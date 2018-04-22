"Unapologetically American" Green Beret Explains "Why We Need Guns"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/22/2018 - 19:10

Almost 40,000 people have "liked" an Instagram post by UFC Middleweight Tim Kennedy.

The Green Beret, who is "just unapologetically America" had a message - in words and images - that many Americans should pay attention to...

This is why we need guns.

Ask Hitler, Castro, Mao Tse-Tung, Stalin, Pol Pot, Idi Amin, or the countless others... if gun control worked for them.

Our forefathers did not have a glimpse into the future to know that the Second Amendment would have to protect the weapons we have today.

But they did know that governments will always be overreaching.

They wrote that beautiful constitution with the intent of limiting that power. We don’t need guns for hunting we need them for freedom.

Until you have been in a tyrannical, socialists, or anarchist country where violence and genocide can become the norm you can’t understand why we need guns.

Food for thought...

Interestingly, the terminally-offended were up in arms once again this weekend due to former NFL kicker Jay Feely's comedic tweet...

Which prompted much tweet-steria...

And sadly, Feely felt the need to apologize...

Despite plenty of support...

TheBigCluB Sun, 04/22/2018 - 19:14 Permalink

when did curb stomping dindus become a bad thing?

well look at it this way, that curb stomped dindu wont be raping that pretty blonde white girl any time soon.

J S Bach TheBigCluB Sun, 04/22/2018 - 19:14 Permalink

Just remember the facts, folks. Criminals use guns for crime.  Responsible, law-abiding citizens use guns for recreation and self-defense.  Firearms are not the evil part of the equation.  Figure it out.

Oh, and the lovely daughter and prospective beau don't seem too upset by her father's bravado.  If her "date" were of a less cultured simian breed, there would be evident angst in their faces.  Why do you suppose that is?

Whoa Dammit J S Bach Sun, 04/22/2018 - 19:19 Permalink

Some people don't need to own guns. The Waffle House shooter's guns were seized by the local sheriff's department at the behest of the FBI after he jumped the White House fence last year. The shooters right to purchase guns was also revoked. The local sheriff gave the guns to he shooter's father. Despite the shooter having mental problems (hearing voices) the father then gave the guns back to his son, proving that insanity does run in families.

macholatte Nekoti Sun, 04/22/2018 - 19:50 Permalink

 

Liberalism is a mental disorder.
You cannot reason with a sick mind.
Facts don’t matter.

 

What’s interesting is that it’s somehow reprehensible for an Arab dictator to “gass his own people” but perfectly acceptable for Progs to promote the assassination of Trump, promote the murder of NRA members, actually give automatic weapons to drug cartel personnel and fund violence at political rallies as well as rig elections.  I have no doubt that should the Progs take over & destroy gun rights, they will make Assad, Pol Pot and Stalin look like angels.

Hypocrisy!
It’s what’s for breakfast.
- Hitlary Soros

 

 

casfoto Stuck on Zero Sun, 04/22/2018 - 22:00 Permalink

Not as bad as watching the psycho Hillary laughing like mad as she said "We came, we saw and we killed him" talking of Kadaffi ( She loves her power)...as the video rolled as the they sodomized the poor guy with a red hot poker and blood everywhere. What?

The violence perpetrated against the world, the constant WAR WAR WAR by Clinton, Bush (the worst), Obama (a real head fake- he dropped more American bombs than most) and now Trump. This has warped the Psyche of our people. TV, Movies, Games...the whole thing is a constant mental beast that has been attached to the unaware. Screw the guns. They are antiques. I have always been a great shot. But what is a gun going to do to the Police State that exists now. A person doesn't have a prayer. McCain,Bolton,Reid, the whole lot of them should have skin in the game as Taleb tells it. Hillary should have her daughter on the front line in Syria. They lose nothing from making a decision to bring fire and brimstone down on the heads of the Iraqis, Syrians, or whoever the next poor victum. The entire thinking of our country needs to change back to normal...normal living. Quiet, peaceful, existing in a good way. 

casfoto ProstoDoZiemi Sun, 04/22/2018 - 23:38 Permalink

I assume that you were there and saw all this? I have lived around the world and have seen many lies thrown out amongst the "Evil Ones" or enemies of the state. Khadaffi was running a pretty good state in Africa and was not hated. They took pretty good care of the people from what I have studied. But first we label them as rapists, demons, monsters. We see their oil and assets in the background. Then we tell them we are going to help them by killing their leader. Lots of money helps.So, now we are watching as an eye Dr...Assad of Syria, who has the backing of his country, be called a monster, a low life...and I am sure (just as you are so sure) that he has raped every woman in the country. 

But this is what we do. Iran is next or Russia. I know well of what I say.

Minister of Br… Deep Snorkeler Sun, 04/22/2018 - 23:37 Permalink

I've never understood why this argument begins and ends at guns. The modern US military must see citizens with guns to be as threatening as natives with pointy sticks. Hardly what is keeping liberty on the table. For the "liberty" thing to work the military must fear the people, which means the people have to be able to access munitions as destructive as those owned by the military. I'm talking tanks, RPG's, predator drones.

ExcapedPOI zccu17 Sun, 04/22/2018 - 22:53 Permalink

Because it's the drink du jour.  It's okay to bring up race and even talk about segregation these days. Haven't you heard?  White people have privilege (that's a racist statement...see!). Black live matter (that's a racist statement...see). So, since it's okay now to be racist we can all have a party in the halls of equality!

But really, just chill.

GUS100CORRINA nmewn Sun, 04/22/2018 - 19:39 Permalink

"Unapologetically American" Green Beret Explains "Why We Need Guns"

My response: I have been providing another reason as to "Why We Need Guns" for over two years on ZH. Of course, many on ZH think what the BIBLE has to say about humanity is BULLSHIT!!!!!!!

Well, let me repeat something from the SCRIPTURES that defines why we need guns.

And GOD said ...

"The (HUMAN) heart is deceitful above all else and desperately wicked.

and ...

"NONE ARE GOOD, NO NOT ONE!!!" (GOD says this THREE TIMES!!!!)

and ...

"For all of SINNED and fall short of the Glory of GOD.""

Finally, I will end with a quotation from a great American Patriot of the past.

Quote from American Rep Robert Charles Winthrop stated during the 1800's 

Men, in a word, must necessarily be controlled, either by a power within them, or by a power without them; either by the word of God, or by the strong arm of man; either by the Bible, or by the bayonet.

REMEMBER THE ABOVE THE NEXT TIME YOUR MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL FRIEND WANTS TO TAKE YOUR GUN!!!!

I rest my case!!!!!

macholatte GUS100CORRINA Sun, 04/22/2018 - 19:59 Permalink

 

... and here’s something else from the SCRIPTURES

" ... and accordingly all experience hath shewn that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.

..... with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor."

- Philadelphia July 4, 1776

 

HRClinton J S Bach Sun, 04/22/2018 - 19:38 Permalink

Almost all of my new neighbors* here in Switzerland have guns. Full-auto Military-grade rifles, not those semi-auto Civilian AR-style arms.

   * Males who served in the Swiss Army.

They are all very friendly, and no one has ever gone on a mass-shooting rampage.  But then the Swiss make sure that nutjobs and people on psychotropic meds have access to affordable health facilities - not guns or ammo.

America, you don't have a gun problem. You have a CULTURAL problem: a culturally-ingrained mindset of all-pervasive violence -- that's fantastically monetized by the MIC, MSM, Gaming industry and Law Enforcement & Judiciary Industry. 

Your money and political (((Tribal Masters))) make money while flaming the institutional violence from behind the (((Temple Curtain))), while seeking to confiscate your guns. They fear real Justice & Retribution for a century of wealth transfer via the Fed Ponzi, and are merely trying to front-run Judgement Day.

 

Cloud9.5 J S Bach Sun, 04/22/2018 - 20:18 Permalink

I have made up my mind.  I will not submit.  I will not comply with gun confiscation efforts.  Guns prevent 2.5 million crimes a year.  I personally have used them twice over the last sixty seven years to thwart assaults. No police were called. No threats were made.  The simple fact that I was armed caused the assailant to leave me and my family alone.  http://www.rense.com/general76/univ.htm

 