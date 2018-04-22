WikiLeaks To Countersue Democrats; "Discovery Is Going To Be Amazing Fun"

WikiLeaks has hit back against a multimillion-dollar lawsuit filed by the Democratic National Committee (DNC), announcing over Twitter that they are seeking donations for a counter-suit, noting "We've never lost a publishing case and discovery is going to be amazing fun," along with a link which people can use to donate to the organization.
The Democrats are suing @WikiLeaks and @JulianAssange for revealing how the DNC rigged the Democratic primaries. Help us counter-sue. We've never lost a publishing case and discovery is going to be amazing fun:https://t.co/E1QbYJL4bB— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 20, 2018
More options:https://t.co/MsNZhrTzTL pic.twitter.com/VbPp7FTNq3
Discovery is a pre-trial process by which one party can obtain evidence from the opposing party relevant to the case. The Trump campaign, which is also named in the DNC filing, says the lawsuit will provide an opportunity to "explore the DNC's now-secret records."
Hours after the Washington Post broke the news of the lawsuit, President Trump tweeted "Just heard the Campaign was sued by the Obstructionist Democrats. This can be good news in that we will now counter for the DNC server that they refused to give to the FBI," referring to the DNC email breach. Trump also mentioned "the Debbie Wasserman Schultz Servers and Documents held by the Pakistani mystery man and Clinton Emails."
Just heard the Campaign was sued by the Obstructionist Democrats. This can be good news in that we will now counter for the DNC Server that they refused to give to the FBI, the Debbie Wasserman Schultz Servers and Documents held by the Pakistani mystery man and Clinton Emails.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018
In a statement which goes into the various items they'll be pursuing in court, the Trump campaign said the following:
While this lawsuit is frivolous and will be dismissed, if the case goes forward, the DNC has created an opportunity for us to take aggressive discovery into their claims of 'damages' and uncover their acts of corruption for the American people,"
If this lawsuit proceeds, the Trump Campaign will be prepared to leverage the discovery process and explore the DNC's now-secret records about the actual corruption they perpetrated to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Everything will be on the table, including:
• How the DNC contributed to the fake dossier, using Fusion GPS along with the Clinton Campaign as the basis for the launch of a phony investigation.
• Why the FBI was never allowed access to the DNC servers in the course of their investigation into the Clinton e-mail scandal.
• How the DNC conspired to hand Hillary Clinton the nomination over Bernie Sanders.
• How officials at the highest levels of the DNC colluded with the news media to influence the outcome of the DNC nomination.
• Management decisions by Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Donna Brazile, Tom Perez, and John Podesta; their e-mails, personnel decisions, budgets, opposition research, and more.
What's interesting is that of all the sources the DNC cites in their massive lawsuit - the Steele dossier they paid for isn't one of them.
The DNC suit has drawn criticism from prominent Democrats who would like to restore dignity to the party - such as Claire McCaskill (MO), Jackie Speier (CA) and former Obama White House adviser and CNN commentator David Axelrod - who suggested in a Friday tweet that the "ill-timed" combination of "Comey's flamboyant roll out" and the DNC lawsuit are playing into President Trump's strategy of portraying the investigation against him as a "partisan vendetta."
All of these sideshows—Comey’s flamboyant roll out; this @DNC lawsuit—seem spectacularly ill-timed and abet @POTUS strategy of portraying a sober and essential probe as a partisan vendetta.— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 20, 2018
Everyone should chill out and let Mueller do his job.https://t.co/e1edkIcrmr
DNC Chair Tom Perez defended the lawsuit on Sunday, which alleges a wide-reaching conspiracy between the Trump campaign, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Russia and others to interfere with the 2016 election. Perez said that the DNC filed the suit "in a timely manner under the statue of limitations."
"I don't know when Director Mueller's investigation is going to end, nor would I ever ask him because I want him to do a good, thorough job," Perez continued, adding that he's confident the lawsuit will get a jury trial.
Perez told ABC News's This Week on Sunday that if the defendants think they can "relitigate all their wild theories" - likely in reference to the litany of bombshell revelations contained within the emails published by WikiLeaks, they will be sadly disappointed.
"(T)here's this thing called Rule 11, where you get sanctioned for trying to do things like that," he said. "That's why we have a civil justice system. You can't fire this judge who will preside over the case. You can't pardon defendants in a civil case. I think it's so important for the American people to see the truth here."
When asked on Meet the Press Sunday whether Hillary Clinton was Hillary Clinton's idea, he responded "You'll have to ask Secretary Clinton."
DNC head Tom Perez refuses to say whether lawsuit against @WikiLeaks was really Hillary Clinton's idea and how much it is going to cost Democrats https://t.co/whrfnl9Ned— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 22, 2018
Despite the fact that the DNC's bank account is running on empty, Perez says that the party "can't afford not to" pursue the lawsuit.
"It's hard to put a price tag on preserving democracy," he continued, also acknowledging that he doesn't know how much money the lawsuit will cost the organization.
As a related aside, Julian Assange has been blocked by Ecuadorian authorities from using the internet for nearly a month due to his comments on the Catalonia separatist movement - depriving him of his ability to opine on topics or defend himself. The hashtag #ReconnectJulian has appeared in response, while supporters conducted a 10 hour online vigil in response.
Julian Assange has now been without visitors, phone or internet for nearly a month. Don’t let this become normalized https://t.co/hZuZOaam5F— Cassandra NoWar Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) April 22, 2018
Comments
"You Idiot, You just Killed Us"
----------- The Hunt for Red October
Get
Those
DNC
Servers!!!
Rumor has it, votes in the DNC primary were flipped from Bernie to Hillary. It's possible Hillary didn't even legitimately win the Democrat primary.
In reply to "You Idiot, You just Killed… by 1981XLS
Good for WikiLeaks, his name was Seth Reich.
In reply to Get Those DNC Servers!… by lester1
Seth Rich is going to strike from the grave.
In reply to Good for WikiLeaks, his name… by JimmyJones
VLAD
(gun raised)
What the hell's goin' on, Jules?
JULES
Nothin' I can't handle. I want you
to just hang back and don't do shit
unless it's absolutely necessary.
VLAD
Check.
JULES
Hitlary, how we doin, baby?
HITLARY
I gotta go pee! I want to go home.
JULES
Just hang in there, baby, you're
doing' great, Ringo's proud of you
and so am I. It's almost over,
(to Perez)
Now I want you to go in that bag
and find my wallet.
PEREZ
Which one is it?
JULES
It's the one that says Bad
Motherfucker on it.
In reply to Seth Rich by bigkahuna
Doubtful any of the data from the DNC is going to be available. That would be absolutely mind blowing and just as doubtful that the defendants are counting on it. However, the biggest problem the Progs could have is having to confirm the information published was factual. Then the twist becomes one of convincing a jury that it’s OK to lie to voters and deceive them but it’s not OK for voters to know the truth and make an informed decision.
Other potential issues that might surface could be getting some criminal referrals out of the evidence developed by the civil case... such as the Podesta Pedophiles.
Key to all this is going to be the judge.
Corruption!
It’s what’s for breakfast.
- Judge Kimba Wood
In reply to VLAD … by macholatte
...Doubtful any of the data from the DNC is going to be available...
It wouldn't surprise me if the DNC invoked this, but the fact they filed a suit would indicate there is some evidence they deem is admissible, and that evidence at the very least will be enough to build a defense against, if not provide decades of counter suits against every member / associate of the organization and a granting of the wish of the DNC leadership that the 2016 election will never depart from the consciousness of the US voter / citizen.
And as covered by another commenter regarding associates / enablers of the DNC at the time in question, other facts going back decades to the time of the "crime" will be forever etched in the minds of John Q. Public like your Judge Kimba Wood remark or this re: the previously Most Honourable Mr. James Comey:
...in 1999 James Comey was the lead investigator in charge of looking into the Clinton pardon..."In 2002, Comey, then a federal prosecutor, took over an investigation into President Bill Clinton's 2001 pardon of financier Marc Rich...Comey ultimately decided not to pursue the case."...Former FBI Director James Comey sat on the board of banking giant HSBC...A pardon which was investigated by James Comey, who sat on the board of HSBC,...Comey found "No evidence of criminal activity."...
But in Mr. Comey's defense, he did wait until he was fired before he opened his bottle of California Pinot Noir on his flight home to celebrate his accomplishments thus far. And from a Dixie cup no less.
Thank you sir for your service.
(personally, I would've stuck with the Merlot in a glass, or at least a jar, but from a box of course)
jmo
In reply to Doubtful any of the data… by macholatte
Democrats... Republicans...
All just a trick...
In reply to ...Doubtful any of the data… by Boxed Merlot
Dims are so good at shooting themselves in BOTH feet!
In reply to Democrats... Republicans… by beepbop
As if they ever had a leg to stand on.
In reply to Dims are so good at shooting… by wee-weed up
Just sent my donation in- 3rd time in my life that I've made any sort of monetary donation, but this is SO worth it....
In reply to As if they ever had a leg to… by ya_right
The DNC lawsuit must have some very low IQ lawyers. They are now up to being subpoenaed for all their protected communication records. It is like shooting yourself in your foot and your gonads.
In reply to As if they ever had a leg to… by ya_right
This looks like another nothing burger, distraction while they drag their feet on everything, praying they make it to midTerm elections.
Good overall to see these cockroaches scurrying hither and yon.
In reply to Dims are so good at shooting… by wee-weed up
There is another conspiracy doing its rounds:
The Russia charade was a set up after Trump was briefed by a renegade fbi agent right after the elections. He explained Trump about Uranium 1 and the theft & commissions of the previous administration and DNC. Trump & others then invented a Russia trap.
Mueller, Sessions, Rosenstein, are all in on the set-up. The sealed Mueller indictments are for the members of the Obama admin and DNC.
Question: will these Mueller indictments work if the DNC is already suing in same case? Not sure, don't think so.
But the logic of the DNC law suit, which looks like "stupid", surely fits into the conspiracy theory!
https://youtu.be/moO9dfYHrZA
In reply to This looks like another… by Boing_Snap
Do you have a PO Box? Do tell!
The number and street would be appreciated!
In reply to Democrats... Republicans… by beepbop
Depending on the nature of the counter suit the DNC may be able to stop this by dropping their suit. I have my fingers crossed that Julian has smart enough lawyers (does he have any that are still alive?) to give the counter suit legs even if the original is dropped.
In reply to ...Doubtful any of the data… by Boxed Merlot
Once filed a suit cannot be dropped by the party that filed the suit unless the targets of the suit agree. I don't think that Trump or WikiLeaks will ever willingly allow the DNC lawsuit to just be dropped. I think that they are going to hold out for far more than a pound of flesh.
In reply to Depending on the nature of… by DeadFred
Assume that you work in a bureaucratic organization and are not a complete moron. Your superior verbally tells you to destroy incriminating evidence implicating him/her and/or higher level bureaucrats/politicians in Federal felony/felonies. If you do so, you are now implicated in committing Federal felony/felonies and your superior is not because the order was given verbally with no witnesses. Are you really going to risk going to prison for a person/persons whom you may despise? If so, congratulations! You are a true member of the Intellectual Yet Idiot classes. The non-morons amongst us would pretend to destroy the evidence while keeping it somewhere very, very safe in our "Pearl Harbor" files.
In reply to ...Doubtful any of the data… by Boxed Merlot
As a sysadmin I agree. Remember Captain Ahab (Always Have A Backup) or Moby Disk will eat your data!!!
In reply to ...Doubtful any of the data… by gregga777
Wiki's "requests for admissions" are going to be brutal...
In reply to Doubtful any of the data… by macholatte
"However, the biggest problem the Progs could have..."
There are no progressives on Hillary's team. Progressivism and neoliberalism are mutually exclusive.
In reply to Doubtful any of the data… by macholatte
"....will now counter for the DNC server that they refused to give to the FBI."
Trump is either too stupid or naive to think they haven't had time to bleach any incriminating evidence in the server by now. But sure...
In reply to VLAD … by macholatte
Most of the data would be retrievable. Even if it was all gone, they could go to the NSA. Copies exist.
In reply to "....will now counter for… by beemasters
How do you spell “SHTF’?
In reply to Most of the data would be… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Data is more difficult to delete than one would imagine - it is also difficult to fabricate. Difficult is an understatement here. A kangaroo court can only get so far with tech without being blatant that the fix is in - that is the only issue that the truth will have to conquer - the kangaroo court.
In reply to How do you spell “SHTF’? by Manthong
Look at Wikileaks Vault 7 to see how it is done.
In reply to Data is more difficult to… by bigkahuna
It is going to tell me how to hack into any network, given all the variables and alter the device logs (given all the variables)? Is it also going to tell me how to alter the logs of the various service providers? How to hack them too? All of this while erasing any audit trail of the hacking I would have participated in along the way?
Is it going to tell me how to alter the record of the download speed of the files I obtained to make it look like a long distance hack as opposed to a direct physical ex-filtration of data - or vise versa in order to cover my tracks? Will it tell me exactly how to do all that?
In reply to Look at Wikileaks Vault 7 to… by FoggyWorld
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZ00ZsD5mDk
In reply to It is going to tell me how… by bigkahuna
The problem is not the hack, it's how do you legally use the data. The NSA has had this data all along but they can't use it in a court. Now they can.
In reply to It is going to tell me how… by bigkahuna
I believe that. I think they do not have to involve the NSA to prove the case that there was no Russian hack on the servers that the DNC claims were/was compromised.
The NSA would be helpful to provide their information - but they are submerged under the swamp and I would only see them as a "trojan horse" (like sessions) if they were to offer any help. The dnc can be destroyed by data they do not have - or by data they have fabricated without intervention from the NSA.
In reply to The problem is not the hack,… by DeadFred
T O M P E R E Z , oh wait that's how you spell tampon
In reply to How do you spell “SHTF’? by Manthong
My 1st day in Office, well OK maybe 2nd, after a hookers & blow gig in the Big Oval, i'd put together a Special Task Force consisting of the baddest asses out there (Tech, Lawyers, Accountants, CLEANERS ). I'd hand them a LIST and tell them OK, i want to know everything on these bastards, including their preferred time to take a dump. Use of unnecessary force has been approved in the apprehension of these SCUM.
In reply to Most of the data would be… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
It would be easier to declare Martial Law and a National State of Emergency due to an attempted coup d'etat by the entrenched Establishment. Then order the Marine Corps to arrest everyone even remotely implicated in the coup within the US CONgress, the 17 three-letter Gestapo (Geheime Staatspolizei) agencies, the DNC and RNC, the US DoJ (US Department of Corruption, Injustice & Persecution) and anyone else that comes to mind. Put them all in Gitmo and interrogate the underlings so that they start implicating their superiors in the coup. Hold drumhead courts martial and execute the guilty by firing squad.
In reply to My 1st day in Office, well… by WTFUD
First of all there have to be "backups" and backups of backups going back for many many months. All of those would have had to be destroyed to cover up what happened. And then the drives would have to have been bleached. Which of course would scream "cover up" and obstruction. Nobody runs a server on a single disc drive with no backups unless they always intended for it to fail.
In reply to Most of the data would be… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Trump - get Assange out of the UK. Interesting post on whatdoesitmean.com or Socha Faal weird. They are saying that Russia might consider an EMP on the Roth$child's UK because of all the shit that Soros-Rothschild lackey May and the rest of the zio-UK is pulling.
Endless false flags, lies about everyone getting gassed. The UK public is constantly fu*ked over by their insanely corrupt govt and news media all for Baron Roth$child.
Muslim London mayor and endless Harry and that ugly c*nt marriage mania.
In reply to "....will now counter for… by beemasters
The NSA has every bit of what was on their server but they can't use it. The DNC has just opened the door. These people are stupid.
In reply to "....will now counter for… by beemasters
I am not the first to write it here, but "You just can't make this stuff up"'. I will also repeat the observation that, "A pig squeals loudest when it's throat is being slit".
In reply to VLAD … by macholatte
Male piglets are much louder when being castrated. I shit you not. Wear hearing protection.
In reply to I am not the first to write… by brianshell
Because they have to do something to protect Hitlery and her servers, Awan brothers and other nasties. It is all about the state department. Which is also why they are fighting Pompeo getting the nod. Tillerson put them to sleep.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CT56i07AYuI
In reply to I am not the first to write… by brianshell
Classic Zerohedge:
I will admit, it has been a question much on my mind these recent weeks.
In reply to Because they have to do… by BandGap
...which was the proposed new name for the Statue of Liberty once Hillary had been inaugurated.
...but it's really easy to put a price tag on selling democracy. We just follow the lead of the Clinton Foundation.
In reply to VLAD … by macholatte
See Charles Ortel at his website for a financial perspective of the so called Foundation.
In reply to Perez said that the DNC… by Shemp 4 Victory
First of all, taxes are owed on all the "donations". They claim to be a 501(c)(3) charity, but they are prohibited from participating in politics under that particular set of IRS rules. That yanks the rug right out from under them and their "donors" right there, if the DOJ and the IRS were doing their jobs.
Also, above $50,000 income per year, they owe taxes on the income and assets of the foundation. I'm sure our DOJ and IRS friends will get right on that.
Yeah, right. /sarc
In reply to See Charles Ortel at his… by FoggyWorld
Seems very difficult to donate to wikileaks...
In reply to VLAD … by macholatte
Now I may not be an authority on protocol but this is 2018 and its been a few years since H.R. Clinton was in the job, as late as 2013 I believe.
So why is Perez, or indeed anyone, still using the abbreviated title 'Secretary'?
An honorific to signal major boot licking from the head lickspittle himself?
If H.R. Clinton is now gainfully employed in a secretarial position in an arms length third party company or unrelated organisation and on a salary usually paid for that role then it would be correct use the descriptor 'secretary' after her name, i.e. H.R. Clinton (secretary) or if a company (company secretary).
But to continue using the honorific term 'Secretary' long after tenure as Secretary of State is to my mind blatent toadying, sycophantic and disrespectful to the position.
We honor ex military of certain ranks, royalty and presidents, and a few others continue to use an honorific after their tenure is complete, but H.R Clinton I suggest is not deserving nor earned the right to be addressed as 'Secretary'.
And as evidence of character going back as far as the Watergate investigation: (from Cato)
And this is the H.R. Clinton you would do an honor by referring to as 'Secretary'?
'Head' Tom Perez (DNC), your boots are filthy as is your tongue. Her boots and perhaps the ample derriere you have licked clean.
J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock
In reply to VLAD … by macholatte
Wonder if his computer/records will be "discovered" in discovery?
In reply to Seth Rich by bigkahuna
I believe that his records were already discovered and they led to wikileaks. The data that was released by wilileaks from the dnc server was also reportedly obtained not through a hack - but by someone connecting a storage device directly to a server that had an email archive on it - or had the archive on storage that it directly accessed.
The "hack" was what is called an ex-filtration. There was physical access to the data by the person who sent it to wikileaks. The person was an INSIDER! A person who was an insider named Seth Rich was mysteriously gunned down not long after the so called "hack".
In reply to Wonder if his computer… by agNau
Assange is a true reporter.
In reply to Good for WikiLeaks, his name… by JimmyJones
Actually, Julian is a Publisher.
In reply to Assange is a true reporter. by Bag of Magic
Misspellings matter
In reply to Good for WikiLeaks, his name… by JimmyJones