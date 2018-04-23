Van Drives Into Pedestrians In Toronto, Striking Up To 10 People; Driver Arrested: LIve Feed

Live Feed:

Update: According to Toronto police, the van driver has been arrested, however so far there are no details on age, gender or motive.

TORONTO POLICE SAY DRIVER OF VAN IN CUSTODY, GAVE NO DETAILS ON AGE, GENDER OR POSSIBLE MOTIVE

WE DO NOT KNOW THE CAUSE OR REASON FOR COLLISION,' SIDHU SAYS

Meanwhile, as CTVNews reports, witness Alex Shaker, who was driving southbound at the time, says the van was travelling at high speed on the sidewalk.

“He started going down on the sidewalk and crumbling down people one by one,” Shaker told CTV News Channel on Monday afternoon.

Shaker said he saw the vehicle strike someone with a stroller.

“He just destroyed so many people’s lives,” he said. “Every single thing that got in his way.”

The extent of injuries is unknown and ambulances are on the scene. Photos posted online show multiple individuals on the ground.

The van suspected in the collision was found on Poyntz Avenue off of Yonge, just south of Sheppard Avenue West.

The van is marked as belonging to the rental company Ryder, which suggests a London-copycat terrorist attack; recall the van used in the March 2017 deadly attack on London Bridge was also a rental.

* * *

Toronto police say a white van has struck several pedestrians in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area. Police said eight to ten people were hit.

UPDATE 1:27 pm, police were called to Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East, for a collision.

A Media Sgt from traffic services is on their way to the scene.

Too early to confirm the number of pedestrians struck or their injuries. More to come.^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 23, 2018

DEVELOPING: Van Plows Into Crowd of Pedestrians In Toronto, Police Say - https://t.co/O0DPynGD3s pic.twitter.com/Isvtvjnw3V — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 23, 2018

The van may have mounted the curb and hit the pedestrians on the sidewalk, police added according to CBC.

Police were called to the area shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

An unconfirmed video from the scene of the accident shows a number of people being treated on site.

As NBC reporter Tom Winter notes, there is no word yet on whether this was an intentional or accidental act.

DEVELOPING: 8-10 people have been struck by a white van in Toronto at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue. Toronto police say they are investigating. No word yet on whether this was an intentional or accidental act. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) April 23, 2018

Emergency crews are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

There is no subway service between Sheppard and Finch stations on Line 1 due to the police investigation.