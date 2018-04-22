Police Entered Funeral Home To Unlock iPhone With Dead Man's Finger

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 19:25

Amidst the variety of fourth amendment and online privacy and protection issues that rapid advances in technology have raised over the past decades, it appears that Florida police have just given us something truly unprecedented and disturbing.

According to the AP, "Florida authorities went to a funeral home and used a dead man’s finger to try to unlock his cellphone as part of their investigation."

Image source: Reuters via CSO Online

While it's easy to imagine that detectives or FBI agents have likely quietly crossed this line before with no one looking while working murder or kidnap cases, this is the perhaps the first time police have entered a funeral home with no warrant and as family grieved in order access the body in an attempt to unlock the deceased's iPhone. 

It also appears this was done without notification or approval of family members - simply put, detectives entered the funeral home and simply did it, though they still weren't able to successfully unlock the phone. 

The AP describes the circumstances as follows:

Thirty-year-old Linus Phillip was killed by a Largo police officer last month after authorities say he tried to drive away before an officer could search him.

At the funeral home, two detectives held the man’s hands up to the phone’s fingerprint sensor but could not unlock it.

Phillip’s fiancee Victoria Armstrong says she felt violated and disrespected.

Phillip's fiancé , Victoria Armstrong, who happened to be at the funeral home when two detectives showed up with the deceased suspect's iPhone, told the Tampa Bay Times, "I just felt so disrespected and violated." She further told a local ABC News affiliate"So they are allowed to pull him out of the refrigerator and use a dead mans finger to get to his phone. Its disgusting." 

Further disturbing is the fact that the series of events that led Linus Phillip's death began when police sought to pull him over and search him merely for having illegally tinted windows.

Linus Phillips. Image source: screenshot via ABC Action News

Police say that they smelled marijuana upon stopping him at a gas station parking lot in Largo, but when he allegedly tried to drive off, an officer was dragged alongside the vehicle as he had tried to apprehend Phillips, but the incident came to a quick ending when the officer fatally shot Phillips in self defense. 

Details have been slow to come out as the March 23rd Largo police shooting of Phillips, a black man, evoked controversy from the start; however, an avalanche of new information emerged after gas station security camera footage was made available to the public last week.

Though the family first publicly accused the police of forcibly gaining access to the body late last month, it appears that this allegation has only recently been confirmed and is gaining national attention.

The family hired attorney John Trevena - who had been friends with Phillips - to investigate the shooting death as well as inquire into the bizarre attempt by police to enter the funeral home in order to open the cellphone.

In late March, Trevena provided details to local Tampa newspapers:  

Once Mr. Phillip died, he was taken to the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office. After his body was released to the family, it was taken to Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home in Clearwater. After it had been there a short time, two Largo police detectives came to the funeral home because they were trying to get into Mr. Phillip’s cell phone. Trevena said they used the dead man’s hand to press against the phone to see if his fingerprint would open it.

“It was illegal. It was immoral. It was wrong,” Trevena said. Once the body had been released, he said, the police had no right to touch it. If they needed evidence, they should have gotten a warrant.

Largo police said they needed to access the phone in relation to another ongoing drug case involving 30-year old Philips, but it's hard to imagine why they would need to pursue the case using such invasive tactics if the main suspect is deceased. 

The Tampa Bay Times cited police justification for the funeral home, who said through a spokesman for the department, "detectives didn’t think they’d need a warrant because there is no expectation of privacy after death." 

No doubt a huge lawsuit against the Largo police department will be soon to follow the official police investigation.

Tags
Human Interest
Law Crime
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 5
overbet thisandthat Wed, 04/25/2018 - 19:40 Permalink

No he cant. Its niggers like this that provide cops with the argument points and justifications to infringe on everyone else. Speeding away with a cop hanging from your window. What the fuck?

The non-criminal man that just goes about his business can now be stopped and harassed or assaulted for nothing because these fucking pieces of shit act the way they do. You didnt break any laws? So what, you are still expected to act apologetic because now any asshole power trip cop can get away with excessive force.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Rhetorical overbet Wed, 04/25/2018 - 20:56 Permalink

Identity politics is cancer, yes I can cite the valid IQ stats as well its 85 for blacks.

The laws used against minorities and societies current out groups are always turned inward towards the rest without exception. Its not niggers its bad policy. Niggers are a problem though to bad welfare caused them to outbreed the conscientious ones.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Bigly thisandthat Wed, 04/25/2018 - 19:43 Permalink

You know, when they pull shit like this, it enrages a lot of the public. They are just too tone deaf (was this even legal...no warrant/consent). Then they appear clueless as to why some unhingeds kill them for no apparent reason.

Observing this, I can say that unless they swing back more to 'officer friendly' they will be the enemy to a growing contingent.  This is too bad...

 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 4
MoreSun DownWithYogaPants Wed, 04/25/2018 - 19:36 Permalink

The jew supremacists don't care about laws, they just want your guns, your kids, your money, your freedom of speech, and your soul.

They work very hard everyday toward complete domination.

Your Eternal Enemies: Aipac, Aclu, Adl, Splc, Zoa, Cfr, Jdl, Jwc, & Trilateral Commission, to name but a few jew supremacist foreign agent organizations that work incessantly to strip every American citizen of their Constitutional & Bill of Rights freedoms & protections. 

A Very Brave Woman "Monika Schaefer" has been imprisoned by the rabid jew supremacists for simply making a video Titled" 

"Sorry Mom, I was wrong about the Holocaust" and posting it on youtube.

She has been imprisoned for exercising her free speech.(used to be free speech) The jew supremacists are coming for everyones free speech. They effectively have taken free speech away in 22 countries and in the States they are working day & night to take yours also.

Here is Monika Schaefer in prison: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NpwuHJYLYkU

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
HRClinton MoreSun Wed, 04/25/2018 - 20:18 Permalink

Mind if I ask you a cognitive-bursting question?

What's preventing you, or every non-Jew from being active and getting organized as well - or even getting organized at all?

Anyone?  Bueller?  Anyone?

(Junk me if you think that the question is not fair or valid, no matter how disquieting it may be. If I don't get a good answer, then the ear shattering silence will tell me all.)

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
GreatUncle Wed, 04/25/2018 - 19:33 Permalink

Everybody still buying an iphone ... kill an iphone owner and then use their finger to unlock it looks promising.

Fuck that ... you can keep your fingering iphone.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
HushHushSweet Wed, 04/25/2018 - 19:37 Permalink

"No expectation of privacy after death"?

Whatever happened to respect for the deceased?

Are we that far gone as a society?

"O brave new world, that has such people in 't!"

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Golden Phoenix Wed, 04/25/2018 - 19:47 Permalink

The 'War on Drugs' is, and can only ever be, a 'War on the American People'. Criminalizing a substance doesn't stop people from using it so there are two choices:

1. Drug users

2. Drug users whose lives are more quickly and often permanently destroyed by law enforcement leaving the survivors with a record and no alternative but selling drugs.

Guess which one is more profitable to the State?

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 4
ThrowAwayYourTV Wed, 04/25/2018 - 19:48 Permalink

Exhibit (A) Stopped for ILLEGAL windows.

Exhibit (B) Odor of an ILLEGAL DRUG.

Exhibit (C) Drove off dragging a police officer (attempted murder)

Exhibit (D) Shot in self defense

Exhibit (E) Dead

 