportedly said. -Yahoo!
"Tel Aviv will be punished for its aggressive action," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghassemi last week. "The occupying Zionist regime will, sooner or later, receive an appropriate response to its actions."
That said, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zerif said in CBS interview that while further Israeli strikes in Syria will have "consequences," he suggested that a major military escalation is unlikely.
"I do not believe that we are headed towards regional war but I do believe that unfortunately, Israel has continued its violations with international law, hoping to be able to do it with impunity because of the U.S. support and trying to find smokescreens to hide behind," Zarif told CBS News.
Comments
Come on! Give Satanyahoo its due comeuppance!
A country (Israhell) that INDISCRIMINATELY kills children or imprison them just because they are Palestinians has NO LEGITIMACY.
WARNING: Disturbing Images
Iran, do us Americans a favor and get rid of that shitty country that took over our government.
We can't do it in the US where (((they)) made sure we are living in their DEEP police STATE.
Thank you in advance.
The American People
In reply to O yes! by beepbop
Oy vey, these heebs are gonna get whipped just like the moneychangers in the temple.
In reply to Agree by bananas
These IMPOSTORS in Israhell are NOT Hebrews,
but Eastern Europeans, Persians, Africans, etc.
ALL converted Jews. Hence, they have NO right to the land.
In reply to Oy vey, these heebs are… by Jumanji1959
The flag and anthem used by the World Zionist Organization were adopted by the State of Israel in 1948.
https://www.knesset.gov.il/lexicon/eng/wzo_eng.htm
Interview with Ilan Pappé: “The Zionist goal from the very beginning was to have as much of Palestine as possible with as few Palestinians in it as possible”
Ilan Pappé is an Israeli academic and activist. He is currently a professor at the University of Exeter (UK) and is well known for being one of the Israeli “new historians” – re-writing the Zionist narrative of the Palestinian Israeli situation. He has publicly spoken out against Israel’s policies of ethnic cleansing of Palestine and condemned the Israeli occupation and apartheid regime. He has also supported the Boycott, Divestments and Sanctions (BDS) campaign, calling for the international community to take action against Israel’s Zionist policies.
https://palsolidarity.org/2013/07/interview-with-ilan-pappe-the-zionist…
In reply to These IMPOSTORS in Israhell… by beepbop
No need for anyone to get excited about this.
It's just good ol' Regime Change® the Iranians are talking about. What could be more American (or Israeli) than that?
In reply to The flag and anthem used by… by Déjà view
One after another, every regime there is a ZIONIST one. Zionism = RACISM
Annihilating the REGIME = Annihilating the WHOLE SYSTEM to make room for a binational country called PALESTINE, with the old system totally gone.
In reply to No need for anyone to get… by Shemp 4 Victory
JOOS ON THE BRAIN=A WORLD-WIDE OBSESSION---20 MILL JOOS V.S 7+ BILL NON-JEWS?? WHY THE FOCUS ON THIS MICROSCOPIC MINORITY??---IT'S AN OBSESSION!@!!! GET A FUCKING LIFE U SPAWN!
********
THE KING OF DENMARK-AFTER WW2--WAS ASKED WHY HIS PEOPLE SAVED SO MANY JEWS
****************
HIS RESPONSE="UNLIKE THE GERMANS, WE NEVER HAS AN INFERIORITY COMPLEX REGARDING THE JOOS"--GOT THE PICTURE U FILTHY JOO HATER DRAPING YOURSELF IN "FAIR AND EVEN-HANDED CRITICISM" OF THE JOOS...YA FILTH
+++++++++++++++++++
U CAN CREDIT THE KRISTIAN CHURCH FOR THE 2000 YR TEACHING OF CONTEMPT FOR THE JOOS IN THE DISGUSTING ANTI-JOO SCREED KNOW AS THE NEW TESTAMENT--A PACK OF LIES DEVISED BY THE PROMOTERS OF THE NEW RELIGION TO DIFFERENTIATE THESELVES AND PROMOTE THEIR LIES TO THE GENTILES--THERE A WHOLE FIELD OF STUDY DEVOTED TO THIS PROBLEM===
***********************************************
In reply to One aftyer another, every… by bananas
How's the putting finger in the eye compare with the 3 year ?
In reply to JOOS ON THE BRAIN=A WORLD… by Richard640
Donkeys don't have fingers
In reply to How's the putting finger in… by keep the basta…
It's not advisable to talk about these sort of things. Either do or do not do.
In reply to How's the putting finger in… by keep the basta…
Don't worry Richard640, looks like "blood libel" is about to make a big comeback via Qanon and Pizzagate.
In reply to It's not advisable to talk… by DownWithYogaPants
48,743
STRUCTURES DEMOLISHED IN OPT SINCE 1967
ICAHD is a non-violent, direct-action group dedicated to ending the Israeli Occupation and achieving a just peace between Israelis and Palestinians. Over the past two decades we have focused our activism on Israel's policy of demolishing Palestinian homes (close to 50,000 in the OPT since 1967), both as a key issue in the Occupation but also as a vehicle for showing how the Occupation works, highlighting its pro-active character and thus the need to hold Israel accountable, and exposing the human cost of occupation.
https://icahd.org/
In reply to No need for anyone to get… by Shemp 4 Victory
I don't see how attacking Israel will solve the problem when the Zionists will be using ordinary Jews as a human shield or more likely in hiding themselves. They will allow and even facilitate the attack, only to appear when all the carnage is done to position themselves as the poor victims. Learn from history. When they own the media, they control the narratives.
In reply to 48,743 STRUCTURES DEMOLISHED… by Déjà view
Ha ha ha, Iran threatening the State of Israel? Go ahead and try it boys, go ahead.
Good hunting to my brothers in the IDF!
In reply to I don't see how attacking… by beemasters
You must be Hitlers miss
In reply to Ha ha ha, Iran threatening… by yomutti2
Simple reality dude.
Just ask Hitler, Himmler, Eichmann, Nasser, Hussein, Ghadafi, Saddam, Arafat, Assad Sr., Yassin, Hayash +++..... about their "success story".
In reply to You must be Hitlers miss by F em all but 6
Muslims are living proof that procreating with ones cousin for a thousand plus years is a bad idea.
In reply to Ha ha ha, Iran threatening… by yomutti2
History shows that regimes like Iran's change "unexpectedly", just like lottery.
In reply to No need for anyone to get… by Shemp 4 Victory
I think true Zionism isn't the establishment and expansion of Israel but rather the establishment of a one world govt., one world financial system, one world religion and one world Jewish leader (if we assume the protocols of the learned elders of Zion is true) with absolute control of this whole world. If and when this all gets established, then it (true Zionism) will be annihilated. And you don't have to be Jewish to be a Zionist. Most Zionists are probably goyem (although the Jewish Zionists are in control) and most Jews are most likely against Zionism.
In reply to No need for anyone to get… by Shemp 4 Victory
JOOS ON THE BRAIN=A WORLD-WIDE OBSESSION---20 MILL JOOS V.S 7+ BILL NON-JEWS?? WHY THE FOCUS ON THIS MICROSCOPIC MINORITY??---IT'S AN OBSESSION!@!!! GET A FUCKING LIFE U SPAWN!
********
THE KING OF DENMARK-AFTER WW2--WAS ASKED WHY HIS PEOPLE SAVED SO MANY JEWS
****************
HIS RESPONSE="UNLIKE THE GERMANS, WE NEVER HAS AN INFERIORITY COMPLEX REGARDING THE JOOS"--GOT THE PICTURE U FILTHY JOO HATER DRAPING YOURSELF IN "FAIR AND EVEN-HANDED CRITICISM" OF THE JOOS...YA FILTH
+++++++++++++++++++
U CAN CREDIT THE KRISTIAN CHURCH FOR THE 2000 YR TEACHING OF CONTEMPT FOR THE JOOS IN THE DISGUSTING ANTI-JOO SCREED KNOW AS THE NEW TESTAMENT--A PACK OF LIES DEVISED BY THE PROMOTERS OF THE NEW RELIGION TO DIFFERENTIATE THESELVES AND PROMOTE THEIR LIES TO THE GENTILES--THERE A WHOLE FIELD OF STUDY DEVOTED TO THIS PROBLEM===
***********************************************
In reply to These IMPOSTORS in Israhell… by beepbop
You are not an American, you are muzzrat, illegal and likely on a non-fly list. If you are in the US is only because your s * thole don't want you back for fear of retaliation.
In reply to Agree by bananas
Flush down the toilet already. Shuuuushhh.
In reply to O yes! by beepbop
In order for the world to live: Zionism must die. Sick Satanism/Zionism is already done for. A solution will come for the innocent good Jewish people to live in peace with the Palestinians.
In reply to O yes! by beepbop
Nuke it.
"Ceterum autem censeo israelinem delendam esse" (English: "Furthermore, (moreover) I consider that israel must be destroyed") Cato the Wise
Do us all a favor.
interesting times... not a time for 2nd string. maga
One can only hope.
In a word GOOD!...
Cause if I have to go I want to see Iran and Russia turn Israel and Saudi Arabia into the largest glass theme parks in the history of nuclear weaponry for posterity FIRST before I am forced to CHECK OUT!!!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Chakra_ayudhapurusha.jpg
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/688206386781058820/
http://ramanuja.org/sv/temples/srirangam/chakra-reduced-color.jpg
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/479000110342543533/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKQfxi8V5FA&list=RDzKQfxi8V5FA
See if you can see the same symbol in the 1927 silent film.
In reply to In a word GOOD!... Cause if… by Son of Captain Nemo
JOOS ON THE BRAIN=A WORLD-WIDE OBSESSION---20 MILL JOOS V.S 7+ BILL NON-JEWS?? WHY THE FOCUS ON THIS MICROSCOPIC MINORITY??---IT'S AN OBSESSION!@!!! GET A FUCKING LIFE U SPAWN!
********
THE KING OF DENMARK-AFTER WW2--WAS ASKED WHY HIS PEOPLE SAVED SO MANY JEWS
****************
HIS RESPONSE="UNLIKE THE GERMANS, WE NEVER HAS AN INFERIORITY COMPLEX REGARDING THE JOOS"--GOT THE PICTURE U FILTHY JOO HATER DRAPING YOURSELF IN "FAIR AND EVEN-HANDED CRITICISM" OF THE JOOS...YA FILTH
+++++++++++++++++++
U CAN CREDIT THE KRISTIAN CHURCH FOR THE 2000 YR TEACHING OF CONTEMPT FOR THE JOOS IN THE DISGUSTING ANTI-JOO SCREED KNOW AS THE NEW TESTAMENT--A PACK OF LIES DEVISED BY THE PROMOTERS OF THE NEW RELIGION TO DIFFERENTIATE THESELVES AND PROMOTE THEIR LIES TO THE GENTILES--THERE A WHOLE FIELD OF STUDY DEVOTED TO THIS PROBLEM===
***********************************************
In reply to In a word GOOD!... Cause if… by Son of Captain Nemo
Fuck off you upper case idiot
In reply to JOOS ON THE BRAIN=A WORLD… by Richard640
Time for a new schtick?
In reply to JOOS ON THE BRAIN=A WORLD… by Richard640
Iran ain't doin' nothin' unilaterally. Not tomorrow, not next month...
If not Iran than russia, as an american i have to listen to the likes of john mccain and john bolten who have for decades went against my interest lecture me on the need for interventionism on behalf of this false state. Just fucken nuke it. I would not shed a tear.
Like many Americans many Jews in Israel do not support the thugs and crooks running the place. You idiots want israel nuked? How about also a payback ot the US and the UK for all the wars and mayhem in the US. Don't just blame the Zionists. The establishment running all of our plundering governments are to blame but we let them do it over and over again, and we keep voting in the clowns they give us to choose from. First get more people to shut the MSM out of their lives and we will begin to have better choices and the world will change for the better.
In reply to If not Iran than russia, as… by Intelligence_I…
Tears of joy, perhaps.
In reply to If not Iran than russia, as… by Intelligence_I…
My fondest wish!
Do it!
Take a photo of Iran so you can remember the old times when it existed.
In reply to My fondest wish! Do it! by Salzburg1756
Persia has beeen around a lot longer than Israel and will most likely outlast Israel!
In reply to Take a photo of Iran so you… by ShakenNotStirred
Persia was destroyed by Islam you twit. It doesn't exist.
In reply to Persia has beeen around a… by CarthaginemDel…
Iran, this bud's for you.
This is how it should be.
Let the third world cretins eat each other.
Where's my popcorn?
Nuke it into oblivion do the world a favor.
The fact that an increasing number of countries are thumbing their noses at these powers speaks volumes.
They're emboldened...the question is why.
Last dance before the lights come on.
And come on Zino-Weekend Tyler. "General Salami"? Let's try to get the names straight.
It's General Qasem Soleimani. A simple search would have helped you out.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=general+soulemani&t=brave&ia=about
In reply to The fact that an increasing… by holdbuysell
Obama is why. Hell he gave Iran billions. It may be worth it, to see them actually live in the 7th century where their ideology remains.
In reply to The fact that an increasing… by holdbuysell
Is it a coincidence that 3 minutes earlier we get the article that says Iran just dropped the USD in favor of the EUR? hmmmm............
Everyone is dropping the $US and it seems they are doing it with very little fear of retribution !
Vlad the ‘impaler’ has been replaced by Vlad the ‘enabler’ !!
Happy days !!
In reply to Is it a coincidence that 3… by USofAzzDownWeGo