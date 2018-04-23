Blain: "The Big Fear I’m Hearing Today Is "Liquidity" – What Happens If We Do Get A Meltdown?"

Submitted by Bill Blain of Mint Partners
“Time you straighten right out, better think of the future, else you’ll wind up in jail.”
This morning we are all “cautiously optimistic”, apparently
The world reminds me of a duck: Serene and calm(ish) on the surface. Paddling furiously under the water. That’s one way to picture the current round of geopolitical manoeuvring across Asia: China-Japan, US-Korea, China-US dialogs. Forget the Trump noise, but these discussions are likely to lead to new dynamic across Asia.. If the outcome of the current games are as positive as we expect/hope, then the prospects for the global economy are pretty solid. Ducks can pivot on a heart-beat! Over the next 10-years or so we expect to see South-East Asia’s middle classes grow from around 600mm to over 2 billion – that’s an enormous market to sell into. It will be ripe with opportunity – and we have ideas, but not without challenge.
Much of what we see on the news, and read on the wires is just NOISE. It’s getting more confusing as twitterfeeds, fake-news, and rogue media provide more information than analysts can analyse to strip facts from the sturm-et-drang of “click-bait”. Noise can cause markets to go up, down, sideways and shake-it-all-about – but within the noise are clear trends. Some negative, some positive. Much to our surprise – like what’s happening in Asia -some of the noise is far more positive than we expected!
This morning I’m tempted to check some of the stuff I’m reading about Macron.. comparing himself to Trump seems a mistake of the first-egg, but hey-ho! As for the UK – the less said about our sorry excuse for government.. the better. They’ve dug themselves into a horrible mess over Windrush…. But I’m afraid it could get worse. As the blame game deepens, the Conservatives unerring ability to do the wrong thing is coming to the fore. Apologise Now! Put right the wrongs that have been done to our citizens, and then do the decent thing by resigning. End of.
Noise can be the small stuff – like an article that flashes up quoting a “reputable” investment manager trashing the outlook for a particular stock. It gets whooshed round the market as “click-bait”: with everyone reading it, sagely agreeing and the stock plummets. Few folk bother to check the facts: that the article first appeared in some meaningless rag somewhere obscure, or the supposedly “reputable” investor actually runs a $100k “hedge fund” from his garage. Its news and views and gets read no matter how wrong it is. (Sorry if this reads like Fake-News 101 to millennials who understand modern media..!)
At the other end of the scale is Big Noise. A good example is Oil. We’ve collectively bought into three big arguments over the past few years: i) the collapse of the oil monopoly (the increasing irrelevance of OPEC), ii) the US becoming the swing producer likely to constrain prices when shale/fracking kicks in at, say, £50. iii) Oil is no longer such an important commodity as the big carbon shift continues. Our conclusion was oil prices are likely to remain lower into perpetuity. That ignores the dynamics– we’ve absorbed most of the floating oil glut of excess stocks, demand is rising in line with economic growth and cheap oil, the swing producer is more than happy to produce, and the dynamics of Russia/Saudi oil have surprised us by becoming a fixed market feature. Folk need Oil. Higher oil prices, and a good example of how the NOISE led most of us to expect something utterly different.
Which leads us to this morning’s conundrum – where are markets going? We have two things worrying us:
- Stock Markets look due a correction – they’ve wobbled along this year, and the noise from pundits saying they look overvalued and need a price correction is thunderous. Yet, we’ve still got solid company results coming in, and an economic environment that feels solid (although more tenuous to perceive 18 months down the road.)
- Bond markets remain overly tight – spreads between asset classes and risk look implausibly tight, get continue to ratchet in. At some point risk vs return has to be considered, yet default rates remain low.
We’re all aware why markets are so tight. Too much money chasing assets as a result of unconventional monentary policy – QE? (I still reckon there is an enormous bill coming our way when we experience the unintended consequences and lashback of QE – but that’s a story for another morning….) Or is due to yield tourists rolling down the risk curve in search of higher returns in assets the don’t properly understand? Or is it the number of asset bubbles; like tech valuations, Fin-tech, cryptocurrencies etc that look ripe to burst?
All these things worry and concern asset managers. The big fear I’m hearing today is “liquidity” – what happens if we do get a market meltdown, bond and stock markets take a knock and we see the kind of market suspension we had in 2008? Investment managers will always tell you they are long-term investors – while keeping a time frame of a few days if markets look likely to go up/down (because that’s how their bosses measure them!).
Liquidity is whatever someone else is prepared to pay for your asset. In times of market dislocation its bound to be wide. Perhaps a better answer is not to worry about it – but choose the assets that are not only defensive, but most likely to simply get wet when the rains come and dry off quickly thereafter? Thinking back to the great bond rout of 2008 – most of the bonds that crashed far below 100 par as a result of liquidity being switched off, rose back very quickly as markets recovered.
Therefore: pick assets with duck like characteristics. They will get wet when the storm comes, but will shake their feathers remaining dry, warm and snug when the sun comes out again.. Not quite so sure about the legions of triple BBB issuers and inflated stock prices.. but…
And finally, my contribution to the “Click-Bait” world. Listening to my teenage nephews and nieces (plus my own millennials) at my parent’s Diamond Wedding party, I’m seriously worried about Facebook. They’ve already made up their minds… they understand stuff I just don’t….
Comments
Today. Not Roday.
Jesis H Christ! Doesn't anyone spellcheck any more?
Behold, the power of covfefe
In reply to Today. by HRClinton
You come up with some good ones every so often :)
In reply to Behold, the power of covfefe by DingleBarryObummer
I heard this news resterday.
In reply to Today. by HRClinton
You mean Jesus? I hope that was intentional, otherwise you're the Asshole of the Day!
In reply to Today. by HRClinton
you do, but hows that ring around the glutiny collar workin out 4 ya?
In reply to Today. by HRClinton
Ro Ro Shaggy.
always we will be okay ... no worries
ROkay!!!!!!!
I feel better now....
In reply to always we will be okay … by Pandelis
(Reposting this just one more time, since the British MSM seems to be making a meal of it.)
Not many know what happened with the Empire Windrush, the ship that brought the very first wave of mass coloured immigration to Britain.
At the time, ministers were going around Parliament asking "Who arranged this?" No-one knew. No-one gave official permission for the blacks to arrive and settle.
Very few people know this, but it was a Jewish extended family known at the time as "the Cousinhood." With friends in high places they had bought up surplus ships after the war. Passages were advertised in Africa to fill up their ships during return voyages.
Interesting tid bit.
African Britains have a more refined accent. Yo Brova. Wuh abowt that fewtbowll ya wankah!
Yeah I know thass Rayciss! Just an observation. Strange though, considering.
In reply to (Reposting this just one… by heretical
In the news
Chinese man invents smart robot cooker because of his wife's inability to cook: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/chinese-man-invents-smart-robot-cooker.html
This robot that plays basketball can challenge you: http://enternations.com/thread/614/robot-plays-basketball-challenge
Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed
New church celebrates booze in South Africa: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/new-church-celebrates-booze-in-south.html
Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome
Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat
Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar
Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter
Are you the news aggregator within the news aggregator?
That's quite a niche.
From Wikipedia:
" Zero Hedge is an English-language financial blog that aggregates news and presents editorial opinions from original and outside sources. "
In reply to In the news Chinese man… by ken1990
Everybody gets nervous about what's the real deal.
The answer is it doesn't really matter. Those that get killed just make way for opportunities for the next guy to come along.
The trick is to read which side you are going to end up on.
" The trick is to read which side you are going to end up on. "
Hopefully soon on "The other side".
In reply to Everybody gets nervous about… by shovelhead
you know your house is made of straw and the storm, it is a coming.
In reply to " The trick is to read which… by Oldguy05
I wish people would chill out and relax. We only have to worry about liquidity and price spikes during pre-market, regular and post market trading hours when the banksters and the PPT are 'managing' things for pleasure and profit.
First, we don't have a liquidity problem. We have a solvency problem. Secondly, Asians buy from Asians. Ask our drug companies who have wasted $$ trying to sell Western medicine to Asians. The Chinese make everything that these folks need (thanks to us) and, even though many Asian countries hate the Chinese, they will buy from them, or the Taiwanese, or the Vietnamese or anybody else before they buy from round eyes. Asian middle class means a huge opportunity for other Asians.
Investors should be worried about Facebook. Seems to me that it no longer is a meeting point for teens and millenials, but more a place for the bored over-30s and older to waste time because they have no lives and their relationships with their spouses and significant others has reached the point of no return where the only sex they have is "fuck you sex", which consists of saying fuck you as they walk past each other in the bedroom corridors on their way to and fro the upstairs bathroom.
Once the older farts get tired of Facebook, as they inevitably will as this group has the attention span of a flea, the entire lie about building a global community is gone and so too the stock price. Facebook's legacy will be a chilling commentary as to how life in the early 21st century left the largest generation ever in the dust as they only tangentially embraced the new and amazing technologies, and then only for entertainment value.
...we are still ( as is the rest of the world) in a liquidity trap.
so...yeah, whatever