Commodities Crumble After US Says It May Ease Rusal Sanctions

That didn't take long: just one day after we reported that "in a surprise twist", most of Europe was pushing the Trump administration to ease Russian sanctions due to growing concerns of stagflation and outright recession should supply chains remain crippled, on Monday morning the US appears to have caved, and in a notice the Treasury announced it would provide sanctions relief to the world's largest aluminum maker outside of China, United Co. Rusal, if Oleg Deripaska relinquishes control and sells his controlling stake, while extended the deadline for companies to wind down dealings with Russian aluminum producer.
In the notice, the Treasury said that for Rusal, "the path for the United States to provide sanctions relief is through divestment and relinquishment of control of Rusal by Oleg Deripaska."
“Rusal has felt the impact of U.S. sanctions because of its entanglement with Oleg Deripaska, but the U.S. government is not targeting the hardworking people who depend on Rusal and its subsidiaries,” the statement added.
In a separate statement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the U.S. said it was considering a petition from Rusal to remove it from the sanctions list.
The Treasury also issued a new general license, extending the period during which companies may continue to trade with Rusal to October 23; the notice is below:
The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today issued General License 14 in the Ukraine-/Russia-related sanctions program.
General License 14 authorizes U.S. persons to engage in specified transactions related to winding down or maintaining business with United Company RUSAL PLC (RUSAL) and its subsidiaries until October 23, 2018. In accordance with preexisting OFAC guidance, OFAC will not impose secondary sanctions on non-U.S. persons for engaging in the same activity involving RUSAL or its subsidiaries that General License 14 authorizes U.S. persons to engage in.
“RUSAL has felt the impact of U.S. sanctions because of its entanglement with Oleg Deripaska, but the U.S. government is not targeting the hardworking people who depend on RUSAL and its subsidiaries,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “RUSAL has approached us to petition for delisting. Given the impact on our partners and allies, we are issuing a general license extending the maintenance and wind-down period while we consider RUSAL’s petition.”
In addition to General License 14, today OFAC also published several FAQs regarding to the general license’s authorizations and limitations, and issued an amended General License 12A.
On April 6, 2018, OFAC designated RUSAL for being owned or controlled by, directly or indirectly, EN+ Group. In that same action, OFAC designated EN+ Group for being owned or controlled by, directly or indirectly, Oleg Deripaska and other entities he owns or controls. RUSAL is based in the Bailiwick of Jersey and is one of the world’s largest aluminum producers.
“If it wasn’t previously clear if Rusal will still be sanctioned in case if Deripaska sells out, now we have a clear answer,” Oleg Petropavlovskiy, an analyst at BCS Global Markets, told Bloomberg. “Changing the ownership structure would be a solution.”
As Bloomberg adds, the U.S. statement will add pressure on the aluminum magnate as he seeks a way to save his company without surrendering control. While analysts have suggested that nationalization may be the only solution, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters Friday that Rusal was not on the list to be nationalized.
As a result of what appears to be a sudden thaw in relations, and an ease in US sentiment toward Russia and Rusal - which produces 6% of the world’s aluminum and operates mines, smelters and refineries across the world from Guinea to Ireland, Russia to Jamaica - and thus a first step in the removal of Russian sanctions, aluminum prices crashed, tumbling over 8%% after the news, the biggest drop in 13 years in London...
... while oil was also sharply lower, some 1.5% down on the report.
The news has also dragged the 10Y back to unchanged on the day, last trading at 2.965%, down from a session high of 2.996%.
Comments
And here I was just getting ready to steal some aluminum guard rails from the local highway and make a killing.
Guard rails are made of Galvanized steel. Go for the light poles instead.
In reply to And here I was just by Cognitive Dissonance
Not all guard rails are galv steel. Just sayin. It depends upon how old they are and what part of the country you hail from.
In reply to Guard rails are made of… by 1981XLS
The Russians wore down the caving, retreating Americans once again as the US loses face in their latest defeat.
This is my advanced rebuttal to yomutti.
In reply to Not all guard rails are galv… by Cognitive Dissonance
30 year mortgages at ~4.83%...with 740 credit and 20% down...yikes!
America's largest mortgage lender:
https://www.quickenloans.com/mortgage-rates
In reply to The Russians wore down the… by SoilMyselfRotten
and I am sure reported pending home sales will surge on the news. Its all theater...
In reply to 30 year mortgages at ~4.5%… by FireBrander
I thought rising rates would kill refinancing..but after talking to a banker friend, it has barely slowed it...the reason...lots of (high interest) mortgages given to people with terrible credit...time passes, they increase their credit score and can refinance from (as an example) a 10% loan down to an 8% loan...so refi's continue-on almost unabated by the bump in rates.
In reply to and I am sure reported… by gatorengineer
The cost of money is relative to what you can do with it.
Most of us resisted borrowing when interest rates were low because potential gains were low. As the business economy improves there will be a rush to borrow to front run the growth.
Business, like "investors" fear missing out on the runup. I'm in.
In reply to I thought rising rates would… by FireBrander
My $10 oil, from a couple of years ago, is looking pretty good now
In reply to The Russians wore down the… by SoilMyselfRotten
Ours are concrete posts and lumber.
You just thought you were rural.
In reply to Not all guard rails are galv… by Cognitive Dissonance
A Festivus pole is made from aluminum. Very high strength-to-weight ratio.
In reply to Guard rails are made of… by 1981XLS
Nahhhh... just go for the copper cables that connect to those electric train tracks.
In reply to And here I was just by Cognitive Dissonance
We all knew they needed some reason to pounce on PMs again
Needed some reason to pounce on PMs again
With all due respect, they no longer need any reason. And nothing is bullish for PMs in 2018. If some economic or geopolitical development could or would cause a breakout of precious metals, I want someone to go on the record and state what this event is.
In reply to We all knew they needed some… by gimli
We are on the verge of an economic meltdown on a daily basis. From debt levels to pension short falls, to trade wars, to currency wars, to the ever eroding hegemony of the US empire and dollar, we have threats on every side 24/7.
The "axis of evil" countries are accumulating gold for a reason. There is going to be an "event". If rates keep rising, there will be defaults that could cause a major domino effect as in '08. Stocks take a hit of 10% or more in a sustained move, and pensions around the country are toast. Pensions get toasted and we get massive upheaval. If oil continues its upward march, gas prices are going to start being felt in an acute way. $3+ a gallon puts the squeeze on this "robust" economy.....overnight. Sub-prime auto and home lending us all that is left. When that runs out.....party is over.
There is no "one event". There are multiple possibilities that become more probable with each passing day. Any one of these could trigger a flight to safety in gold.....like last time.
I need someone to go one record and tell me what is the upside or catalyst that is going to take this "economy" higher. There is nothing. Cell phones have topped out. Auto and housing is topped out. Oil and gas is in a glut from dead economic activity. Healthcare is topped out. AI, trips to mars, electric cars, and construction growth in China are fantasy pipe dreams. "War"....it's all that's left. No way there us anything real that will sustain this debt load......much less keep growing it.
In reply to Needed some reason to… by Give Me Some Truth
On the other hand, we have now learned that NOTHING makes gold and silver rise (and keep rising). As long as this (new) truism holds, they can keep kicking the can and printing fiat to their hearts’ content.
In reply to We are on the verge of an… by bshirley1968
In the category of “Check Your Assumptions ...”
Some believe a real war, a major and global one at that, WOULD cause gold and silver to surge. By this point, I doubt this would be the case. We might see a minor and contained spike on Day 1 of said war, but after this we could expect headlines like this:
”Gold falls again on improving prospects for peace” (or even cease fire)
In reply to We are on the verge of an… by bshirley1968
Bullshit. Commodities are getting hammered because the dollar has spiked due to the jump in 10 yr rates.
High interest payments are going to take away from the purchase of commodities. Interest payments are about to suck the life out of the "Everything is Awesome" mantra.
Nobody seems to be paying much attention to the interest obligations, and every year the US borrows over another trillion dollars. US folks are sure getting their paper's worth, eh?
In reply to Bullshit. Commodities are… by bshirley1968
Right. Everyone.....and I mean everyone.... has been sucker into the debt game big time. One of my favorite factoids to share with friends is how every oil and gas company out there, including ExxonMobil, has increased their debt by an average of 400% over the last 10 years. Debts at an all time high; housing, credit card, auto, college loan, corporate, and US Goobermint.
Time to turn up the squeeze and let the juices flow! When bankers run out of people with which to loan, they start raising rates. Standard modus operandi. Only this time, the economy isn't "booming" due to a massive increase in borrowing.
I dare the bastards at the Fed to keep raising rates.....dare ya!
In reply to Nobody seems to be paying… by silverer
"There's never been a better time to buy (borrow)."
Threats of increased rates will be all the incentive needed to spur debt enabled spending.
In reply to Right. Everyone.....and I… by bshirley1968
Not this time buddy. That sales pitch has been overplayed. People are tapped out.
In reply to "There's never been a better… by Oldwood
A lot of that interest is owed to the FED...if you loan yourself money, how worried are you about the interest rate?
In reply to Nobody seems to be paying… by silverer
Why should a rise in Ten year yields cause a rush to the dollar? Is a tiny increase in yield enough to mitigate the 10%+ loss of purchasing power in the USD since the start of 2017? Why take that kind of a currency risk? This makes absolutely no sense.
In reply to Bullshit. Commodities are… by bshirley1968
Tiny increase in yields?
You need to consider the "multiplier" against which that "tiny increase in yield" is being applied. And as bad as the dollar is, it is still king shit in the currency world....for now.
Rates are going higher. Rush or no rush, this will move currency values. If your dollar based loan just got more expensive, then you need more dollars to cover the interest payments. That goes for EVERYBODY.
In reply to Why should a rise in Ten… by Mementoil
The MSM is bringing in every dick, jane, and bob they can find to tell you that the flattening yield curve is irrelevant.
In reply to Tiny increase in yields? You… by bshirley1968
Just dont be silly and sell.
In reply to The MSM is bringing every… by DingleBarryObummer
You mean BUY Mortimer, Buy........
In reply to Just dont be silly and sell. by FreeShitter
The move comes first, then a reason is found...and most often, that reason is way off base...but, it made for a good headline.
In reply to Why should a rise in Ten… by Mementoil
Bonds down dollar up... Bond interest rates up Bonds down. Bond interest rates up dollar up.
Dollar up commodities down... Though with RUSAL and Aluminum, that is due to Trump Trade War Stupidity which caused Alum demand to soar to a 7 year high. This is external to the high dollar policy which is used to export US inflation.
A quiz will be given on Friday and may I remind you in advance this is NOT TRUMP UNIVERSITY.
In reply to Why should a rise in Ten… by Mementoil
Back at you - the drop in silver is way bigger (%) than $ pop.
In reply to Bullshit. Commodities are… by bshirley1968
About last week’s “breakout” of gold and silver ...
Breakout stopped. All the usual suspects back in custody. For the record: It took 10 Minutes in London and seven minutes of opening “market” operations in NY to accomplish.
In reply to Bullshit. Commodities are… by bshirley1968
The fix is in and it's tight, as usual. Oligarchy has friends....
Explains gold and silver dive
Anything they make up , always explains the Gold and Silver hammers. For 7 straight years.
What is is never explained.
How Gold got as high as $1900USD in 2011. And nothing has gotten better since. Yet here were sit at $1300USD.
In reply to Explains gold and silver dive by radio man
re: $1900 gold seven years ago
Me thinks this is when “they” got serious. They have become ever more brazen as they learned nobody can or will stop them. That is, why would they stop NOW (when protecting the fiat printing press from gold and silver has never been more important to them)?
In reply to Anything they make up ,… by Seasmoke
Rigged markets
Buy into those rigged to go UP, not those rigged to go down.
There is no natural or real economy, only this one, the manufactured economy where outside inputs direct perspectives and "animal spirits".
In reply to re: $1900 gold seven years… by Give Me Some Truth
Re: Never buy into “markets” that are rigged to NEVER go up ...
Good point. FWIW, I think this is the main lesson they wanted to impart. And still want/need to reinforce.
In reply to Rigged markets Buy into… by Oldwood
They cut off all escape routes, including keeping savings at home. Next up, no more paper assets.
In reply to re: $1900 gold seven years… by Give Me Some Truth
Re: Cutting off all “escape routes”
This is actually the reason the prospect of a giant, concrete wall along our border with Mexico makes me queasy. If I didn’t think our government was becoming Big Brother at an ever-quickening pace I might not feel this way. I’m thinking 30 years into the future.
In reply to They cut off all escape… by BandGap
In the news
Chinese man invents smart robot cooker because of his wife's inability to cook: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/chinese-man-invents-smart-robot-cooker.html
New church celebrates booze in South Africa: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/new-church-celebrates-booze-in-south.html
This robot that plays basketball can challenge you: http://enternations.com/thread/614/robot-plays-basketball-challenge
Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed
Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome
Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat
Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar
Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter
Oleg had already stated that he intends to step down as director of Rusal
Article dated February 19th 2018.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-russia-rusal-deripaska/russian-magna…
so the US would dictate who owns Rusal... those guys live in fantasy land
So, the "art of the deal" is just saying things you don't intend to follow through on to manipulate algos. Awesome.
Actually, it also includes reneging on every contract and agreement. Of course in a court of law anywhere in the USA that would be the tort of interference with contract. But Trump has always done this because the little guy trampled could not afford a protracted lawsuit, so the little guy settles for 50 cents on the dollar. In international politics, there is no jurisdiction so the scumbag dishonest dealer like Trump can disrupt at will with no legal consequences. Rule of the Thug. The behaviour of the grifter. Worse, he broadcasts this disruption in Tweets so his Jew bstd buddies can advantage the market manipulation. Trump is dirty to the core. Never trust a guy that cheats on his wife. That is just lowball scummy.
In reply to So, the "art of the deal" is… by DingleBarryObummer
Rofl, exactly what I said would happen. Now wait for russia to promptly exit the deal with OPEC about a month or two after putin meets with trump in exchange of suspending most/all sanctions.
More Trump Market Manipulation... Are you ready Jews? Here is your pre-tweet of the week.
And Jews... remember what the orange Schmeckel said... He called out Opec last week on oil prices... Since then cnbc has been pushing up the idea that oil will soar. Get your shorts in right away... Schmeckel will open up the strategic reserves once you get your "bets" placed.
My 3.625% @ mortgage is starting to look pretty solid.
What will the policy be tomorrow?
what will the weather be tommorow?
In reply to What will the policy be… by Los Llanos