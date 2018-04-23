British Democracy Is Dysfunctional

A significant proportion of Labour MPs are actively seeking to cause their own party to do badly in forthcoming local elections, with the aim of damaging the leader of that party.
To that end they have attacked Jeremy Corbyn relentlessly in a six week crescendo, in parliament and in the entirely neo-liberal owned corporate media, over the Skripal case, over Syria, and over crazy allegations of anti-semitism, again and again and again.
I recall reporting on an Uzbek Presidential election where the “opposition” candidate advised voters to vote for President Karimov. When you have senior Labour MPs including John Woodcock, Jess Phillips, John Mann, Luciana Berger, Mike Gapes, Wes Streeting and Ruth Smeeth carrying on a barrage of attacks on their own leader during a campaign, and openly supporting Government positions, British democracy has become completely dysfunctional. No amount of posing with leaflets in their constituencies will disguise what they are doing, and every Labour activist and trade unionist knows it.
British democracy cannot become functional again until Labour voters have a chance to vote for candidates of their party who are not supporters of the neo-liberal establishment. This can only happen by the removal as Labour candidates of a very large number of Labour MPs.
That it is “undemocratic” for party members to select their candidates freely at each election, and it is “democratic” for MP’s to have the guaranteed candidacy for forty years irrespective of their behaviour, is a nonsensical argument, but one to which the neo-liberal media fiercely clings as axiomatic. Meanwhile in the SNP, all MPs have to put themselves forward to party members equally with other candidates for selection at every election. This seems perfectly normal. Indeed every serious democratic system elects people for a fixed term. Labour members do not elect their constituency chairman for life, so why should they elect their parliamentary candidate for life? Why do we keep having general elections rather than voters elect the MP for life?
Election of parliamentary candidates for life is in fact a perfectly ludicrous proposition, but as it is currently vital to attempts to retain undisputed neo-liberal hegemony, anybody who dissents from the idea that candidacy is for life is reviled in the corporate and state media as anti-democratic, whereas the truth is of course the precise opposite.
The election of Jeremy Corbyn to the Labour leadership was a fundamental change in the UK. Previously the choice offered to electors in England and Wales was between two parties with barely distinguishable neo-liberal domestic policies, and barely distinguishable neo-conservative foreign policies. Jeremy Corbyn then erupted onto centre stage from the deepest backbenches, and suddenly democracy appeared to offer people an actual choice. Except that at the centre of power Jeremy did not in fact command his own party, as its MPs were largely from the carefully vetted Progress camp and deeply wedded to neo-conservative foreign policy, including a deep-seated devotion to the interests of the state of Israel as defined by the Israeli settlers and nationalist wing, and almost as strongly wedded to the economic shibboleths of neo-liberalism.
These Labour MPs were, in general, prepared grudgingly to go along with a slightly more social democratic economic policy, but drew the line absolutely at abandoning the neo-conservative foreign policy of their hero Tony Blair. So pro-USA policy, support for bombings and missiles as “liberal intervention” in a Middle Eastern policy firmly aligned to the interests of Israel and against the Palestinians, and support for nuclear weapons and the promotion of arms industry interests through a new cold war against Russia, are the grounds on which they stand the most firmly against their own party leadership – and members. Over these issues, these Labour MPs will support, including with voting in parliament, the Tories any day.
I have never voted Labour. I come from a philosophical viewpoint of the liberal individualist rather than of working class solidarity. Labour support for nuclear weapons and other WMD, in the blinkered interest of the members of the General Municipal and Boilermakers’ Union, is one reason that I could not vote Labour. The other is of course that in many cases, if you vote Labour you are very likely to be sending to parliament an individual who will vote with the Tories to escalate the arms race and conduct dangerous and destructive proxy wars in the Middle East.
There is an excellent article on Another Angry Voice which lists the only 18 MPs who were brave enough to vote against Theresa May’s 2014 Immigration Act, which enshrined dogwhistle racism and the hostile environment policy.
- Diane Abbott (Labour)
- Jeremy Corbyn (Labour)
- Jonathan Edwards (Plaid Cymru)
- Mark Lazarowicz (Labour)
- John Leech (Liberal Democrat)
- Elfyn Llwyd (Plaid Cymru)
- Caroline Lucas (Green)
- Angus MacNeil (SNP)
- Fiona Mactaggart (Labour)
- John McDonnell (Labour)
- Angus Robertson (SNP)
- Dennis Skinner (Labour)
- Sarah Teather (Liberal Democrat)
- David Ward (Liberal Democrat)
- Mike Weir (SNP)
- Eilidh Whiteford (SNP)
- Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru)
- Pete Wishart (SNP)
5 of the 6 SNP MPs stood against this racism (the sixth was absent) and the current leadership of the Labour Party stood alone against the Blairites and Tories in doing so. The Windrush shame should inspire Labour members to deselect every single one of the Red Tories who failed to vote against that Immigration Act. It is also a measure of the appalling shame of the Liberal Democrats, of whom only three of their sixty odd MPs opposed it, and who consigned themselves to the dustbin of history through Nick Clegg’s gross careerism and right wing principles.
There is more to say though. This vote is testament to the great deal in common which the SNP have with the current Labour leadership (who also personally consistently opposed Trident), as opposed to with the bulk of Labour MPs. Put another way, Corbyn, Abbot and McDonnell have more in common with the SNP than the Blairites. It is also a roll-call of those MPs who have most consistently stood against the appalling slow genocide of the Palestinians. It is astonishing how often that issue is a reliable touchstone of where people stand in modern British politics.
Corbyn’s supporters have slowly gained control of major institutions within the Labour Party. The essential next move is for compulsory re-selection of parliamentary candidates at every election and an organised purge of the Blairites. If the Labour Party does not take that step, I could not in conscience urge anyone to vote for it, even in England, but rather to look very carefully at the actual individual candidates standing and decide who deserves your support.
"british democracy". Contradictio in adiecto.
"Democracy" is the lastest, and so-far most insidious - doctrine the ruling class has developed in order to keep us from asking for real and effective participation in all matters that concern us.
You can easily recognize them by their Orwellian double-speak. While democracy is the "will of the people" our lords now see themselves as protectors of minorities, which is regulary not what the majority wants. Not because our masters have any sympathy for any of the minorites but via minority politics they rule us, the majority. You coudn't make this up.
Apart from that, without a free and independent fourth power there is no democracy possible as the other three branches are firmly in control of the dominance class, regardless of some fancy history citations of Montesquieu or that occasional "do you think it is better in North Korea"-nonsense argument.
That is why the dominance class would Never - Ever surrender its control over the press. Expect a severe crackdown on the internet over the next few years in order to protect "us" from "hate" and "russian influence".
In reply to B by Four Star
Democracy seems to work to the extent that the culture that tries it starts out mostly "healthy" seems to prosper for a time. But it clearly fails when most individuals live according to lies or ignorance. And Democracy turns out to be a poor choice for the long term future of that culture.
Unfortunately democracy over time will empower the cleverest criminals to gain power to further corrupt the culture to serve their own agenda. Past a certain early point this corruption becomes self-reinforcing and beyond a practical hope for future redemption.
In reply to british democracy by giovanni_f
Democracy is the individual freedom to operate.
In reply to british democracy by giovanni_f
Democracy is mob rule.
In reply to Democracy is the individual… by Scaliger
Britain is a monarchy. Republican government with built in protection for the minority is the best form of government. This form is what the founders gave us in 1779 when ratified with the Bill of Rights. A monarchy is second best since the ruling class does not want to leave a garbage nation to their offspring to run. The worst is a democracy because it allows the majority to vote itself the minority’s property and to trample over their rights in so doing.
In reply to british democracy by giovanni_f
In 1913 the Vatican and their British counterparts made substantial progress in converting the USA into a democracy. Since they would control the media through ownership and freemasonry, they could easily get the majority to do their billing. Limiting the House of Representatives to 435 and making our Senators elected by the people instead of the state legislators was key.
In reply to Britain is a monarchy… by BigCumulusClouds
Ever since, the European powers have witteled away at the Bill of Rights, effectively converting us into a democracy. They also started their media campaign in 1913, calling the USA a democracy. Woodrow Wilson, who certainly knew better, went along with the program.
In reply to In 1913 the Vatican and… by BigCumulusClouds
SNP? Plaid Camru? How do they manage to get elected in single-winner districts?
In reply to B by Four Star
Well if the PM is appointed by some royal you don't have democracy in the first place, so why upset now?
But the US democracy that elected twice the candidate with the less voices in the past 20 years is perfectly fine
What's the fuzz about?
Sadly, whilst Corbyn may have a better grasp on foreign policy, his domestic policy would leave the UK as a European Venezuala.
They ain't the only ones.
British Democracy Is Dysfunctional
Hilarious article title
The author could have titled it Democracy of Britain is dead or something like that.
The proof is in the eating they say, then OPCW has provided the UK that there was no chemical attack in Skripal nor Douma, which they go ballistic to attack Syria/Russia.
But the UK isn't interested in evidence.
----------------------------
I seriously doubt Britain or the west in general gonna change its behavior:
one because they have been that way for decades,
second, the things that changed now is us/goyem that are waking up by the day and found ourselves in awe, and
Third, the Ruskies were on the record exposing FF being cooking a month before the attack.
However what follows was they pulled the Skripal FF, pin it to Russia then attack them who were defending Syria.
But does all the exposure and enormous diplomatic war at UN that Russia did haven't stopped the attack, did it?
No, the conspiracy to cripple down what has left of Syria for Assad gov't like those important facilities and airfield were the target.Even there was a report saying a plan to invade Damascus, thanks to Syrian airforce and Russian protection, it failed BIG. No peep what was it about.
If exposing doesn't stop the aggressor then what needs to be done is strengthening Syrian capabilities of defending herself and retaliating back any aggressor.
Which Ruskies are doing IMO(arming Syria with S-300 and more), but not fast enough.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
BBC Stephan(Hardtalk) to Lavrov: "Will the Russian promise to Israhell not to give Syria the sophisticated S-300 system gonna change due to the west attack on Apr 14-15?"
Lavrov to BBC: "in short, answered if the equation changed aka isisrahell air force attacking Syria etc, yes we would do anything to defend our Allie."
-----------------------------------------------------------------
We need a purge of these traitorous scum in the Labour Party. The Deep State are more terrified of Corbyn than Trump. This leads me to the conclusion that he is a must as the next PM.
The clown above julian talks about Finances/Spending. The Conservative Government has increased the Debt & Destroyed the UK economy.
British democracy works fine when the interest of the elite and deep state are met.
