Dollar Soars To 3-Month Highs As Bonds Spook Stocks, China Blamed

After some weakness last week, everything was awesome Sunday night when futures gapped higher at the open on North Korean capitulation headlines and then stocks rallied early on, but as rates started to surge up towards 3% (10Y) so stocks started to get spooked... and once they hit unchanged lost all momentum...but of course, dip-buyers were back to save stocks...
In cash markets, Trannies led and thanks to some manic buying the S&P managed to scramble to a 0.006% gain on the day!!!
There was no clear catalyst for the later day leg lower (as bond yields were rolling lower), but some noticed that the Hong Kong Dollar was surging off the weak-end of its currency peg as HKMA intervenes (selling everything to buy Hong Kong Dollars)...
S&P and Dow closed the day in the red for 2018.
VIX traded with a 15 handle briefly today...bounced but was then smashed lower to get the S&P barely green...
Big Bank stocks tanked again...
FANGMAN stocks also tumbled...
Correlations across asset classes decoupled...
Despite near-record speculative positioning short Treasuries across the curve...
Yields are rising, and rising fast with 10Y testing up to the 3.00% Maginot Line for the first time since January 2014...
But 10Y didn't quite get there...
And by the close, 30Y yields were actually lower on the day...
Investors haven’t been this pessimistic on benchmark U.S. Treasuries since February’s sell-off in equities.
And as Bloomberg reports, fund managers who need to insulate their bond portfolios from higher yields are having to pay a stiffer premium for puts over calls now than at the start of the year.
For now, bond yields are running ahead of Jeff Gundlach's favorite indicator (Copper/Gold)...
But amid all the panic about rising bond yields... the yield curve flattened on the day...
The Dollar was en fuego again today with the Dollar Index surging for its 5th day in a row, back above 90.00...
JPY was the biggest mover on the day, dropping 1% against the dollar... (even offshore Yuan was dumping today)...
EURUSD tumbled below 1.22 and tested its 100DMA...
The Dollar strength weighed heavily on PMs and most commodities... but WTI seemed to find a magical bid around the US cash market open...
Silver closed right at its 50DMA...
Aluminum was monkeyhammered after Washington discussed easing sanctions on Rusal...
Silver's slump sent the Gold/Silver ratio soaring once again...
One thing of note - look at the divergence in silver and oil today above - now consider where WTI/Silver is trading...
I don't think you can say spook anymore.
"... the Hong Kong Dollar was surging off the weak-end of its currency peg as HKMA intervenes (selling everything to buy Hong Kong Dollars)..."
Tyler, you still don't get it! It's a currency board!
They did not "sell everything" they withdrew HK$ liquidity! That is what the HKMA is SUPPOSED to do!
How many times do I have to write this? Here, this is what Wiki says about a 'currency board':
HK is not some random peg, held up by wishful thinking and limited reserves! The HKMA 'sold' NOTHING! In fact, since the HK$ has moved off the HK$7.85 rate, the HKMA has not reduced HK$ liquidity - they only do that at exactly HK$7.85! They reduced HK$ liquidity last week and there are now fewer HK$s in issue! That is ALL that happened!
If you understood what a currency board is, you would also understand why it was INEVITABLE that the HK$ would move off the lower end of its band and why the band will not be moved! It is NOT a ****** peg!
In reply to I don't think you can say… by Dapper Dan
When some wild-eyed, eight-foot-tall maniac grabs your neck, taps the back of your favorite head up against the barroom wall, looks you crooked in the eye, and asks you if you paid your dues; you just stare that big sucker right back in the eye, and you remember what ol' Jack Burton always says at a time like that: "Have you paid your dues, Jack? Yes sir, the check is in the mail."
In reply to Tyler you still don't get it… by EuroPox
And the 10 year inched closer to the 30 year in yield today, inversion is close. You now get a whopping 0.173% premium for locking up your money for an additional 20 years. What a farce.
In reply to When some wild-eyed, eight… by ParkAveFlasher
In honor of today’s classic reversion dip ‘n’ bounce on all Daily major index charts to/from central moving averages, it’s a ‘twisterella’ market …
from “Twisterella” by Ride
(Aging shoegazers embrace mean-reversion)
Every month here you will see
A victory
Reversions from ‘Max Pain’
That cannot be explained
Flip away, churn left and right
Feel the magic algos fight
This circus that you see
Is where you have to be
Yes, I've seen it all before
The quant bus taking me back again
If I don’t hold anymore
Then the bus’ll take me back again
Please don’t wait, it’s time to go
Glean more profit than you’ve ever known
You may think “the trend’s so strong”
You don’t flip, and then it’s gone
If I've seen it all before
No surprise it’s taking me back again
If I don't hold anymore . . .
You can tell buy way the market is surging higher and closing green that people are really scared.
Well one great thing is that summer is coming, and everybody is sick of dotard's twitter, so they'll be outside living real life and ignoring him. He will start going insane from not getting any attention, and be forced to release the pee pee tape.
Why would anyone with a brain tie up their money for 5 to 10 years to buy bonds or treasuries at these pathetically low interest rates??
Massive budget deficits combined with the Trump tax cuts and the Fed dumping treasuries is going to cause a world of pain in the bond market that's going to spill over to all other markets.
Where will the new liquidity come from to soak up all this new debt??
end stages of the petro-dollar ponzi.
In reply to Why would anyone with a… by lester1
Powell is like Gandalf. He just waves his magic wand and flips a switch on the Buyer of Last Resort.
Markets don't matter anymore. There are no markets. It's a casino, and participants are schmucks.
In reply to Why would anyone with a… by lester1
Vix above 16
10yr holding 2 96
50day still not secure
Spy green-at-close pre programmed outcome, See my finger
The key indicator to watch will be the 10-year breakeven inflation rate, Hornbach said. It exceeded 2.19 percentage points Monday, up from 2.05 percentage points earlier this month. That suggests investors are starting to expect price growth that outpaces the Fed’s 2 percent target. To be sure, some of the inflationary pressure may subside, with the Bloomberg Commodity Index falling three straight sessions, after reaching the highest since 2015 last week.
“Pushing above 3 percent would be a great opportunity for investors to put money to work,” he said on Bloomberg TV.
In reply to Vix above 16 10yr holding 2… by D.r. Funk
On what planet is real inflation running less than 10 percent? they can tell you whatever they want you to think....
In reply to The key indicator to watch… by Dapper Dan
Hey Powell is getting a little finesse in his printing, he probably can hit any closing number to within a half point. Not bad for a month on the job
In reply to Vix above 16 10yr holding 2… by D.r. Funk
Nflx takes a dump as the 200 p/e stawk don't like another $1.5 billions in junk debt...lol
" Netflix often touts its "thick" equity cushion "...
Yeah, I saw an article on the alt-left media (Ipad at work) about NetFlix buying movie houses.
I'll try to find it.
I'm ready for my close up Mr DeMille.
In reply to Nflx takes a dump as the 200… by Rainman
In 2008 people rushed to buy T Bills with negative yields because they were afraid to leave cash sitting in Banks. All depends on your perspective.
Who the fuck is going to jail for this charade?
A down day for the FANG's is a good day for privacy, freedom and democracy.
Please do not give up our privacy and thus our freedom for the convenience of the digital world.
We have choices: Limit our net time, use a search engine that does not track our queries, encrypt our emails, texts and calls, leave our mobile devices at home and use cash.
Anything that leaves a digit footprint can and is being tracked. The FB/Cambridge expose reveal how the data is also being used for social engineering.
Also please watch Citizen Four, the ED Snowden documentary, to educate yourself on how the national security agencies worldwide are accessing the data from the Tech cos, Telecoms and banks to track perfectly innocent people.
With out freedom we have nothing.
Wheres the crypto chart?
