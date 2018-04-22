Police Entered Funeral Home To Unlock iPhone With Dead Man's Finger

Amidst the variety of fourth amendment and online privacy and protection issues that rapid advances in technology have raised over the past decades, it appears that Florida police have just given us something truly unprecedented and disturbing.
According to the AP, "Florida authorities went to a funeral home and used a dead man’s finger to try to unlock his cellphone as part of their investigation."
While it's easy to imagine that detectives or FBI agents have likely quietly crossed this line before with no one looking while working murder or kidnap cases, this is the perhaps the first time police have entered a funeral home with no warrant and as family grieved in order access the body in an attempt to unlock the deceased's iPhone.
It also appears this was done without notification or approval of family members - simply put, detectives entered the funeral home and simply did it, though they still weren't able to successfully unlock the phone.
The AP describes the circumstances as follows:
Thirty-year-old Linus Phillip was killed by a Largo police officer last month after authorities say he tried to drive away before an officer could search him.
At the funeral home, two detectives held the man’s hands up to the phone’s fingerprint sensor but could not unlock it.
Phillip’s fiancee Victoria Armstrong says she felt violated and disrespected.
Phillip's fiancé , Victoria Armstrong, who happened to be at the funeral home when two detectives showed up with the deceased suspect's iPhone, told the Tampa Bay Times, "I just felt so disrespected and violated." She further told a local ABC News affiliate, "So they are allowed to pull him out of the refrigerator and use a dead mans finger to get to his phone. Its disgusting."
Further disturbing is the fact that the series of events that led Linus Phillip's death began when police sought to pull him over and search him merely for having illegally tinted windows.
Police say that they smelled marijuana upon stopping him at a gas station parking lot in Largo, but when he allegedly tried to drive off, an officer was dragged alongside the vehicle as he had tried to apprehend Phillips, but the incident came to a quick ending when the officer fatally shot Phillips in self defense.
Details have been slow to come out as the March 23rd Largo police shooting of Phillips, a black man, evoked controversy from the start; however, an avalanche of new information emerged after gas station security camera footage was made available to the public last week.
Though the family first publicly accused the police of forcibly gaining access to the body late last month, it appears that this allegation has only recently been confirmed and is gaining national attention.
The family hired attorney John Trevena - who had been friends with Phillips - to investigate the shooting death as well as inquire into the bizarre attempt by police to enter the funeral home in order to open the cellphone.
In late March, Trevena provided details to local Tampa newspapers:
Once Mr. Phillip died, he was taken to the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office. After his body was released to the family, it was taken to Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home in Clearwater. After it had been there a short time, two Largo police detectives came to the funeral home because they were trying to get into Mr. Phillip’s cell phone. Trevena said they used the dead man’s hand to press against the phone to see if his fingerprint would open it.
“It was illegal. It was immoral. It was wrong,” Trevena said. Once the body had been released, he said, the police had no right to touch it. If they needed evidence, they should have gotten a warrant.
Largo police said they needed to access the phone in relation to another ongoing drug case involving 30-year old Philips, but it's hard to imagine why they would need to pursue the case using such invasive tactics if the main suspect is deceased.
The Tampa Bay Times cited police justification for the funeral home, who said through a spokesman for the department, "detectives didn’t think they’d need a warrant because there is no expectation of privacy after death."
No doubt a huge lawsuit against the Largo police department will be soon to follow the official police investigation.
They did the same thing in an episode of 'Bosch'
It wouldn't have worked with an iris or retina reader, nope...
In reply to They did the same thing in… by 10044
What was his name?
In reply to It wouldn't have worked with… by Newsboy
Jesus, a man can no longer rest in peace...
In reply to What was his name? I… by DownWithYogaPants
In reply to Jesus, a man can no longer… by thisandthat
Comply, convict. Stop struggling. Your EVERYTHING belongs to us.
In reply to No he cant. Its niggers like… by overbet
the man was murdered
the police were trying to find the murderer
the wife is 'offended'
connect the dots
In reply to Comply, convict. Stop… by Al Gophilia
In reply to the man was murdered the… by Squid-puppets …
"justifications to infringe on everyone else."
Say again?
No, it's idiot enablers like you, who do that...
That and a duo of dindu officers...
In reply to No he cant. Its niggers like… by overbet
In reply to No he cant. Its niggers like… by overbet
You know, when they pull shit like this, it enrages a lot of the public. They are just too tone deaf (was this even legal...no warrant/consent). Then they appear clueless as to why some unhingeds kill them for no apparent reason.
Observing this, I can say that unless they swing back more to 'officer friendly' they will be the enemy to a growing contingent. This is too bad...
In reply to Jesus, a man can no longer… by thisandthat
Dead Man's Finger
What he died for is now dead.
America has vast dead zones of imagination.
Many Americans are stuck in a deadly thought-loop.
Even the dead can't take much more of this.
In reply to The jew supremacists don't… by MoreSun
In reply to Dead Man's Finger What he… by Deep Snorkeler
That was pretty good.
In reply to Dead Man's Digits Him laid… by DisorderlyConduct
Mind if I ask you a cognitive-bursting question?
What's preventing you, or every non-Jew from being active and getting organized as well - or even getting organized at all?
Anyone? Bueller? Anyone?
(Junk me if you think that the question is not fair or valid, no matter how disquieting it may be. If I don't get a good answer, then the ear shattering silence will tell me all.)
In reply to The jew supremacists don't… by MoreSun
So, mob action is going to put an end to mob action? Revealing your circular 'reasoning' is 'cognitive-bursting'? And, you think silence is going to 'tell you all'? What kind of answer would you expect, considering that you don't even understand your own language?
In reply to Mind if I ask you a… by HRClinton
You start.
In reply to Mind if I ask you a… by HRClinton
Stupid fucking cop was not drug along by the car if he would not of held onto the fucking window he wouldn’t of been drug
In reply to What was his name? I… by DownWithYogaPants
The long finger of the law.
This is not outrageous unless it was done during the funeral service. Investigators take fingerprints of the living and the dead to solve crimes.
In reply to It wouldn't have worked with… by Newsboy
"Answer the phone, godammit!"
In reply to The long finger of the law. by are we there yet
Sorry. This is tone deaf. And NO WARRANT to boot. This was a consent-less tactless search of his private phone.
In reply to The long finger of the law. by are we there yet
I'd be more worried, if they tried to take a sperm sample from the dead guy.
In reply to The long finger of the law. by are we there yet
Maine police seized powder they thought was heroin. Turns out, it was human remains.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.bangordailynews.com/2018/04/25/news/state/maine-police-seized-powder-they-thought-was-heroin-turns-out-it-was-human-remains/
In reply to It wouldn't have worked with… by Newsboy
Never set your fingerprint to unlock your phone
Never own an i-phone.
There, fixed it for ya.
In reply to Never use a fingerprint to… by directaction
Wait until they start offering iris can activation.
In reply to Never use a fingerprint to… by directaction
Well, at least they didn't take all the fingers with 'em. There's that.
That wouldn't work with me (being the mortuary, obv.):
Whether you need a warrant or not, only a judge can decide;
Being dead, his body and belongings now belong to the heirs;
In reply to Well, at least they didn't… by Last of the Mi…
Archers.
I beg your pardon sire won't we hit our own troops?
another successful deployment of "stop resisting motherfucker"?
What is this fourth amendment thing you refer to?
It's a new take on the old saying: "they can't even take what's inside my iPhone if they put it in my cold, dead hands."
Everybody still buying an iphone ... kill an iphone owner and then use their finger to unlock it looks promising.
Fuck that ... you can keep your fingering iphone.
If the family takes possession of the body, then privacy laws are in full effect.
So did it work? The guy was dead. Rights? What rights?
Read about this story a couple days ago.
I heard it did not work.
In reply to So did it work? The guy was… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Well that is interesting to know. I wonder why it didn't work? That is pretty fucking weird. Is your phone able take your temperature or detect a pulse?
In reply to Read about this story a… by 1981XLS
Sounds like the fix is in. The more I read about Florida LEO, the more corrupt I'm seeing it being.
In reply to So did it work? The guy was… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
No shit! Pretty soon they'll be messing with all the wrinkly old retirees and calling them dead.
In reply to Sounds like the fix is in… by Yen Cross
"No expectation of privacy after death"?
Whatever happened to respect for the deceased?
Are we that far gone as a society?
No respect for the dead. Have they no shame ? Rhetorical question
Prolly should have taken the fingers and heated 'em in the microwave a bit.
I was thinking leave the ten fingers in a cigar humidifier for a few days.
In reply to Prolly should have taken the… by Last of the Mi…
In reply to Futures LastChange % Crude… by zpinch
The 'War on Drugs' is, and can only ever be, a 'War on the American People'. Criminalizing a substance doesn't stop people from using it so there are two choices:
1. Drug users
2. Drug users whose lives are more quickly and often permanently destroyed by law enforcement leaving the survivors with a record and no alternative but selling drugs.
Guess which one is more profitable to the State?
Exhibit (A) Stopped for ILLEGAL windows.
Exhibit (B) Odor of an ILLEGAL DRUG.
Exhibit (C) Drove off dragging a police officer (attempted murder)
Exhibit (D) Shot in self defense
Exhibit (E) Dead
Sounds like a happy ending, to me!
In reply to Exhibit (A) Stopped for… by ThrowAwayYourTV