Commodities Crumble After US Says It May Ease Rusal Sanctions

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/23/2018 - 09:41

That didn't take long: just one day after we reported that "in a surprise twist", most of Europe was pushing the Trump administration to ease Russian sanctions due to growing concerns of stagflation and outright recession should supply chains remain crippled, on Monday morning the US appears to have caved, and in a notice the Treasury announced it would provide sanctions relief to the world's largest aluminum maker outside of China, United Co. Rusal, if Oleg Deripaska relinquishes control and sells his controlling stake, while extended the deadline for companies to wind down dealings with Russian aluminum producer.

In the notice, the Treasury said that for Rusal, "the path for the United States to provide sanctions relief is through divestment and relinquishment of control of Rusal by Oleg Deripaska."

“Rusal has felt the impact of U.S. sanctions because of its entanglement with Oleg Deripaska, but the U.S. government is not targeting the hardworking people who depend on Rusal and its subsidiaries,” the statement added.

In a separate statement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the U.S. said it was considering a petition from Rusal to remove it from the sanctions list.

The Treasury also issued a new general license, extending the period during which companies may continue to trade with Rusal to October 23; the notice is below:

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today issued General License 14 in the Ukraine-/Russia-related sanctions program.

General License 14 authorizes U.S. persons to engage in specified transactions related to winding down or maintaining business with United Company RUSAL PLC (RUSAL) and its subsidiaries until October 23, 2018.  In accordance with preexisting OFAC guidance, OFAC will not impose secondary sanctions on non-U.S. persons for engaging in the same activity involving RUSAL or its subsidiaries that General License 14 authorizes U.S. persons to engage in.

RUSAL has felt the impact of U.S. sanctions because of its entanglement with Oleg Deripaska, but the U.S. government is not targeting the hardworking people who depend on RUSAL and its subsidiaries,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “RUSAL has approached us to petition for delisting.  Given the impact on our partners and allies, we are issuing a general license extending the maintenance and wind-down period while we consider RUSAL’s petition.” 

In addition to General License 14, today OFAC also published several FAQs regarding to the general license’s authorizations and limitations, and issued an amended General License 12A.
On April 6, 2018, OFAC designated RUSAL for being owned or controlled by, directly or indirectly, EN+ Group.  In that same action, OFAC designated EN+ Group for being owned or controlled by, directly or indirectly, Oleg Deripaska and other entities he owns or controls.  RUSAL is based in the Bailiwick of Jersey and is one of the world’s largest aluminum producers.

If it wasn’t previously clear if Rusal will still be sanctioned in case if Deripaska sells out, now we have a clear answer,” Oleg Petropavlovskiy, an analyst at BCS Global Markets, told Bloomberg. “Changing the ownership structure would be a solution.”

As Bloomberg adds, the U.S. statement will add pressure on the aluminum magnate as he seeks a way to save his company without surrendering control. While analysts have suggested that nationalization may be the only solution, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters Friday that Rusal was not on the list to be nationalized.

As a result of what appears to be a sudden thaw in relations, and an ease in US sentiment toward Russia and Rusal - which produces 6% of the world’s aluminum and operates mines, smelters and refineries across the world from Guinea to Ireland, Russia to Jamaica - and thus a first step in the removal of Russian sanctions, aluminum prices crashed, tumbling over 8%% after the news, the biggest drop in 13 years in London...

... while oil was also sharply lower, some 1.5% down on the report.

The news has also dragged the 10Y back to unchanged on the day, last trading at 2.965%, down from a session high of 2.996%.

FireBrander gatorengineer Mon, 04/23/2018 - 09:25

I thought rising rates would kill refinancing..but after talking to a banker friend, it has barely slowed it...the reason...lots of (high interest) mortgages given to people with terrible credit...time passes, they increase their credit score and can refinance from (as an example) a 10% loan down to an 8% loan...so refi's continue-on almost unabated by the bump in rates.

bshirley1968 Give Me Some Truth Mon, 04/23/2018 - 09:59

We are on the verge of an economic meltdown on a daily basis. From debt levels to pension short falls, to trade wars, to currency wars, to the ever eroding hegemony of the US empire and dollar, we have threats on every side 24/7.

The "axis of evil" countries are accumulating gold for a reason. There is going to be an "event". If rates keep rising, there will be defaults that could cause a major domino effect as in '08. Stocks take a hit of 10% or more in a sustained move, and pensions around the country are toast. Pensions get toasted and we get massive upheaval. If oil continues its upward march, gas prices are going to start being felt in an acute way. $3+ a gallon puts the squeeze on this "robust" economy.....overnight. Sub-prime auto and home lending us all that is left. When that runs out.....party is over.

There is no "one event". There are multiple possibilities that become more probable with each passing day. Any one of these could trigger a flight to safety in gold.....like last time.

I need someone to go one record and tell me what is the upside or catalyst that is going to take this "economy" higher. There is nothing. Cell phones have topped out. Auto and housing is topped out. Oil and gas is in a glut from dead economic activity. Healthcare is topped out. AI, trips to mars, electric cars, and construction growth in China are fantasy pipe dreams. "War"....it's all that's left. No way there us anything real that will sustain this debt load......much less keep growing it.

Give Me Some Truth bshirley1968 Mon, 04/23/2018 - 10:11

In the category of “Check Your Assumptions ...”

Some believe a real war, a major and global one at that, WOULD cause gold and silver to surge. By this point, I doubt this would be the case. We might see a minor and contained spike on Day 1 of said war, but after this we could expect headlines like this:

”Gold falls again on improving prospects for peace” (or even cease fire)

bshirley1968 Mon, 04/23/2018 - 08:47

Bullshit. Commodities are getting hammered because the dollar has spiked due to the jump in 10 yr rates.

High interest payments are going to take away from the purchase of commodities. Interest payments are about to suck the life out of the "Everything is Awesome" mantra.

bshirley1968 silverer Mon, 04/23/2018 - 09:06

Right. Everyone.....and I mean everyone.... has been sucker into the debt game big time. One of my favorite factoids to share with friends is how every oil and gas company out there, including ExxonMobil, has increased their debt by an average of 400% over the last 10 years. Debts at an all time high; housing, credit card, auto, college loan, corporate, and US Goobermint.

Time to turn up the squeeze and let the juices flow! When bankers run out of people with which to loan, they start raising rates. Standard modus operandi. Only this time, the economy isn't "booming" due to a massive increase in borrowing.

I dare the bastards at the Fed to keep raising rates.....dare ya!

bshirley1968 Mementoil Mon, 04/23/2018 - 08:54

Tiny increase in yields?

You need to consider the "multiplier" against which that "tiny increase in yield" is being applied. And as bad as the dollar is, it is still king shit in the currency world....for now.

Rates are going higher. Rush or no rush, this will move currency values. If your dollar based loan just got more expensive, then you need more dollars to cover the interest payments. That goes for EVERYBODY.

CashMcCall Mementoil Mon, 04/23/2018 - 10:04

Bonds down dollar up... Bond interest rates up Bonds down. Bond interest rates up dollar up. 

Dollar up commodities down... Though with RUSAL and Aluminum, that is due to Trump Trade War Stupidity which caused Alum demand to soar to a 7 year high. This is external to the high dollar policy which is used to export US inflation. 

A quiz will be given on Friday and may I remind you in advance this is NOT TRUMP UNIVERSITY. 

ken1990 Mon, 04/23/2018 - 08:52

CashMcCall DingleBarryObummer Mon, 04/23/2018 - 09:16

Actually, it also includes reneging on every contract and agreement. Of course in a court of law anywhere in the USA that would be the tort of interference with contract. But Trump has always done this because the little guy trampled could not afford a protracted lawsuit, so the little guy settles for 50 cents on the dollar. In international politics, there is no jurisdiction so the scumbag dishonest dealer like Trump can disrupt at will with no legal consequences. Rule of the Thug. The behaviour of the grifter. Worse, he broadcasts this disruption in Tweets so his Jew bstd buddies can advantage the market manipulation. Trump is dirty to the core. Never trust a guy that cheats on his wife. That is just lowball scummy. 

boostedhorse Mon, 04/23/2018 - 09:04

Rofl, exactly what I said would happen. Now wait for russia to promptly exit the deal with OPEC about a month or two after putin meets with trump in exchange of suspending most/all sanctions.

CashMcCall Mon, 04/23/2018 - 09:09

More Trump Market Manipulation... Are you ready Jews? Here is your pre-tweet of the week. 

And Jews... remember what the orange Schmeckel said... He called out Opec last week on oil prices... Since then cnbc has been pushing up the idea that oil will soar. Get your shorts in right away... Schmeckel will open up the strategic reserves once you get your "bets" placed. 