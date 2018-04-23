Army Building "Self-Aware" Squid-Like Robot That Can Be "3-D Printed" During Combat

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/23/2018 - 22:15

The Army Research Laboratory's next robot weapon isn't a new predator drone or even a robot dog like the infamous prototype developed by Boston Labs.

Instead, it's a "self-aware" robot built from flexible materials inspired by invertebrates like squid, the Army Times reports.

Squid

But in addition to its advance machine-learning capabilities, the material used to build the robots is so lightweight and malleable that soldiers will be able to "print" the robots on the battlefield, the control them with controllers that send electric currents through the materials. 

In case you weren’t already terrified of robots that can jump over walls, fly or crawl, Army researchers are developing your next nightmare - a flexible, soft robot inspired by squid and other invertebrates.

And they want soldiers to be able to use 3D printers to make them on the battlefield.

The U.S. Army Research Laboratory and the University of Minnesota are developing materials that can be 3D printed based on the flexibility and nimbleness of invertebrates such as a squid, according to an ARL release.

Researchers were inspired to design the new type of robot after testing material that would bend in any direction when hit with electricity.

Traditional materials are too rigid and limit certain types of movement that robots might require to get into "confined or restricted spaces," said Ed Habtour, an ARL researcher.

The prototypes that Habtour and fellow ARL researchers developed gave 3D-printed actuators three times the movement as what’s been tested before.

The material that they’ve used in their testing will bend in any direction when hit with electricity.

"In the initial phase of the project, our team began by investigating new methods for emulating the locomotion of invertebrates," said Michael McAlpine, a professor at the University of Minnesota.

That helped researchers learn how to apply the natural movement of invertebrates like squids to produce "high bending motions without skeletal support," McAlpine said.

As scientists continue to study the material, the head researchers say they will be able to build robots that are "dynamic", "self-aware" and able to adjust to battlefield conditions.

Because the material doesn’t have to be dried, heated or assembled, it would require little training and could be used for printable robots that soldiers could make and use whenever and wherever they’re needed.

"If we can understand these interactions, then we can use those insights to fabricate dynamic structures and flexible robots which are designed to be self-aware, self-sensing and capable of adjusting their morphologies and properties in real time to adapt to a myriad of external and internal conditions," Habtour said.

While the Army is building squid-like robots that can squeeze into confined spaces - whether it's to search for explosives or rescue or treat wounded soldiers - Amazon is working on a "top secret" robotics project of its own: Building what it hopes will be the first domestic robot to break into the mainstream.

Tags
Technology Internet
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Tarzan WTFRLY Mon, 04/23/2018 - 22:56 Permalink

This whole, robots are going to rule over us, is looney already.  But then they take hyperbole to an absurd level.

Sure they can 3d print the figure, but the electronics, the intelligence too, common?

I have no doubt the ruling class has big dreams of robots controlling the riff raff, protecting their powers, and are most likely in the process of implementing them. 

But I believe it will fail miserably.  The NWO is a recipe for sure fire disaster.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Mon, 04/23/2018 - 22:27 Permalink

I read about those small drones that carried poison, oh, 40 years ago, in "Dune." One of the scariest scenes was when young Paul Atreides snatched that fucker out of the air right before an attempted assasination. WOW!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
max_is_leering Mon, 04/23/2018 - 22:34 Permalink

let's see:

1. plane overhead loaded w/ bombs, looking for squids

2. army grunt trying to get 3d printer to work (Lockheed martin product, with cost over-runs)

3. plane acquires target, where grunt is now throwing shit, and 3d printer is among things thrown

4. bombs away bitchez!!!... kaboom! x 12, or KABOOOOOOMMMM!!!! x 1

5. hello Lockheed martin, this is general fukup, and we need more of them printers

6. that'll cost ya

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
The.Lizard.Joshua Mon, 04/23/2018 - 23:20 Permalink

They should call it a Pokemon and sell it to the Japanese then go back to trying to build a missile that .cant be shot down.  no wonder the Russians have built a stronger military for a fraction the cost.  Putin's not gonna be putting his robot squid on the assembly line until  they have been programmed to recognize enemy combatants and jump on their healds from thirty yards like an alien face sucker.  

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
3-fingered_chemist Mon, 04/23/2018 - 23:41 Permalink

Haha, what a stupid idea, but unfortunately this is how getting research funding works in 2018. The material they are studying/developing is the story here not the fact that there might be 3D printed invertebrates on the battlefield. Unfortunately the only way a bureaucrat will give you money is if you can come up with the biggest bullshit in the world. This is how dumb our decision makers are. Whoever fell for this shit needs to be flogged. I can't blame the team that hocked this crap in a proposal though. It's the way the system currently works. Application driven and fuck the basic fundamental understanding of how anything works. 

It takes hours to print anything of decent size with a 3D printer with current technology. Do they expect soldiers under fire to pop a squat and break out a 3D printer (that needs electricity to run mind you)? 