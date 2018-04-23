Inside Amazon's "Secret" Plan To Build Home Robots

Through acquisitions and innovation, Amazon has been criticized by President Trump and many others for its capacity to kill US jobs.
And now, if a new report in Bloomberg is accurate, the company appears to be going after a new class of employee - the household help - with what could be its next major consumer tech product release: A domestic robot.
The project, which is tentatively being called "Vesta" after the Roman goddess of hearth, home and family, was launched a few years ago. But the company has recently ramped up its hiring of mechanical engineers and other employees to work on the project. If all goes according to plan, Amazon expects to begin placing prototypes in employees' homes by the end of the year.
Codenamed "Vesta," after the Roman goddess of the hearth, home and family, the project is overseen by Gregg Zehr, who runs Amazon’s Lab126 hardware research and development division based in Sunnyvale, California. Lab126 is responsible for Amazon devices such as the Echo speakers, Fire TV set-top-boxes, Fire tablets and the ill-fated Fire Phone.
The Vesta project originated a few years ago, but this year Amazon began to aggressively ramp up hiring. There are dozens of listings on the Lab 126 Jobs page for openings like "Software Engineer, Robotics" and "Principle Sensors Engineer." People briefed on the plan say the company hopes to begin seeding the robots in employees’ homes by the end of this year, and potentially with consumers as early as 2019, though the timeline could change, and Amazon hardware projects are sometimes killed during gestation.
It's unclear what specific tasks this robot would perform, though some company insiders speculated during their conversations with Bloomberg that the Vesta would essentially be a mobile Alexa. Prototypes have advanced sensors and cameras enabling it to have something like computer vision. Former Apple executive Max Paley is leading Amazon's robot-vision research. While these technologies represent the cutting-edge of consumer-tech research, Amazon could make the Vesta more affordable by offering steep discounts to Amazon Prime customers - one of its favorite strategies for launching new products.
Of course, the success of Vesta would represent an important milestone in consumer tech: Companies have been trying to build robots for the consumer market since the 1980s, typically with little success. The most successful consumer robotics product is iRobot's Roomba, which has only one function (but has sold some 20 million units).
More recently, other companies - including Sony Corp. and LG Electronics - have expressed interest in the space. At CES, LG debuted a new robot called Cloi in a series of demonstrations that proved to be embarrassing failures.
At CES, Sony also demonstrated a new version of its Aibo robotic dog product, which has existed in some form since the mid-2000s, but can't do much other than bark (though it has been programmed to play soccer).
Advances in computer vision technology, cameras, artificial intelligence and voice activation help make it feasible for Amazon to bring its robot to the marketplace. The retail giant has shown itself willing to partially subsidize the costs of its devices for Prime subscribers who buy more products and subscribe to services through its gadgets. That could also make such a product more affordable for mainstream consumers in the future.
Amazon shares showed little discernible reaction to the news, but shares of iRobot slumped nearly 9%.
Of course, with computerized voice and hearing capabilities, having an Amazon-run robot in the home would raise all kinds of thorny privacy issues over whether the robots could be compromised by hackers or intelligence agencies and transformed into tools for espionage or gathering kompromat.
That's an issue that has largely been absent from science fiction: After all, we don't remember the Jetsons ever worrying about whether Rosie was recording and relaying all their conversations to some central database.
Comments
Nothing made by amazon connected to the internet is going in my house ever!!!
That's a nice sentiment mtl4, but just wait a few years until your refrigerator, washing machine, dishwasher, etc will not work unless it is connected to the internet...
Amazon sex slave robots?
Every nerd's wet dream.
Wake me up when they'll best these millennial Instagram models ... I mean attention whores:
Allison Parker SnapChat solo show in mall dressing room
https://celebrity-leaks.net/allison-parker-solo-snapchat-video/
sounds incredibly stupid. i'd be more interested in bill ackman selling those little robot floor cleaners. i'd buy that shit.
that's what they'd like but they're too fucking cheap to have last mile connectivity for a shit ton of rural people. It's the same thing with the washers now, I think Lowes carries 1 maybe 2 models that uses enough water to actually wash clothes and has an agitator.
Never trust robots.
Never trust synthetic people.
Soft robots are squishy and bendable and squeeze through cracks.
A creeping robot snatched my job.
I am enslaved by a sex robot.
I am abused by a sex robot.
I'm OK with it.
WTF dude
I heard Speed Queen still makes good old school washers.
Yes, they make top of the line residential, old school washing machines. Good stuff.
There's no way it could provide the deep state as much info as your cell phone and computer
I have a lot of crap you can get cheap at my tag sale. Any spy device, any useless crap is OUT OF HERE....
Melania is a home robot.
I missed the one where George Jetson said:
"Rosie, suck my cock."
Don't you remember her mouth?
She'd have lopped that suck right off.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HsjgGOPanG
My dog would tear a domestic robot apart in seconds ...
Mine avoids the roomba. I think he might run from a robot. Definitely a pussy dog.
Slavery still exists in 2018 because a subset of humans desire to be slave owners. House robots, self driving cars, Alexa/Echo devices, illegal immigrants, and actual slaves fulfill this desire. Sandals resorts refer to their slaves as butler service. You can have someone follow you around your entire vacation. Slavery is in. http://www.sandals.com/all-inclusive/butler-service/
That's a worse idea than that dumbass watch by Apple.
Invasion. Like a frickin' virus, the Amazon Bot will replace the home owners in Phase II for total AI takeover.
Give me a vial of nanobots. I shake them out, they suck up dust, bacteria, clean my clothes, clean the dishes, dump the dirt into a trash receptacle and go back to their home vial to recharge.
Anything less than that is crap and a lie! I want nanobots!
Home Robots? I read hookers.
Alexa! Make sure to cup the balls.
The egomaniac globalist leftist socialist elite FANG leaders want to be the "Beloved Leaders" of a "1984" Orwellian world much like North Korea.
AMZ creepy enough yet?
Pretty easy to just not buy anything (Anything) from Jeff, ya know...
Get a robot on a 8 year payment plan. Weekly paid software updates. Your robot is obsolete within 2 years because they will just get better as tech improves.
No way the wife is gonna allow a female sex robot in the house no matter if it does dishes/windows and makes beds.
Jeff Bezos plan to get into the house and take the rest of your money.
Evil guy.
A house cleaning robot could have saved Arnold Schwarzenegger a lot of trouble.
Wife? These robots are spouse replacement units...
how is this "secret" if it's on bloomberg and ZH? fucking clickbait.
I don't feel the need to hide my feelings from the government any more. I am perfectly fine having various listening devices in my house. I actively express contempt for anyone listening.
There is nothing they can do to hurt me. Make that the case for yourself.