70% Of Taiwanese "Willing To Fight" China

Just days after China launched its "largest naval drill in 600 years" in the Taiwan Strait, The Taipei Times reports that 67.7 percent of respondents said they were willing to go to war to defend Taiwan if China launched an armed assault on the nation to force unification.
The survey, released by the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy last week, also showed the number of people willing to fight to prevent unification with China rose to 70.3 percent among respondents aged 20 to 39, the survey showed.
The foundation president Hsu Szu-chien told a news conference in Taipei that it considers it a fitting time to pose the question as the Chinese military has over the past few years been increasing activity near Taiwan.
94 percent of people said that living in a democratic society is “important,” of which 65.8 percent said it is “very important.”
In addition, 76.4 percent of people agreed with the statement: “Democracy, despite its flaws, is still the best system,” the poll showed.
“If we factor in questions about whether young people support democracy, we discover that the more people support democracy, the more willing they are to defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion by China,” Hsu said.
“I think it is our democratic lifestyle and values that people want to protect.”
Earlier this month, the Trump administration cleared various American manufacturers for business to sell submarine technology to Taiwan, which deeply angered Beijing.
“The live-fire drills would almost certainly be intended to be seen as a response to the Trump administration’s new initiatives over Taiwan,” Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London, said.
“It is probably intended more for Taipei than Washington as the military exercise cannot intimidate the US but can get Taipei to think of the security dilemma, which is that the more Taipei seeks to secure US support, the more Beijing will do to make Taipei feel less secure.”
Ni Feng, director of the Institute of American Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said the parallel events of the Syrian crisis and the Taiwan Strait war drill is coincidental.
“Beijing needs to send its warning to Taipei on time if Bolton wants to visit Taipei, which will obviously be a breakthrough [in the US-Taiwan relationship],” he said.
Yun Sun, director of the China programme at the Stimson Centre in Washington, agreed with the other military analyst, stating the Trump administration is playing a dangerous game “using Taiwan as a potential bargaining chip with China.”
“With Trump’s love for transactions and linking issues together, it is conceivable that he is using Taiwan as a potential bargaining chip with China,” she said.
That move increases “the possibility of an armed conflict between the US and [mainland] China out of miscalculation; and it creates an illusion that Taiwan is up for negotiation”.
“For many policy experts, US support for Taiwan is warranted, and should be independent from political or economic deals [between Washington and Beijing].”
Given the Taiwanese willingness to fight, the threat of World War III being sparked from this conflict continue to rise...
Lived in TW in 2011. This was the attitude of the young people there at that time, no idea about today, though:
https://asiancorrespondent.com/2011/12/taiwanese-youth-losing-taste-for-china-fight/#y1iMFYVlJ174zpje.97
Democracy Is the best system?
That’s what the article suggests.
I sure as hell don’t want the collective will of the majority of my neighbors imposed on me, via the barrel of the state’s gun.
consider how stupid the median American is, then consider that half are stupider than that.
thats what you want to be ruled by?
no thanks, I’ll pass.
im perfectly capable of ruling myself.
should have asked how many want to live in syria.
war is only good for the dead
Just guessing, but I think the Chinese
would win that war.
Amphibious assault is the single most difficult type of military operation any nation will ever attempt, and China has < 0 experience.
Bribing Taiwanese government officials would prove far more effective and much less costly.
Well, for all the experience the US Marines may have, they couldn't do it last time they tried it here, until their Portuguese counterparts hinted they might want to try lowering tire pressure to unstuck themselves from the sand (this after failing a first attempt to beach the hovercrafts), so I guess you must be right.
The equipment of the Taiwanese military vs China:
http://thesoundingline.com/chart-of-the-day-russia-has-over-20000-tanks…
In reply to Just guessing, but I think… by Perimetr
Is that another poll? I love those things. 10% of China is over 200,000,000 people. Good luck Taiwan.
They should try a trade war first.
These, I've heard, are easy to win.
Hm, trade war.
is that the game where you shoot yourself in the foot, then your neighbor shoots himself in the foot, and whoever is less injured is the winner?
Replace foot by dick and you got it.
So, Russia mustn't know much about how to go about it, as they seem to be benefiting more than being injured, in the current one.
Let them be getting shot at for real.
Then ask.
Don't know what fight Taiwan expects to put up, but if they think the US will back them, then they should refer to Ukraine, Georgia, or the Kurds in Syria for recent examples of how that turned out.
If 70% want to fight, then 100% will get to die. And US will gain some valuable information on China's military ability.
Pure bullshit propaganda.
China fires up the Petro Yuan, the US sells Taiwan submarine tech. More tit for tit moves on the chessboard of stupidity.
Modern submarines are what TW needs most right now.
How many Americans would sell out to explicit socialism in exchange for an extra $50k towards healthcare and free (until you get out of school and start paying taxes) tuition?
The Taiwanese are prohibited from owning guns. Once China invades they are screwed once the Taiwanese military is inevitably defeated.
