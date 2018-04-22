The Truth About The "Multicultural" Invasion Of Sweden

Authored by Daisy Luther via The Organic Prepper blog,
Immigration is an issue that causes tempers to flare. Many Americans want our borders to be firmly closed to outsiders, especially if those outsiders are brown. Having lived in and been welcome in another country, and having brought my children to the United States, obviously, I’m pro-immigration.
But only to a point.
We had to jump through a lot of expensive hoops to legally be in the countries where we moved. I don’t think that the hoops should be as expensive as they are, but I definitely believe that some requirements must exist. We can’t allow an unchecked influx to upturn our culture.
Alternatively, many Americans want to welcome any and all refugees and immigrants, forming sanctuary cities – and even sanctuary states – that reject our immigration laws.
The law prohibits state and local police agencies from notifying federal officials in many cases when immigrants potentially subject to deportation are about to be released from custody.
Administration officials argued that the state measures not only hinder their ability to carry out federal law, but also put immigration agents and communities at risk.
The other laws administration officials seek to challenge make it a crime for business ownersto voluntarily help federal agents find and detain undocumented workers, and create a state inspection program for federal immigration detention centers. (source)
During the election, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton said it was our humanitarian obligation to take in refugees.
“We cannot allow terrorists to intimidate us into abandoning our values and humanitarian obligations. Turning away orphans, applying a religious test, discriminating against Muslims, slamming the door on every single Syrian refugee—that’s just not who we are. We are better than that.” (source)
Europe has opened their doors generously but now, they are filled with areas of high risk and looming flashpoints. Let’s take a look at what has happened in Sweden, where unchecked immigration has created a public safety crisis.
Sweden’s migrant problem
Sweden is a Scandinavian country of about 10 million people. The Swedes had a reputation of welcoming immigrants and refugees, but the arrival of 165,000 refugees in one year has caused them to take another look at their policies.
Sweden has been famously known for its welcoming attitude toward refugees and its commitment to family reunification. Until recently, it had the most generous immigration laws in Europe.
In 2014, Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt made a famous speech urging Swedes to “open their hearts” to refugees seeking shelter. A year later, the population of just 10 million welcomed 165,000 asylum seekers to Sweden — more per capita than any other European nation.
The unprecedented number of newcomers has challenged the Swedish economy and has contributed to instability in the country’s historically stable government. (source)
But a strained welfare system isn’t the only issue with the influx of refugees.
The crime in Malmo and Stockholm has skyrocketed. You can read about it in these articles:
Violence against women has also increased dramatically.
According to the Swedish Crime Survey, compared to 2015, attempted rape against girls 15 – 17 was up 46 percent in 2016.
Rape of teens in that same date and age range is up 19 percent.
Attempted rape of girls under 15 increased 16 percent; rape of young girls in that same age increased by 26 percent.
Rapes against adult women increased by 7 percent.
Around that same time, in 2015, more than 160-thousand people applied for asylum in Sweden from war-torn countries in the Middle East and Africa. (source)
The politically correct laws of Sweden mean that the perpetrators cannot be described to the public, including their ethnicity. The women of Sweden have had to change how they live or risk attack.
In the southern city of Malmö, local media reports there have been four reported gang rapes since November 2017.According to reports, all four happened overnight in the early-morning hours.
As of this posting, there were no arrests, which has left some feeling alarmed.
Here are some women who describe their thoughts on the reports:
-
“I mean, I don’t walk a lot at night.”
-
“I wish it wouldn’t be that way, and I’m terrible about the rapes.”
-
“I know it’s very bad things happening here.”
(source)
@PeterSweden71 is a journalist who has been documenting horrific crimes for a few years now. Here are a few of his tweets from JUST ONE DAY, April 19th, 2018.
The fact that much of the crime is committed by migrants in a no-go zone is swept under the rug, which is pointed out in this article in Sputnik News (a Russian government-controlled news agency).
Unsurprisingly, Snopes also rebuts the link between immigrants and increased crime.
Here’s what the police officers have to say about it.
Swedish law enforcement tells a different story.
Peter Springaire, a police officer of 47 years was investigated by prosecutors for “inciting racial hatred” due to his viral post on Facebook.
I’m so fucking tired. What I will write here below is not politically correct. But I don’t give a shit. What I am going to say to you all taxpayers is forbidden to give us state employees…
…Here we go; this i have handled Monday-Friday this week: rape, rape, aggravated rape, överfallsvåldtäkt, extortion, extortion, abuse of justice, illegal threats, violence against police, threats to police, drug law, felony narcotics crime, attempted murder, Rape again, blackmail again and assault.
Suspected perpetrators; Ali Mohamad, mahmod, Mohammed, Mohammed Ali, again, again, again christoffer… what is it true? Yes a Swedish name crept into the outskirts of a drug law, Mohammed, Mahmod Ali, again and again.
Countries representing this week’s all crimes: Iraq, Iraq, Turkey, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Somalia, Syria again, Somalia, unknown country, unknown country, Sweden. Half of the suspects we can’t know for sure because they don’t have any valid papers. Which usually means they lie about nationality and identity.
Now we’re just talking örebro municipality. And these crimes occupy our utredningsförmåga to 100 %. (source)
And Springaire isn’t alone. Watch the clip below. A friend in Sweden has confirmed that the English subtitles are indeed accurate. If a picture is worth a thousand words, then this video is worth a million.
The people in the video have no interest in listening to the police or abiding by the laws. Their goal is to intimidate and do whatever they please.
A cautionary tale
Before the flurry of frenzied accusations begins, I’m not being a racist to point out the fact that some areas of Sweden have been completely taken over by people who have no interest in assimilating into the culture of their host country. The stories above clearly illustrate this is the truth.
While our population is much larger than that of Sweden, we risk similar issues with a flood of immigrants flocking en masse to condensed areas. This isn’t to say that we should never accept any refugees. We’re a country that was built on immigration. But, we can be compassionate without being foolish.
I’m not talking about building walls and slamming the door in the faces of travelers. I’m not talking about mistreating those from different cultures, and I certainly don’t want to see the United States take part in the same kind of insanity that resulted in the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II.
But we need to ask better questions of those who want to relocate to our country. We must make sure that the people whom we invite in are coming because they’re excited about being Americans. We want to invite people who want to make our country better and stronger.
We don’t want a surge of people who refuse to abide by our laws or who wish to enforce their religious beliefs on others. Our constitution guarantees us not only the freedom OF religion but also the freedom FROM religion.
Sweden is a cautionary tale. Right now Europe is full of these warnings but many still refuse to heed them.
As the old saying goes, those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
* * *
Note: I was hesitant to write this article because I know that some people will not examine this by the facts presented, but will be outraged that I dared to draw a conclusion that may not be politically correct. I urge you to get past your reflex to accuse me of racism and speak to the facts. Tell me how to avoid a problem like they’re facing in Sweden.
Comments
Daisy Luthur ... You ask, how do you avoid the problem?
Seriously ... why cant you or anyone else answer the stupid question? Pathetic.
By the hand of it's own stupidity ... Sweden deserves to perish.
Meanwhile, as a small defensive measure, start arming your women and "allow" them to shoot the feral ass-snifers, since society refuses to protect them.
Destruction of national sovereignty. Cheap labor. Pressing down the wages. The rich will be happy in their gated communities. Bow to the masters.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53A5AJoRxF0
In reply to What is the point, Sweden? by pc_babe
eventually, these sandni**er "refugees" need to get shot on sight by the police!
In reply to Destruction of national… by halcyon
ALL acording to plan...nothing to see here, it is just a plan to turn europe into a future race of mongrel (((bolshevik)))-worshippers... now deployed worldwide.
check also:
-KALERGI plan™ (miscegenation into low IQ brown mongrels) / also Hooton plan™
-George Soros leaks on the Merkel plan™ http://soros.dcleaks.com
-ESI Merkel Plan™ Compassion and Control http://journal-neo.org/2016/04/27/how-nato-linked-think-tanks-control-e…
-Kalergi/ Charlemagne Prize™ BEARERS list http://www.karlspreis.de/en/laureates
-Soros™ professional rapefugee smuggler operation http://gefira.org/en/2017/07/13/soros-sponsored-immigration-network-in-…
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-04/something-strange-taking-place…
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-09/ngo-fleet-bussing-migrants-eu-…
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/12/17/major-charities-smuggling-ga…
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/03/22/public-anger-growing-at-taxi…
http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/migrant-smuggling-business-me…
http://www.kas.de/wf/de/37.8066/
https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1_rNT3k2ZXB-f9z-2nSFMIBQKXCs&l…
-Soros official EU minions list https://legacy.gscdn.nl/archives/images/soroskooptbrussel.pdf
Soros Legacy http://theduran.com/alex-soros-comes-out-of-the-shadows-son-of-george-s…
US Jews, Muslims Join Forces To Help Nonwhite Invaders In Europe
http://newobserveronline.com/us-jews-muslims-join-forces-to-help-nonwhi…
-Barbara divörsity™ Lerner Spectre
"I think there is a resurgence of anti-Semitism because at this point in time Europe has not yet learned how to be multicultural. And I think we are going to be part of the throes of that transformation, which must take place. Europe is not going to be the monolithic societies they once were in the last century. Jews are going to be at the centre of that. It’s a huge transformation for Europe to make. They are now going into a multicultural mode and Jews will be resented because of our leading role. But without that leading role and without that transformation, Europe will not survive." ~ Barbara Lerner Spectre
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFE0qAiofMQ
http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Politics-And-Diplomacy/Netanyahu-Time-…
"Instead of destroying European Jewry, Europe, against its own will, refined and educated this people into a future leader-nation through this artificial selection process. No wonder that this people, that escaped Ghetto-Prison, developed into a spiritual nobility of Europe. Therefore a gracious Providence provided Europe with a new race of nobility by the Grace of Spirit...
The man of the future will be a mongrel. Today’s races and classes will gradually disappear owing to the vanishing of space, time, and prejudice. The Eurasian–Negroid race of the future, similar in its outward appearance to the Ancient Egyptians, will replace the diversity of peoples with a diversity of individuals."Practical Idealism - by Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi
http://archives.eui.eu/en/isaar/89
http://www.karlspreis.de/en/laureates
Germany Must Perish: A Plan For Permanent Peace Among Civilized Nations
"I believe that the Jews have a mission in life. They must see to it that the nations of the world get together in one vast federation. "Union Now" is the beginning of this. Slowly but surely the world will develop into a paradise. We will have perpetual peace. And the Jews will do the most to bring about this confederation, because they have the most to gain" Theodore Newman Kaufman
http://www.dw.com/de/gutachten-die-grenz%C3%B6ffnung-und-der-bundestag/…
"it does not get any better than this" ...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swedish_Bikini_Team
http://upandnet.ydup5rznoh.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/3-…
In reply to eventually, these sandni**er… by Linus2011
Maybe now the native Euro-Peons are finally understanding why they have been disarmed, and are being jailed for 'offending' migrants.
Too late.
In reply to ALL acording to plan… by HenryKissinger…
What's going on here? Simple. Jews are using Africans and Arabs to destroy white societies, while the Jew media screams racist at any whites who object to being genocided.
In reply to Maybe now Euro-Peons are… by Stu Elsample
They always wanted a Non Christian Heathen State. Now they have one. So its best they shut the fuck up and find a burkha. There won't be a Ragnar to save their ass. His family moved and lives in Iowa now.
In reply to Maybe now Euro-Peons are… by Stu Elsample
tribal-rule of slash and burn! local units of top down management!
comply or die...
worldwide.
drug lords. money lords.
religion lords...
humans = chaos
In reply to ALL acording to plan… by HenryKissinger…
This author, Daisy - what a timid take. Terrified of being called racist
see, until you cunts wean yourselves off the social status you get from appearing 'tolerant' , you remain part of the problem
In reply to Destruction of national… by halcyon
Definitely wasn't written with ZH readers in mind.
pods
In reply to This author, Daisy - what a… by Squid-puppets …
Put the writers of this crap out on the street to help enforce the law and keep the peace. They will soon change their tune, or be dead...
Win Win all the way around.
In reply to Definitely wasn't written… by pods
The author is a coward, plain and simple.
In reply to This author, Daisy - what a… by Squid-puppets …
Cheap labour? Ha ha they don’t work pal.
In reply to Destruction of national… by halcyon
No Muslim is going to contribute to the Western rich. It's all about Islamification. Read their book. Live off the stupidity of kafir.
In reply to Destruction of national… by halcyon
Immigration is an issue that causes tempers to flare. Many Americans want our borders to be firmly closed to outsiders, especially if those outsiders are brown. Having lived in and been welcome in another country, and having brought my children to the United States, obviously, I’m pro-immigration.
Brown people, you are calling us racist here.
It takes me 2 hrs to drive 31 miles to work now one way. The same 31 miles that took me 20 minutes in the 1970s.
I don't like that, there are already too many people here in California.
Just because you are an immigrant you are now pro immigration, this is personal and you want our culture to be watered down.
In my neighborhood there is a house that is 3 bedroom has 3 children but 15 cars trucks parked in front of it, everyone is in construction there.
I had a German kid in my shop last week who said when I asked about immigration there "Some people are racist and don't like it." I told him its an invasion and you are brainwashed.
The question is would Sweden take me as a white American if I just walked in the door demanded housing and food? Or if I applied to immigrate legally even if I had a skill they needed? Is Sweden offering asylum to the white farmers who are facing genocide at any moment in South Africa? Because almost none of the migrants are facing that, they are economic refugees.
In reply to What is the point, Sweden? by pc_babe
Yes, the "you don't like brown people" is a major part of the lie.
Those of us who want to control immigration do so for one goal: to protect our culture.
Few of these who are 'pro immigration' mention the massive divide in values between those who are coming into the country and those who want to preserve our culture.
We used to throttle the control of immigration in order to ensure that the recent immigrants were assimilating. We have gone so far in the opposite direction -- in fact, 'importing' those who are openly hostile to our culture -- that the recent wave of the planned, annual invasion from South America even stated that they, as non-citizens must have their 'rights' respected.
Who could possibly look at the invasion in Europe and in America and deny that this is all by plan, that the plan is to bring not only 'brown people' (whose cultures are the most blatantly hostile to American values) but all those from any country that is hostile to Western Civilization.
A perfect example is the number of Indians we allow into this country. Most of the Indians are from the wealthiest and most powerful and influential caste. You would think they would be most like middle-class Americans, and yet, when they come here, take advantage of our opportunity and get rich and fat, when they get into positions of power they support hardcore socialists and run as hardcore socialists. This has nothing to do with 'brown people' and has everything to do with ideology that is hostile to American values.
If you doubt this is by plan, research the 1965 Immigration Reform Act in the Culture of Critique by MacDonald.
In reply to Immigration is an issue that… by Chris2
This has nothing to do with 'brown people' and has everything to do with ideology that is hostile to American values.
Wrong. "Brown people" vote overwhelmingly for Marxism, the ideology that is hostile to American values.
In reply to Yes, the "you don't like… by Jeffersonian Liberal
Hey Daisy, fuck you, go fucking die ....
In reply to What is the point, Sweden? by pc_babe
Perhaps there should be a tribunal to determine who created the cause for the refugees. Those that destabilized their countries should be responsible for taking them in. Might stem the flow somewhat.
In reply to What is the point, Sweden? by pc_babe
You can’t have a 1st world nation with a 3rd world population.
And let’s get something else straight...The US is a nation of settlers that forged a civilization out of a wilderness. The “nation of immigrants “ tripe is simply revisionist BS.
In reply to What is the point, Sweden? by pc_babe
"Multicultural" Invasion about sums it up.
MONO-cultural invasion. It is only ONE 'culture' that is stirring up the sh1t - Islam.
They have zero intention of integrating anywhere - all they seek to do is dominate (which is the literal translation of 'Islam').
Know your enemy. Learn how to deal with them.
In reply to "Multicultural" Invasion… by Quantify
That is the elephant in the room.
In reply to MONO-cultural invasion. It… by kellys_eye
Not quite. The elephant is really (((who))) is bringing them in - and (((who))) screams RAY'CISSSSS!! at anyone who dares object.
In reply to That is the elephant in the… by DisorderlyConduct
Trumptard Burgers.
oh look. A 1 month old soros dicklicker.
go back to huffpo, assclown.
In reply to Trumptard Burgers. by Trumpury Clinton
Victor Orban for president MFer
In reply to Trumptard Burgers. by Trumpury Clinton
It's amazing, Europeans know they have to keep opposing fans apart at soccer matches, yet think that everyone will get along just fine outside. Madness.
The US is more multicultural than Sweden. How is it working out there?
Not too well for some. But fine if you can afford to stay out of the darker areas.
In reply to The US is more multicultural… by Song_Of_Roland
The truth is it's being pushed by Jews to be a plague on white Christians everywhere.
Kalergi Plan. That's the truth.
Every Jewish holiday is about revenge over their enemies. It lasts forever for them and this is revenge for them having been kicked out of white Christian Europe, 100 or 200 times whatever it is. In USA it is the country club revenge. I remember that movie "Dark At The Top of the Stairs" 1960 where the Jewish guy had a date with a girl and someone at the club made a comment that he was not welcome at the dance. So he became so hurt they drove his car fast and crashed and died.
In reply to The truth is it's being… by Clashfan
Islam == the Classical Feudal-Vassal System == EU and any of its member states.
Snowlakes == Vassals =A$$holes.
Rapefugees gonna rape
This is not the issue of immigration. This is not the issue of humanitarian compassion. The core issue is governance, and immigration is only a symptom of a much wider problem.
There are rules in place which govern immigration, as well as many other state policies. Those rules are being openly flaunted and outright broken by those who benefit from them; those who benefit seek to create facts on the ground and mask their breaking of the rules with the use of emotional appeals. They hold the society hostage - if you challenge the creation of facts on the ground you are labeled as inhumane.
The conversation is simple - we have rules that govern state policies. In democratic system, voters are the sovereign. If you seek to change the rules - consult the sovereign. This is the system which we are supposed to govern by. Everything else is noise and obfuscation. Ignore it.
Rules are either followed, or their are ignored. If my own government administrators choose to only observe the rules as and when it suits them, then the same should - nay, must - apply to me. Everything else is noise and obfuscation.
Try it & see what happens
In reply to This is not the issue of… by BitchezGonnaBitch
Rules and laws?
The only rules and laws that REALLY matter, are NATURAL rules and laws. You can pass all the rules and laws you want, that go against nature...but eventually, nature wins.
How does it go?.... " you can ignore physics, but not the result "
You CANNOT cram all these different types of humanity together, and expect it to work. Different levels on the evolutionary scale. Science has proven it. Because it's ignored, doesn't mean its results can be ignored. Anyone here believe "they " don't know why Detroit, Haiti, Baltimore, Africa....and every other shithole...is a shithole? Basic scientific and investigative methods would say..." look for a common denominator ". Is there a common denominator??
Everybody knows. It's simply that the left are in control of the situation currently. And the left is truly fucked up. Compassionate to the point of suicide. Compassion as a vice. When the pendulum swings....and it will....you will get the even more fucked up response from the right. They will just purge, en masse.
Edit...100,000 year head start/lead on the evolutionary scale. And it will be polluted and set back how far by breeding with this human garbage?
In reply to This is not the issue of… by BitchezGonnaBitch
The Eagle will not breed with the Crow.....nor should it. Simple biology.
Humans are no different.
In reply to Rules and laws? The only… by NoPension
Funny you used that example. I used the exact analogy at the same time!
In reply to The Eagle will not breed… by ZENDOG
Compassionate to the point of suicide.
The useful idiot rank and file, perhaps. But the more equal animals? There is no compassion from psychopaths - they're biologically incapable of it.
In reply to Funny you used that example… by NoPension
Many Swedes know the problem but it's getting the politicians to follow what the citizens wants and not what George Soros wants.
sorry to hijack this thread
Guys and Gals, here is a must see, the US State Department admits it is funding the White Helmets 2 min: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FHTUfqeK4Pc
Swedish friend of mine thinks Swedish culture will be gone in 3 generations if things go on like this. He didn't seem perturbed. Oh well nothing lasts forever, things change.
10-15 years more like....in the cities.
In reply to Swedish friend of mine… by messystateofaffairs
Daisy,
You have to go back.
Sweden is the reason women shouldn't be able to vote.
The men of Europe are now women.
It all started with that French man purse in the 1970s.
In reply to Sweden is the reason women… by Labworks
Timid Real Reasons.
Socialism is Marxist.
Marxists always get around to destroying any potential threat to their power.
Swedish migration is a soft genocide.
Sweden is a shit hole. I was last there 15 years ago and it was still OK but now it has been swamped. Swedish people are particularly stupid to allow this to happen.
Had to stop watching the video. I couldn't take it. Sweden didn't have nigger ghettos, and seem to be simply ignorant of what would happen. Now they know.
Any logical, thinking person, simply needs to look at where this vermin come from, and see how they live and organize themselves....ANYWHERE in the world, and make a conclusion. If you are not intelligent enough, I suppose you are doomed to suffer the consequences. And it appears, the Swedes have lost their internal tolerance for the violence that would ensure their self preservation. Damn shame. Pretty people. Dead society walking. Infested with nigger cancer.
This pendulum will eventually swing. A Hitler type will be born from this. When it happens, go long sunscreen....it's going to be bad to be dark. Racism will be be the least of the worries. White society will snap out of this trance. Also, it will purge the SJW crowd that facilitates this fucking nonsense.
This will happen.