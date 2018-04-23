America: Paralyzed By Mounting Debts

Authored by Alex Deluce via GoldTelegraph.com,
In case anyone is still unaware, government debt is out-of-control.
It doubled under President Obama, and it is anticipated to increase for 50 percent in the next ten years.
It’s not just the repayment of debt that presents a potential crisis; it’s the interest payments. With a clear correlation between government debt and diminished growth, a natural first step would be for the government to ease its deficit spending on programs such Medicaid, Social Security, and Medicare to decrease the waste inherent in some of these programs.
Interest rates are expected to rise to $1 trillion during the next decade. That is more than the US spends each year on Medicaid and its military. It will cost $55,000 per household over the next ten years just to service debt.
In addition to lower debt, the government needs to find new sources of revenue by eliminating spending loopholes and overall spending. Social security and Medicare will run out of funds, and these programs need to be restructured and managed more efficiently to ensure that they are available to future generations. Thanks to central banks pegging interest rates close to zero for nearly a decade, Amercian households are heavily in debt due to access to cheap credit.
The government’s increasingly high debts will leave an unsupportable burden for upcoming generations. If economic growth continues to decrease, there will be less income, and less tax revenue for the government to pay its debts. It is anticipated that the federal debt will grow by more than $13 trillion by 2030. Even if interest payments are made, there will be less funds available for security, infrastructure, and education. The once-great country of America appears to be on the decline, paralyzed by mounting debts it cannot handle.
Inflation is the normal response to high government debt. That is because inflation actually devalues outstanding debt, allowing the government to repay in devalued dollars.
To increase available funds, the US Treasury sells government bonds, and foreign governments are the largest purchasers. At of January, foreign investors own $6.35 trillion in US bonds, with China and Japan the largest investors, with a total of $2 trillion. When the demand for treasury bonds decreases, the Federal Reserve will need to increase interest rates, which increases the cost of borrowing. Even a slight decrease in bond purchases would have severe consequences on the value of US Treasury bonds. The demand for Treasury bonds is still robust, but the current debt spiral may lessen interest.
The Federal Reserve was not the only central bank that has been selling government bonds and lowering interest rates to stimulate the economy. It’s a tactic known as quantitative easing wherein central banks act as investors instead of regulators. The Bank of Japan announced that its accumulated assets at the end of November were 521.416 trillion yen. Its policy of quantitative easing has kept Japan’s interest rates near zero level and has even drifted into the lunacy of negative interest rates.
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has confirmed Japan’s goal for 2 percent inflation by 2019. The admission that the artificial economic stimuli may be coming to an end has not been easy, and it has investors confused. The Bank of Japan has historically bought numerous assets, from government bonds to real estate investment trusts.
The Bank of Japan embraced quantitative easing in 2013. By 2016, its interest rate fell below 0 (NIRP.) At the same time, it announced its plans to continue buying assets until inflation exceeds 2 percent. Its debt was 15 times the amount of its tax revenues. Japan’s policy has proven a huge failure. It has accumulated debts that comprise 253 percent of its GDP, a debt that is unsustainable.
Following the crash of 2008, The Bank of Japan followed the example of the US and bailed out its major corporations and provided them with low-interest loans. When that didn’t work, lending institutions were consolidated (think of the US bank mergers) and subsequently nationalized.
Government-approved policies such as quantitative easing allowed the unprecedented rise of Japanese debt to the point where it may never be repaid. Assuming no changes in tax revenues, Japanese interest debt alone will exceed its tax revenues by 2041. Quantitative easing has proven to be a failure on a global level.
President Trump’ plans to institute massive tariffs on steel and aluminum imports has caused uneasiness within the financial community. There is fear that exporting countries could retaliate by dumping its assets of U.S. Treasuries. As noted above, it is foreign governments who own the majority of US treasury bonds. The US has become dependent on this foreign demand of its bonds.
The tariff, on top of the recent tax cuts, comes at a bad time. It’s not known whether President Trump will institute these tariffs, and other countries are advising caution and restraint. While US consumers have been cheering the tax overhaul, the same could add $1.5 trillion to the country’s debt.
The US and Japan are reaping the consequences of out-of-control spending and manipulative economic practices. Unless policies change, these debts will become insurmountable, and major financial crises will be the consequence.
Comments
Just keep printing ... No worries -
"Paralyzed By Mounting Debts"
Nope. Nothing catastrophic will occur until the U.S. dollar loses its status as World Reserve Currency. Until then, the fabulous fony financial fantasia plays on in all of its lilting hypnotic ecstasy.
In reply to Just keep printing .... No… by algol_dog
No problem, find another credit card...
Preferably paid off with a near "0" balance, or belonging to someone else!
WINNING!!!
In reply to "Paralyzed By Mounting Debts… by J S Bach
Debt doesn't matter to the issuer of the currency. In other words, as long as other nations accept the USD as the "stable" reserve, the Fed can print at will and debt means NOTHING. Combine the current volume of US debt to the now highly manipulated interest rate on that debt and you have a toxic nation distributing toxic money under toxic pretenses. The amount of debt is truly staggering and a phenomenal lie, but lies are considered truth if actions seem 'normal'.
There will never be a debt reduction. It will be a hyperinflation once other nations ban together and come up with an alternate system.
In reply to No problem, find another… by El Oregonian
That cartoon above; is that a pile of debt or shit? Well, never mind, "what difference does it make at this point"?
In reply to Debt doesn't matter to the… by nope-1004
Both . . .
In reply to . by FireBrander
Keep printing in a mad frenzy and every few decades chop off three zeros.
What’s so hard about that?
In reply to Both . . . by richatstructure
it's not my debt - I vote for default and debt jubilee whereby we declare 100% u.s. debt NULL AND VOID and therefore fraudulently issued
then start by throwing EVERY POLITICIAN in jail for life(along with fed and bankster friends
the we START WITH FRESH NEW CURENCY backed by gold - like it used to be
of course we also need to stop run away spending on worthless military(cut in 1/2 today is good START)
and LIMIT spending to % of GDP - say 8% with no exceptions
then we can talk about limiting ALL FUTURE GOVT debt - including fed/states/counties/cities, etc.
In reply to . by FireBrander
All of the Republicans except 10 in the House voted for the irresponsible-cubed tax cut for corporations that offshored over 2 million jobs to Asia, even though, if kept in the USA, those jobs would have yielded income tax revenue from 2 million breadwinners and Social Security tax revenue from citizens contributing 7.65% of every penny earned, whereas most self-employed Americans pay 15.3% of every penny they ever make into SS (and Medicare) up to the $127,200 SS-taxation cap.
The tax cut also gave large cuts to wealthy heirs and bigger, non-refundable tax refunds to many bored-with-their-kids, married moms with plenty of spousal income who insist on competing for two-bit jobs in an underemployed country, but who bolt out the door at 2:30 every day and for weeks of baby travel soccer, leaving behind phones ringing off the hook with paying customers.
Thanks to this tax cut, they have bigger paychecks than single, childless women who come to work every day, stay all day and meet the quotas every month, as do others who drive down wages for citizens struggling to live on earned-only income, with rent that sucks up more than half of their monthly pay.
Regardless of truncated hours, and regardless of work productivity, womb-productive women with plenty of unearned income from government or spouses enjoy bigger paychecks with less withholding, like moms with spousal income and moms with ample child support that covers rent or homes in nice areas.
This tax cut kept intact the up to $6,431 in refundable EITC child tax credit welfare given to single moms and legal / illegal immigrants on top of their monthly cash assistance and other 100%-free, non-contributory monthly welfare that covers their rent, food, electricity and other major bills when they work part time, staying below the earned-income limits for welfare.
The country can afford all of that, even though it drives down wages for citizens with earned-only income. It is all for baby......or for the baby’s momma and her armful of $900 tattoos and / or the frequent & lengthy vacations that she is always taking, while telling those of us who face rent that consumes more than half of our earned-only income, with no spousal income and no access to pay from government for sex and reproduction, that parenthood is so expensive.
Parenthood is so expensive, and yet, parents are always the ones with the extra money and the excused time off from work to take frequent and lengthy vacations, heedless of paying customers.
Because, they are above firing in America’s many crony-corrupt, discriminatory, “voted-best-for-moms” jobs and because government has their back in the non-contributory welfare programs and in the tax code, which is just a teacher’s-pet welfare plan that favors womb-productive illegal aliens more than the 28% of childless, single citizens over 40 and all of the young people in the same UNFAIR tax bracket.
I do not think that people who have paid into Social Security and Medicare on every penny earned at either 7.65 or 15.3% will regard this situation, where the rich offshorers, outsourcers and employers of cheap, welfare-aided legal / illegal immigrants are granted big tax cuts without bigly job gains for 50 million out-of-the-workforce citizens and millions more underemployed ones, as a good trade off.
I do not think they will accept it, even though the Uniparty Swamp paved the way for that 80% slice of the tax cut with 20% more pay-per-birth progressive-tax-code freebies to reward citizens and noncitizens for having sex and reproducing.
I do not think they will regard that as a shared, budget-balancing sacrifice, not when Republicans start shaving the SS and Medicare they paid into at rates that were significant, relative to their low income levels.
If the rich are charged even 4% more in taxes, they start squawking about it, but snarl at the idea that 15.3% of an Uber driver’s gig money is anything significant. He often does not have kids to feed or kids to drop off at grandma’s and grandpa’s house—you know, the people who raise the dual-high-earner parents’ kids for them—while the dual-high-earner parents take their 12th, two-week, excused vacation for the year, compliments of their newly upgraded tax refund for sex and reproduction.
Whether salaries are high or low, no worries about leaving work for too long for working parents. Firing is for individual citizens with no birth-canal exits who meet the quotas every month, but miss five minutes due to sitting in the same clogged school traffic as parents who do not face the same consequences due to their mom-protection racquets.
Mom’ll fire the hard workers when she gets back from vacation, right after the churn-able “non culture fits” add a few more sales to boost up her bonus check. She’ll retain fellow moms who are mostly equals in absenteeism, and who can accept the low pay due to their pay-per-birth freebies from government.
This kind of thing drives people into self-employment, where SS taxes are twice as high along with other expenses. You can bet your bottom dollar that the self-employed citizens who do not get all of that favoritism from government—the ones who paid 15.3% into SS, while everyone else paid 7.65% up to the $127,200 cap— with Congress handing single moms, illegal immigrants and their part-time-job-creating employers freebie after freebie, will not regard that as acceptable. No matter how many cutesy baby pictures are used to sell it, Swampers will not close that sale.
And no—friggin no—we do not accept the argument that employers would pay more if they did not have to pay the employees’ SS. Employers have not raised wages significantly for most Americans for 40 years, during which time the palaces of employers just kept getting bigger, like the palaces of the well-vacationed dual-high-earner parents.
If employers could pay 1 penny per hour to most employees, they would do it, relying on the government to cover the gap between living expenses and low pay for their womb-productive citizen / noncitizen employees. Nothing about the current employment scene—with boatloads of offshored / outsourced workers, single moms and legal / illegal immigrants in single-earner households. boosted by welfare and willing to work part time for beans—suggests any significant change on that front, regardless of what happens with SS taxation.
In reply to No problem, find another… by El Oregonian
I am not getting my money's worth for all the debt...so I am getting out of debt & the dollar and buying gold, silver, lead, brass & preparing for the inevitable
In reply to "Paralyzed By Mounting Debts… by J S Bach
Don't forget to buy AK 47's and AR 15's and a whole bunch of ammo. The gold will only help you after the zombies have been exterminated.
In reply to I am not getting my money's… by runswithscissors
JS, the catastrophe has been birthed. All that is left is for the fat lady to belt it out, when the timing is right.
https://www.rt.com/business/422314-petro-yuan-futures-dollar-death/
In reply to "Paralyzed By Mounting Debts… by J S Bach
The Trumpian tax cut funnels $1.2 trillion to the top 5%,
$$billions more to the Pentagon for more insane weapons and military adventures,
while the middle class endures the childish hope of trickle-down tinkles.
In reply to Just keep printing .... No… by algol_dog
the middle class is getting tinkled on, you're right about that.
but, they richly deserve it, for the support and credibility they've given to a murderous, larcenous, despotic regime (washington, dc) for the last few decades.
when your children are being conscripted to fight in wars halfway around the world based on "WMDs" or other lies, when your currency is being debased constantly, when your financial system is based on graft, corruption, and cronyism, when your rights and privacies are constantly being eroded by the surveillance state to minimize any chance of real dissent, when your media is bought and paid for, and you think you'll have a better outcome next 4 years if you JUST VOTE HARDER!, well, all i can say is, you deserve what you get.
In reply to The Trumpian tax cut funnels… by Deep Snorkeler
Consequences for the people you describe must certainly come.
I’ve been expecting just such a reckoning for many years though, and am beginning to believe I’ll be dead before it ever comes around.
In reply to the middle class is getting… by stacking12321
Winning . . .
In reply to The Trumpian tax cut funnels… by Deep Snorkeler
Will become? It is sustainable now?
In reply to Just keep printing .... No… by algol_dog
With both eyes shut and wearing a blindfold it looks that way.
Sooner or later everyone's creditors get to the "fuckit" moment.
In reply to Will become? It is… by BidnessMan
I am pretty sure that a global revolution against the globalist will restore order across the world.
They will have their day of reckoning.
There is only one way how the Anglo-Saxons can stay at the top of this upcoming nwo. If the righteous win
In reply to Just keep printing .... No… by algol_dog
Gold and land. Mostly gold!
You better have control of productive capital and a well-armed dependable tribe as well.
In the meantime...
"Full Faith and Credit"
Same as it ever was!
In reply to Gold and land. Mostly gold! by Krink26
A desperate government will figure out a way to take those from you too
In reply to Gold and land. Mostly gold! by Krink26
Well truth be told, the British Crown actually owns most land, untapped resources and storing most of the world's physical gold.
Just saying.
In reply to Gold and land. Mostly gold! by Krink26
And guns. Your gold is no match for my guns.
In reply to Gold and land. Mostly gold! by Krink26
.... and major financial crises will be the consequence."
Please....I mean really....
"Debt does not matter" - Ben Bernanke
Ben sat before congress and flatly stated as much. Certainly he wasn't lying, but if he was, he should be publicly executed motherfucker. In the meantime...
"Full Faith and Credit"
Same as it ever was!
debt does not matter until they come to repossess your home and car.
In reply to "Debt does not matter" - Ben… by LawsofPhysics
Who is the "they" and who is the "we" motherfucker?
"Laws" that cannot be enforced are fucking meaningless. Americans really need to travel more and pick up a damn history book and actually read and comprehend it. We have already witnessed people squatting and telling local banks and sheriffs to fuck off. Many people in California went to court and won their property outright because the whole MERS/MBS bullshit violated 150+ years of contract law. I am a vet and know many on the police force who will NOT foreclose in certain situations. 1) the neighborhood is well armed and will fight back or 2) the foreclosure is bullshit and it's a friend of theirs.
Moral hazard can be a real motherfucker like that. Go talk to someone who lived through the collapse of the Soviet Union. The same thing is happening to America.
In reply to debt does not matter until… by ExPat2018
Yup.
In the 1980's Farm Aid era, etc, the sheriff in Allegheny County in Pennsylvania declared there would be no more foreclosure auctions. Just like that, the end of due process.
More recently, when Obama was leaning on gun owners, sheriffs in northern New York publicly announced no gun seizures, rather the opposite- that people should get guns. The collapse of rule of law is happening now in these un-united states
In reply to Who is the "they" and who is… by LawsofPhysics
If you loan something to someone else, it is not unreasonable - in fact it is perfectly just - to expect and require that person who borrowed from you, to repay in full and on time, what they borrowed.
People in default are who are to blame.
In reply to Yup. In the 1980's Farm Aid… by MrSteve
What else would you call sanctuary areas if not lawless?
In reply to Yup. In the 1980's Farm Aid… by MrSteve
they tax everyone until everybody is in as much debt as the gov so no one puts up a fight when they devalue the money.. everyone wins
"Interest rates are expected to rise to $1 trillion during the next decade."
The lost art of proofreading is all too evidence these days.
evident*
In reply to "Interest rates are expected… by Quivering Lip
ha! Funny... ^_^
In reply to evident* by DingleBarryObummer
That was where I stopped reading.
In reply to "Interest rates are expected… by Quivering Lip
Give them a break. The law of diminishing returns sets in. If you want them to hire a proofreader, send them money or turn off your adblocker. Most of the time it is obvious what is intended.
In reply to "Interest rates are expected… by Quivering Lip
Then it all stands to reason why a decline in tax receipts (which backstop all that debt), brought on by recession cannot be allowed to happen, correct...?
Inflation is the normal response to high government debt.
Inflation is stealing.
Inflation is a hidden tax and, thus, the cruelest tax of all.
In reply to Inflation is the normal… by jal
and before everyone, the Fed promoted inflation....in diametrically opposite directive to their official mandate of STABLE PRICES.
Does anyone think our elected representatives would pass a bill taxing dollar holdings at 2%?
Yet that is exactly what the Fed proposed...and no one except Rand Paul and JJ Pettigrew drew this to the peoples attention
In reply to Inflation is a hidden tax… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
OK we won't inflate but increase civil forfeiture. Confiscate your car for a speeding ticket. Confiscate your shoes for j-walking. Now that's stealing.
In reply to Inflation is the normal… by jal
...we're not going to sit here and listen to you badmouth the United States of America. [/otter]
What happened after the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?
In reply to ...we're not going to sit… by buzzsaw99
We defeated the Nazi army at the Battle of Midway - duh!
/S
In reply to What happened after the… by 1981XLS
When Bernanke says the debt does not matter, he is not speaking to the nurse, barber, truck driver, school teacher, bookkeeper, accountant, medical records clerk, pediatric md, cashier, programmer, court clerk, sanitation worker, insurance agent, etc.,. He is speaking to the 1%.
Bernanke, was not talking to the subjects of the United States, but to its rulers, signaling unlimited access to the US Treasury.
The debt doesnt matter
The trade deficit doesnt matter..
Yippee! Nothing matters!
Collect on the speaking circuit before it implodes ...
Hey Ben and Janet..... did you ever retrieve the $4 Trillion you dumped to who knows where?
Here is a headline.
ANYBODY CAN MAKE THINGS LOOK GOOD WITH 4 TRILLION....
now, can you get it back? And if you cant, what exactly did you do?
In reply to When Bernanke says the debt… by Zip_the_Zap
Yall didnt really think being a prudent person or a good saver would keep up with the fellers with an ability to print?
So the answer is to cut Social Security and Medicare? FUCK YOU! roll back those tax cuts to the top 1%
Both government debt and personal debt are causing Americans a lot of grief. It is why the U.S. economy is stagnant, and we why haven't recovered much since the deep recession (depression) of 2008.
We could take care of Medicare and Medicaid, if we adopted what most other countries have adopted.....Universal Health Care. It's the only way to get the costs under control.
We could do a lot about military spending. Simply stop sending our troops overseas and stop looking for fights to get into.
Social Security is easy to fix. Repeal the provisions of the 1985 Omnibus bill that allowed the government to dip into it.
We could fix our economy and quality of life by restarting a WPA program to fix our infrastructure.
We could fix our bankings system and the value of our dollar, if we got rid of the Federal Reserve, reinstituted the Glass-Stegall Act, and backed the dollar with something tangible, like a gold standard.
We could do lots of things to improve this country, if we simply got up off our dead asses and do it. Will it happen? Not likely. Case in point: In 1912, Teddy Roosevelt first introduced Universal health care to Americans as part of his political platform, but its been 106 years since, and Americans still don't have good and affordable health care. Same for Women's voting rights (132 years), from Civil war to Civil rights (100 years), 8 hour work day (30 years), and so on. America is simply not a very progressive country.