Romney Fails To Secure Utah Senate Nomination, Forced Into GOP Primary

Following a day of voting at the Utah GOP convention, Mitt Romney - the former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential nominee - failed to garner the 60% of the votes that he needed to head to the November ballot unopposed. He must now compete in a June primary election as he seeks to replace retiring US Sen. Orrin Hatch.
As The Hill noted, when he made his bid official, Romney was considered a virtual lock for the GOP nomination and was not expected to face a serious primary challenger.
But, as CNN reports, after the initial round of votes, when none of the 12 candidates were able to cross that threshold, the party continued with successive rounds of caucus voting until one candidate reached 40%.
On the second round of voting, Utah state representative Mike Kennedy emerged in the lead with 50.88%. Romney came in a close second with 49.12%.
As a reminder, The Hill points out that in 2016, Romney made waves when he urged Republicans to oppose Trump. He called Trump a "fraud" who lacked the character to be president.
After Trump's election there was a brief thaw as the two dined publicly and Romney was floated as a potential secretary of State. But Romney was passed up for the post, which went to Rex Tillerson. Romney has since criticized the president over a number of issues, including his response to the violence in Charlottesville, Va.
Romney made more headlines earlier on Saturday when he said he was not ready to endorse Trump for reelection in 2020, telling CNN he would "make that decision down the road."
"As a person of political experience, if I endorse someone, I'll want to know what's in it for Utah and what help would he provide for us on key priorities in Utah."
But, after the convention vote, Romney again pointed out that he has, for the most part, agreed with President on policy.
"In terms of the President's policies, in this first year, we're pretty much on the same page," Romney said.
"He did not pursue the 45% tariff on all foreign goods that I think would have been problematic for the economy; but he has put in place a tax proposal that is going to get the economy going better; he's been a person who has de-regulated a good portion of the economy -- a good thing. And of course, he made a decision on Bear's Ears and the Grand Staircase that I think was the right decision."
And added that he was looking forward to a primary race.
"This is terrific for the people of Utah, and I really want to thank the delegates who stayed so late to give me the kind of boost that I got here today," Romney said, standing on the convention floor after the proceedings were adjourned. "We're going to have a good primary."
Romney and Kennedy will now compete in a primary set for June 26.
Comments
Mitt who?
Mitt Loves twncpcone
In reply to Mitt who? by Pendolino
No, WTFUD does, and wants to kick things off by shitting on your face . . . darling!
In reply to Mitt Loves twncpcone by Twncpcone
Fuck Twitt Romney
In reply to No, WTFUD does, and wants to… by WTFUD
Mittens still thinks he is presidential timber when he is really morning wood.
Complete with full bladder.
In reply to Fuck Twitt Romney by BennyBoy
I call on all liberty-loving members of my faith to not support this modern-day Gadianton.
In reply to Mittens still thinks he is… by DownWithYogaPants
Why dont you just say fuck the faux mormon kike....?
In reply to I call on all liberty-loving… by Uchtdorf
November is just six months away, keep your powder dry. We need to destroy the two party duopoly. Get some fresh people in there, those that put the American Republic first.
Forget Trump, he's done! Don't bet on the Democrats, they're delusional, think local, vote local, stick it to the BETRAYERS!!!
In reply to Mitt who? by Pendolino
Mitt " I invented obamacare first " Magic Underwear Romney
In reply to Mitt who? by Pendolino
Mittens the Kitten, the quintessential Repussican who stands for nothing except his own self-aggrandizement.
In reply to Mitt who? by Pendolino
Truly never a "republican" in ANY sense of the word.
In reply to Mittens the Kitten, the… by gregga777
Mitt Choke Loser
In reply to Mitt who? by Pendolino
Mitt "the same old shit" Romney
Yeah, with more positions than Stormy.
In reply to Mitt "the same old shit"… by Hubbs
In her line of work it is important to know a lot of positions from which to s**** people.
In reply to Yeah, with more positions… by radio man
Mitt "game show host" Romney.
How many people lost their pensions at the companies he bankrupted?
In reply to In her line of work it is… by Muddy1
he is steadfast in his slavish adoration for Israel... so moving
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ERu88kE70Ss
In reply to Yeah, with more positions… by radio man
Out! Get 'im outta here! Nearest Exit!!
In reply to Mitt "the same old shit"… by Hubbs
Globalist piece of shit!
Nailed it!
In reply to Globalist piece of shit! by Irving Phelps
Too bad it wasn't with a nail gun.
In reply to Nailed it! by Misplacedcowboy
Mittens. Wasn't he at the top of the ticket with Paul Ryan and couldn't beat Obama????
Anything more need be said?
Speaking of not beating Obama, did you all hear how James Woods responded to Hillary latest self-pity party - you know - "They weren't going to let me be president":
Your corruption was not a flesh wound, but a systemic rot of your entire being. YOU were never going to let you be president, because you are a greedy, lying grifter. You weren’t born a Clinton, but you took to being one like a duck to swamp water.
and...........
You couldn’t beat 1.) a dope-smoking block party organizer, 2.) a dandruff ridden old Commie from Vermont, or 3.) a reality TV host. It’s not “they” who stopped you, Honey Bunny, it’s YOU!
Hey!!!! You'd think I would be up 70 points by now.
Has that Bain Capital Vulture not did enough damage to the US, that he's now looking for more Public Funds?
I figured Romney would win, but apparently even in socially conservative Utah, the economic globalism that has tanked the middle class takes precedence. Or maybe, proper and polite Utahans did not like it when Mitt stumbled awkwardly on CNN, trying to capitalize on the campaign slang trend by deploying a strategically placed ain’t, after which he appeared visibly pained.
In reply to Has that Bain Capital… by WTFUD
"You mean everybody doesnt have a car elevator in their garage?"
In reply to I figured Romney would win,… by Endgame Napoleon
Must be nice to have a home not to mention having a garage equipped with a car elevator.
In reply to "You mean everybody doesnt… by Mr Hankey
Bain Capital, PE (Public Enemy) number one.
In reply to Has that Bain Capital… by WTFUD
Nothing like the smell of burning oligarch capital. Smells like... victory.
Hugh Hewitt is on suicide watch. :-)
Mitt the “Shit Pit” Romney, who changes positions as fast as a swirling toilet bowl, that has just been flushed...
Don’t they all?
In reply to Mitt the “Shit Pit” Romney,… by SillySalesmanQ…
Romney only has name recognition in Utah. The establishment cronies have been exposed for what they are. They are dead to us.
That's only because of his association with the Mormon church in Massachusetts.
In reply to Romney only has name… by gwar5
Dudes a fag
Romney couldn't beat a Kenyan with shaky papers.
Whoever this Kennedy fellow is I hope he kicks Romney's ass, big time.
Hey Mitt, you are not president, either work with him or GET the FUCK OUT of the WAY.
Take a dive, Oven-Mitt.
As fellow draft dodgers who both sought and received multiple deferments, they would have that to reminisce about. Trump could of course claim to be the superior draft dodger with his 5 deferments to Romney's 3.
Romney said he was too good-looking and rich to die in the Army but Trump had legitimate bone spurs.
Those spurs will bring any man to his knees in pain.
In reply to As fellow draft dodgers who… by johnnycanuck
Those particular spurs are like the latest alleged chlorine attack in Syria. A product of creative bullshitting.
In reply to Romney said he was too good… by RubberJohnny
Mitt The Globalist Romney...GFY Mitt
There once was a man named Mitt...
Take it away!
Who couldn't give a shit...
In reply to There once was a man named… by JohannSennefelder
Don't you just luuuvvv the way these stuffed-shirt scum-bags like Romney - stuffed to their asset-stripping gills with anything that looks remotely "edible" - flit around from State to State - from Massachusetts to Utah - from Governerships to Presidential bids and now Senatorial - and maybe canvassing to conduct 'The Mormon Tabernacle Choir' for all I know - with a few months a year in The Cayman Islands thrown-in for "business purposes"
Does anyone have photos of him taking the Lolita Express out to Epstein's "Pedo" Island?
In reply to Don't you just luuuvvv the… by NuYawkFrankie
What an asshole.
"Let's try Biggest Assholes from Utah for $400 Alex."
"As a Presidential candidate in the....."
Dear Mr. Romney,
Please just face it sir.
YOU ARE A FUCKING LOSER.
You couldn't win the Best Little Political Person nomination of a Kindergarten class.
Please just stay in Utah and mind your own business.
America doesn't need your Wishy Washy brand of politics.
Sincerely,
A ZH Reader
He's not a native of Utah.
Born in Michigan while spending a good portion of his adult life in Massachusetts.
Which makes him a scumbag carpetbagger.
In reply to Dear Mr. Romney, Please just… by exartizo
When Itch Romney mentioned "47%" back in the 2012 elections, he forgot the decimal point. He only cares about the 4.7% of the people in the US, mostly bankers, insurance pukes, and Bernie Madoff feeder funds.